(June 10th, 2021) Learn More About Live Cell Imaging and Analysis

A CytoSMART product review: The Lux2, Lux3 FL and OMNI Live Cell Imaging Systems Katie Parkins, PhD Applications Scientist
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Topics of discussion 2 What is live cell imaging? Comparing the options: Lux2, Lux3 FL, OMNI Potential ap...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM What is live cell imaging? • Cells need to be monitored for cell confluency, cell number, among other thi...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM What are the advantages? • Less time consuming- more time for other experiments • Enables noninvasive (no...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM System Components • Hand-held design • Compact design • Fits inside incubator • Microscope • Fluorescent ...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM The CytoSMART product line 6 Lux2 Lux3 FL OMNI
CytoSMART Lux2
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Lux2: Technical Specifications 8 Specifications Lux2 System dimensions 133 x 90 x 100 mm Weight 0.5 kg (1...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Monitor your cells throughout their entire culture period 9
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Monitor your cells throughout their entire culture period 10
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Analysis Software 11 Confluency Algorithm Scratch / Wound Healing Algorithm
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Research Applications 12 • Image cell division • Stem cell differentiation • Monitor cell growth and conf...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Research Applications 13
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Research Applications 14
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Research Applications 15
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Multi Lux • Combine up to 4 compact Lux2 devices • Automated live-cell imaging designed for long-term com...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Multi Lux 17
CytoSMART Lux3 FL
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Lux3 FL: Technical Specifications 19 Specifications Lux3 FL System dimensions 166 x 140 x 135 mm Weight 1...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Why add fluorescence? 21 Brightfield Brightfield + Fluorescence
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Why add fluorescence? 22 Fluorescent /brightfield area
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Research Applications 23 • Viability • Transfection • Co-culture • Cellular processes • Nanoparticles
WWW.SCINTICA.COM OMNI: Technical Specifications 24 Specifications Omni System dimensions 396 x 345 x 171 mm Weight 9 kg Op...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Why the OMNI over the Lux2? 26
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Applications: confluency 27
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Applications: cell migration 28
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Applications: cell migration 29
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Comparing the options… 30 Specifications Lux2 Lux3 FL OMNI System dimensions 133 x 90 x 100 mm 166 x 140 ...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Get started immediately… 31 • Can use all channels separately and/or combined • Change the focus for each...
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Monitor remotely… 32
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Integrated image analysis 33
WWW.SCINTICA.COM Summary 34 • Automated image capture: Don’t waste valuable time. Let the CytoSMART products capture fluor...
Audience Poll
Scintica Instrumentation Phone: +1 (519) 857-6199 kparkins@scintica.com
Jun. 11, 2021

(June 10th, 2021) Learn More About Live Cell Imaging and Analysis

During this webinar, Dr. Parkins will review automated, time-lapse microscopy and image-based cell counting and discuss generating high-quality and robust data using the CytoSMART products offered by Scintica. The system specifications, potential applications, and example data will be discussed for the Lux2, the Lux3 FL, and the OMNI live cell imaging systems.

CytoSMART is an innovator in kinetic live-cell imaging. Combining compact and fast imaging hardware with powerful image analysis algorithms supported by cloud computing. Automation in time-lapse microscopy and image-based cell counting to generate high-quality and robust data.

Their team of engineers continues to develop and optimize the image analysis and data storage capacities linked to their systems, making sure that data sets are easily processed, stored, and kept securely in an online environment.

The CytoSMART Lux2 is a highly compact, easy-to-use, and affordable inverted microscope for bright-field live-cell imaging so it can be used in every biological laboratory. While it has functionality for basic imaging, it also has the capability to be used in routine cell culture processes like tracking confluency over time.

The CytoSMART Lux3 FL fluorescent cell imaging device allows researchers to track dynamic cellular processes by taking high-quality images to create real-time time-lapse movies. Simultaneously, the cells can be kept in a controlled environment inside a standard cell culture incubator.

The OMNI has been developed as an automated bright-field lab microscope that visualizes whole culture vessels and can even be used within a standard CO2-incubator. With the Omni, you can perform kinetic assays by creating time-lapse videos that depict cell behavior for days or weeks at a time.

