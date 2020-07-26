Successfully reported this slideshow.
人生苦短， 把時間花在對的地方！ Part1 : 生命中不值得做的30件事
不要花時間和錯誤的人相處。 Stop spending time with the wrong people. 1
人生苦短，沒有必要和那些令你不快樂的人糾纏。
如果那個人需要你，你不需要刻意去做什麼， 他/她自然會留出你的位置。
絕對不要和那些低看了你價值的人在一起。
記住，一帆風順時守在自己身邊並不珍貴， 當你深陷困境卻依然和你並肩在一起的才是真正的朋友。
不要逃避問題。 Stop running from your problems. 2
直面並解決問題。沒錯，這很不容易。 世上沒有人能夠輕鬆的渡過每一個難關。 也沒有人就能不停地輕鬆地戰勝困難。
直面並解決問題。沒錯，這很不容易。 世上沒有人能夠輕鬆的渡過每一個難關。
不要欺騙自己。 Stop lying to yourself. 3
你可以對世界上任何一個人撒謊，唯獨不能跟自己撒謊。
只有我們不斷接受挑戰，生活才能前進， 然第一個也是最難的挑戰就是誠實的面對自己。
建議閱讀 The Road Less Traveled, Timeless Edition： A New Psychology of Love, Traditional Values and Spiritual Growth
不要把自己的需求排在最後。 Stop putting your own needs on the back burner. 4
世界上最悲慘的事情是，太愛某一個人而丟失了自己， 忘記了自己也是不一樣的存在。
是的，要幫助別人，但是更要愛護自己。
如果你從沒有跟從自己的內心， 從沒有為自己做些重要的事情，那現在就開始。
不要強迫自己成為理想的別人。 Stop trying to be someone you’re not. 5
世上最大的挑戰就是將自己改變成為另一個人。
總有人更加漂亮，總有人更聰明，總有人更年輕， 但他們都不是你。
不要為了讓別人更喜歡自己而去強迫自己改變。 做自己，對的人會愛真正的你。
不要總是緊抓著過去。 Stop trying to hold onto the past. 6
如果你一直重讀昨天，那很難翻開人生新的篇章。
不要害怕犯錯。 Stop being scared to make a mistake. 7
不斷嘗試，哪怕是錯了，也比什麼都不做好十幾倍。
每份成功背後都有無數的失敗，每一次失敗都是通往成功的嘗試。
你會為沒有做過的事情後悔而不是去嘗試了的。
不要為過去的錯誤而折磨自己。 Stop berating yourself for old mistakes. 8
我們也許會錯愛過某個人，為某件錯事而哭泣， 但是不論多大的錯事，可以確定的是， 錯誤的人或事會幫我們找到適合自己的人或事。
我們都會犯錯，都會掙扎，甚至後悔過去做的事情。
但是如今，你不是曾經犯錯誤的你，更不是曾經不停掙扎著的你， 你是全新的自己，那個有能力塑造新的現在和未來的你。
曾經發生的每一件事都是在為將要到來的時刻做準備。
不要試圖「購買」幸福。 Stop trying to buy happiness. 9
我們想要的很多東西都非常昂貴。
但事實是，真正適合我們的事情往往都是免費的— 真愛，微笑，激情的工作。
不要幻想通過其他人來獲得幸福。 Stop exclusively looking to others for happiness. 10
如果你對內在的自己不滿意， 那你很難在一段和別人的長期關係中獲得幸福。
你要先建立自己的幸福才能和別人分享這份幸福。
不要閑著。 Stop being idle. 11
別想太多，不然你會製造出很多不必要的麻煩。 評估一下情况然後就做决定。
你無法改變你不能面對的事。前進總是意味著承擔風險。 不邁出第一步，你就無法走出第二步，生活就是這樣的。
建議閱讀 Stumbling on Happiness
不要總是想自己還未做好準備。 Stop thinking you're not ready. 12
當機會來了，沒有人會覺的自己做好了100%的準備。 因爲生活中的重大機會總是會迫使我們走出自己的舒適區， 這就意味著剛開始的時候我們肯定會感覺不舒服。
不要因為某個錯誤的原因 開始一段感情。 Stop getting involved in relationships for the wrong reasons. 13
必須要明智的選擇感情。有個錯誤的伴侶還不如單身呢。 沒有必要著急。
如果緣分到了，一切都會到來的——在合適的時間跟合適的人。 投入一段愛情是因為時機到了而不是感到孤單。
不要因為之前戀情的失敗 而拒絕新的感情。 Stop rejecting new relationships just because old ones didn’t work. 14
在生命的長河中你會慢慢意識到， 遇到所有的人都是命中注定的。
有人會考驗你，有人會利用你，有人引導你。 但是最重要的是，這些會引領你找到真愛。
不要總是和別人競爭。 Stop trying to compete against everyone else. 15
