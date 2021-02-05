Career Development Seminar Series: Transgender Health

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Keck Transgender Health Training Presented by: Lindsey (Lawrence) Morrison, MHA Pronouns: she/her/hers If you are claiming...
Webinar Logistics 2 Please mute your microphone during the presentation Please utilize the chat if you have any questions;...
3 keckpride@med.usc.edu Lindsey (Lawrence) Morrison, MHA, is a Process Architect in the Value Improvement Office and is th...
4 keckpride@med.usc.edu Serve as a resource for LGBTQ- related initiatives throughout Keck Medicine of USC Patient Care Em...
The Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) is the national LGBTQ benchmarking tool that evaluates healthcare facilities’ policies...
2020: Education, connecting patients with providers 2019: Visibility, employee engagement 2018: Policies, training, commun...
• Understand terms and definitions around gender identity • Identify and evaluate overall health disparities in the transg...
CME: • The Keck School of Medicine of USC is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACC...
Terms and Definitions
• Everybody has a sexual orientation and a gender identity • Terminology varies, and can depend on the time, context, envi...
Cultural Humility Framework 11 https://melanietervalon.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/CulturalHumility_Tervalon-and- Murra...
Gender Assignment What you were assigned at birth Gender Identity* Sense of your own gender Gender Expression All the ways...
Transgender (and Cisgender) 13 https://www.lgbthealtheducation.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/LGBT-Glossary_Jun2017.pdf ht...
Different Transgender Identities 14 Definitions from the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center https://www.lgbthealthe...
Gender Transition/Gender Affirmation 15  Transitioning is the process by which some transgender people come to recognize,...
Gender Transition/Gender Affirmation 16 https://www.lgbtqiahealtheducation.org/courses/transgender-health-2020/lessons/rec...
Many people think of sex/gender as binary: • Only 2 options? Fixed and immutable? • Female or male, man or woman, boy or g...
Intersex 18 http://www.isna.org/faq/what_is_intersex, https://isna.org/faq/frequency/ https://interactadvocates.org/ *Hard...
Non-Binary 19 http://www.ustranssurvey.org/ https://www.apadivisions.org/division-44/resources/advocacy/non-binary-facts.p...
Another Way to Think of Gender 20 https://www.thetrevorproject.org/trvr_support_center/coming-out/
What About Sexual Orientation? Common Terms 21 Definitions from the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center https://www....
LGBTQ: Putting All the Letters Together 22 L esbian G ay B isexual T ransgender Q ueer + (all other identities) Umbrella t...
Outdated Terms Preferred Terms Tranny Transsexual Transgenderism Transgendered Transgender Person Trans Person Trans man/T...
Transgender Population, Health Disparities
LGBTQ Population 25 GLAAD “Accelerating Acceptance 2017” (Harris Poll) http://www.glaad.org/publications/accelerating-acce...
Transgender Population 26 https://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/publications/trans-adults-united-states/ https://news.stl...
Transgender Population 2015 National U.S. Transgender Survey: ~28,000 respondents 27 http://www.ustranssurvey.org/reports ...
Race/ Ethnicity Class/ Socioeconomic Status Age Gender/ Gender Identity Sexuality/ Sexual Orientation Physical Ability/ We...
Racism/ Colorism Classism Ageism Sexism/ Transphobia Heterosexism/ Homophobia Ableism/ Sizeism/Fatphobia Xenophobia Inters...
Health Disparities/Inequities Impacts Mental and Physical Health Access to Competent Care Discrimination/Stigma/Trauma Chr...
“Health disparities are preventable differences in the burden of disease, injury, violence, or opportunities to achieve op...
Barriers to Care 32 http://www.ustranssurvey.org/reports of respondents had their preferred name and gender on all IDs and...
Poor self-rated general health HIV infection and other STIs Mental health conditions, including anxiety/depression Higher ...
Transgender People of Color Disproportionately Impacted 34 https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/press-releases/ama-adopts...
How Are Transgender Health Disparities Caused and Reinforced? 35 https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/disparities/index.htm ht...
Importance of Representation in Health Research 36 https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/details/nca-decision-mem...
Transgender Representation in Health Research 37 Advancing Methods for U.S. Transgender Health Research (2016): https://ww...
Critical for Trans Health Research 38 Advancing Methods for U.S. Transgender Health Research (2016): https://www.ncbi.nlm....
What Can We Do? Creating a Welcoming, Inclusive Environment
Challenge our assumptions: Be honest with ourselves What messages and ideas have I been taught by my family, by my communi...
We All Have Biases! 41 Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential. Pamela Fuller, Mark Murphy: FranklinCove...
What is Implicit/Unconscious Bias? 42 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6716913/ https://journals.lww.com/acade...
A health care provider’s implicit biases towards vulnerable patient groups may persist despite an absence of negative expl...
Strategies to Create a Welcoming, Inclusive Environment 44 • Challenge assumptions and use gender-neutral language • Avoid...
Respectful Language
Our language reflects what we think is “normal” and “natural” One way to avoid accidental assumptions is to be thoughtful ...
