生存的12條法則 12 rules for life

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
生存的12條法則
Jordan Bernt Peterson (born June 12, 1962) 喬丹·伯恩特·彼得森 是加拿大 多倫多大學的心理學教授， 臨床心理學和文化評論家。
Jordan Bernt Peterson (born June 12, 1962) 他的主要研究領域是異常心理、社會心理的和人格心理學， 特別是宗教信仰和思想體系方面的心理學 以及個人性格的評估和改進。
喬丹·伯恩特·彼得森 (Jordan Bernt Peterson)在 加拿大 阿爾伯塔省 費爾維尤市長大。 他於1982年獲得政治學學位，並於1984年獲得阿爾伯塔大學的心理學學位。 而後於1991年獲得麥吉爾大學臨床心理學專業的博士學位。 ...
1999年他出版了第一本著作《意義的地圖：信仰的構造》。 在書中他使用多個學術領域的知識來驗證和描述宗教信仰和神話系統的結構， 包括信仰和神話如何調節情緒，創造意義以及其導致種族滅絕的動機。
《意義的地圖：信仰的構造》 （Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief）。 改寫了宗教心理學，並由加拿大公共電視台製作成13集的熱門電視節目， 許多國際知名的公共知識分子也都參與演出。 https:...
當加拿大政府在2016年尾推動Bill C-16立法時， Peterson卻大聲疾呼，高調反對立法。 所謂Bill C-16， 就是一條有關性別身份和性別表達（gender identity & expression）的法案。 內容涉及禁止仇恨...
Peterson認為法案嚴重地壓迫言論和良心自由，極為不妥； 故在Youtube發表數段短片，大力批評法案及推動法案社運人士。
https://www.alphavoice.io/video/jordan-peterson/20160927-part-1-fear-and-the-law
Peterson的行為可謂極為大膽。 在西方世界發表反對對性小眾有利的法案可謂極端政治不正確。
而果然，Peterson的影片因其熱辯滔滔而廣為流傳， 同時卻引來大批聲討和恐嚇，指其「恐跨」，是仇恨者。 跨性別恐懼症(Transphobia)簡稱恐跨症， 是一系列對跨性別或變性人或對性別轉換的負面態度，感受或行為。
留言辱罵是家常便飯， 討厭Peterson的人更群起向多大投訴； Peterson更因此而收到許多的警告信。 保守黨反對Bill C-16的文宣
但Peterson依然堅定支持言論自由，更到不同地方演說。 事後，Peterson憶述當時他甚至到了大學的法律系， 邀請法律教授與他辯論，但根本沒人敢接這燙手山芋。
由於Peterson的雄辯及其個人魅力， Bill C-16越來越備受關注。 2017年2月，加拿大的保守黨領袖在與Peterson見面後， 決定轉軸反對Bill C-16。
Peterson的努力 卻無法扭轉加拿大執政黨要推行Bill C-16的強烈意志。 2017年6月，加國議會以67比11大比數通過法案， 網上輿論形容為言論自由的末日。
就在法案通過後不足半年， 一名大學助教因在課堂中播放一段有關性別代名詞的辯論而被譴責和處罰。 Lindsay Shepherd 因捍衛思想自由成為Bill C-16的第一滴血 一切就如Peterson的預言，加拿大的言論和思想自由已因該法案被縮...
但Peterson的努力並無白廢。 他Youtube 頻道的訂閱人數因他有力的論點和精準的預言而急增， 至今已突破70萬。 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_f53ZEJxp8TtlOkHwMV9Q 在自己...
在這背景下， Peterson在2018年1月出版了他的新書12 Rules for Life。
2018年1月23日他發布了第二本著作 《生命的十二法則：解決混亂的靈藥》 （12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos）。
Peterson 擅長將非常複雜的概念， 用清晰的邏輯與詞彙解釋給大眾聽。 這本書是他給對於那些生活一團混亂、想要有所改變的人的 12 條建議， 結合了心理學與他個人的體悟與感受，非常值得一讀。
法則01 ──── 站直，抬頭挺胸 法則02 ──── 善待自己，就像善待任何你有責任幫助的人 法則03 ──── 結交希望你變得更好的朋友 法則04 ──── 跟昨天的自己比，而不是跟今天的別人比 法則05 ──── 別讓孩子做出令你討厭他們...
我總是失敗怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則一 獲勝的龍蝦從不低頭：筆直站立，昂首挺胸。
法則01 站直，抬頭挺胸 "Stand up straight with your shoulders back."
法則01：站直，抬頭挺胸 很多人的儀態讓人不敢恭維，而他們自己却渾然不覺， 因爲人們的儀態往往直觀反應了人的內在心理狀態。
龍蝦理論
龍蝦之間經常會為了搶地盤而發生競爭。
獲勝的龍蝦往往都是抬頭挺胸，無所畏懼，所以戰無不勝； 而戰敗的龍蝦垂頭喪氣，顯得不堪一擊，長他人志氣滅自己威風。
這只是一個表層的現象， 而真正導致這個現象的是龍蝦身體裏的血清素(serotonin)水平。
當有一隻龍蝦落敗之後，牠的腦袋中產生血清素的水平低，使身體更彎曲； 相反的，當牠獲勝時，腦袋中也會產生血清素的水平高，使得牠更挺直， 這也表示他享有更高的地位。
那我們為啥要在乎龍蝦呢? 因為在演化上，雖然人類在三億五千萬年前從龍蝦分支出去， 但我們的腦袋中仍然擁有相似的迴路，我們的情緒也是受血清素控制的。 如果我們下意識地去糾正自己的儀態，至少抑制一下自己的沮喪而不顯得狼狽， 就會有積極的效果。糾正自...
