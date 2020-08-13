Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Quick & easy to do warm up exercises before a football match
Quick & Easy to do Warm-up Exercises Before a Football Match
Benjamin Franklin had once said, “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to
fail.” Preparation is often regarded as the key to success and it is not without a
reason. Be it for an upcoming exam, interview for a job or a presentation that
you have to deliver in your office, preparation provides you with the solutions to
your problems in advance. Even in the game of football, preparation doesn’t lose
its glory. Of course, adequate training will improve your football skills and help
to draw the attention of a football talent scout but what is that thing you need to
do before a big match? A good round of warm-up. Participating in a football
match without warming up sufficiently can call for unnecessary troubles like
injuries. Warming up before a football match is crucial as it equips your body to
manage the stress of the game, ease tension, enhance flexibility and improves
your agility and speed.
Warming up need not be an elaborate practice every time you are out on the
field. Even 10 minutes of stretching is enough to regulate your blood flow and
temperature before the game. In this article, we’ll share a few warm-up exercises
that are quick and easy to do.
Warming Up in the Right Way before a Football Game
1. Jogging: Compared to the other kinds of warm-up activities, jogging is
paramount for its plethora of benefits like:
Strengthening muscles
Enhancing cardiovascular health
Making bones stronger
Maintaining a healthy body weight
Jogging for 5-10 minutes induces a relaxation effect on your body muscles.
It improves the blood circulation and regulates your body temperature.
Start with a light jog and gradually begin running at three-quarter pace.
Once the body temperature and heart rate rise, it’s time to focus on
stretching your muscles.
2. Shoulder stretch: Are you a goalkeeper? Then your movements are ori-
ented toward blocking or impeding the opponents from scoring a goal.
This means you are using your hands more in the game. Stretching your
shoulders before the game prepares your body for the match by removing
fatigue. But are you stretching your shoulders in the right way? Just stand
straight, raise and lock your hands over head and stretch them upwards.
Now, move on to the next exercises.
3. Stretching your torso: This will provide your body with the kind of flexi-
bility that you’ll need to survive a high-energy packed 90-minutes game
like football. As per the coaches of a reputable football scouting agency,
the correct way to stretch your torso is:
Start by stretching out your legs and standing straight
Raise your hands over your body
With your right hand, hold your left forearm and with the left hand,
hold your right upper forearm
Alternatively, stretch your body towards either side
4. Bending your back: This is one of the simplest forms of exercises and
surely you’ve done this a lot in your school as a kid. Old is gold and so is
this exercise! Stand on the floor with your legs slightly apart. Bend your
body down and try touching your feet. Maintain this position for 5 sec-
onds and repeat. This warm-up will increase the strength of your back and
legs so that you can run, bend, nosedive or leap with added power and
speed.
Conclusion: Along with these, don’t forget to include hip rotation, hamstring
and calf stretches in your warm-up routine. And then? Off you go to the field,
manifesting your best performance and impressing a football talent scout who
might be watching you with keen eyes. Warming up before a football match acts
as a prevention against injury and improves your performance. So, make sure