• Sir/Ma’am • Ladies and Gentlemen • Boys and Girls • “Hey Guys” Inclusive Language: Gender-Neutral Terms 47  Person/Peop...
• Boyfriend/Girlfriend • Wife/Husband Inclusive Language: Relationships 48  Partner  Significant Other  Spouse  Relati...
Normalize and validate open-ended, gender-neutral questions: “I ask this of all my patients” What Types of Questions Do We...
Pronouns: the words people should use when they are referring to you, but not using your name​. What About Pronouns? 50 ht...
Wait…Singular “They” Pronoun? 51 https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/singular-nonbinary-they https://apastyle.ap...
When Is It Important to Use Someone’s Name and Pronouns? 52 https://www.chcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/PDF- CINwebina...
Practice, Practice, Practice 53 When you slip up, correct yourself briefly and move on Get in the habit of quickly correct...
Most Important: Listen and Mirror 54 Important to use open-ended questions to challenge assumptions Equally important: lis...
How Else Do Our Words Impact People? 55 https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/microaggression https://www.uua.org/sit...
Examples of Gender Identity Microaggressions 56 https://psychologybenefits.org/2014/02/07/anti-lgbt-microaggressions/ http...
Microaggressions Are a Health Issue 57 https://psychologybenefits.org/2014/02/07/anti-lgbt-microaggressions/ The more peop...
Compassion and Cultural Humility 58 https://www.lgbthealtheducation.org/publication/learning-to-address-implicit-bias-towa...
• Practice won’t make perfect, but will make you more comfortable • Understand the potential fear and negative anticipatio...
Institutional Support
61 https://luminary.fm/episode/mahzarin-banaji-on-the-human-mind-and-subconscious-biases/ Not Just About Personal Responsi...
Inclusive Policies 62 Keck Medical Center of USC: • Patient Non-Discrimination Policy (ADM-1-110) • Admitting Guidelines (...
Updates to SOGI in KeckCare 63 SOGI Updates Implemented Oct. 1, 2018; Pronouns and Preferred Name Implemented June 13, 202...
Updates to SOGI in KeckCare 64 SOGI Updates Implemented Oct. 1, 2018; Pronouns and Preferred Name Implemented June 13, 202...
Real Patient Letter 65 VHH Grateful Patient Letter: May 2018 I have autism and am a transgender male. I started my transit...
Key Takeaways 66 Gender is complex, but making the effort to use inclusive language can make everyone feel more comfortabl...
67 Thank you! Lindsey (Lawrence) Morrison, MHA Lindsey.Morrison@med.usc.edu https://tinyurl.com/TransHealthCME https://tin...
Local: • USC Libraries LGBTQIA+ Health and Cultural Competency Guide: https://libguides.usc.edu/healthsciences/LGBTQhealth...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Career Development Seminar Series: Transgender Health

38 views

Published on

Career Development Seminar Series: Transgender Health

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Career Development Seminar Series: Transgender Health

  1. 1. Keck Transgender Health Training Presented by: Lindsey (Lawrence) Morrison, MHA Pronouns: she/her/hers If you are claiming CME/CEU credit, please make sure your first & last name shows on the display: Right click on your name or the “…” and select “Rename”
  2. 2. Webinar Logistics 2 Please mute your microphone during the presentation Please utilize the chat if you have any questions; we will also have time at the end for Q&A Please add your pronouns alongside your user name: Right click on your name or the “…” and select “Rename” To join the Keck Pride email list, please email KeckPride@med.usc.edu You will get a PDF of the slides after the training!
  3. 3. 3 keckpride@med.usc.edu Lindsey (Lawrence) Morrison, MHA, is a Process Architect in the Value Improvement Office and is the creator and chair of the Keck Pride committee. She has spoken/taught on LGBTQ identity and issues for 20 years. At Keck Medicine of USC, she has provided 1000+ hours of LGBTQ Health and Cultural Competency training across the health system. In addition, she has spoken about LGBTQ health issues and improvement strategies at local, state, and national conferences. Pronouns: she/her/hers
  4. 4. 4 keckpride@med.usc.edu Serve as a resource for LGBTQ- related initiatives throughout Keck Medicine of USC Patient Care Employee Engagement Community Benefit
  5. 5. The Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) is the national LGBTQ benchmarking tool that evaluates healthcare facilities’ policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees. Healthcare Equality Index Participation 5 http://www.hrc.org/hei Non- Discrimination and Staff Training Patient Services and Support Employee Benefits and Policies Patient and Community Engagement
  6. 6. 2020: Education, connecting patients with providers 2019: Visibility, employee engagement 2018: Policies, training, community outreach 2017: Received “Top Performer” Status (did not meet expanded Leader status criteria) 2016: Policies, executive training Healthcare Equality Index Participation Keck Hospital, Norris Cancer Hospital, Verdugo Hills Hospital 6 http://www.hrc.org/hei 2020: Official designation released Aug. 31, 2020 Non-Discrimination Policies and Staff Training Patient Services and Support Employee Benefits and Policies Patient and Community Engagement ~140 questions over 4 areas:
  7. 7. • Understand terms and definitions around gender identity • Identify and evaluate overall health disparities in the transgender community • Understand ways to create an affirming, welcoming environment for transgender people • Understand resources for transgender health at Keck Medicine of USC Objectives 7
  8. 8. CME: • The Keck School of Medicine of USC is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. • The Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California designates this live activity for a maximum of 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credits commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. • The CME content included in this activity is not related to any ACCME defined commercial interest. CEU: • This program is provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing. BRN Provider No.: 15533 for 1 contact hour. CME/CEU Information 8 I have no relevant financial relationships with any commercial interests to disclose. Links for the appropriate training evaluation to receive education credits will be shared at the end of the presentation.
