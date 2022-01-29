Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

Machine learning for optical communications scruzes v1

Jan. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

Brief overview of application of ML SVM (Suport Vector Machine) algorithm to Optical Networks. This work is basically based on information about SVM applications in optical detection, in equalizing linear and nonlinear effects of fiber propagation, and in optical failures prediction.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Is vc still a thing final
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free

Machine learning for optical communications scruzes v1

  1. 1. Nonlinear Phase Noise (NLPN) and SVM-based Machine Learning Algorithms in Optical Communications Sergio Cruzes, MsC, MBA, PMP Abstract – The further an optical signal travels, the more the signal degrades through attenuation, distortion, and loss of timing. Optical signal degradation is caused by many factors including impairments, reflections, and nonlinear effects that occur in the fiber cable. Nonlinear phase noise (NLPN) is the most common impairment that degrades the performance of radio- over-fiber networks [1]. The effect of NLPN in the constellation diagram consists of a shape distortion of symbols that increases the symbol error rate due to symbol overlapping when using a conventional demodulation grid. To perform the computational analytical/numerical calculation the NLPN for optical coherent transmission, specially for multilevel modulation formats or for complex constellations architectures, is a very complex task. So, Machine Learning application is a way to better predict the optical fiber impairments with less computation and in a fast way. There are several articles that describe the ongoing research of various machine learning techniques applied to Optical communications systems [2], [3], [4]. This is a hot topic and it is motivated by the increase of complexity of optical networks such as different modulation formats and bandwidths in flexible grid systems, symbol rate, routing configurations, etc.. Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be defined as scientific discipline which allows computer systems to solve problems by emulating complex biological processes such as learning, reasoning and self-correction [1]. Machine Learning is a branch of AI that pushes forward the idea that, by giving access to the right data, machines can learn themselves how to solve a specific problem [2]. In this paper, I will provide a brief overview of application of ML SVM algorithm to Optical Networks. This work is basically based on [1] information about SVM applications in optical detection, in equalizing linear and nonlinear effects of fiber propagation, and in optical failures prediction. Keywords – Machine Learning, Optical Communication, SVM 1. Introduction In a fiber communication link it is usual to use multiple segments of fiber with optical amplifiers (OA) to extend the systems reach. This type of architecture is known as lump amplification, commonly used in long-haul optical systems with over 10 amplifiers [5]. Noise produced by OA interacts with the fiber through the Kerr effect producing phase fluctuations at the receiver and limiting the transmission distance [6]. This nonlinear source of noise is known as the Gordon-Mollenauer effect [7] or simply nonlinear phase noise (NLPN). Nonlinear phase noise (NLPN) is the most common impairment that degrades the performance of radio- over-fiber networks. The effect of NLPN in the constellation diagram consists of a shape distortion of
  2. 2. symbols that increases the symbol error rate due to symbol overlapping when using a conventional demodulation grid. The main challenge of ML algorithms consists of mitigating nonlinearities, where several performance parameters and error estimation techniques have been applied to linear and nonlinear impairments (chromatic dispersion, polarization mode dispersion, Kerr effect, etc.) that distort the shape of symbol points in the constellation diagram [1]. Under adverse conditions during propagation, complex highly unpredictable analytical models should be better implemented with flexible techniques that take advantage of feature extraction and exploit the knowledge of historical data to create direct input– output relations between monitored parameters and desired outputs. The immediate effect of these ML methods is to decrease the error rate by enhancing the distance transmission or increasing the optical signal to noise ratio (OSNR) tolerance against these linear and nonlinear effects. An additional key issue is that ML in optical communication systems can work where is not possible to obtain a closed-form expression that model the optical channel [8]. In this paper we are going to focus on Supervised Learning (Support Vector Machine) . 