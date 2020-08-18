Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ganesh Halade, Ph.D. Associate Professor Department of Medicine University of South Florida Scintica Instrumentation Phone...
Audience Poll
Inflammation and Resolution of Inflammation in Heart Failure: Pre-clinical and Clinical Findings Ganesh Halade, PhD Divisi...
Inflammation Resolution Non-resolving inflammation Heart Attack to Heart Failure 1 2 3
1. Pum p 2. Pipes 3. Filter Heart physiology
Dzau and Braunwald, Resolved and unresolved issues in the prevention and treatment of coronary artery disease: a workshop ...
Heart attack to heart failure progression 101  Myocardial damage progressively alter the size, shape, and function of the...
Spectrum of heart failure pathology Inflammatio n Operan t Classica l Over nutrition Inactio n Altered rhythm new risk fac...
Why to study heart failure? Ponikowski and colleagues. Heart failure: preventing disease and death worldwide. ESC Heart Fa...
No-MI contro l d0 CHF MI-d56 Long axis B- mode LV wall synchrony3D Strain Heart attack to functional HF progression Halade...
Heart attack to structural HF Halade et al. Heart Functional and Structural Compendium of Cardiosplenic and Cardiorenal Ne...
Heart attack to fibrotic remodeling Halade et al. Heart Functional and Structural Compendium of Cardiosplenic and Cardiore...
d0 control Acute MI-d1 Chronic MI-d56 Human versus Mice – HF pathophysiology d0 control Acute MI-d1 Chronic MI-d56 10 year...
Why mice heals after heart attack? Hypothesis Identify the mechanisms by which leukocytes “clean-up” the damage of infarct...
ENo-MI control MI-d1 MI- d5 Infarcted area No-MI d1 d5 0 25 50 % * * N o -M I d 1 d 5 0 3 0 6 0 Noinfarct * * Fractional s...
MØ (F4/80+) Mo (CD11b+) Mo2 (F4/80-/CD206+) Neu ( CD11b+/F480-/Ly6G+) M2 (F4/80+/CD206+) Homeostatic immune cell markers i...
MØ (F4/80+) Mo (CD11b+) Mo2 (F4/80-/CD206+) Neu ( CD11b+/F480-/Ly6G+) M2 (F4/80+/CD206+) MId1 N2 (Ly6G+/CD206+) Inflammato...
MØ (F4/80+) Mo (CD11b+) Mo2 (F4/80-/CD206+) Neu ( CD11b+/F480-/Ly6G+) M2 (F4/80+/CD206+) MI-d5MI-d1 N2 (Ly6G+/CD206+) No-M...
Audience Poll
What do leukocytes carry with them?
LV Spleen MI-d5 No-MI MI-d1 Fatty acids composition in spleen and left ventricle post-MI 0 20000 40000 LV Spleen pg/50mg 0...
Splenocardiac LOXs and COXs activation post-MI Fat busting enzymes
What leukocytes do at the infarcted site?
LV Resolution metabolome amplified post-MI No-MI MI-d1 MI-d5 C
No-MI MI-d1 MI-d5 Spleen depleted Resolution metabolome post-MI
Leukocyte directed SPMs
Pro-inflammatory and resolving mediators are balanced in LV healing post-MI
What is the role of macrophages? Frantz S, FASEB 2013
Lipid Chemistry and Biology Macrophages in Atherogeneisis- M1and M2 Macrophages plaque progression/ instability Docosahexa...
0 .0 0 0 .1 2 0 .2 4 A CD45 Spleen LV 3.8% 2.2% 21.1% 15.9% 42.1% 24.6% Monocytes MI-d1 CD11b MI+CLDMI- control 1.8% 1.0% ...
Splenocardiac model Halade et al. Splenic Leukocytes Define the Resolution of Inflammation in Heart Failure , Science Sign...
Resolution of inflammation Non-resolving inflammation Injured heart Optimal healing Obesity, Lack of Activity, Circadian d...
Hypothesis Test whether excess influx of n-6 fatty acids impair resolution program in heart failure in aging (2 months fat...
Lipoxygenase and Heart Failure Metabololipidome Safflower oil (SO) 2 month dietAging 18 MO Young 6 MO Lab chow (LC) LV inf...