  9. 9. Terms and Definitions
  10. 10. • Everybody has a sexual orientation and a gender identity • Terminology varies, and can depend on the time, context, environment, and people using them • Understanding how a person self-defines their sexual orientation and gender identity is important to delivering compassionate care Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity 10 Definitions from National LGBTQIA Health Education Center Sexual Orientation How a person characterizes their potential emotional and sexual attraction to others Gender Identity A sense of one’s self as a man, woman, non-binary person, or other identities
  11. 11. Cultural Humility Framework 11 https://melanietervalon.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/CulturalHumility_Tervalon-and- Murray-Garcia-Article.pdf Gender is complex! “Cultural humility is a lifelong process of self-reflection, self-critique, and commitment to understand and respecting different points of view, and engaging humbly, authentically, and from a place of learning.”​ Dr. Melanie Tervalon, Dr. Jann Murray-Garcia​ (and we have a LOT to cover!)
  12. 12. Gender Assignment What you were assigned at birth Gender Identity* Sense of your own gender Gender Expression All the ways in which you express your gender to others 3 Dimensions of Gender 12 Example: what gender marker was on your birth certificate, or your baby announcement Example: man, woman, non-binary, etc. Example: dress, mannerisms, hair styles, etc, typically interpreted on a masculine – feminine spectrum * Gender Identity is the most important component of someone’s gender!
  13. 13. Transgender (and Cisgender) 13 https://www.lgbthealtheducation.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/LGBT-Glossary_Jun2017.pdf https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/cisgender-meaning Transgender people have a gender identity that is different than their sex assigned at birth Also used as an umbrella term for gender identities outside of “male” and “female” Often abbreviated as “trans” Cisgender: describes someone whose gender identity and birth sex correspond Important to Note: think of and refer to people by their gender identity, not birth sex/genitals
  14. 14. Different Transgender Identities 14 Definitions from the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center https://www.lgbthealtheducation.org/publication/lgbtqia-glossary-of-terms-for-health-care-teams/ https://www.lgbtqiahealtheducation.org/courses/transgender-health-2020/lessons/recorded-webinar-transgender-health-2020/ Transgender woman, trans woman, male to female trans person (MTF)*: someone assigned male at birth and whose gender identity is woman/female Transgender man, trans man, female to male trans person (FTM)*: someone assigned female at birth and whose gender identity is man/male Gender Identity: Woman/Female Assigned at Birth, “Birth Sex”: Male Gender Identity: Man/Male Assigned at Birth, “Birth Sex”: Female *MTF/FTM are largely seen in medical research and in electronic health records; not as commonly used as self-descriptors Gender is a spectrum! Transfeminine, transmasculine, demigirl, demiguy – many identity terms exist! Different terms in different cultural contexts
  15. 15. Gender Transition/Gender Affirmation 15  Transitioning is the process by which some transgender people come to recognize, affirm, and express their gender identity  Social, physical, mental, and emotional components Important to Note: gender transition is an individual process – no “one size fits all” approach Popular narrative: transgender people have to have “the surgery” in order to fully transition Reality: no “finish line” – each transgender person can go at their own pace and only do what works best for them
  16. 16. Gender Transition/Gender Affirmation 16 https://www.lgbtqiahealtheducation.org/courses/transgender-health-2020/lessons/recorded- webinar-transgender-health-2020/ General aspects of affirming one’s gender identity may include: Important to Note: ability to transition legally/medically depends on local laws, access to healthcare, and financial resources
  17. 17. Many people think of sex/gender as binary: • Only 2 options? Fixed and immutable? • Female or male, man or woman, boy or girl? • But…that’s not how nature works! Gender Binary? 17 https://www.lgbthealtheducation.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/LGBT-Glossary_Jun2017.pdf https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/sites/default/files/technical_note_final.pdf Present throughout world history Several countries grant legal recognition Sex/Birth Sex: Intersex Gender Identity: Non-Binary
  18. 18. Intersex 18 http://www.isna.org/faq/what_is_intersex, https://isna.org/faq/frequency/ https://interactadvocates.org/ *Hard to accurately estimate, as there is no one standard for “intersex criteria” Intersex: an umbrella term for natural human variation/ differences in sex traits or reproductive anatomy “Intersex is a socially constructed category that reflects real biological variation.” Outdated Terms Preferred Term Hermaphrodite Ambiguous Genitalia Intersex “Susan is an intersex person” “People who are intersex…” “Intersex people are…” Disorders/Difference in Sex Development There are many possible differences in genitalia, hormones, internal anatomy, or chromosomes 1 in 100 babies have bodies that differ from “standard” male or female 1.7% Babies born intersex*