彎腰駝背表示我們更像一個失敗者，而更容易感受到鬱悶、低潮， 別人也在直覺上更容易看不起我們。 所以解決混亂生活的第一步 — 先抬頭挺胸吧！
我總是委屈自己滿足別人怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則二 像照顧生病的寵物一樣關心自己：待己如助人。
法則02 善待自己，就像善待任何你有責任幫助的人 "Treat yourself like you are someone you are responsible for helping."
法則02：善待自己，就像善待任何你有責任幫助的人 像對待那些「你所深愛的、對其有責任的人」般對待自己 – 人很奇怪，有一種自我輕忽的傾向。
不管意識到了沒有，很多人有自虐傾向，容易蔑視自己， 不愛惜自己的身體，不會主動去關心自己的健康。
想像一個你心愛的人，你是如何對待她／他的， 你就應該像對待他們那樣對待自己，尊重他們那樣尊重自己。
作者舉了器官移植手術的例子，許多人失敗只是因為他們沒有按照醫師的指示， 定時吃防止身體排斥移植器官的藥物。
但這很奇怪? 如果今天是你心愛的寵物，甚至是你的兒女，你會有可能不讓他定時吃藥嗎? 為什麼發生在自己身上卻可以如此輕忽呢? 所以 Peterson 認為，人有一種嫌棄自己、輕視自己的傾向。 而因為這樣，我們更應該對待自己像對待那些你所深愛的人一...
我最好的朋友墮落了怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則三 擺脫損友：與真心希望你好的人做朋友。
法則03 結交希望你變得更好的朋友 "Make friends with people who want the best for you."
法則03：結交希望你變得更好的朋友 慎選你的朋友 – 你要分辨並遠離那些會傷害你的，讓你向下沉淪的朋友， 而結交那些真心希望你更好的朋友。
真正的朋友，他不會因爲你變好了而眼紅，他會舉起酒杯祝賀你
你有必要擺脫那些損友，他們不希望你前途遠大，飛黃騰達。 你沒有道德上的義務和那些讓你的人生變得灰暗的人保持聯繫。
你有必要擺脫那些損友，他們不希望你前途遠大，飛黃騰達。 你沒有道德上的義務和那些讓你的人生變得灰暗的人保持聯繫。 很多人繼續保持一段不健康、會讓自己更糟的友誼， 只是因為想要幫助朋友，或是同情他們。
你有必要擺脫那些損友，他們不希望你前途遠大，飛黃騰達。 你沒有道德上的義務和那些讓你的人生變得灰暗的人保持聯繫。 但你並沒有任何道德上的義務給予幫助， 而很多時候表面上的「無助與可憐」其實背後有更為複雜的原因， 而不是表面所看到的如此無辜。
與一般的認知相反，這並不表示你是個殘酷的人， 而是向你的這些朋友傳達以下的訊息 — 他們的行為是不被容忍的。
我比別人差怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則四 戰勝內心的批評家：和昨天的自己比，別和今天的別人比。
法則04 跟昨天的自己比，而不是跟今天的別人比 "Compare yourself with who you were yesterday, not with who someone else is today."
法則04：跟昨天的自己比，而不是跟今天的別人比 要攀比，但要正確地攀比， 不是和別人比，而是和昨天的自己去比。
在十幾歲的時候，同齡人會相互比較，這很正常， 因爲在比較中我們才會對自己有一個清晰的定位， 否則我們都沒有一個清晰的自我了。
但是當年紀越來越大，尤其是過了而立之年之後， 跟其他人比較已經沒有任何意義了。
你看到的都只是別人的一個面向、一個片面， 甚至可能只是其他人在社群媒體上的假象！
可能這個人在事業上很成功，但是在生活的其他地方， 像是婚姻跟家庭，完全一敗塗地。
跟別人比較根本就沒有任何實質上的意義， 只會讓你覺得自己很糟而已。 這裡的重點是每個人都是完全獨立的個體， 有著不同的天賦、發展跟際遇。
但是我們可以跟昨天的自己相比較， 這就是完全合理的對比。 我如果能夠比昨天的我好一點點，生活更步入軌道一點點， 離我自我設定的目標更近一點點。 當情況好轉之後，接下來的進步會越來越明顯， 所以我們能更快的脫離原本的泥沼與苦難，一點一滴的往對的方...
我沒法對孩子說“不”怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則五 管教你家的小怪物：別讓孩子做出令你討厭他的事。
法則05 別讓孩子做出令你討厭他們的事 "Do not let your children do anything that makes you dislike them."
法則05：別讓孩子做出令你討厭他們的事
由於國情的不同，很多歐美人士通常是太過放任小孩， 強調順著孩子的本性發展卻不設立任何原則。
這裡強調，如果你沒有幫助你的小孩達到某種程度的社會化， 最後會連你自己都不喜歡自己的小孩。 而當自己的爸媽都不喜歡，要怎麼期待外面的人會喜歡他呢?
Peterson 同時批評了 「不管在任何情況之下都不應該打小孩」這類過於理想化的觀念。 他認為對小孩處罰的重點應該是在「計畫與深思熟慮」之下進行， 而不是光強調形式。
Peterson 同時批評了 「不管在任何情況之下都不應該打小孩」這類過於理想化的觀念。 父母要成為孩子「融入現實社會的代理人」，是一個充滿慈愛與關懷的代理人， 卻絕不是一昧的任其自然發展，缺乏社會化最後遭受社會嚴厲而無情的處罰。
我對任何事都提不起興趣怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則六 當痛苦到想詛咒一切：批判世界之前先清理你的房間。
法則06 批評世界之前，先整理好自己的房間 "Set your house in perfect order before you criticize the world."
