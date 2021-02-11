While banks tighten credit for first-time buyers, the pandemic is hammering Americans who don’t have the privilege of working remotely. The wealthy, meanwhile, are benefiting from the surging stock market and mortgage rates are at record lows. Demand for luxury homes in the greater Palm Springs area is soaring, underscoring how the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified wealth disparities in the U.S.



Luxury Home sales in Palm Springs area in January 2021 (Price Range: $750,000 – No Limit) jumped 63.2% year over year.



The number of under contract listings was 363, set a new all-time high since 2005, up 41.2% compared to previous month and up 207.6% compared to previous year.

https://www.openhousespalmsprings.com/palm-springs-luxury-housing-market-sets-record-despite-pandemic/