  19. 19. Non-Binary 19 http://www.ustranssurvey.org/ https://www.apadivisions.org/division-44/resources/advocacy/non-binary-facts.pdf https://lgbt.foundation/who-we-help/trans-people/non-binary Non-binary: someone whose gender identity doesn’t fit into the gender binary Terms you may also see: genderqueer, genderfluid, gender non- conforming, agender, bigender, and more! Remember: it’s more important to be open to learning how people think of themselves than to understand all the terms out there Non-binary is both a gender identity and an umbrella term
  20. 20. Another Way to Think of Gender 20 https://www.thetrevorproject.org/trvr_support_center/coming-out/
  21. 21. What About Sexual Orientation? Common Terms 21 Definitions from the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center https://www.lgbthealtheducation.org/publication/lgbtqia-glossary-of-terms-for-health-care-teams/ Lesbian: describes a woman who is emotionally and sexually attracted to other women Gay: describes a person who is emotionally and sexually attracted to people of their own gender. It can be used regardless of gender identity, but is more commonly used to describe men. Bisexual: describes a person who is emotionally and sexually attracted to people of the same and other genders, or towards people regardless of their gender (not just men/women) Straight/Heterosexual: describes women who are emotionally and sexually attracted to men, and men who are emotionally and sexually attracted to women Asexual: Describes a person who experiences little or no sexual attraction to others. Transgender people can have ANY sexual orientation – remember, sexual orientation and gender identity are two separate concepts!
  22. 22. LGBTQ: Putting All the Letters Together 22 L esbian G ay B isexual T ransgender Q ueer + (all other identities) Umbrella term for people who are not straight/cisgender Sexual Orientation Terms Gender Identity Umbrella Term
  23. 23. Outdated Terms Preferred Terms Tranny Transsexual Transgenderism Transgendered Transgender Person Trans Person Trans man/Trans woman Biological Man/Woman Born a man/Born a woman Natal male/female Assigned male at birth (AMAB) Assigned female at birth (AFAB) Sex Change Sex Reassignment Gender Affirmation Surgeries/Procedures Gender Confirmation Surgeries/Procedures Legal Name Administrative Name Name on Legal Documents Preferred Name Preferred Pronouns Chosen Name or Name Used Pronouns/Gender Pronouns Respectful Language: Preferred Terms 23 Language around gender identity changes – most important to use what words the other person is comfortable with https://www.lgbthealtheducation.org/publication/lgbtqia-glossary-of-terms-for-health-care-teams/
  24. 24. Transgender Population, Health Disparities
  25. 25. LGBTQ Population 25 GLAAD “Accelerating Acceptance 2017” (Harris Poll) http://www.glaad.org/publications/accelerating-acceptance-2017 https://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/visualization/lgbt-stats/ (Gallup Poll) • Hard to estimate LGBTQ population; different data collection methods provide range of % (5-12+%) • Older generation not as comfortable publicly identifying as LGBTQ • Younger generation more comfortable with identities other than traditional binary “gay/straight” and “man/woman” identities • LGBTQ population more racially/ethnically diverse than overall population
  26. 26. Transgender Population 26 https://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/publications/trans-adults-united-states/ https://news.stlpublicradio.org/politics-issues/2020-03-17/the-2020-census-is-underway-but- nonbinary-and-gender-nonconforming-respondents-feel-counted-out • National population-based surveys do not collect gender identity data • 2020 Census: only options were “male” or “female” (no option for transgender or non-binary selections) • Most-cited statistic: 2016 UCLA Williams Institute, based on aggregate state- level surveys • Very difficult to accurately assess transgender population based on survey designs “If you’re not counted, you don’t count”
  27. 27. Transgender Population 2015 National U.S. Transgender Survey: ~28,000 respondents 27 http://www.ustranssurvey.org/reports Age range: largely 18 - 64 Gender Identity: Non-binary individuals make up ~35% of the trans population Non- binary 35% Transgender Man 29% Transgender Woman 33% Other 3% Gender Identity Bi+/Queer 53% Gay/Lesbian/ Same- Gender- Loving 16% Straight 15% Asexual 10% Other 6% Sexual Orientation Sexual Orientation: Over half of transgender people identify as bisexual/queer/pansexual
  28. 28. Race/ Ethnicity Class/ Socioeconomic Status Age Gender/ Gender Identity Sexuality/ Sexual Orientation Physical Ability/ Weight Nationality/ Immigration Status Intersectionality There are transgender people in every racial, ethnic, economic, and other demographic group imaginable 28 Term coined coined in 1989 by Kimberlé Crenshaw https://www.cjr.org/language_corner/intersectionality.php In order to see and treat the whole person, we need to understand their different characteristics and how they intersect
  29. 29. Racism/ Colorism Classism Ageism Sexism/ Transphobia Heterosexism/ Homophobia Ableism/ Sizeism/Fatphobia Xenophobia Intersections of Systems 29 For each individual characteristic, there is a system and history of privilege/power to establish and uphold “the norm” Not a complete diagram of systems
  30. 30. Health Disparities/Inequities Impacts Mental and Physical Health Access to Competent Care Discrimination/Stigma/Trauma Chronic and Acute Stress Stigma, Discrimination, and Health 30 Material from National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center Important to Note: there are no LGBTQ-specific diseases or illnesses