2. Supervised Learning [9](https://www.ibm.com/cloud/learn/supervised-learning) Supervised learning, also known as supervised machine learning, is a subcategory of machine learning and artificial intelligence. It is defined by its use of labeled datasets to train algorithms that to classify data or predict outcomes accurately. As input data is fed into the model, it adjusts its weights until the model has been fitted appropriately, which occurs as part of the cross validation process. Supervised learning helps organizations solve for a variety of real-world problems at scale, such as classifying spam in a separate folder from your inbox. Supervised learning uses a training set to teach models to yield the desired output. This training dataset includes inputs and correct outputs, which allow the model to learn over time. The algorithm measures its accuracy through the loss function, adjusting until the error has been sufficiently minimized. Supervised learning can be separated into two types of problems when data mining—classification and regression: Classification uses an algorithm to accurately assign test data into specific categories. It recognizes specific entities within the dataset and attempts to draw some conclusions on how those entities should be labeled or defined. Common classification algorithms are linear classifiers, support vector machines (SVM), decision trees, k-nearest neighbor, and random forest, which are described in more detail below. Regression is used to understand the relationship between dependent and independent variables. It is commonly used to make projections, such as for sales revenue for a given business. Linear regression, logistical regression, and polynomial regression are popular regression algorithms. Various algorithms and computation techniques are used in supervised machine learning processes. Below are brief explanations of some of the most commonly used learning methods, typically calculated through use of programs like R or Python:
  3. 3. 3. Support Vector Machine (SVM) https://www.analyticsvidhya.com/blog/2017/09/understaing-support-vector-machine-example-code/ “Support Vector Machine” (SVM) [10] is a supervised machine learning algorithm that can be used for both classification or regression challenges. However, it is mostly used in classification problems. In the SVM algorithm, we plot each data item as a point in n-dimensional space (where n is a number of features you have) with the value of each feature being the value of a particular coordinate. Then, we perform classification by finding the hyper-plane that differentiates the two classes very well (look at the below snapshot). Support Vectors are simply the coordinates of individual observation. The SVM classifier is a frontier that best segregates the two classes (hyper-plane/ line). Also SVMs are defined as a discriminative classifier (learn what features in the input are most useful to distinguish between the various possible classes), which based on the input
  4. 4. labeled data generates an optimal separating hyperplane that divides input data in two classes (as depicted in the above figure). To choose the right hyperplane we need margin. Margin is the distance between the hyperplane and the closest point from either set. To select the right hyperplane we choose hyperplane which has a maximum possible margin between the hyperplane and any point within the dataset. Therefore this gives a fair chance to classify new data correctly. For nonlinear combination of input data classes, there is no separating hyperplane, so data should be mapped to higher dimensions to find the separating hyperplane. This technique is called kernel that acts as a nonlinear SVM. When we can easily separate data with hyperplane by drawing a straight line is Linear SVM. When we cannot separate data with a straight line we use Non – Linear SVM. In this, we have Kernel functions. They transform non-linear spaces into linear spaces. It transforms data into another dimension so that the data can be classified. It transforms two variables x and y into three variables along with z. Therefore, the data have plotted from 2-D space to 3-D space. Now we can easily classify the data by drawing the best hyperplane between them. There are different kernel functions used in SVM, like linear, polynomial and Gaussian RBF. Selecting the appropriate kernel function is crucial for the performance of SVM, since the kernel defines the high-dimensional space where the samples will be classified. Among the kernel functions, Gaussian RBF is the most commonly used in intelligent fault diagnosis. The SVM, due to its simplicity, is one of the most widely used algorithms in ML for Optical Communications [2]. SVM is shown to be powerful for combating NLPN (Non linear phase noise). The performance of phase-modulated coherent optical communication systems is often limited by laser and nonlinear phase noises (PN and NLPN). The laser PN and the NLPN at high launch powers degrade system performance severely), laser phase noise, modulator
