Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Quick & Easy to do Warm-up Exercises Before a Football Match Benjamin Franklin had once said, “By failing to prepare, you ...
Warming up need not be an elaborate practice every time you are out on the field. Even 10 minutes of stretching is enough ...
 Start by stretching out your legs and standing straight  Raise your hands over your body  With your right hand, hold y...
Follow us on Social Media
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quick &amp; easy to do warm up exercises before a football match

25 views

Published on

Besides football training, warming up is also a key to success. Want to know some quick & easy to do warm-up exercises? Read our article and find out more. https://bit.ly/2Flmf1N

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quick &amp; easy to do warm up exercises before a football match

  1. 1. Quick & Easy to do Warm-up Exercises Before a Football Match Benjamin Franklin had once said, “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” Preparation is often regarded as the key to success and it is not without a reason. Be it for an upcoming exam, interview for a job or a presentation that you have to deliver in your office, preparation provides you with the solutions to your problems in advance. Even in the game of football, preparation doesn’t lose its glory. Of course, adequate training will improve your football skills and help to draw the attention of a football talent scout but what is that thing you need to do before a big match? A good round of warm-up. Participating in a football match without warming up sufficiently can call for unnecessary troubles like injuries. Warming up before a football match is crucial as it equips your body to manage the stress of the game, ease tension, enhance flexibility and improves your agility and speed.
  2. 2. Warming up need not be an elaborate practice every time you are out on the field. Even 10 minutes of stretching is enough to regulate your blood flow and temperature before the game. In this article, we’ll share a few warm-up exercises that are quick and easy to do. Warming Up in the Right Way before a Football Game 1. Jogging: Compared to the other kinds of warm-up activities, jogging is paramount for its plethora of benefits like:  Strengthening muscles  Enhancing cardiovascular health  Making bones stronger  Maintaining a healthy body weight Jogging for 5-10 minutes induces a relaxation effect on your body muscles. It improves the blood circulation and regulates your body temperature. Start with a light jog and gradually begin running at three-quarter pace. Once the body temperature and heart rate rise, it’s time to focus on stretching your muscles. 2. Shoulder stretch: Are you a goalkeeper? Then your movements are ori- ented toward blocking or impeding the opponents from scoring a goal. This means you are using your hands more in the game. Stretching your shoulders before the game prepares your body for the match by removing fatigue. But are you stretching your shoulders in the right way? Just stand straight, raise and lock your hands over head and stretch them upwards. Now, move on to the next exercises. 3. Stretching your torso: This will provide your body with the kind of flexi- bility that you’ll need to survive a high-energy packed 90-minutes game like football. As per the coaches of a reputable football scouting agency, the correct way to stretch your torso is:
  3. 3.  Start by stretching out your legs and standing straight  Raise your hands over your body  With your right hand, hold your left forearm and with the left hand, hold your right upper forearm  Alternatively, stretch your body towards either side 4. Bending your back: This is one of the simplest forms of exercises and surely you’ve done this a lot in your school as a kid. Old is gold and so is this exercise! Stand on the floor with your legs slightly apart. Bend your body down and try touching your feet. Maintain this position for 5 sec- onds and repeat. This warm-up will increase the strength of your back and legs so that you can run, bend, nosedive or leap with added power and speed. Conclusion: Along with these, don’t forget to include hip rotation, hamstring and calf stretches in your warm-up routine. And then? Off you go to the field, manifesting your best performance and impressing a football talent scout who might be watching you with keen eyes. Warming up before a football match acts as a prevention against injury and improves your performance. So, make sure you’ve adequately tuned up your body to beat the odds of the game. Scout Beyond is a leading football scouting agency offering scouting programs for players across the globe. Join Scout Beyond and avail the best opportunities for football talent recognition. For more details, reach us on https://scoutbeyond.com/how-it-work +234 8063398070 info@scoutbeyond.com https://scoutbeyond.wordpress.com/2020/05/18/6-professional-skills- youll-learn-at-a-football-scouting-center/
  4. 4. Follow us on Social Media

×