  31. 31. “Health disparities are preventable differences in the burden of disease, injury, violence, or opportunities to achieve optimal health that are experienced by socially disadvantaged populations” What are Health Disparities? 31 https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/disparities/index.htm https://transgenderlawcenter.org/archives/4273 https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/06/12/trump-transgender-protections/ Washington Post Headline from June 12, 2020 2013: only for insurance plans sold in CA
  32. 32. Barriers to Care 32 http://www.ustranssurvey.org/reports of respondents had their preferred name and gender on all IDs and records, while 68% reported that none of their IDs had the name and gender they preferred. Only 11% (23%) did not see a doctor in the past year when they needed to because of fear of being mistreated as a transgender person 1out of 5 of transgender people reported healthcare discrimination in the previous year due to their gender identity (70% experience healthcare discrimination in their lifetime) 33%
  33. 33. Poor self-rated general health HIV infection and other STIs Mental health conditions, including anxiety/depression Higher rates of suicidal thoughts/ attempts Higher rates of homelessness, incarceration Cancer-related risks Higher rates of violence, victimization, intimate partner violence (IPV) More likely to have a disability Health Disparities in the Trans Community Include: 33 Reisner, S.L. Toward Health Equity for Transgender and Nonbinary People. March 21, 2020. Advancing Excellence in Sexual and Gender Minority Health, Fenway Health, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA. https://www.lgbtqiahealtheducation.org/courses/transgender-health-2020/lessons/recorded-webinar-transgender-health-2020/ Health Disparities due to many factors: - Lower access to preventive care - Fewer health screenings - Less comfortable with providers for sensitive exams - Higher unemployment and under- employment leads to less access to health insurance - Higher rates of poverty - Distrust of/mistreatment by medical system - Social stigma/discrimination Highest rates of health disparities in multiple-marginalized transgender populations: people of color, lower income
  34. 34. Transgender People of Color Disproportionately Impacted 34 https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/press-releases/ama-adopts-new-policies-first-day-voting-2019-annual-meeting http://www.ustranssurvey.org/ https://www.apa.org/pi/aids/resources/exchange/2018/03/transgender-women-hiv In 2019, the American Medical Association declared an “epidemic of violence” against the transgender community, particularly the physical danger faced by transgender people of color. Fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color. 6.7% of Black transgender respondents were living with HIV, nearly 5x the rate in the sample overall (1.4%) and more than 20x the rate in the U.S. population (0.3%). 41% of Black transgender respondents experienced serious psychological distress in the month before completing the survey – more than 8x the rate in the U.S. population (5%). 45% of Latino/a respondents experienced serious psychological distress in the month before completing the survey – 9x the rate in the U.S. population (5%). Nearly 1 in 5 (19%) Black transgender women were living with HIV, and American Indian (4.6%) and Latina (4.4%) transgender women also reported higher rates. U.S. Transgender Survey
  35. 35. How Are Transgender Health Disparities Caused and Reinforced? 35 https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/disparities/index.htm https://www.health.com/mind-body/lgbtq-health-disparities Systemic Community Institutional Interpersonal Intrapersonal Federal Policy, Healthcare Coverage/Exclusions Resource Allocation, Transgender Health Programs Available Trained Providers, Access to Care Overt Discrimination, Implicit Bias Internalized Transphobia Diverse research around transgender communities and health needs can help address the barriers at each level – research drives funding, priorities, and care
  36. 36. Importance of Representation in Health Research 36 https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/details/nca-decision-memo.aspx?NCAId=282 Example for healthcare access for transgender older adults: Medicare coverage of transition-related health care is determined on a regional case by case basis; no national exclusion since 2014, but no national coverage determinations either Recommendation: “CMS encourages robust clinical studies that will fill the evidence gaps and help inform which patients are most likely to achieve improved health outcomes with gender reassignment surgery, which types of surgery are most appropriate, and what types of physician criteria and care setting(s) are needed to ensure that patients achieve improved health outcomes.”  Thorough literature review  Evidence-based guidelines  Landmark studies (IOM, NIH) …but not enough on the “precise patient population” of 65+ transgender Medicare beneficiaries Result: increased barriers to accessing healthcare – additional hoops to jump through, decisions based on region Why? “Not enough high quality evidence” to support the specific research hypothesis that “gender reassignment surgery improves health outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries with gender dysphoria”
