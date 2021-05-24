Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description When journalist Marilynn Preston started her fitness column in Chicago in 1976, most people thought &quotReady...
Book Details ASIN : 1619025760
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Alone in Antarctica, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
DOWNLOAD OR READ Alone in Antarctica by click link below READ NOW Alone in Antarctica OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
audiobook Alone in Antarctica
audiobook Alone in Antarctica
audiobook Alone in Antarctica
audiobook Alone in Antarctica
audiobook Alone in Antarctica
audiobook Alone in Antarctica
audiobook Alone in Antarctica
audiobook Alone in Antarctica
audiobook Alone in Antarctica
audiobook Alone in Antarctica
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
16 views
May. 24, 2021

audiobook Alone in Antarctica

When journalist Marilynn Preston started her fitness column in Chicago in 1976 most people thought &quotReadyoga&quotRead and &quotReadyogurt&quotRead were interchangeable. Everything changes. We live in a healthylifestyle world now and in Marilynn FULLBOOK 8217Reads new book &quotReadAll is Well The Art of Personal WellBeing&quotRead she offers readers a timely and provocative guide to living your best life healthy and happy juicy and engaged alert to corporate predators and health hucksters of every stripe.Each chapter closes with a readerfriendly action step &quotReadGoing Deeper&quotRead because at its core &quotReadAll is Well&quotRead is about lifestyle change FULLBOOK 8212Read how it happens and what you need to know to make positive changes in your life. The chapters are short and savvy lively and opinionated Link Mind and Body. Explore Endlessly. Tweet Mindfully. Make Your Getaway. Raise an Active Kid. Practice DeAging. Grow Your Gray Matter. Be Your Own Uncle Sam. &q

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

audiobook Alone in Antarctica

  1. 1. Description When journalist Marilynn Preston started her fitness column in Chicago in 1976, most people thought &quotReadyoga&quotRead and &quotReadyogurt&quotRead were interchangeable. Everything changes. We live in a healthy-lifestyle world now, and in Marilynn FULLBOOK 8217Reads new book, &quotReadAll is Well: The Art of Personal Well-Being,&quotRead she offers readers a timely and provocative guide to living your best life -- healthy and happy, juicy and engaged, alert to corporate predators and health hucksters of every stripe.Each chapter closes with a reader-friendly action step, &quotReadGoing Deeper,&quotRead because at its core, &quotReadAll is Well&quotRead is about lifestyle change FULLBOOK 8212Read how it happens and what you need to know to make positive changes in your life. The chapters are short and savvy, lively and opinionated:* Link Mind and Body. * Explore Endlessly. * Tweet Mindfully. * Make Your Getaway. * Raise an Active Kid. * Practice De-Aging. * Grow Your Gray Matter. * Be Your Own Uncle Sam. &quotReadIt's up to you, dear reader,&quotRead Marilynn writes in the introduction. &quotReadI can inform, inspire, educate, amuse, cajole, and otherwise cheer you on, but when push comes to shove-two excellent ways to burn 100 calories-you're in charge of your own personal well-being. &quotReadAnd that's the good news, because the more you take charge and stay vigilant, the greater success you'll experience.&quotReadFrom eating clean to going green, from losing weight to adding muscle, from living longer to dying more easily, Marilynn links body and mind to culture and politics. She has great empathy for readers who have tried and failed to realize their personal vision of well-being. She knows you can always begin again and be successful. Sometimes you have to redefine success. And that's good, too.In her long-running weekly syndicated column, &quotReadEnergy Express,&quotRead and now in her third book, &quotReadAll is Well,&quotRead Marilynn offers readers a welcoming, evidence-based path to more joy, greater health, and sustained happiness FULLBOOK 8212Read three essentials of a healthy lifestyle. Three more, she writes, are crispy fries, good wine and love, love, love.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 1619025760
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Alone in Antarctica, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Alone in Antarctica by click link below READ NOW Alone in Antarctica OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×