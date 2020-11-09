Ebooks download BOB Books Set 1: Beginning Readers ebook

Bob Books are back, now with a bright, unique box display and colored illustrations throughout that make learning to read even more fun!Bob Books Set 1: Beginning ReadersTeach a child letter sounds with Bob Books Set 1! With four letters in the first story, children can read a whole book. Consistent new sounds are added gradually, until young readers have read books with all letters of the alphabet (except Q). Short vowels and three-letter words in simple sentences make Bob Books Set 1 a fun confidence builder. With little books, come big success. (TM)

