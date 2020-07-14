Successfully reported this slideshow.
Effective tips to draw attention of a football talent scout

Scouting is a pre-requisite to becoming a professional football player. Here are some useful tips to get scouted and impress your football talent scout. https://bit.ly/302jrxe

Effective tips to draw attention of a football talent scout

  1. 1. Effective Tips to Draw Attention of a Football Talent Scout If football has always been your passion, certainly by now, you have decided to make a decent living out of it. But turning your passion into a profession is not as easy as it may sound. It is already known that to make a full-time career out of your most favourite game, you must find a football talent scout. Scouting is essential in any country having a well-developed football system. On the other hand, in countries where there is no proper professional soccer team, you will hardly find any scouting happening.
  2. 2. On a serious note, scouting makes your football journey more realistic and helps you to embrace a successful football career. If scoring a goal in front of millions of fans in the International Premier League or winning the World Cup for your country have always been your dreams, scouting will give you the best chances to turn them into a reality. But how do you get scouted for soccer? Here are a few useful tips. Read on! Tips to Get Scouted for Soccer Successfully 1. Make a definite plan to become a professional football player: Be- coming a professional soccer player is not a cakewalk; you won’t become one overnight but only through hard work, dedication and proper plan- ning. The ideal age to make a debut in the professional world of football is 16 as it takes time to achieve a proper rank and finally get the chance in a senior football team or a soccer club. In other words, the earlier you start, the better are the chances of prospering. For the best professional soccer coaching experience, you can register yourself in a football scouting center and train hard to improve your technique. 2. Networking with soccer talent scouts: If you are aiming to become the next big football player for your team or country, then forget about sitting back and relaxing. Take a look at any professional player who has built a reputation for himself. To be at the top of the game, you need to make yourself noticeable so that coaches consider you first when they begin re- cruiting. Don’t know where to look for a professional football talent scout? You can begin within your own circle, a friend, teammate or an old coach. If they do know a football scout, you could ask them to introduce you. Al- ternatively, registering in a reputable soccer scouting agency can also help you connect to the leading soccer talent scouts from around the world. And then? You’ve got to work harder so that they are not disappointed at any time. 3. Making a highlight video: Mere words mean nothing, especially when there is a strong need for conviction. Impressing your football talent scout is important and just boasting the number of goals you’ve scored or
  3. 3. the teams you’ve played in won’t make things work. You need a more po- tent proof and that is a video. Make a short video displaying your skills like passing, heading, tackling and scoring, ideally for 5 minutes. It is best to keep the important parts of the video at the beginning as most scouts won’t watch till the end. 4. Create your soccer resume: In order to apply for any job, we submit our CV, don’t we? Similarly, if you have to join any football club, you must first make an impressive CV. And how to do that? Have the following details:  Name  Date of Birth  Email  Contact number  Football clubs  Achievements  Strongest foot  Preferred position  Vertical jump  Sprint speed You can even create a CV on a football scouting agency portal and upload it; scouts and coaches will come across it while reviewing the players’ list. Conclusion: Preparing for a professional football career will never be a smooth journey. However, you have to prepare yourself in a way that opportunities come to you. Football scouting is a crucial step that every player must go through before becoming a professional. Besides, it is your ticket to making connections with an experienced football talent scout and take your career to the next level. To know more about our football scouting center, reach us on +234 8063398070 or +234 8153382155
  4. 4. info@scoutbeyond.com https://scoutbeyond.wordpress.com/2020/05/18/6-professional-skills- youll-learn-at-a-football-scouting-center/ Follow us on Social Media