Post-MI non-resolving response
SOSOLCLC YoungAging Age & DietAgeDiet B Lab chow: LC Safflower oil: SO Age & DietAgeDietA C MI day 1 Heart Failure Metabol...
Age Diet 3 3 15 Youn g-LC Youn g-SO Agin g-LC Agin g-SO -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 F2(36.45%) F1 (46.12 %) MI day 1 D...
Cardiosplenic and Cardiorenal Network in Aging Lean aging Obesity, dyslipidemia, hyperglycemia Resolving / non-resolving i...
British Medical Journal (2017);357:j1909 British Medical Journal (2016);354:i4857 Defective ROI and NSAIDs Paradox What is...
Study design and cardiac repair outcome
Before -MI +CAP After MI-d1 -CAP Cardiac injury lead to obvious structural and functional pathology Before -MI After MI-d1
Live Dead 90.0% 0 . 0 0 . 2 0 . 4 0 . 0 0 0 . 2 5 0 . 5 0 0 1 2 +CA P - CAP Live cells %cellpopulation - CA P +CA P * %cel...
Subacute CAP preactivated splenic neutrophils NO-MI-SPLEEN NO-MI-LV +CA P - CAP +CA P - CAP
MI-d1-LV 0 1 5 3 0 CD206 + Ly6G + CD11b + F4/80 + Ly6Clo Ly6Chi Live Dead 12.1% 8.5% 51.1% 27% 3.5% 3.6% 4.6% Live Dead 88...
MI-d1-LVMI-d1- SPLEEN +CA P - CAP +CA P - CAP Subacute CAP amplified neutrophils in the infarcted area
Don’t eat me signal Eat me signal Don’teatme Apoptotic cell MFG- E8 eatme Imbalance of clearance versus non-clearance
Subacute CAP intensified inflammatory response post- MI No-MI MI-d1
Subacute CAP dysregulated neutrophils
BF Annexin+ P I F4/80 Ly6 G Overlay -CAP-MI-d1 LV Spleen +CAP-MI-d1 -CAP-MI-d1 +CAP-MI-d1 Pre-activated neutrophils tailor...
DAMPs PAMPs LTB4 12HETE Impaired ‘get-in’, ‘transit’ and ‘get-out’ signal Inflammation = Resolution NETs Spleen Leukocyte ...
Audience Poll
How to translate to HF patients? Study design Lipidomics work flow
Halade GV, et al. Race-based and sex-based differences in bioactive lipid mediators after myocardial infarction. ESC Heart...
Splenic leukocytes directed acute inflammatory response in cardiac healing Obesity superimposed on aging advance non-resol...
Mentors, Former TEAM members, Trainees and friends Merry Lindsey, Gabriel Fernandes, MM Rahman, Arun Bhattacharya, Paul Wi...
To ask a question, click the Q&A Button, type your question and click send. Any questions that are not addressed during th...
Inflammation and the Resolution of Inflammation in Heart Failure: Preclinical and Clinical Findings
Inflammation and the Resolution of Inflammation in Heart Failure: Preclinical and Clinical Findings
Inflammation and the Resolution of Inflammation in Heart Failure: Preclinical and Clinical Findings
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Inflammation and the Resolution of Inflammation in Heart Failure: Preclinical and Clinical Findings

32 views

Published on

This webinar hosted by Scintica Instrumentation will look primarily at inflammation and the resolution of inflammation in the preclinical mouse model. Physiological short-term inflammation is a primary signal of the immune system activation that is an important defense system of the body. If inflammation remains activated for an extended period of time, in the presence or absence of injury due to risk factors, it will lead to a pathological response. Response to cardiac injury inflammation is widely studied, however the resolution of inflammation (safe clearance of inflammation) is understudied. In the majority of cases, the outcome of inflammation blockade is less encouraging and sometimes fatal to cardiac health.

Dr. Ganesh Halade, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, will discuss the resolution of inflammation in cardiac repair with a major focus on bioactive lipid mediators in preclinical studies and confirmation of these molecules in patients following myocardial infarction.  He will consider the most common risk factors such as obesity and aging as primary causes of the unresolved inflammation following myocardial infarction.

During Dr. Halade’s presentation, he will provide examples of functional data using high resolution ultrasound echocardiography, quantification of bioactive lipid species using mass spectrometry, histological data, and also provide a brief introduction to confirming permanent coronary ligation by monitoring ECG waveforms, specifically ST segment elevation.