Learning objectives:

What is live cell monitoring?
Advantages of live cell monitoring
Review unique system features
Discuss common applications
Review example images

  1. 1. A CytoSMART product review: The Lux2, Lux3 FL and OMNI Live Cell Imaging Systems Katie Parkins, PhD Applications Scientist
  2. 2. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Topics of discussion 2 What is live cell imaging? Comparing the options: Lux2, Lux3 FL, OMNI Potential applications What are the advantages?
  3. 3. WWW.SCINTICA.COM What is live cell imaging? • Cells need to be monitored for cell confluency, cell number, among other things in order to study the fundamentals of cell growth dynamics. • Opening the door of the incubator and removing cells to take measurements and images prevent accurate measurements under physiological conditions • Live cell culture monitoring can be done with compact brightfield microscopes that fit within incubators • Basic brightfield and fluorescent imaging • Routine cell culture processes i.e. tracking cell confluency 3
  4. 4. WWW.SCINTICA.COM What are the advantages? • Less time consuming- more time for other experiments • Enables noninvasive (no dyes needed) longitudinal studies rather than just “snapshots” • No need for cells to undergo temperature shock by removing cells from incubator • Monitor your cells anytime and anywhere • Less training, personnel, and variability 4
  5. 5. WWW.SCINTICA.COM System Components • Hand-held design • Compact design • Fits inside incubator • Microscope • Fluorescent Brightfield live cell imaging • User friendly • Compatible with wide range of culture vessels • Software • CytoSMART Cloud • Integrated image analysis (FL + BF) • Notifications when cells are ready 5
  6. 6. WWW.SCINTICA.COM The CytoSMART product line 6 Lux2 Lux3 FL OMNI
  7. 7. CytoSMART Lux2
  8. 8. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Lux2: Technical Specifications 8 Specifications Lux2 System dimensions 133 x 90 x 100 mm Weight 0.5 kg (1.1 lb) Optics Brightfield with digital contrast Magnification 10x fixed objective, digital zoom to 20x Light source LED Camera 5MP CMOS Image size 1280 x 720 pixels Field of view 2.4 x 1.5 mm Culture vessels Flasks, well plates, petri dishes, slides Storage 50 GB cloud storage Operating conditions 5-40°C, 20-95% humidity Warranty 1 year parts & labor Image analysis Cloud-based
  9. 9. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Monitor your cells throughout their entire culture period 9
  10. 10. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Monitor your cells throughout their entire culture period 10
  11. 11. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Analysis Software 11 Confluency Algorithm Scratch / Wound Healing Algorithm
  12. 12. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Research Applications 12 • Image cell division • Stem cell differentiation • Monitor cell growth and confluency • Analyze cell migration and wound healing • Monitoring colony formation • Study chemotaxis
  13. 13. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Research Applications 13
  14. 14. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Research Applications 14
  15. 15. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Research Applications 15
  16. 16. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Multi Lux • Combine up to 4 compact Lux2 devices • Automated live-cell imaging designed for long-term comparison studies and large laboratory teams • All devices connect to a single laptop optimizing lab space and remote access 16
  17. 17. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Multi Lux 17
  18. 18. CytoSMART Lux3 FL
  19. 19. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Lux3 FL: Technical Specifications 19 Specifications Lux3 FL System dimensions 166 x 140 x 135 mm Weight 1.3 kg Channels Brightfield, green and red fluorescence Magnification 10x fixed objective, digital zoom to 20x Fluorescence filters Excitation: 425/45 (green), 561/14 (red), Emission: Emission: 512/23 (green), 630/90 (red) Camera 6.4MP CMOS Image size 2072 x 2072 pixels Field of view 1.45 x 1.45 mm Culture vessels Flasks, well plates, petri dishes, slides Storage Unlimited cloud storage Operating conditions 5-40°C, 20-95% humidity Warranty 1 year parts & labor Image analysis Cloud-based
  20. 20. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Lux3 FL: Technical Specifications 20 Specifications Lux3 FL System dimensions 166 x 140 x 135 mm Weight 1.3 kg Channels Brightfield, green and red fluorescence Magnification 10x fixed objective, digital zoom to 20x Fluorescence filters Excitation: 425/45 (green), 561/14 (red), Emission: Emission: 512/23 (green), 630/90 (red) Camera 6.4MP CMOS Image size 2072 x 2072 pixels Field of view 1.45 x 1.45 mm Culture vessels Flasks, well plates, petri dishes, slides Storage Unlimited cloud storage Operating conditions 5-40°C, 20-95% humidity Warranty 1 year parts & labor Image analysis Cloud-based
