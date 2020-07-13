Latihan Homeostasis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 3.0 KOORDINASI DAN GERAK BALAS 3.1 APAKAH HOMEOSTASIS ? Pengekalan keadaan persekitaran dalam badan ................................................................. ....................................................................................................... supaya …….................. …………………………………………………………………………………………….. Lukiskan proses kawalan homeostasis dalam ruang dibawah 3.2 Kawal atur kandungan air Aras air dalam badan meningkat apabila meminum banyak air ...................... mengesan Mekanisme pembetulan bertindak - - - Kandungan air dalam badan .................... Aras air normal
  2. 2. 3.3 Kawal atur suhu badan Aras air dalam badan menurun apabila badan berpeluh ...................... ...................... ...... Mekanisme pembetulan bertindak - - - Kandungan air dalam badan Aras air normal Suhu dalam badan meningkat apabila pada hari panas ...................... ..(otak) mengesan Mekanisme pembetulan bertindak - - - - - Suhu badan ................... . Suhu kembali normal Suhu dalam badan menurun apabila pada hari sejuk ...................... ...................... ...................... ......... Mekanisme pembetulan bertindak - - - - - Suhu badan ................... Suhu kembali normal
  3. 3. 3.4 Homeostasis dalam haiwan Cara haiwan mengekalkan homeostasis terhadap perubahan suhu persektaran Haiwan Cara haiwan mengekalkan homeostasis Kucing Menjilat bulu dibadan supaya Siput babi Anjing Cicak Serangga (lebah) 3.5 Homeostasis dalam tumbuhan a. Transpirasi ialah proses ......................................................................................... melalui .................................. b. Air daripada daun tersejat menjadi wap air dan ................................... tumbuhan pada hari panas. c. Transpirasi juga membantu tumbuhan ……................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................... d. Lengkapkan kawal atur kandungan air dalam tumbuhan Tumbuhan kehilangan air melalui proses ...................... Air akan tersejat menjadi wap air melalui ................ Pada waktu siang, .............................................. ............................................... ............................................... ............................................... ............................................... ....................Pada suhu tunggi, ............................................... ............................................... ............................................... ............................................... ............... Kandungan air dalam tumbuhan kekal
  4. 4. 3.6 Kepentingan Homeostasis kepada manusia dan benda hidup Apakah kepentingn homeostasis? • ......................................................................................................................................... • .......................................................................................................................................... • .......................................................................................................................................... • ..........................................................................................................................................