法則06：批評世界之前，先整理好自己的房間
生活本身就某種意義而言，就是一場悲劇， 裡面充滿著哀傷與苦難，也時不時的出現醜陋與惡意。
但是一旦你選擇了對這一切批評與抱怨， 你就會讓自己踏入越來越糟的境地，甚至是條不歸路。
所以請停止詛咒這個世界， 並把這樣的能量轉化成某些有意義的東西。
停止做那些你很清楚知道是錯的事情，並開始把自己打理好 — 開始做那些當你在公開談論時，會讓你感到驕傲的事情。
每天每時每刻我們都會面對很多抉擇，選擇有意義的事情去做， 去做那些會讓自己强大起來，讓自己有信心，讓自己內心驕傲的事情。
上班讓我不快樂怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則七 蘇格拉底的選擇：追求意義，拒絕苟且。
法則07 做有意義的事，不要便宜行事 "Pursue what is meaningful (not what is expedient)."
法則07：做有意義的事，不要便宜行事 追求有意義的生活，而不是一時的歡愉。
做有意義的事情意味著要做出犧牲， 特別是犧牲當下，而不是今朝有酒今朝醉。
爲了將來不痛苦，我們寧願忍受當下的不快樂。 所謂的快樂是很短暫的，但是痛苦却伴隨著很長的時間， 所以追求一時的快樂不如追求很長時間的不痛苦。 或者另一種幸福的境界，那就是一種介于痛苦和快樂之間的中間地帶， 那就是滿足感，雖然工作很辛苦，但是內心...
當我們開始追求所謂的「有意義」的目標時，我們會產生一種感覺： 感覺到我們在「對的時間、對的地點做對的事情」，這種感受近乎直覺， 一種自然而生的感覺，而這正是我們能夠克服苦難的唯一方法。
我對自己的現狀不滿意怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則八 不買醉鬼賣的東西：說真話，或者至少別撒謊。
法則08 說實話，或至少不要說謊 "Tell the truth — or, at least, don’t lie."
法則08：說實話，或至少不要說謊
不要撒謊，因爲撒謊會讓我們變得脆弱， 我們自己能感受到，別人也能感受到。
但是說真話又很難，因爲事實的真相本身就很難說清， 所以至少不要說謊。
Peterson 舉了一個極端的例子： 那些在納粹下的德國人，很多人甚至成為幫兇，犯下人神共憤的罪刑， 難道他們都是心地極端邪惡的壞人嗎? 不是，他們跟我們很多人一樣，就只是個普通人而已。
Peterson 舉了一個極端的例子： 他們只是在一開始的時候對於納粹的「權威」， 明明心裡覺得不妥，卻沒有說 NO，表達出自己內心真實的想法， 以至於情況越來越糟，終至無法收拾。
只有說真話，或練習少說謊， 才能讓你從苦難的生活中獲得自由， 並在遭遇生命中巨大的災難還能夠看清楚明確的目標。
我覺得周圍的人總犯蠢怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則九 別偷走來訪者的問題：假設你聆聽的人知道你不知道的事。
法則09 假設你聆聽的對象，可能知道一些你不知道的事 "Assume that the person you are listening to might know something you don’t."
法則09：假設你聆聽的對象，可能知道一些你不知道的事
在心理諮商或是心理治療中： 我們通常認為諮商師可以給我們一些 對我們亂糟糟的生活有用的建議， 但是真正有意義的諮商大多數是「傾聽」，而不是給予建議。
大多數人都曾經思考過生活的問題，但實際上真正的思考只存在語言中， 只有把它說出來、表達出來，我們才是在真正的思考。
所謂的思考其實是自己與自己的對話， 特別是站在不同觀點的自我對話。 想像一下當你遇到人生的挫折時， 你開始思考「為什麼只有我遇到這麼倒楣的事情呢?」 「為什麼其他人會覺得我不好相處呢? 明明我對大家都很和善阿!」之類的問題。 這其實是一場與自身...
Peterson 建議，當你在進行一個重要的對話時， 你可以訂定以下的規則： 每個人在發言前，必須先總結前一個人要表達的意思， 而只有當上一個人也同意你的總結時，你才能夠繼續發言， 不然就要持續的修改、重新組織你的總結，直到上一個人也同意為止。...
我處於人生的至暗時刻怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則十 不要無視地毯下的龍：直面問題，言辭精確。
法則10 說話要精準 "Be precise in your speech."
法則10：說話要精準
當某段關係開始出問題時，我們面臨著一個選擇： 把這個問題攤開來在陽光之下， 或是忽視這個問題，並希望時間一過一切都雲淡風輕。
我們每個人在選擇時，都會被後面這個選項所吸引 ： 忽視這個問題，就不用面對它， 並可以繼續假設這個世界一如往常、一切安好； 而把問題說出來便意味著我們必須正視這個問題，並面對隨之而來的痛苦。 但事實證明，時間並不會讓問題消失， 只會讓它越來越大...
當我們在面對親人與伴侶， 往往極度缺乏精確地描述我們的動機、感覺與內心的想法， 以至於整段關係越來越混亂，卻天真的以為時間可以平復這一切。
所以我們在每一段關係中，都需要精確的描述自身的狀況， 把遇到的問題與感受攤開來說。
這可以幫助我們從混亂的狀態中理出頭緒，並讓關係中的雙方了解問題所在， 而這是解決任何問題的第一步，通常也是最重要的一步。
法則11 孩子玩滑板時，不要干擾他們 "Do not bother children when they are skate-boarding."