不要擔心其他人做的比你好。 每天要專心於超越自己，成功只是一場自己跟自己的戰役。
不要嫉妒他人。 Stop being jealous of others. 16
嫉妒其實就是在細數別人的幸福卻忽視了自己的幸福。 要常問問自己：「我擁有哪些別人羨慕不已的東西呢？」
停止抱怨和內疚。 Stop complaining and feeling sorry for yourself. 17
生命中的挫折都是有其存在的意義，它讓你重新步入人生的正軌。
或許你還無法理解這些事情發生的原因， 或許它們對你來說是痛苦難熬的。
但是，當你回頭審視這些挫折時， 你會發現它們最後會讓你變得更出色。
所以，你要笑著面對人生中的困境。你要讓別人都看到今天的你 要比昨天的你更強，而且明天的你會變得更強。
放開心中的恨。 Stop holding grudges. 18
如果人心中有恨， 最終給自己帶來的傷害要遠遠多出別人所帶給自己的傷害。
原諒不是說「我不介意你曾經傷害過我」，而是要說， 「我不會讓你的所作所為毀掉我今後的幸福生活。」
寬恕是問題的答案——放手過去、找到內心的平靜、 最後解放自己！
而且，你要記住寬恕並不只是對別人，同時也是對你自己的。 如有必要，寬恕自己，然後繼續人生的腳步並在下一回做得更好。
不要讓別人拉低了自己的水準。 Stop letting others bring you down to their level. 19
不要爲了迎合那些不願激勵別人的人 而降低自己對目標的期望。
不要浪費時間一再地向別人解釋自己。 Stop wasting time explaining yourself to others. 20
你的朋友不需要你作任何解釋也能理解你， 而你的敵人永遠都不會相信你說的話。
所有，你的內心告訴你什麼事是正確的，那就去做吧。
不要總是不停地做同一件事， 而忘記停下來思考一下。 Stop doing the same things over and over without taking a break. 21
當你覺得自己忙不過來的時候，停下來做一下深呼吸。
假如你繼續做你一直再做的事， 你只會不停地得到你早已得到的東西。
有的時候，你需停下來，好讓自己看得更清楚。
不要低估了細微時刻的美妙之處。 Stop overlooking the beauty of small moments. 22
欣賞那些微不足道的事，因為或許某天當你回望人生時， 你會發現它們是無比重要的事。
人生中最美妙的組成部分便是由那些零零碎碎的片段串聯而成的， 一如你對某人投去的一抹微笑。
不要事事追求完美。 Stop trying to make things perfect. 23
現實世界不偏愛完美主義者， 它只回報那些最終能夠完成任務的人。
建議閱讀 Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity
不要總是走阻力最小的人生道路。 Stop following the path of least resistance. 24
人生不易，尤其是當你有一個偉大的夢想時候， 你將來會遭遇到的困難會更大、更多。 不要去做沒有挑戰性的事，去做些一鳴驚人的事吧。
不要假裝一切都很順利。 Stop acting like everything is fine if it isn’t. 25
挫敗感或灰心喪氣是很正常的一件事。你不必假裝自己很堅强， 而且你根本就沒有必要向別人證明一切都如我所願。
你也不用太在意別人是怎麽看待你。 想哭就哭吧，流流淚也有益于健康。 越快釋放壓抑的情緒，快樂就會越快降臨。
不要將自己的麻煩歸咎給別人。 Stop blaming others for your troubles. 26
是否能實現自己的夢想在很大程度上就取决於你是否對自己負責。 當你把自己所面對困難都歸咎于別人時，你也就是在逃避責任 ——不是別人而是你自己才能改變自己的人生。
不要試圖成為一個人的全部。 Stop trying to be everything to everyone. 27
這想法只會讓你更筋疲力盡。
但是，給你身邊的人帶去一點快樂確實能改變這個世界， 即便無法讓整個世界變得更美好， 但你確實讓那個人的世界變得更美好了。
所以，把你的注意力都聚焦在你力所能及的地方。
不要憂慮重重。 Stop worrying so much. 28
憂慮不會帶走明天的負擔，但它確能帶走今天的快樂。
而有些事情卻是值得你去深思的，判斷方法就是問自己： 「這件事在1年後、3年後、5年後是否還有重要意義嗎？」 如果不是的話，你沒有什麼好憂慮的。
不要把注意力 都放在不想要發生的事情上。 Stop focusing on what you don’t want to happen. 29
你應該把注意力放在你想要發生的事情上。 積極思考總是出現在每一則成功故事的序幕里。
如過你每天醒來時想的是美好的事情就會在今天發生的話， 你就會發現事實就是如此。
不要忘了感激你所擁有的一切。 Stop being ungrateful. 30
不論你人生際遇如何，每一天都要心懷感激醒來。
在世界某處某些人還在為自己的命運無望地抗爭著。所以， 不要去想自己錯過了什麼，想想自己擁有哪些其他人沒有的。
人生苦短，把時間花在對的地方！ Part1 : 生命中不值得做的30件事
