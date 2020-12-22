Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
READ We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) Author : Dennis E. Taylor Pages : 10 pages Publisher : Audible Studios Lan...
Books Excerpt Bob Johansson has just sold his software company and is looking forward to a life of leisure. There are plac...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Dennis E. Taylor Pages : 10 pages Publisher : Audible Studios Language : eng ISBN-10 : ...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
READ\\ We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1)
READ\\ We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

READ\\ We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1)

21 views

Published on

Bob Johansson has just sold his software company and is looking forward to a life of leisure. There are places to go, books to read, and movies to watch. So it's a little unfair when he gets himself killed crossing the street.Bob wakes up a century later to find that corpsicles have been declared to be without rights, and he is now the property of the state. He has been uploaded into computer hardware and is slated to be the controlling AI in an interstellar probe looking for habitable planets. The stakes are high: no less than the first claim to entire worlds. If he declines the honor, he'll be switched off, and they'll try again with someone else. If he accepts, he becomes a prime target. There are at least three other countries trying to get their own probes launched first, and they play dirty.The safest place for Bob is in space, heading away from Earth at top speed. Or so he thinks. Because the universe is full of nasties, and trespassers make them mad - very mad. .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

READ\\ We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1)

  1. 1. READ We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) Author : Dennis E. Taylor Pages : 10 pages Publisher : Audible Studios Language : eng ISBN-10 : B01L082SCI ISBN-13 :
  2. 2. Books Excerpt Bob Johansson has just sold his software company and is looking forward to a life of leisure. There are places to go, books to read, and movies to watch. So it's a little unfair when he gets himself killed crossing the street.Bob wakes up a century later to find that corpsicles have been declared to be without rights, and he is now the property of the state. He has been uploaded into computer hardware and is slated to be the controlling AI in an interstellar probe looking for habitable planets. The stakes are high: no less than the first claim to entire worlds. If he declines the honor, he'll be switched off, and they'll try again with someone else. If he accepts, he becomes a prime target. There are at least three other countries trying to get their own probes launched first, and they play dirty.The safest place for Bob is in space, heading away from Earth at top speed. Or so he thinks. Because the universe is full of nasties, and trespassers make them mad - very mad. . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Dennis E. Taylor Pages : 10 pages Publisher : Audible Studios Language : eng ISBN-10 : B01L082SCI ISBN-13 : . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  6. 6. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  7. 7. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  8. 8. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  9. 9. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  10. 10. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  11. 11. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  12. 12. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  13. 13. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  14. 14. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  15. 15. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  16. 16. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  17. 17. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  18. 18. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  19. 19. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  20. 20. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  21. 21. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  22. 22. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  23. 23. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  24. 24. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  25. 25. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  26. 26. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  27. 27. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �
  28. 28. Keyword We Are Legion (We Are Bob) (Bobiverse, #1) . �

×