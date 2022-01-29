Machine learning for optical communications scruzes v1

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Brief overview of application of ML SVM (Suport Vector Machine) algorithm to Optical Networks. This work is basically based on information about SVM applications in optical detection, in equalizing linear and nonlinear effects of fiber propagation, and in optical failures prediction.