DESCRIPTION Boost gut health and immunity with a delicious approach to wellness that nourishes mind, body, and spirit.Get ...
Better features more than 100 new recipes like Quinoa Pancakes Sheet Pan Parmesan Shrimp and Veggies Roasted Cauliflower a...
BOOK DETAIL
Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out

Boost gut health and immunity with a delicious approach to wellness that nourishes mind, body, and spirit.Get an inside look at Giada's approach to healthy, balanced living. In her newest book, Giada walks you through how to select food that can actually make you feel better and curate a personalized wellness routine to support a healthy mind and body. Find out how reconfiguring her diet to control inflammation can turn your life around and how to use complementary wellness tactics like intermittent fasting, meditation, and other self-care routines to optimize your well-being.Giada devotes an entire chapter to her 3-day reboot (that she follows several times a year) and offers more than two dozen dairy-free, sugar-free, and glute

  1. 1. DESCRIPTION Boost gut health and immunity with a delicious approach to wellness that nourishes mind, body, and spirit.Get an inside look at Giada's approach to healthy, balanced living. In her newest book, Giada walks you through how to select food that can actually make you feel better and curate a personalized wellness routine to support a healthy mind and body. Find out how reconfiguring her diet to control inflammation can turn your life around and how to use complementary wellness tactics like intermittent fasting, meditation, and other self-care routines to optimize your well-being.Giada devotes an entire chapter to her 3- day reboot (that she follows several times a year) and offers more than two dozen dairy-free, sugar-free, and gluten-free recipes to accompany the plan as well as a 21-day menu outline that makes cooking for good easy to implement at home. Eat Better, Feel
  2. 2. Better features more than 100 new recipes like Quinoa Pancakes Sheet Pan Parmesan Shrimp and Veggies Roasted Cauliflower and Baby Kale Salad Grilled Strip Steak with Scallion Salsa Verde and Chocolate and Orange Brown Rice Treats along with plenty of Italian-influenced recipes fans will look forward to, from Fusilli with Chicken and Broccoli Rabe to Easy Chicken Piccata and Pan-Roasted Pork Chops with Cherry and Red Wine Sauce.Eat Better, Feel Better is the perfect jumpstart to wellness.