面對他人的偏見怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則十一 不要打擾玩滑板的孩子們：承認現實，反對偏見。
法則11：孩子玩滑板時，不要干擾他們
滑板是很危險的運動，滑板的精髓就在於其危險。
我們通常對於調皮的小男生特別的厭惡， 討厭它們跳上跳下、做出一些危險、幼稚而無意義的舉動。
但我們沒有意識到的，人有一種冒險的傾向 。在面對危險、接受挑戰時， 才會激發出人類的某種成就感 — 這是深深的刻在基因裡面的。
當我們看到小男孩做出一些似乎「挑戰危險」的行為時，請試著理解： 這其實是養成男子氣概的重要過程，是男孩轉變成男人的一種方式。 只要不是飆車、吸毒那些會傷害到自身的行為，為什麼要阻止他們呢?
我感到永不滿足怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則十二 當你在街上遇到一隻猫時，摸摸它：關注存在的善。
法則12 在路上遇到貓，就摸一摸 "Pet a cat when you encounter one on the street."
法則12：在路上遇到貓，就摸一摸
當你在路上遇到小貓咪或小狗狗時，請摸摸愛護牠們 – 這個原則的意思是： 當遇到沉重的打擊時，多留意生命中那些美好的小地方，讓自己暫時從痛苦中抽身， 這會讓你更有勇氣對抗生命種種的醜惡與苦難。
Peterson 的女兒六歲時，被診斷出患有關節炎。 看著自己的至愛的親人受苦，我們不禁會問「為什麼是她?」 「生命為什麼要承受這些痛苦?」
也是遭受這樣的苦難， Peterson 明白了一個道理： 脆弱是生命本質的一部分，而我們正是在受苦的時候， 才更能意識與知覺到生命那些美好的部分； 正是那些病痛或是個性上的缺陷，才讓我們察覺到我們有多愛一個人。
作者以自身的經驗，建議正在遭受苦難的人： 當遭受最沉重的打擊時，限制自己每天只花固定的一段時間 (最好別在晚上與睡前) 思考這些苦難與應對的方式，以及與其他親人朋友討論相關的事情。
作者以自身的經驗，建議正在遭受苦難的人： 剩下的時間仍然維持正常的生活，並多多留意生命中美好的小地方。
可能是街道上一個開心跳舞的小女孩。
或是咖啡店的一杯好咖啡。
或只是路邊一隻惹人憐愛的小貓、小狗。
作者以自身的經驗，建議正在遭受苦難的人： 體會隨處可見的小確幸，能讓我們慢慢累積力量、走出陰霾。
西方最具影響力的公共知識分子橫空出世之作 ── 全球最突出的現象級大書 ── ★ 銷售突破300萬冊，多國暢銷榜Top1 ★ 衍生出無數的熱門激辯影片以及筆戰 ★ 50種語言版本陸續推出中 法則01 ──── 站直，抬頭挺胸 法則02 ────...
簡單總結，此書並非每字每句都有嚴謹科學依據支持， 但整體而言可算是一本概括了前人智慧的指引， 同時也切入部份社會議題，特別可供年青人們參考。 人生苦短，12 條規矩或多或少能為「做人」提供了一點貼士，走少一點冤枉路。 若以一句簡單概括此書：「 ...
新書發表 (March 2, 2021) Beyond Order：12 More Rules for Life 秩序之上：新人生十二法则
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Self Improvement
36 views
May. 15, 2021

生存的12條法則 12 rules for life

生存的12條法則

12 Rules for Life：An Antidote to Chaos

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

生存的12條法則 12 rules for life

  1. 1. 生存的12條法則
  2. 2. Jordan Bernt Peterson (born June 12, 1962) 喬丹·伯恩特·彼得森 是加拿大 多倫多大學的心理學教授， 臨床心理學和文化評論家。
  3. 3. Jordan Bernt Peterson (born June 12, 1962) 他的主要研究領域是異常心理、社會心理的和人格心理學， 特別是宗教信仰和思想體系方面的心理學 以及個人性格的評估和改進。
  4. 4. 喬丹·伯恩特·彼得森 (Jordan Bernt Peterson)在 加拿大 阿爾伯塔省 費爾維尤市長大。 他於1982年獲得政治學學位，並於1984年獲得阿爾伯塔大學的心理學學位。 而後於1991年獲得麥吉爾大學臨床心理學專業的博士學位。 他在麥吉爾留任博士後兩年， 之後移居麻薩諸塞州並在哈佛大學心理學系擔任助理和副教授。 1998年，他以正教授的身份在多倫多大學任教。
  5. 5. 1999年他出版了第一本著作《意義的地圖：信仰的構造》。 在書中他使用多個學術領域的知識來驗證和描述宗教信仰和神話系統的結構， 包括信仰和神話如何調節情緒，創造意義以及其導致種族滅絕的動機。
  6. 6. 《意義的地圖：信仰的構造》 （Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief）。 改寫了宗教心理學，並由加拿大公共電視台製作成13集的熱門電視節目， 許多國際知名的公共知識分子也都參與演出。 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knEZN9U-9xc
  7. 7. 當加拿大政府在2016年尾推動Bill C-16立法時， Peterson卻大聲疾呼，高調反對立法。 所謂Bill C-16， 就是一條有關性別身份和性別表達（gender identity & expression）的法案。 內容涉及禁止仇恨行為、以不當的代名詞稱呼跨性別人士以及歧視他人的性別表達， 例如易服。視乎程度，法案規定相關行為可以是刑事罪。
  8. 8. Peterson認為法案嚴重地壓迫言論和良心自由，極為不妥； 故在Youtube發表數段短片，大力批評法案及推動法案社運人士。
