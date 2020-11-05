Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) By Karen Marie Moning
Book Excerpt : He would sell his warrior soul to possess her...An alluring laird...He was known throughout the kingdom as ...
RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE<
FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND<
THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO
Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) By Karen Marie Moning
Book Excerpt : He would sell his warrior soul to possess her...An alluring laird...He was known throughout the kingdom as ...
RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE<
FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND<
THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO
Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) By Karen Marie Moning
Book Excerpt : He would sell his warrior soul to possess her...An alluring laird...He was known throughout the kingdom as ...
RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE<
FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND<
THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO
Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) By Karen Marie Moning
Book Excerpt : He would sell his warrior soul to possess her...An alluring laird...He was known throughout the kingdom as ...
RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE<
FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND<
THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO
Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1)

3 views

Published on

~
He would sell his warrior soul to possess her...An alluring laird...He was known throughout the kingdom as Hawk, legendary predator of the battlefield and the boudoir. No woman could refuse his touch, but no woman ever stirred his heart?until a vengeful fairy tumbled Adrienne de Simone out of modern-day Seattle and into medieval Scotland. Captive in a century not her own, entirely too bold, too outspoken, she was an irresistible challenge to the sixteenth-century rogue. Coerced into a marriage with Hawk, Adrienne vowed to keep him at arm's length?but his sweet seduction played havoc with her resolve.A prisoner in time...She had a perfect "no" on her perfect lips for the notorious laird, but Hawk swore she would whisper his name with desire, begging for the passion he longed to ignite within her. Not even the barriers of time and space would keep him from winning her love. Despite her uncertainty about following the promptings of her own passionate heart, Adrienne's reservations were .


Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1)