Key questions to be addressed during this webinar will include:

What is the role of inflammation in cardiac repair?
What are the bioactive signature molecules of inflammation and resolution?
How is inflammation dysregulated leading to unresolved inflammation?
What type of functional, quantification and histological data is typically acquired?

scintica.com

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Inflammation and the Resolution of Inflammation in Heart Failure: Preclinical and Clinical Findings

  1. 1. Ganesh Halade, Ph.D. Associate Professor Department of Medicine University of South Florida Scintica Instrumentation Phone: +1 (519) 914 5495 sales@scintica.com Inflammation and Resolution of Inflammation in Heart Failure: Pre-clinical and Clinical Findings
  2. 2. Audience Poll
  3. 3. Inflammation and Resolution of Inflammation in Heart Failure: Pre-clinical and Clinical Findings Ganesh Halade, PhD Division of Cardiovascular Sciences, Heart Institute, Department of Medicine, University of South Florida, FL, USA
  4. 4. Inflammation Resolution Non-resolving inflammation Heart Attack to Heart Failure 1 2 3
  5. 5. 1. Pum p 2. Pipes 3. Filter Heart physiology
  6. 6. Dzau and Braunwald, Resolved and unresolved issues in the prevention and treatment of coronary artery disease: a workshop consensus statement, Am Heart J 1991. Vessel and LV centric Halade GV et al: Obesity and Cardiometabolic Defects in Heart Failure Pathology. Comprehensive Physiology 2017, 7:1463-77. Cardiocentric to Integrative approach in HF pathology Progress Problems
  7. 7. Heart attack to heart failure progression 101  Myocardial damage progressively alter the size, shape, and function of the left ventricle leading to cardiac remodeling and heart failure Bochra and Halade, FASEB, 31, 4226- 4239.2017
  8. 8. Spectrum of heart failure pathology Inflammatio n Operan t Classica l Over nutrition Inactio n Altered rhythm new risk factors Infection (covid-19) or Injury Aging Comedication – cancer or NSAIDS drugs Kill / block Inflammation
  9. 9. Why to study heart failure? Ponikowski and colleagues. Heart failure: preventing disease and death worldwide. ESC Heart Failure 1: 4-25, 2014.
  10. 10. No-MI contro l d0 CHF MI-d56 Long axis B- mode LV wall synchrony3D Strain Heart attack to functional HF progression Halade et al. Heart Functional and Structural Compendium of Cardiosplenic and Cardiorenal Networks. American Journal of Physiology – Heart and Circulatory 314, H255-H267 (2018). ECG - Control ECG – ST elevation
  11. 11. Heart attack to structural HF Halade et al. Heart Functional and Structural Compendium of Cardiosplenic and Cardiorenal Networks. American Journal of Physiology – Heart and Circulatory 314, H255-H267 (2018).
  12. 12. Heart attack to fibrotic remodeling Halade et al. Heart Functional and Structural Compendium of Cardiosplenic and Cardiorenal Networks. American Journal of Physiology – Heart and Circulatory 314, H255-H267 (2018).
  13. 13. d0 control Acute MI-d1 Chronic MI-d56 Human versus Mice – HF pathophysiology d0 control Acute MI-d1 Chronic MI-d56 10 years Living With Heart Failure JACC Heart failure 2017;5:236-237. Chauhan Cynthia AdHoc Patient Representative, Heart Failure Society of America. 33 active diagnosis FACES F = Fatigue. A = Activity limitation C = Congestion E = Edema or ankle swelling S = Shortness of breath
  14. 14. Why mice heals after heart attack? Hypothesis Identify the mechanisms by which leukocytes “clean-up” the damage of infarcted myocardium and modulate the healing process.