  9. 9. https://www.alphavoice.io/video/jordan-peterson/20160927-part-1-fear-and-the-law
  10. 10. Peterson的行為可謂極為大膽。 在西方世界發表反對對性小眾有利的法案可謂極端政治不正確。
  11. 11. 而果然，Peterson的影片因其熱辯滔滔而廣為流傳， 同時卻引來大批聲討和恐嚇，指其「恐跨」，是仇恨者。 跨性別恐懼症(Transphobia)簡稱恐跨症， 是一系列對跨性別或變性人或對性別轉換的負面態度，感受或行為。
  12. 12. 留言辱罵是家常便飯， 討厭Peterson的人更群起向多大投訴； Peterson更因此而收到許多的警告信。 保守黨反對Bill C-16的文宣
  13. 13. 但Peterson依然堅定支持言論自由，更到不同地方演說。 事後，Peterson憶述當時他甚至到了大學的法律系， 邀請法律教授與他辯論，但根本沒人敢接這燙手山芋。
  14. 14. 由於Peterson的雄辯及其個人魅力， Bill C-16越來越備受關注。 2017年2月，加拿大的保守黨領袖在與Peterson見面後， 決定轉軸反對Bill C-16。
  15. 15. Peterson的努力 卻無法扭轉加拿大執政黨要推行Bill C-16的強烈意志。 2017年6月，加國議會以67比11大比數通過法案， 網上輿論形容為言論自由的末日。
  16. 16. 就在法案通過後不足半年， 一名大學助教因在課堂中播放一段有關性別代名詞的辯論而被譴責和處罰。 Lindsay Shepherd 因捍衛思想自由成為Bill C-16的第一滴血 一切就如Peterson的預言，加拿大的言論和思想自由已因該法案被縮減。
  17. 17. 但Peterson的努力並無白廢。 他Youtube 頻道的訂閱人數因他有力的論點和精準的預言而急增， 至今已突破70萬。 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_f53ZEJxp8TtlOkHwMV9Q 在自己的頻道內，Peterson發表多段影片，批評後現代主義及後馬克思主義， 並呼籲拯救大學各個已被這種意義形態所雄據的學科。
  18. 18. 在這背景下， Peterson在2018年1月出版了他的新書12 Rules for Life。
  19. 19. 2018年1月23日他發布了第二本著作 《生命的十二法則：解決混亂的靈藥》 （12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos）。
  20. 20. Peterson 擅長將非常複雜的概念， 用清晰的邏輯與詞彙解釋給大眾聽。 這本書是他給對於那些生活一團混亂、想要有所改變的人的 12 條建議， 結合了心理學與他個人的體悟與感受，非常值得一讀。
  21. 21. 法則01 ──── 站直，抬頭挺胸 法則02 ──── 善待自己，就像善待任何你有責任幫助的人 法則03 ──── 結交希望你變得更好的朋友 法則04 ──── 跟昨天的自己比，而不是跟今天的別人比 法則05 ──── 別讓孩子做出令你討厭他們的事 法則06 ──── 批評世界之前，先整理好自己的房間 法則07 ──── 做有意義的事，不要便宜行事 法則08 ──── 說實話，或至少不要說謊 法則09 ──── 假設你聆聽的對象，可能知道一些你不知道的事 法則10 ──── 說話要精準 法則11 ──── 孩子玩滑板時，不要干擾他們 法則12 ──── 在路上遇到貓，就摸一摸 生存的12條法則： 當代最具影響力的公共知識分子，對混亂生活開出的解方
  22. 22. 我總是失敗怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則一 獲勝的龍蝦從不低頭：筆直站立，昂首挺胸。
  23. 23. 法則01 站直，抬頭挺胸 "Stand up straight with your shoulders back."
  24. 24. 法則01：站直，抬頭挺胸 很多人的儀態讓人不敢恭維，而他們自己却渾然不覺， 因爲人們的儀態往往直觀反應了人的內在心理狀態。
  25. 25. 龍蝦理論
  26. 26. 龍蝦之間經常會為了搶地盤而發生競爭。
  27. 27. 獲勝的龍蝦往往都是抬頭挺胸，無所畏懼，所以戰無不勝； 而戰敗的龍蝦垂頭喪氣，顯得不堪一擊，長他人志氣滅自己威風。
  28. 28. 這只是一個表層的現象， 而真正導致這個現象的是龍蝦身體裏的血清素(serotonin)水平。
  29. 29. 當有一隻龍蝦落敗之後，牠的腦袋中產生血清素的水平低，使身體更彎曲； 相反的，當牠獲勝時，腦袋中也會產生血清素的水平高，使得牠更挺直， 這也表示他享有更高的地位。
  30. 30. 那我們為啥要在乎龍蝦呢? 因為在演化上，雖然人類在三億五千萬年前從龍蝦分支出去， 但我們的腦袋中仍然擁有相似的迴路，我們的情緒也是受血清素控制的。 如果我們下意識地去糾正自己的儀態，至少抑制一下自己的沮喪而不顯得狼狽， 就會有積極的效果。糾正自己的儀態，改變自己的狀態，是自我改變的第一步。
  31. 31. 彎腰駝背表示我們更像一個失敗者，而更容易感受到鬱悶、低潮， 別人也在直覺上更容易看不起我們。 所以解決混亂生活的第一步 — 先抬頭挺胸吧！
  32. 32. 我總是委屈自己滿足別人怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則二 像照顧生病的寵物一樣關心自己：待己如助人。
  33. 33. 法則02 善待自己，就像善待任何你有責任幫助的人 "Treat yourself like you are someone you are responsible for helping."