  37. 37. Transgender Representation in Health Research 37 Advancing Methods for U.S. Transgender Health Research (2016): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4916925/pdf/nihms767278.pdf Estimating Population Health Outcomes Data Needs in Transgender Health Research: • Implementation of uniform collection of gender identity data, using the two-step method (gender identity/sex assigned at birth) • Reliable and valid measures to examine health disparities by transgender status, and reliably assess exposures (e.g., gender affirmation and treatment) and health outcomes for transgender people • Standardization of terminology to allow direct comparisons between studies • Involvement of community and care provider stakeholders in every stage of research design, implementation and evaluation to provide appropriate context and insure that research methods are relevant, adaptable and culturally appropriate • Large sample size to enable well-powered statistical analyses • Longitudinal prospective data to allow follow-up over time • Representation of hard-to-reach subgroups and diverse transgender people in terms of age, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender identities
  38. 38. Critical for Trans Health Research 38 Advancing Methods for U.S. Transgender Health Research (2016): https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4916925/pdf/nihms767278.pdf Work “with” not “on” Patient centeredness! Engaging local transgender community members from the start will ensure that study design and data collection methods are feasible and acceptable to participants
  39. 39. What Can We Do? Creating a Welcoming, Inclusive Environment
  40. 40. Challenge our assumptions: Be honest with ourselves What messages and ideas have I been taught by my family, by my community, by the media? What have I internalized? How do my day to day behaviors reinforce the system I’m trying to change? Continually reassess my own behaviors and ideas. How can I take action to better understand and change? Understand how my language is reflecting my unconscious biases. How am I unintentionally harming others with my words? 40
  41. 41. We All Have Biases! 41 Unconscious Bias: Understanding Bias to Unleash Potential. Pamela Fuller, Mark Murphy: FranklinCovey 2020 Our brains have to take mental shortcuts! When are we most susceptible to using our biases? - Information overload - Feelings become facts - Need for speed …remind anyone of healthcare? We can only consciously process about 40 of those bits We take in 11 million pieces of information each minute Bias is a preference in favor of or against a thing, person, or group compared with another
  42. 42. What is Implicit/Unconscious Bias? 42 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6716913/ https://journals.lww.com/academicmedicine/FullText/2020/05000/Implicit_Bias_in_Health_Profes sions__From.21.aspx Assumptions and/or stereotypes about a group outside of conscious awareness  Can unconsciously reinforce your own preferences  Have a large impact on your behavior Health care provider biases are correlated with poorer access to service, quality of care, and health outcomes “Men are masculine, women are feminine”
  43. 43. A health care provider’s implicit biases towards vulnerable patient groups may persist despite an absence of negative explicit attitudes, resulting in:  preconceived notions about patient adherence  poor provider-patient communication  microaggressions …all of which can interfere with optimal care. Shouldn’t We Be More Worried About Explicit Bias? 43 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6716913/ Actually: implicit biases are more strongly associated with real-world behaviors than explicit biases
  44. 44. Strategies to Create a Welcoming, Inclusive Environment 44 • Challenge assumptions and use gender-neutral language • Avoid “microaggressions” • Use proper name and gender pronouns Respectful Language • Inclusive policies • Be able to capture more robust sexual orientation/gender identity data Institutional Support
  45. 45. Respectful Language
  46. 46. Our language reflects what we think is “normal” and “natural” One way to avoid accidental assumptions is to be thoughtful and intentional about using gender-neutral terms Challenge your own assumptions Language Reinforces Our Own Assumptions 46 https://healthcommunicationpartners.com/practical-way-address-unconscious-bias-language/
  47. 47. • Sir/Ma’am • Ladies and Gentlemen • Boys and Girls • “Hey Guys” Inclusive Language: Gender-Neutral Terms 47  Person/People  Individuals/Folks  Everybody/Everyone  Get fancy with it: Honored Guests/Esteemed Colleagues  What other examples can you think of? Gendered Terms Gender-Neutral Terms Icons made by Freepik from https://www.flaticon.com Nieces/Nephews  Niblings What About Families? Mother/Father  Parent/Guardian Son/Daughter  Child/Kid Sister/Brother  Siblings Quick assumption check: what words came to mind when you saw these people?
  48. 48. • Boyfriend/Girlfriend • Wife/Husband Inclusive Language: Relationships 48  Partner  Significant Other  Spouse  Relationship Avoid Assumptions: Gender-Neutral Terms: Icons made by Freepik from https://www.flaticon.com Important to Note: just because you know a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, that does not mean you know their relationships with others or the words they are comfortable using Quick check: what assumptions did you make about the genders and relationships of these people?
  49. 49. Normalize and validate open-ended, gender-neutral questions: “I ask this of all my patients” What Types of Questions Do We Ask? 49 https://www.hss.edu/conditions_enhancing-clinical-skills-LGBTQ-care-hospital-setting.asp https://www.lgbtqiahealtheducation.org/publication/learning-to-address-implicit-bias-towards- lgbtq-patients-case-scenarios/ Tell me about yourself? Are you in a relationship? What gender pronoun would you like me to use? Are you sexually active? [If so,] Can you describe your partners? What are the words you use to describe your body parts?