  15. 15. ENo-MI control MI-d1 MI- d5 Infarcted area No-MI d1 d5 0 25 50 % * * N o -M I d 1 d 5 0 3 0 6 0 Noinfarct * * Fractional shortenin g No-MI control MI-d1 MI-d5 H & E PSR F No-MI control MI-d1 MI-d5 D Heart function and structure in acute HF mid- systole
  16. 16. MØ (F4/80+) Mo (CD11b+) Mo2 (F4/80-/CD206+) Neu ( CD11b+/F480-/Ly6G+) M2 (F4/80+/CD206+) Homeostatic immune cell markers in spleen vs left ventricle N2 (Ly6G+/CD206+) No-MI No population detected No population detected No population detected No population detected No population detected No population detected Spleen LV
  17. 17. MØ (F4/80+) Mo (CD11b+) Mo2 (F4/80-/CD206+) Neu ( CD11b+/F480-/Ly6G+) M2 (F4/80+/CD206+) MId1 N2 (Ly6G+/CD206+) Inflammatory response Resolving response No-MI Spleen LV Activated leukocytes in spleen and left ventricle day 1
  18. 18. MØ (F4/80+) Mo (CD11b+) Mo2 (F4/80-/CD206+) Neu ( CD11b+/F480-/Ly6G+) M2 (F4/80+/CD206+) MI-d5MI-d1 N2 (Ly6G+/CD206+) No-MI Inflammatory leukocytes Resolving leukocytes 0 .0 0 .1 4 8 L V S p le e n %cellpopulation $ * $ * * * Ly6G-/CD206+ 0 .0 0 .5 2 4 $ * $ * * Ly6G+/CD206+ MI-d1 MI-d5 MI-d1 MI-d5No-MINo-MI 0 1 4 8 $ $ $ * * * MI-d1 MI-d5 Ly6ChighCD206+ 0 6 10 20 30 *$ * * $ * MI-d1 MI-d5 Ly6ClowCD206+ No-MINo-MI B C D E F LV A Leukocyte kinetics Spleen
  19. 19. Audience Poll
  20. 20. What do leukocytes carry with them?
  21. 21. LV Spleen MI-d5 No-MI MI-d1 Fatty acids composition in spleen and left ventricle post-MI 0 20000 40000 LV Spleen pg/50mg 0 100000 200000 LV Spleen pg/50mg 0 25000 50000 LV Spleen pg/50mg DHA EPA AA No-MI MI-d1 MI-d5
  22. 22. Splenocardiac LOXs and COXs activation post-MI Fat busting enzymes
  23. 23. What leukocytes do at the infarcted site?
  24. 24. LV Resolution metabolome amplified post-MI No-MI MI-d1 MI-d5 C
  25. 25. No-MI MI-d1 MI-d5 Spleen depleted Resolution metabolome post-MI
  26. 26. Leukocyte directed SPMs
  27. 27. Pro-inflammatory and resolving mediators are balanced in LV healing post-MI
  28. 28. What is the role of macrophages? Frantz S, FASEB 2013
  29. 29. Lipid Chemistry and Biology Macrophages in Atherogeneisis- M1and M2 Macrophages plaque progression/ instability Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) 14S- Hydroperoxy DHA 13,14S-Epoxy Maresin Maresin 2 Maresin 1 MCTR2 MCTR3 MCTR1 12- lipoxygenase Enzymatic epoxidatio n leukotriene C4 synthase γ-glutamyl transferas e Dipeptidas e Soluble Epoxide hydrolase Hydrolase Macrophages in ECG conduction connexin 43 Macrophages biosynthesize SPMs (Specialized Proresolving Mediators) Macrophage spleen heart
  30. 30. 0 .0 0 0 .1 2 0 .2 4 A CD45 Spleen LV 3.8% 2.2% 21.1% 15.9% 42.1% 24.6% Monocytes MI-d1 CD11b MI+CLDMI- control 1.8% 1.0% 32.6% 27.6% F4/80 Spleen LV CD11b MI+CLD Macrophages MI-d1 44% 15.3% 0 .0 0 0 .0 2 0 .0 4 ALOX15 ALOX12 ALOX5 Splee n L V Spleen LV 2^∆CT2^∆CT MI-control MI+CLD B C D E F Lipid mediators (pg/50mg) Spleen (n=3) Infarcted LV (n=3) LXA4 42.1±7.6 9.5±3.5 AT-LXA4 228.9±55.5 54.2±22.5 LTB4 9.1±2.0 14.1±6.9 LXB4 149±28.8 ND PGE2 449±154.1 3.9±0.8 RvD4 360.2±152.6 979.1±490 I 0 .0 0 .2 2 .5 COX-1 Splee n L V 0 .0 0 0 .0 2 0 .4 COX-2 Splee n L V 2^∆CT 2^∆CT G * *$ * * $ $ $ $ * * $ $ H 0 .0 0 0 .0 8 0 .1 6 Spleen LV 2^∆CT * $ * J MI-control
  31. 31. Splenocardiac model Halade et al. Splenic Leukocytes Define the Resolution of Inflammation in Heart Failure , Science Signaling, (2018).