  1. 1. Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) By Karen Marie Moning
  2. 2. Book Excerpt : He would sell his warrior soul to possess her...An alluring laird...He was known throughout the kingdom as Hawk, legendary predator of the battlefield and the boudoir. No woman could refuse his touch, but no woman ever stirred his heart?until a vengeful fairy tumbled Adrienne de Simone out of modern-day Seattle and into medieval Scotland. Captive in a century not her own, entirely too bold, too outspoken, she was an irresistible challenge to the sixteenth- century rogue. Coerced into a marriage with Hawk, Adrienne vowed to keep him at arm's length?but his sweet seduction played havoc with her resolve.A prisoner in time...She had a perfect "no" on her perfect lips for the notorious laird, but Hawk swore she would whisper his name with desire, begging for the passion he longed to ignite within her. Not even the barriers of time and space would keep him from winning her love. Despite her uncertainty about following the promptings of her own passionate heart, Adrienne's reservations were "This book is available for download in a number of formats - including epub, pdf, azw, mobi and more. You can also read the full text online using our Ereader." {#BESTBOOK|#POPULARBOOK|#BESTSELLERS|#EPICBOOK|#AMZBOOKS|#MUSTREAD}, {#KINDLE|#EPUB|#PDF|#AZW|#MOBIPOCKET|#PDB}, {#DAILYBOOK|#BESTBOOK2020|#POPULARBOOK2020|#BESTSELLERBOOK2020|#EPICBOOK202 0|#NICEBOOKS2020}
  3. 3. RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
  4. 4. THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE<
  5. 5. FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND<
  6. 6. THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
  7. 7. ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
  8. 8. CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
  9. 9. A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
  10. 10. DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO
  11. 11. Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) By Karen Marie Moning
  12. 12. Book Excerpt : He would sell his warrior soul to possess her...An alluring laird...He was known throughout the kingdom as Hawk, legendary predator of the battlefield and the boudoir. No woman could refuse his touch, but no woman ever stirred his heart?until a vengeful fairy tumbled Adrienne de Simone out of modern-day Seattle and into medieval Scotland. Captive in a century not her own, entirely too bold, too outspoken, she was an irresistible challenge to the sixteenth- century rogue. Coerced into a marriage with Hawk, Adrienne vowed to keep him at arm's length?but his sweet seduction played havoc with her resolve.A prisoner in time...She had a perfect "no" on her perfect lips for the notorious laird, but Hawk swore she would whisper his name with desire, begging for the passion he longed to ignite within her. Not even the barriers of time and space would keep him from winning her love. Despite her uncertainty about following the promptings of her own passionate heart, Adrienne's reservations were "This book is available for download in a number of formats - including epub, pdf, azw, mobi and more. You can also read the full text online using our Ereader." {#BESTBOOK|#POPULARBOOK|#BESTSELLERS|#EPICBOOK|#AMZBOOKS|#MUSTREAD}, {#KINDLE|#EPUB|#PDF|#AZW|#MOBIPOCKET|#PDB}, {#DAILYBOOK|#BESTBOOK2020|#POPULARBOOK2020|#BESTSELLERBOOK2020|#EPICBOOK202 0|#NICEBOOKS2020}
  13. 13. RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
  14. 14. THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE<
  15. 15. FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND<
  16. 16. THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
  17. 17. ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
  18. 18. CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
  19. 19. A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
  20. 20. DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO
  21. 21. Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) By Karen Marie Moning
  22. 22. Book Excerpt : He would sell his warrior soul to possess her...An alluring laird...He was known throughout the kingdom as Hawk, legendary predator of the battlefield and the boudoir. No woman could refuse his touch, but no woman ever stirred his heart?until a vengeful fairy tumbled Adrienne de Simone out of modern-day Seattle and into medieval Scotland. Captive in a century not her own, entirely too bold, too outspoken, she was an irresistible challenge to the sixteenth- century rogue. Coerced into a marriage with Hawk, Adrienne vowed to keep him at arm's length?but his sweet seduction played havoc with her resolve.A prisoner in time...She had a perfect "no" on her perfect lips for the notorious laird, but Hawk swore she would whisper his name with desire, begging for the passion he longed to ignite within her. Not even the barriers of time and space would keep him from winning her love. Despite her uncertainty about following the promptings of her own passionate heart, Adrienne's reservations were "This book is available for download in a number of formats - including epub, pdf, azw, mobi and more. You can also read the full text online using our Ereader." {#BESTBOOK|#POPULARBOOK|#BESTSELLERS|#EPICBOOK|#AMZBOOKS|#MUSTREAD}, {#KINDLE|#EPUB|#PDF|#AZW|#MOBIPOCKET|#PDB}, {#DAILYBOOK|#BESTBOOK2020|#POPULARBOOK2020|#BESTSELLERBOOK2020|#EPICBOOK202 0|#NICEBOOKS2020}
  23. 23. RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
  24. 24. THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE<
  25. 25. FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND<
  26. 26. THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
  27. 27. ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
  28. 28. CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
  29. 29. A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
  30. 30. DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO
  31. 31. Pagkuha Kitaplar Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) Beyond the Highland Mist (Highlander, #1) By Karen Marie Moning
  32. 32. Book Excerpt : He would sell his warrior soul to possess her...An alluring laird...He was known throughout the kingdom as Hawk, legendary predator of the battlefield and the boudoir. No woman could refuse his touch, but no woman ever stirred his heart?until a vengeful fairy tumbled Adrienne de Simone out of modern-day Seattle and into medieval Scotland. Captive in a century not her own, entirely too bold, too outspoken, she was an irresistible challenge to the sixteenth- century rogue. Coerced into a marriage with Hawk, Adrienne vowed to keep him at arm's length?but his sweet seduction played havoc with her resolve.A prisoner in time...She had a perfect "no" on her perfect lips for the notorious laird, but Hawk swore she would whisper his name with desire, begging for the passion he longed to ignite within her. Not even the barriers of time and space would keep him from winning her love. Despite her uncertainty about following the promptings of her own passionate heart, Adrienne's reservations were "This book is available for download in a number of formats - including epub, pdf, azw, mobi and more. You can also read the full text online using our Ereader." {#BESTBOOK|#POPULARBOOK|#BESTSELLERS|#EPICBOOK|#AMZBOOKS|#MUSTREAD}, {#KINDLE|#EPUB|#PDF|#AZW|#MOBIPOCKET|#PDB}, {#DAILYBOOK|#BESTBOOK2020|#POPULARBOOK2020|#BESTSELLERBOOK2020|#EPICBOOK202 0|#NICEBOOKS2020}
  33. 33. RECOMMENDED BOOK TO READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER READ THE COLD MILLIONS by JESS WALTER
  34. 34. THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE READ THE PULL OF THE STARS by EMMA DONOGHUE<
  35. 35. FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND READ FLORENCE ADLER SWIMS FOREVER by RACHEL BEANLAND<
  36. 36. THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT READ THE VANISHING HALF by BRIT BENNETT
  37. 37. ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB READ ALL ADULTS HERE by EMMA STRAUB
  38. 38. CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA READ CONJURE WOMEN by AFIA ATAKORA
  39. 39. A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER READ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD by THERESE ANNE FOWLER
  40. 40. DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO READ DEAR EDWARD by ANN NAPOLITANO

×