  50. 50. Pronouns: the words people should use when they are referring to you, but not using your name​. What About Pronouns? 50 https://www.lgbtqiahealtheducation.org/publication/lgbtqia-glossary-of-terms-for-health-care-teams/ https://www.chcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/PDF-CINwebinar05232016TransgenderPatientsJaffeDeutsch.pdf My name is [Lindsey] and I use [she/her] pronouns – what are yours? Gender? Pronouns? Example Most women, Including trans women She/her/hers “She is scheduled for a 9am appointment. Did you call her?” Most men, including trans men He/him/his “He is running late. Can we push his appointment?” Some people of any gender, including non-binary people They/them/theirs “This is their first time at Keck – they have a persistent cough.” Most important: use what the person is comfortable with! Best way to find out: provide yours and ask respectfully
  51. 51. Wait…Singular “They” Pronoun? 51 https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/singular-nonbinary-they https://apastyle.apa.org/style-grammar-guidelines/grammar/singular-they https://www.dictionary.com/e/they-is-a-singular-pronoun/ Gender Pronoun Some people use “they/ them/ theirs” as their personal gender pronouns – important to be respectful Unknown Gender If you don’t know someone’s gender (or pronouns) yet, use “they” until you can find out Generic Examples Use “they” when talking about a generic person in a profession (e.g., doctors and nurses) Practice until it comes naturally! 
  52. 52. When Is It Important to Use Someone’s Name and Pronouns? 52 https://www.chcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/PDF- CINwebinar05232016TransgenderPatientsJaffeDeutsch.pdf All the time, on everything Even when the person isn’t around Even if they haven’t pursued affirming medical/surgical treatment Even if you’ve never heard of it before Even if you feel uncomfortable Everyone has a name, everyone has pronouns!
  53. 53. Practice, Practice, Practice 53 When you slip up, correct yourself briefly and move on Get in the habit of quickly correcting others When someone corrects you, say “thank you” Let me check her appointment – sorry, his appointment. Last week I saw him in the office - Her Right, thanks! I saw her in the office, and… I want to refer her to Keck Them Yes, thank you – I want to refer them to Keck I was talking to her girlfriend – I mean, her partner – and…
  54. 54. Most Important: Listen and Mirror 54 Important to use open-ended questions to challenge assumptions Equally important: listen to what words/terms the person is using and use those back What pronouns did they use to describe a partner? What words did they use to describe their body parts? What term did they use to describe a loved one? Feeling heard can improve patient trust and treatment compliance
  55. 55. How Else Do Our Words Impact People? 55 https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/microaggression https://www.uua.org/sites/live-new.uua.org/files/microaggressions_by_derald_wing_sue_ph.d._.pdf Microaggressions are small remarks or statements with harmful or discriminatory implications (intentional or unintentional) Inclusion/ Exclusion Superiority/ Inferiority Normality/ Abnormality Desirability/ Undesirability Microaggressions Reflect and Reinforce Our Worldviews
  56. 56. Examples of Gender Identity Microaggressions 56 https://psychologybenefits.org/2014/02/07/anti-lgbt-microaggressions/ https://uosc.primo.exlibrisgroup.com/permalink/01USC_INST/273cgt/cdi_crossref_primary_10_1080_15538605_201 5_1068146 If you aren’t transitioning, you’re not really trans Have you had “the surgery”? Statements that invalidate identity or experiences You’ll always be [deadname] to me I would have never known you were trans – you’re so pretty You pass so well You’re cute for a trans “Good intentions” are still microaggressions I miss who you were when you were a girl You look and sound just like a real guy
  57. 57. Microaggressions Are a Health Issue 57 https://psychologybenefits.org/2014/02/07/anti-lgbt-microaggressions/ The more people experience microaggressions, the more likely they are to report depression, anxiety, and physical health issues
  58. 58. Compassion and Cultural Humility 58 https://www.lgbthealtheducation.org/publication/learning-to-address-implicit-bias-towards-lgbtq-patients-case- scenarios/ Unpacking and challenging your own implicit biases is hard work – there is a lot to untangle Be rigorous and committed, but hold compassion for yourself and others I used to use those terms/say that too, but then I learned… This is new to me – I want to learn more. I hadn’t thought about it that way before, thank you I don’t have to be the expert, I just have to be open
  59. 59. • Practice won’t make perfect, but will make you more comfortable • Understand the potential fear and negative anticipation many people have with seeking health care – a thoughtful apology can go a long way Mistakes Will Happen 59 I’m sorry, I did not mean to disrespect you. I’m sorry – may I add your correct name and pronouns to the chart? Excuse me, I apologize. Thank you for correcting me.