  32. 32. Resolution of inflammation Non-resolving inflammation Injured heart Optimal healing Obesity, Lack of Activity, Circadian disruption, Stress, Aging, Inflammation blockers (NSAIDs)  LOXs  COXs  SPMs  LOXs  COXs  SPMs Chronic heart failure 1 year post- MI Macrophag es Neutrophil s Quick disease progression Minutes → Hours → Days Disease progression over lifetime Decades ← Years ← Months Decades ← Years ← Months 1 day post- MI Physiological versus Pathological Inflammation Amanda B. Pullen, …. Ganesh V. Halade, Heart Failure Reviews, 2019
  33. 33. Hypothesis Test whether excess influx of n-6 fatty acids impair resolution program in heart failure in aging (2 months fat exposure)
  34. 34. Lipoxygenase and Heart Failure Metabololipidome Safflower oil (SO) 2 month dietAging 18 MO Young 6 MO Lab chow (LC) LV infarct - MI day 1 A B C Y o u n g A g in g 0 .0 0 0 .0 3 0 .0 6 L C S O * *$ 2^ - CT Young Aging 0 . 0 0 0 0 . 0 0 3 0 . 0 0 6 * * $$ Y o u n g A g in g 0 1 2 * * $ 2^ - CT Young Aging 0 . 0 0 0 . 1 5 0 . 3 0 * *$ $ ALOX-12 ALOX-15 ALOX-5 Tnf-α Study design
  35. 35. Post-MI non-resolving response
  36. 36. SOSOLCLC YoungAging Age & DietAgeDiet B Lab chow: LC Safflower oil: SO Age & DietAgeDietA C MI day 1 Heart Failure Metabololipidomics You ng- LC You ng- SO Agin g-LC Agin g- SO -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 F2(14.27%) F1 (71.14 %) Age Diet 19 49 38 D LC SO LC SO Young Aging
  37. 37. Age Diet 3 3 15 Youn g-LC Youn g-SO Agin g-LC Agin g-SO -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 F2(36.45%) F1 (46.12 %) MI day 1 DHA Metabololipidome A B C D Young Aging 0 2 0 4 0 ng/50mg Y o u n g Ag in g 0 2 0 4 0 ng/50mg L C S O Young Aging 0 2 0 0 4 0 0 ng/50mg Young Aging 0 2 5 0 0 5 0 0 0 ng/50mg Young Aging 0 2 0 4 0 $ $ ** ng/50mg Young Aging 0 2 0 0 4 0 0 $ $ ng/50mg * * Young Aging 0 2500 5000 $ $ * * ng/50mg Young Aging 0 2 0 4 0 $ $ ng/50mg * * Pre-MI Post-MI 4-HDHA 4-HDHA 14-HDHA 10-HDHA 10-HDHA 14-HDHA RvD5 RvD5 Lab chow: LC Safflower oil: SO
  38. 38. Cardiosplenic and Cardiorenal Network in Aging Lean aging Obesity, dyslipidemia, hyperglycemia Resolving / non-resolving inflammation Cardiosplenic and Cardiorenal Network Failure Myocardial infarction Young and Aging Balanced omega 6 intake Young and Aging Excessive omega 6 intake  5-, 12-, 15-LOXs  D- Resolvins- RvD1 & RvD5  E- Resolvin - RvE3  TNF-α 5-, 12-, 15-LOXs D- Resolvins- RvD1 & RvD5 E- Resolvin - RvE3 TNF-α  Inflammation (Ly6Chi, CD11blow/F4/80high)  Inflammation (Ly6Chi, CD11blow/F4/80high)
  39. 39. British Medical Journal (2017);357:j1909 British Medical Journal (2016);354:i4857 Defective ROI and NSAIDs Paradox What is cellular and molecular mechanism? Test whether CARPROFEN impede splenic leukocyte directed acute inflammation-resolving response in cardiac injury