  34. 34. 法則02：善待自己，就像善待任何你有責任幫助的人 像對待那些「你所深愛的、對其有責任的人」般對待自己 – 人很奇怪，有一種自我輕忽的傾向。
  35. 35. 不管意識到了沒有，很多人有自虐傾向，容易蔑視自己， 不愛惜自己的身體，不會主動去關心自己的健康。
  36. 36. 想像一個你心愛的人，你是如何對待她／他的， 你就應該像對待他們那樣對待自己，尊重他們那樣尊重自己。
  37. 37. 作者舉了器官移植手術的例子，許多人失敗只是因為他們沒有按照醫師的指示， 定時吃防止身體排斥移植器官的藥物。
  38. 38. 但這很奇怪? 如果今天是你心愛的寵物，甚至是你的兒女，你會有可能不讓他定時吃藥嗎? 為什麼發生在自己身上卻可以如此輕忽呢? 所以 Peterson 認為，人有一種嫌棄自己、輕視自己的傾向。 而因為這樣，我們更應該對待自己像對待那些你所深愛的人一樣。
  39. 39. 我最好的朋友墮落了怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則三 擺脫損友：與真心希望你好的人做朋友。
  40. 40. 法則03 結交希望你變得更好的朋友 "Make friends with people who want the best for you."
  41. 41. 法則03：結交希望你變得更好的朋友 慎選你的朋友 – 你要分辨並遠離那些會傷害你的，讓你向下沉淪的朋友， 而結交那些真心希望你更好的朋友。
  42. 42. 真正的朋友，他不會因爲你變好了而眼紅，他會舉起酒杯祝賀你
  43. 43. 你有必要擺脫那些損友，他們不希望你前途遠大，飛黃騰達。 你沒有道德上的義務和那些讓你的人生變得灰暗的人保持聯繫。
  44. 44. 你有必要擺脫那些損友，他們不希望你前途遠大，飛黃騰達。 你沒有道德上的義務和那些讓你的人生變得灰暗的人保持聯繫。 很多人繼續保持一段不健康、會讓自己更糟的友誼， 只是因為想要幫助朋友，或是同情他們。
  45. 45. 你有必要擺脫那些損友，他們不希望你前途遠大，飛黃騰達。 你沒有道德上的義務和那些讓你的人生變得灰暗的人保持聯繫。 但你並沒有任何道德上的義務給予幫助， 而很多時候表面上的「無助與可憐」其實背後有更為複雜的原因， 而不是表面所看到的如此無辜。
  46. 46. 與一般的認知相反，這並不表示你是個殘酷的人， 而是向你的這些朋友傳達以下的訊息 — 他們的行為是不被容忍的。
  47. 47. 我比別人差怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則四 戰勝內心的批評家：和昨天的自己比，別和今天的別人比。
  48. 48. 法則04 跟昨天的自己比，而不是跟今天的別人比 "Compare yourself with who you were yesterday, not with who someone else is today."
  49. 49. 法則04：跟昨天的自己比，而不是跟今天的別人比 要攀比，但要正確地攀比， 不是和別人比，而是和昨天的自己去比。
  50. 50. 在十幾歲的時候，同齡人會相互比較，這很正常， 因爲在比較中我們才會對自己有一個清晰的定位， 否則我們都沒有一個清晰的自我了。
  51. 51. 但是當年紀越來越大，尤其是過了而立之年之後， 跟其他人比較已經沒有任何意義了。
  52. 52. 你看到的都只是別人的一個面向、一個片面， 甚至可能只是其他人在社群媒體上的假象！
  53. 53. 可能這個人在事業上很成功，但是在生活的其他地方， 像是婚姻跟家庭，完全一敗塗地。
  54. 54. 跟別人比較根本就沒有任何實質上的意義， 只會讓你覺得自己很糟而已。 這裡的重點是每個人都是完全獨立的個體， 有著不同的天賦、發展跟際遇。
  55. 55. 但是我們可以跟昨天的自己相比較， 這就是完全合理的對比。 我如果能夠比昨天的我好一點點，生活更步入軌道一點點， 離我自我設定的目標更近一點點。 當情況好轉之後，接下來的進步會越來越明顯， 所以我們能更快的脫離原本的泥沼與苦難，一點一滴的往對的方向邁進。 我們應該審視的是：每天有沒有比昨天的自己進步一點點。在昨天的基礎上， 更清楚今天可以做那些事情讓自己變得更强大，讓自己的以後變得比昨天更美好。
  56. 56. 我沒法對孩子說“不”怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則五 管教你家的小怪物：別讓孩子做出令你討厭他的事。
  57. 57. 法則05 別讓孩子做出令你討厭他們的事 "Do not let your children do anything that makes you dislike them."
  58. 58. 法則05：別讓孩子做出令你討厭他們的事
  59. 59. 由於國情的不同，很多歐美人士通常是太過放任小孩， 強調順著孩子的本性發展卻不設立任何原則。
  60. 60. 這裡強調，如果你沒有幫助你的小孩達到某種程度的社會化， 最後會連你自己都不喜歡自己的小孩。 而當自己的爸媽都不喜歡，要怎麼期待外面的人會喜歡他呢?
  61. 61. Peterson 同時批評了 「不管在任何情況之下都不應該打小孩」這類過於理想化的觀念。 他認為對小孩處罰的重點應該是在「計畫與深思熟慮」之下進行， 而不是光強調形式。
  62. 62. Peterson 同時批評了 「不管在任何情況之下都不應該打小孩」這類過於理想化的觀念。 父母要成為孩子「融入現實社會的代理人」，是一個充滿慈愛與關懷的代理人， 卻絕不是一昧的任其自然發展，缺乏社會化最後遭受社會嚴厲而無情的處罰。
  63. 63. 我對任何事都提不起興趣怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則六 當痛苦到想詛咒一切：批判世界之前先清理你的房間。
  64. 64. 法則06 批評世界之前，先整理好自己的房間 "Set your house in perfect order before you criticize the world."