  60. 60. Institutional Support
  61. 61. 61 https://luminary.fm/episode/mahzarin-banaji-on-the-human-mind-and-subconscious-biases/ Not Just About Personal Responsibility Remember our poor overloaded brains? Can institutions help individuals challenge their implicit biases and create a patient- centered environment? Structural support can help take some of the “weight” off our brains! Having institutional reinforcements can help “hard wire” our inclusive behaviors Gender pronouns on KeckCare banner bar Adding pronouns to intake forms Public signage for inclusive policies
  62. 62. Inclusive Policies 62 Keck Medical Center of USC: • Patient Non-Discrimination Policy (ADM-1-110) • Admitting Guidelines (ADM-200) • Visitors and Overnight Guests (ADM- 1-117) • Patient's Rights and Responsibilities (ADM-1-112) • Protocols for Interacting with Transgender Patients (ADM-2-207) • Restroom Access (ADM-1-150) • Admission Process: Admission and Placement of Patient (CP-1-102) USC Verdugo Hills Hospital: • Patient Non-Discrimination Policy (ADM-N-1.11) • Nondiscrimination of Admissions Policy (ADM-N-1.1) • Equal Visitation Policy (ADM-V-1.1) • Patient's Rights and Responsibilities (ADM-P-1.01) • Protocols for Interacting with Transgender Patients • Restroom Access • Transgender Patients Room Assignment All policies that include protected categories include sexual orientation and gender identity We also created policies specifically for the needs of transgender/gender-diverse patients
  63. 63. Updates to SOGI in KeckCare 63 SOGI Updates Implemented Oct. 1, 2018; Pronouns and Preferred Name Implemented June 13, 2020 CMS Meaningful Use Stage 3 guidelines from the federal government required that EMRs be able to capture more detailed sexual orientation and gender identity 2018: • Able to record gender identity/birth sex separately, with options for non-binary included • Updated social history/sexual history section • Improved options for recording sexual orientation • Improved options for recording gender identity Stated Sex Options: Male Female Nonbinary (NEW!) Unknown
  64. 64. Updates to SOGI in KeckCare 64 SOGI Updates Implemented Oct. 1, 2018; Pronouns and Preferred Name Implemented June 13, 2020 CMS Meaningful Use Stage 3 guidelines from the federal government required that EMRs be able to capture more detailed sexual orientation and gender identity 2020: • Able to add pronouns – displayed on banner bar • Only 3 options: she/her/hers, he/him/his, they/them/theirs • Able to add a preferred name – displayed on banner bar
  65. 65. Real Patient Letter 65 VHH Grateful Patient Letter: May 2018 I have autism and am a transgender male. I started my transition from female to male just over a year ago. Because of having a seizure disorder, I have been to hospital emergency rooms and been admitted to in-patient many times. I have had many awful experiences that resulted in me being very afraid of hospital staff altogether. Since starting my transition, I became more afraid of being treated badly by hospital staff and physicians. The nurses [at the Verdugo Hills Hospital ER] were very sensitive to my needs, using male pronouns and treating me with such dignity, that I felt safe when I was there. For me, that’s huge. I attend a weekly support group for transgender people, and I hear so many stories of abusive treatment. The world can be very unkind. However, every good experience brings back hope. Being treated with dignity is so important. It can make such a difference to someone like myself.
  66. 66. Key Takeaways 66 Gender is complex, but making the effort to use inclusive language can make everyone feel more comfortable The transgender community is diverse and resilient, but has a hard time finding welcoming, affirming health care Reducing inequities can help reduce health disparities – start by creating a more welcoming, inclusive environment Examine research design, methodology, and questions to ensure inclusivity for transgender participants
  67. 67. 67 Thank you! Lindsey (Lawrence) Morrison, MHA Lindsey.Morrison@med.usc.edu https://tinyurl.com/TransHealthCME https://tinyurl.com/TransHealthCEU To be eligible for your CME/CEU credit, you must fill out all the required items on the electronic evaluation form:
  68. 68. Local: • USC Libraries LGBTQIA+ Health and Cultural Competency Guide: https://libguides.usc.edu/healthsciences/LGBTQhealth • Keck Pride Sharepoint site (need a med.usc.edu email to access): https://keckmedicine.sharepoint.com/sites/KMC-KeckPRIDE/SitePages/Home.aspx • USC LGBT Resource Center: https://lgbtrc.usc.edu/ • Los Angeles LGBT Center: https://lalgbtcenter.org/ • California LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network: https://californialgbtqhealth.org/ National: • National LGBTQIA+ Health Education: https://www.lgbtqiahealtheducation.org/ • Human Rights Campaign: https://www.hrc.org/ • The Trevor Project: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/ • Center for Black Equity: https://centerforblackequity.org/ • World Professional Association for Transgender Health: https://www.wpath.org/ • Lambda Legal: https://www.lambdalegal.org/ • National Center for Transgender Equality: https://transequality.org/ • SAGE Advocacy & Services for LGBT Elders: https://www.sageusa.org/ • Joint Commission LGBT Guide: https://www.jointcommission.org/lgbt/ • CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) LGBT Partners: https://www.cms.gov/Outreach-and- Education/Outreach/Partnerships/LGBT.html Resources Slide 68

×