  5. 5. nonlinearity, phase skew and modulator imperfections between in-phase and quadrature, fiber Ker effect, Amplified Spontaneous Emissions (ASE) noise, an dealing with linear/non- linear channel/signal detection. One of the most used applications for SVM is detection. SVM is able to detect and de-map the high order modulations with rotated constellation and has low complexity for making decisions. The high order modulations have high capacity and spectral efficiency but are sensitive to various faults, and cannot be classified by linear decision boundary. Noisy signals have always worse constellations because they are widely scattered an their boundaries are ambiguous In addition to detection, SVM is widely used for equalizing linear and nonlinear effects of fiber propagation. It reduces the fiber nonlinearity penalty and increase data rate Numerous DSP techniques have been proposed for nonlinearity mitigation in single channel OFDM and wavelength division multiplexing (WDM)-based OFDM systems such as PAPR reduction techniques [11]– [12] [13] and digital back propagation (DBP) [14]. In general, the main disadvantages of these techniques are the extensive use of fast Fourier transform (FFT) and/or inverse FFT (IFFT) modules and the regular pilots requirements. It was demonstrated by [15] (Kerr-Induced Nonlinearity Reduction in Coherent Optical OFDM by Low Complexity Support Vector Mahcine Regression-based Equalization) a 7-dB reduction of nonlinearity penalty in 40-Gb/s CO-OFDM at 2000-km using support vector machine regression-based equalization. Simulation in WDM-CO-OFDM shows up to 12-dB enhancement in Q-factor compared to linear equalization. After detection and equalization, the third important application of SVM is optical link failures prediction/detection, as well as quality of transmission (QoT) estimation [16]. For QoT modeling, there are many types of metrics such as BER, Q-factor, OSNR and margin. The aim of QoT modeling is to precisely estimate the link performance and then build low margin networks. Javier Mata et all propose a QoT estimator trained with a set of established lightpaths obtained by previous off-line simulations over a network under study. This model reduced the necessary computing time to estimate the QoT of a given lightpath compared to traditional analytica/numerical methods. So, SVM could learn optical link properties with a few training data, and without any prior information or heuristic assumptions. The results indicated efficiency of SVM in reducing the computation time.
  6. 6. Conclusions Optical networks are being modernized with the introduction of coherent transmission, photonic control plane, flexible grid networks, software defined networking, autonomous networks, and other innovations. This increased complexity requires a large amount of calculations to provide trusted information regarding several metrics in the physical domain such as BER, Q-factor, OSNR, margin. Machine Learning techniques such as SVM has proved to be effective in estimating these metrics. Also, apart optical transmission, there are the design and control of optical networks which includes the characterization and operation of transmitters, amplifiers, receivers as well as performance monitoring, optical network planning and connection establishment. References [1] Eduardo Avendaño Fernández, et all, “Machine Learning Techniques to Mitigate Nonlinear Phase Noise in Moderate Baud Rate Optical Communication Systems,” 2019 [2] M. A. Amirabadi, “A Survey on Machine Learning for Optical Communication,” [3] Rentao Gu, and Zeyuan Yang, “Machine Learning for Intelligent Optical Networks: A Comprehensive Survey”, 2020 [4] Musumeci, Francesco, et all, “An Overview on Application of Machine Learning Techniques in Optical Networks”, 2019 [5] Sergio Steven Gutierrez Pulgarın, “Machine Learning Enabled Nonlinear Phase Noise Mitigation for Coherent Optical Systems,” Department of Physics Atomic Physics Division Lund, Sweden May, 2020 [6] G. Agrawal, Applications of nonlinear fiber optics. Elsevier, 2001. [7] J. P. Gordon and L. F. Mollenauer, Phase noise in photonic communications systems using linear amplifers," Optics letters, vol. 15, no. 23, pp. 1351-1353, 1990. [8] Hueda MR, Crivelli DE, Carrer HS, Agazzi OE. Parametric estimation of IM/DD optical channels using new closed-form approximations of the signal PDF. Journal of Lightwave Technology. 2007;25(3):957-975 [9] (https://www.ibm.com/cloud/learn/supervised-learning) [10] https://www.analyticsvidhya.com/blog/2017/09/understaing-support-vector-machine- example-code/ [11] H. Bao and W. Shieh, “Transmission simulation of coherent optical OFDM signals in WDM systems,” Opt. Exp., vol. 15, no. 8, pp. 4410–4418, Apr. 2007. [12] B. Goebel, S. Hellerbrand, N. Haufe, and N. Hanik, “PAPR reduction techniques for coherent optical OFDM transmission,” in Proc. IEEE 11th ICTON, Jun. 2009, pp. 1–4. [13] J. Silva, A. Cartaxo, and M. Segatto, “A PAPR reduction technique based on a constant envelope OFDM approach for fiber nonlinearity mitigation in optical direct-detection systems,” IEEE/OSA Opt. Commun. Netw., vol. 4, no. 4, pp. 296–303, Apr. 2012. [14] G. Gao, J. Zhang, and W. Gu, “Analytical evaluation of practical DBP-based intra-channel nonlinearity compensators,” IEEE Photon. Technol. Lett., vol. 25, no. 8, pp. 717–720, Apr. 2013 [15] E. Giacoumidis, S. Mhatli, T. Nguyen, S. T. Le, I. Aldaya, M. A. McCarthy, and B. J. Eggleton, "Kerr-Induced Nonlinearity Reduction in Coherent Optical OFDM by Low Complexity Support
  7. 7. Vector Machine Regression-based Equalization," in Optical Fiber Communication Conference, OSA Technical Digest (online) (Optica Publishing Group, 2016), paper Th2A.49. [16] Mata, J., de Miguel, I., Durán, R. J., Aguado, J. C., Merayo, N., Ruiz, L., ... & Abril, E. J. (2017, December). A SVM approach for lightpath QoT estimation in optical transport networks. In 2017 IEEE International Conference on Big Data (Big Data) (pp. 4795-4797). IEEE.

×