  65. 65. 法則06：批評世界之前，先整理好自己的房間
  66. 66. 生活本身就某種意義而言，就是一場悲劇， 裡面充滿著哀傷與苦難，也時不時的出現醜陋與惡意。
  67. 67. 但是一旦你選擇了對這一切批評與抱怨， 你就會讓自己踏入越來越糟的境地，甚至是條不歸路。
  68. 68. 所以請停止詛咒這個世界， 並把這樣的能量轉化成某些有意義的東西。
  69. 69. 停止做那些你很清楚知道是錯的事情，並開始把自己打理好 — 開始做那些當你在公開談論時，會讓你感到驕傲的事情。
  70. 70. 每天每時每刻我們都會面對很多抉擇，選擇有意義的事情去做， 去做那些會讓自己强大起來，讓自己有信心，讓自己內心驕傲的事情。
  71. 71. 上班讓我不快樂怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則七 蘇格拉底的選擇：追求意義，拒絕苟且。
  72. 72. 法則07 做有意義的事，不要便宜行事 "Pursue what is meaningful (not what is expedient)."
  73. 73. 法則07：做有意義的事，不要便宜行事 追求有意義的生活，而不是一時的歡愉。
  74. 74. 做有意義的事情意味著要做出犧牲， 特別是犧牲當下，而不是今朝有酒今朝醉。
  75. 75. 爲了將來不痛苦，我們寧願忍受當下的不快樂。 所謂的快樂是很短暫的，但是痛苦却伴隨著很長的時間， 所以追求一時的快樂不如追求很長時間的不痛苦。 或者另一種幸福的境界，那就是一種介于痛苦和快樂之間的中間地帶， 那就是滿足感，雖然工作很辛苦，但是內心却很滿足；雖然愛你很辛苦， 但是却很滿足；雖然帶孩子很辛苦，但是也很滿足。
  76. 76. 當我們開始追求所謂的「有意義」的目標時，我們會產生一種感覺： 感覺到我們在「對的時間、對的地點做對的事情」，這種感受近乎直覺， 一種自然而生的感覺，而這正是我們能夠克服苦難的唯一方法。
  77. 77. 我對自己的現狀不滿意怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則八 不買醉鬼賣的東西：說真話，或者至少別撒謊。
  78. 78. 法則08 說實話，或至少不要說謊 "Tell the truth — or, at least, don’t lie."
  79. 79. 法則08：說實話，或至少不要說謊
  80. 80. 不要撒謊，因爲撒謊會讓我們變得脆弱， 我們自己能感受到，別人也能感受到。
  81. 81. 但是說真話又很難，因爲事實的真相本身就很難說清， 所以至少不要說謊。
  82. 82. Peterson 舉了一個極端的例子： 那些在納粹下的德國人，很多人甚至成為幫兇，犯下人神共憤的罪刑， 難道他們都是心地極端邪惡的壞人嗎? 不是，他們跟我們很多人一樣，就只是個普通人而已。
  83. 83. Peterson 舉了一個極端的例子： 他們只是在一開始的時候對於納粹的「權威」， 明明心裡覺得不妥，卻沒有說 NO，表達出自己內心真實的想法， 以至於情況越來越糟，終至無法收拾。
  84. 84. 只有說真話，或練習少說謊， 才能讓你從苦難的生活中獲得自由， 並在遭遇生命中巨大的災難還能夠看清楚明確的目標。
  85. 85. 我覺得周圍的人總犯蠢怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則九 別偷走來訪者的問題：假設你聆聽的人知道你不知道的事。
  86. 86. 法則09 假設你聆聽的對象，可能知道一些你不知道的事 "Assume that the person you are listening to might know something you don’t."
  87. 87. 法則09：假設你聆聽的對象，可能知道一些你不知道的事
  88. 88. 在心理諮商或是心理治療中： 我們通常認為諮商師可以給我們一些 對我們亂糟糟的生活有用的建議， 但是真正有意義的諮商大多數是「傾聽」，而不是給予建議。
  89. 89. 大多數人都曾經思考過生活的問題，但實際上真正的思考只存在語言中， 只有把它說出來、表達出來，我們才是在真正的思考。
  90. 90. 所謂的思考其實是自己與自己的對話， 特別是站在不同觀點的自我對話。 想像一下當你遇到人生的挫折時， 你開始思考「為什麼只有我遇到這麼倒楣的事情呢?」 「為什麼其他人會覺得我不好相處呢? 明明我對大家都很和善阿!」之類的問題。 這其實是一場與自身的對話 — 我們藉由對話來組織我們的腦袋。 當我們在傾聽時，我們同時達成了兩個好處；我們試著探索自己本來不知道的事情， 我們也同時幫助對方思考，釐清他自己面對的問題。
  91. 91. Peterson 建議，當你在進行一個重要的對話時， 你可以訂定以下的規則： 每個人在發言前，必須先總結前一個人要表達的意思， 而只有當上一個人也同意你的總結時，你才能夠繼續發言， 不然就要持續的修改、重新組織你的總結，直到上一個人也同意為止。 聽起來不難，但是實際進行時，你會發現比想像中的困難許多， 但是你會發現這往往能夠讓彼此更釐清自身的想法， 以及不同的角度去看待一個問題的態度，而這才是真正有意義的對話。
  92. 92. 我處於人生的至暗時刻怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則十 不要無視地毯下的龍：直面問題，言辭精確。
  93. 93. 法則10 說話要精準 "Be precise in your speech."