  40. 40. Study design and cardiac repair outcome
  41. 41. Before -MI +CAP After MI-d1 -CAP Cardiac injury lead to obvious structural and functional pathology Before -MI After MI-d1
  42. 42. Live Dead 90.0% 0 . 0 0 . 2 0 . 4 0 . 0 0 0 . 2 5 0 . 5 0 0 1 2 +CA P - CAP Live cells %cellpopulation - CA P +CA P * %cellpopulation -CAP +CAP CD11b+ -CAP +CAP CD11b+/Ly6G+ %cellpopulation%cellpopulation -CAP +CAP %cellpopulation F4/80+/CD206+ -CAP +CAP %cellpopulation -CAP +CAP F4/80+/Ly6 Clo -CAP +CAP %cellpopulation F4/80+/Ly6C hi - CAP +CAP CD11b+/F4/80+ ns * * NO-MI-SPLEEN A B C D E F G H I J K L M Live Dead 97.5% CD11b+ 2.1% CD11b+ 3.2% Ly6G+ 0.05% Ly6G+ 1.7% F4/80+ 0.45 % F4/80+ 0.4% CD206 + 0.23% CD206 + 0.21% Ly6Clo Ly6Chi 0.4% 0.04% Ly6Clo Ly6Chi 0.38% 0.2% 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 ns ns 0 . 0 0 . 3 0 . 6 ns 0 . 0 0 0 . 0 8 0 . 1 6 0 . 0 0 0 . 2 5 0 . 5 0 F4/80+/Ly6C hi +CA P NO-MI-LV N Live Dead 98.6% Live Dead32.3% +CA P - CAP Ly6G+ CD11b+ F4/8 0+ 5.07% 8.8% 0.2% 0 5 0 1 0 0 Live cells %cellpopulation -CAP +CAP * CD206 + Ly6Clo Ly6Chi 4.7 % 5.0% 0.08 % Ly6G+ CD11b + F4/8 0+ 6.5% 1.2 % 4% CD206 + Ly6Clo Ly6Chi 3.4% 2.4% 0.4% 0 8 1 6 %cellpopulation -CAP +CAP CD11b+ ns 0 . 0 0 0 . 7 5 1 . 5 0 %cellpopulation -CAP +CA P CD11b+/Ly6G+ * 0 4 8 CD11b+/F4/80+ -CAP +CA P * %cellpopulation%cellpopulation 0 . 0 2 . 5 5 . 0 - CA P +CA P F4/80+/CD206+ %cellpopulation n s 0 3 6 F4/80+/Ly6C lo - CAP +CA P * %cellpopulation - CA P * O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
  43. 43. Subacute CAP preactivated splenic neutrophils NO-MI-SPLEEN NO-MI-LV +CA P - CAP +CA P - CAP
  44. 44. MI-d1-LV 0 1 5 3 0 CD206 + Ly6G + CD11b + F4/80 + Ly6Clo Ly6Chi Live Dead 12.1% 8.5% 51.1% 27% 3.5% 3.6% 4.6% Live Dead 88% CD206 + Ly6G+ CD11b+ F4/80+ Ly6Clo Ly6Chi 18% 52% 4% 7% 3 % 15% +CA P - CAP 0 5 0 1 0 0 Live cells %cellpopulation - CA P +CA P * 0 3 0 6 0 %cellpopulation -CAP +CAP CD11b+ -CAP +CAP CD11b+/Ly6G+ %cellpopulation 0 1 3 2 6 %cellpopulation -CAP +CAP 0 5 1 0 %cellpopulation F4/80+/CD206+ -CAP +CAP 0 3 6 0 1 0 2 0 %cellpopulation -CAP +CAP F4/80+/Ly6 Clo -CAP +CAP %cellpopulation F4/80+/Ly6C hi CD11b+/F4/80+ ns * * * * * N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z - CAP +CAP 0 . 0 1 . 5 3 . 0 0 . 0 2 . 5 5 . 0 0 4 8 0 4 8 0 5 1 0 MI-d1- SPLEEN+CA P - CAP Live cells %cellpopulation - CA P +CA P * %cellpopulation -CAP +CAP CD11b+ -CAP +CAP CD11b+/Ly6G+ %cellpopulation%cellpopulation -CAP +CAP %cellpopulation F4/80+/CD206+ -CAP +CAP %cellpopulation -CAP +CAP F4/80+/Ly6Cl o -CAP +CAP %cellpopulation F4/80+/Ly6C hi CD11b+/F4/80+ ns * * A B C D E F G H I J K L M Live Dead 92.7% Live Dead 90.4% CD11b+ 10% CD11b+ 4.9% Ly6G + 5% Ly6G+ 3.6% F4/80 + 7% F4/80+ 0.15% CD206 + 2.2% CD206 + 0.05% Ly6Clo Ly6Chi 5% 2 % Ly6Cl o Ly6C hi 0.12% 0.4% 0 5 0 1 0 0 * 0 . 0 1 . 5 3 . 0 * *
