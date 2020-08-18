This webinar hosted by Scintica Instrumentation will look primarily at inflammation and the resolution of inflammation in the preclinical mouse model. Physiological short-term inflammation is a primary signal of the immune system activation that is an important defense system of the body. If inflammation remains activated for an extended period of time, in the presence or absence of injury due to risk factors, it will lead to a pathological response. Response to cardiac injury inflammation is widely studied, however the resolution of inflammation (safe clearance of inflammation) is understudied. In the majority of cases, the outcome of inflammation blockade is less encouraging and sometimes fatal to cardiac health.



Dr. Ganesh Halade, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, will discuss the resolution of inflammation in cardiac repair with a major focus on bioactive lipid mediators in preclinical studies and confirmation of these molecules in patients following myocardial infarction. He will consider the most common risk factors such as obesity and aging as primary causes of the unresolved inflammation following myocardial infarction.



During Dr. Halade’s presentation, he will provide examples of functional data using high resolution ultrasound echocardiography, quantification of bioactive lipid species using mass spectrometry, histological data, and also provide a brief introduction to confirming permanent coronary ligation by monitoring ECG waveforms, specifically ST segment elevation.



Key questions to be addressed during this webinar will include:



What is the role of inflammation in cardiac repair?

What are the bioactive signature molecules of inflammation and resolution?

How is inflammation dysregulated leading to unresolved inflammation?

What type of functional, quantification and histological data is typically acquired?



