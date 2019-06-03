Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
This survey of 166 parents was conducted in June, 2019 by Sht.Pi.Onb.OrhanTezcan Primary School. “Game as a Method of Educ...
Do you know that an Erasmus+ project called “Game as a Method of Education” has been carried out in our school for two yea...
2. Do you care about the idea of cooperating with schools in different countries via the Erasmus Project?. Data from answe...
3.Do you think that the Erasmus+ project contributes to the local and national promotion of the school? This response indi...
4.Do you think that the Erasmus+ project helps students learn more about Europe and the European Union? The result of this...
The 92,2% of our parents find possitive to collaborate with schools and teachers from Union 5. Within the scope of Erasmus...
6.In your point of view, from 1 to 5 (lowest to highest), 1.Pupils learned different cultures through the activities carri...
Game as a Method of Education Şht.Pi.Onb.Orhan Tezcan Primary School Bursa/TURKEY 2017-2019 The project "Game as a Method ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Parent questionary evaluation june 2019

22 views

Published on

the final evaluation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Parent questionary evaluation june 2019

  1. 1. This survey of 166 parents was conducted in June, 2019 by Sht.Pi.Onb.OrhanTezcan Primary School. “Game as a Method of Education”
  2. 2. Do you know that an Erasmus+ project called “Game as a Method of Education” has been carried out in our school for two years? 91% of the parents have heard the G.A.M.E. Project.According to result , dissemination activities have run successfully.
  3. 3. 2. Do you care about the idea of cooperating with schools in different countries via the Erasmus Project?. Data from answers to this question shows that the 91% of parents support Erasmus+ Project and coperative work with europian partners
  4. 4. 3.Do you think that the Erasmus+ project contributes to the local and national promotion of the school? This response indicates that 94% parents know importance of Erasmus+ Project for promotion of the school both local and national wide.
  5. 5. 4.Do you think that the Erasmus+ project helps students learn more about Europe and the European Union? The result of this question shows that 85% of our parents think that erasmus+ raise pupils’ awareness about europa and union
  6. 6. The 92,2% of our parents find possitive to collaborate with schools and teachers from Union 5. Within the scope of Erasmus+ project, do you care about the idea of ​​teachers working in different countries and working in cooperation with their colleagues there?
  7. 7. 6.In your point of view, from 1 to 5 (lowest to highest), 1.Pupils learned different cultures through the activities carried out within the scope of the project. 2.Thanks to the game-based learning method, lessons have become more fun for pupils. 3.Through the project, the pupils realized that they could learn with fun. 4.Thanks to the activities carried out within the scope of the project, the school environment became more attractive for pupils.
  8. 8. Game as a Method of Education Şht.Pi.Onb.Orhan Tezcan Primary School Bursa/TURKEY 2017-2019 The project "Game as a Method of Education" is funded with the support from the European Commission. This publication reflects the views only of the author and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.

×