  45. 45. MI-d1-LVMI-d1- SPLEEN +CA P - CAP +CA P - CAP Subacute CAP amplified neutrophils in the infarcted area
  46. 46. Don’t eat me signal Eat me signal Don’teatme Apoptotic cell MFG- E8 eatme Imbalance of clearance versus non-clearance
  47. 47. Subacute CAP intensified inflammatory response post- MI No-MI MI-d1
  48. 48. Subacute CAP dysregulated neutrophils
  49. 49. BF Annexin+ P I F4/80 Ly6 G Overlay -CAP-MI-d1 LV Spleen +CAP-MI-d1 -CAP-MI-d1 +CAP-MI-d1 Pre-activated neutrophils tailored macrophage phagocytosis
  50. 50. DAMPs PAMPs LTB4 12HETE Impaired ‘get-in’, ‘transit’ and ‘get-out’ signal Inflammation = Resolution NETs Spleen Leukocyte Recruitment SPMs Timely ‘get-in’, ‘transit’ and ‘get-out’ signal NSAIDs e.g. carprofen Oncologic drugs e.g. doxorubicin Obesity Aging Inflammation >Resolution Cardia c repair Impaired cardiac repair Kain and Halade , Pharmacology & Therapeutics 205 (2020) 107424
  51. 51. Audience Poll
  52. 52. How to translate to HF patients? Study design Lipidomics work flow
  53. 53. Halade GV, et al. Race-based and sex-based differences in bioactive lipid mediators after myocardial infarction. ESC Heart Fail 2020;7:1700-1710.
  54. 54. Splenic leukocytes directed acute inflammatory response in cardiac healing Obesity superimposed on aging advance non-resolving inflammation Co-medication amplified neutrophil activation thereby non-resolving inflammation Different bioactive lipids in heart attacks patients suggest unique sex/race-specific differences 1 2 3 Summary 4
  55. 55. Mentors, Former TEAM members, Trainees and friends Merry Lindsey, Gabriel Fernandes, MM Rahman, Arun Bhattacharya, Paul Williams, Nishu Kazi, Ying Ann Chiao, Rogelio Zamilpa, Lisandra De Castro Bras, Qiuxia Dai, Kristi DeLeon, YaoJun Li, Charlene Loeffler, Elizabeth Lopez, Wesley Lowell, Yonggang Ma, Kim Martin, Rugmani Padmanabhan, Nicolle Patterson, Trevi Ramirez, Andriy Yabluchanskiy, Jianhua Zhang, Lamin Touray, Crystal M. Tylor, Josh M. Muhammad and Laurence M Black, Juhi Shah, Maddipati KR, Ingle KA, Wright GM, Nam Minwoo, Jadapalli JK, Sumanth Prabhu, Amanda B Pullen Lab TEAM members • Vasundhara Kain, PhD • Bochra Tourki, PhD • Amanda B Pullen, BS Collaborators • Dr. Charles Serhan, PhD Brigham and Women's Hospital Acknowledgement Clinical collaborator from UAB • Pankaj Arora, MD • Nita Limdi, PharmD • Suzanne Oparil, MD • Sumanth Prabhu, MD • Tanja Dudenbostel, MD
  56. 56. To ask a question, click the Q&A Button, type your question and click send. Any questions that are not addressed during the live webinar will be answered following the event. Please indicate whom you want to address your question. Thank you for participating! Q&A SESSION: Ganesh Halade, Ph.D. Associate Professor Department of Medicine University of South Florida

×