  94. 94. 法則10：說話要精準
  95. 95. 當某段關係開始出問題時，我們面臨著一個選擇： 把這個問題攤開來在陽光之下， 或是忽視這個問題，並希望時間一過一切都雲淡風輕。
  96. 96. 我們每個人在選擇時，都會被後面這個選項所吸引 ： 忽視這個問題，就不用面對它， 並可以繼續假設這個世界一如往常、一切安好； 而把問題說出來便意味著我們必須正視這個問題，並面對隨之而來的痛苦。 但事實證明，時間並不會讓問題消失， 只會讓它越來越大，越來越沒辦法處理。
  97. 97. 當我們在面對親人與伴侶， 往往極度缺乏精確地描述我們的動機、感覺與內心的想法， 以至於整段關係越來越混亂，卻天真的以為時間可以平復這一切。
  98. 98. 所以我們在每一段關係中，都需要精確的描述自身的狀況， 把遇到的問題與感受攤開來說。
  99. 99. 這可以幫助我們從混亂的狀態中理出頭緒，並讓關係中的雙方了解問題所在， 而這是解決任何問題的第一步，通常也是最重要的一步。
  100. 100. 法則11 孩子玩滑板時，不要干擾他們 "Do not bother children when they are skate-boarding."
  101. 101. 面對他人的偏見怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則十一 不要打擾玩滑板的孩子們：承認現實，反對偏見。
  102. 102. 法則11：孩子玩滑板時，不要干擾他們
  103. 103. 滑板是很危險的運動，滑板的精髓就在於其危險。
  104. 104. 我們通常對於調皮的小男生特別的厭惡， 討厭它們跳上跳下、做出一些危險、幼稚而無意義的舉動。
  105. 105. 但我們沒有意識到的，人有一種冒險的傾向 。在面對危險、接受挑戰時， 才會激發出人類的某種成就感 — 這是深深的刻在基因裡面的。
  106. 106. 當我們看到小男孩做出一些似乎「挑戰危險」的行為時，請試著理解： 這其實是養成男子氣概的重要過程，是男孩轉變成男人的一種方式。 只要不是飆車、吸毒那些會傷害到自身的行為，為什麼要阻止他們呢?
  107. 107. 我感到永不滿足怎麽辦？ 答案請參見法則十二 當你在街上遇到一隻猫時，摸摸它：關注存在的善。
  108. 108. 法則12 在路上遇到貓，就摸一摸 "Pet a cat when you encounter one on the street."
  109. 109. 法則12：在路上遇到貓，就摸一摸
  110. 110. 當你在路上遇到小貓咪或小狗狗時，請摸摸愛護牠們 – 這個原則的意思是： 當遇到沉重的打擊時，多留意生命中那些美好的小地方，讓自己暫時從痛苦中抽身， 這會讓你更有勇氣對抗生命種種的醜惡與苦難。
  111. 111. Peterson 的女兒六歲時，被診斷出患有關節炎。 看著自己的至愛的親人受苦，我們不禁會問「為什麼是她?」 「生命為什麼要承受這些痛苦?」
  112. 112. 也是遭受這樣的苦難， Peterson 明白了一個道理： 脆弱是生命本質的一部分，而我們正是在受苦的時候， 才更能意識與知覺到生命那些美好的部分； 正是那些病痛或是個性上的缺陷，才讓我們察覺到我們有多愛一個人。
  113. 113. 作者以自身的經驗，建議正在遭受苦難的人： 當遭受最沉重的打擊時，限制自己每天只花固定的一段時間 (最好別在晚上與睡前) 思考這些苦難與應對的方式，以及與其他親人朋友討論相關的事情。
  114. 114. 作者以自身的經驗，建議正在遭受苦難的人： 剩下的時間仍然維持正常的生活，並多多留意生命中美好的小地方。
  115. 115. 可能是街道上一個開心跳舞的小女孩。
  116. 116. 或是咖啡店的一杯好咖啡。
  117. 117. 或只是路邊一隻惹人憐愛的小貓、小狗。
  118. 118. 作者以自身的經驗，建議正在遭受苦難的人： 體會隨處可見的小確幸，能讓我們慢慢累積力量、走出陰霾。
  119. 119. 西方最具影響力的公共知識分子橫空出世之作 ── 全球最突出的現象級大書 ── ★ 銷售突破300萬冊，多國暢銷榜Top1 ★ 衍生出無數的熱門激辯影片以及筆戰 ★ 50種語言版本陸續推出中 法則01 ──── 站直，抬頭挺胸 法則02 ──── 善待自己，就像善待任何你有責任幫助的人 法則03 ──── 結交希望你變得更好的朋友 法則04 ──── 跟昨天的自己比，而不是跟今天的別人比 法則05 ──── 別讓孩子做出令你討厭他們的事 法則06 ──── 批評世界之前，先整理好自己的房間 法則07 ──── 做有意義的事，不要便宜行事 法則08 ──── 說實話，或至少不要說謊 法則09 ──── 假設你聆聽的對象，可能知道一些你不知道的事 法則10 ──── 說話要精準 法則11 ──── 孩子玩滑板時，不要干擾他們 法則12 ──── 在路上遇到貓，就摸一摸
  120. 120. 簡單總結，此書並非每字每句都有嚴謹科學依據支持， 但整體而言可算是一本概括了前人智慧的指引， 同時也切入部份社會議題，特別可供年青人們參考。 人生苦短，12 條規矩或多或少能為「做人」提供了一點貼士，走少一點冤枉路。 若以一句簡單概括此書：「 Life is Suffering, Sort Yourself Out.」
  121. 121. 新書發表 (March 2, 2021) Beyond Order：12 More Rules for Life 秩序之上：新人生十二法则

×