  21. 21. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Why add fluorescence? 21 Brightfield Brightfield + Fluorescence
  22. 22. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Why add fluorescence? 22 Fluorescent /brightfield area
  23. 23. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Research Applications 23 • Viability • Transfection • Co-culture • Cellular processes • Nanoparticles
  24. 24. WWW.SCINTICA.COM OMNI: Technical Specifications 24 Specifications Omni System dimensions 396 x 345 x 171 mm Weight 9 kg Optics Brightfield with digital contrast Magnification 10x fixed objective – 517 pixels/mm Light source LED Camera 5MP CMOS Image size 99 x 131 pixels Output options Raw images, processed images and data Culture vessels Flasks, well plates, petri dishes, slides Storage 1-,5-, or 10 years of cloud storage Operating conditions 5-40°C, 20-95% humidity Warranty 1 year parts & labor Image analysis Cloud-based
  25. 25. WWW.SCINTICA.COM OMNI: Technical Specifications 25 Specifications Omni System dimensions 396 x 345 x 171 mm Weight 9 kg Optics Brightfield with digital contrast Magnification 10x fixed objective – 517 pixels/mm Light source LED Camera 5MP CMOS Image size 99 x 131 pixels Output options Raw images, processed images and data Culture vessels Flasks, well plates, petri dishes, slides Storage 1-,5-, or 10 years of cloud storage Operating conditions 5-40°C, 20-95% humidity Warranty 1 year parts & labor Image analysis Cloud-based
  26. 26. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Why the OMNI over the Lux2? 26
  27. 27. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Applications: confluency 27
  28. 28. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Applications: cell migration 28
  29. 29. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Applications: cell migration 29
  30. 30. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Comparing the options… 30 Specifications Lux2 Lux3 FL OMNI System dimensions 133 x 90 x 100 mm 166 x 140 x 135 mm 396 x 345 x 171 mm Weight 0.5 kg 1.3kg 9 kg Optics Brightfield with digital contrast Brightfield, green and red fluorescence Brightfield with digital contrast Magnification 10x fixed objective, digital zoom to 20x 10x fixed objective, digital zoom to 20x 10x fixed objective – 517 pixels/mm Light source LED LED LED Fluorescence filters N/A Excitation: 425/45 (green), 561/14 (red) Emission: 512/23 (green), 630/90 (red) N/A Camera 5MP CMOS 6.4MP CMOS 5MP CMOS Image size 1280 x 720 pixels 2072 x 2072 pixels Variable FOV 2.4 x 1.5 mm 1.45 x 1.45 mm 91 x 131 mm Culture vessels Flasks, well plates, petri dishes, slides Flasks, well plates, petri dishes, slides Flasks, well plates, petri dishes, slides Storage Unlimited cloud storage Unlimited cloud storage 1-,5-, or 10 years of cloud storage Operating conditions 5-40°C, 20-95% humidity 5-40°C, 20-95% humidity 5-40°C, 20-95% humidity Warranty 1 year parts & labor 1 year parts & labor 1 year parts & labor Image analysis Cloud-based Cloud-based Cloud-based
  31. 31. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Get started immediately… 31 • Can use all channels separately and/or combined • Change the focus for each channel individually for all channels using Lock Z • Set the light intensity, exposure time and gain for each channel
  32. 32. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Monitor remotely… 32
  33. 33. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Integrated image analysis 33
  34. 34. WWW.SCINTICA.COM Summary 34 • Automated image capture: Don’t waste valuable time. Let the CytoSMART products capture fluorescent and brightfield images for you. • Time-lapse movies: Get the whole story. Observe the development of cellular events while they occur. • Red & green fluorescence: Broaden your horizon. Expand the number of variables you can examine using fluorescent labelling. • Integrated image analysis: Immediate insight in fluorescent area or fluorescent object number. • Incubator friendly: Small size fits all. Fluorescence live-cell imaging alongside cell culturing in the same incubator. • Plug-and-play: Get started instantly. Just a short training will get you up-and-running. • Cloud-based system: Inspect your cells anywhere, anytime. No more unnecessary lab visits. • Cost-effective system: Microscope with brightfield, green & red fluorescence, laptop and unlimited storage.
  35. 35. Audience Poll
  Katie Parkins, PhD Applications Scientist

