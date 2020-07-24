Successfully reported this slideshow.
Best-in-Class Embedded User Assistance

Embedded UA includes any instructional information inside a user interface. For mobile devices, all of the instructional information is usually embedded in the UI. As mobile devices become our predominant access method, embedded UA is becoming even more important, and more content is moving from external help
systems to embedded UA. In this session, we will discuss best practices for writing, designing, opening, and customizing embedded UA. We will also discuss how to balance embedded and non-embedded UA content.

Best-in-Class Embedded User Assistance

  1. 1. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart Best-in-Class Embedded UA Scott DeLoach – scott@clickstart.net ClickStart – www.clickstart.net Embedded UA includes any instructional information inside a user interface. For mobile devices, all of the instructional information is usually embedded in the UI. As mobile devices become our predominant access method, embedded UA is becoming even more important, and more content is moving from external help systems to embedded UA. In this session, we will discuss best practices for writing, designing, opening, and customizing embedded UA. We will also discuss how to balance embedded and non-embedded UA content. Embedded and external UA guidelines Combine embedded UA and external help www.monster.com – combines functional UA with context-sensitive help Comparison: Embedded UA and external help Embedded UA External Help Usually developed with a HAT? No Yes Where are the files stored? Database or inside code 'Help' folder Organizational approach? Distributed, just in time Centralized Includes navigation? Usually not needed TOC, index, search Typical topic length? Extremely short (5-200 words) one 'screen' (200-1,000 words) Main information type? Functional Procedural
  2. 2. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart External content guidelines Integrate content from other sources Dreamweaver – includes content from O’Reilly guides Allow users to add content msdn.microsoft.com – allows users to add comments, even if they highlight bugs
  3. 3. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart Provide other UA options americanexpress.com – provides chat and phone options Design guidelines Five display options ▪ Page overviews ▪ Labels ▪ Togglers ▪ Popup layers/windows ▪ UA panel Page overviews Pro Appear in a prominent position, so they are more likely to be read Con Usually ignored if longer than ~2 sentences
  4. 4. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart medassets.com – provides embedded procedural UA supported by conceptual external UA link Labels Pro Very useful and easy to use Cons ▪ Do not scale well to support all fields ▪ Very limited amount of information
  5. 5. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart avis.com – minimalist field labels with embedded error messages and links to more extensive/complex info Togglers Pro Save space by layering information Cons ▪ Can be confusing to novices ▪ Opener can be confused with a hyperlink
  6. 6. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart msdn.microsoft.com – uses togglers to show/hide long code examples Popup layers/windows Pros ▪ Can include detailed instructions ▪ Can appear in the main task area to keep the user focused Cons ▪ UA temporarily replaces part of the UI ▪ Opener can be confused with a hyperlink
  7. 7. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart nationalcitymortgage.com – uses popup layers to define/clarify terms
  8. 8. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart USPS POS-One – uses popup window to display dynamic procedural UA UA panel Pro Save space by layering information Cons ▪ Can be confusing to novices ▪ Opener can be confused with a hyperlink
  9. 9. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart alamo.com – uses UA panel to display context-sensitive instructions and definitions
  10. 10. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart Writing guidelines Provide examples eloan.com – provides short examples for field-level UA Persuade, motivate, and communicate bankofamerica.com – overview text sets expectations and establishes trust. “Help Center” predicts common user questions
  11. 11. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart Remember that writing is a conversation restaurant.com – uses an informal and friendly writing style to match their corporate image Customization guidelines Allow users to select a language carnival.com – allows user to translate content
  12. 12. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart Allow users to ask their own questions washingtonpost.com –third-party application (Apture) provides additional information Allow users to reuse content kb.madcapsoftware.com – provides links to post content on Facebook or Twitter, save to favorites, or print Allow users to turn off automatic user assistance ebay.com – users can turn user assistance popups off/on
  13. 13. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart User learning guidelines Encourage success explore.live.com – Windows Live uses UA link wording to encourage users to learn Encourage exploration kayak.com – encourages users to become “Kayak experts” Challenge users qlc.intuit.com – encourages users to test their knowledge
  14. 14. UA Europe 2017 © 2017, ClickStart About the presenter Scott DeLoach is the Founder of ClickStart, where he provides training and consulting for MadCap Flare, embedded user assistance, CSS, and HTML5. He has been developing browser-based help systems for 20+ years, and he has received four Best in Show awards for his work from STC. Scott is a certified Flare and Doc-to-Help instructor, and he is the author of MadCap Flare 2017: The Definitive Guide, CSS to the Point, HTML5 to the Point, and Word 2013 to the Point. For more information about Scott's books see www.lulu.com/clickstart. You can reach Scott at www.clickstart.net or by email at scott@clickstart.net.

