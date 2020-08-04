Hawaiian Airlines Cancellation Policy, Fee & Refund 1-888-441-7259

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hawaiian Airlines Cancellation Policy, Fee & Refund
  1. 1. If you have decided to travel with Hawaiian Airlines then you should be aware about the 24 hours cancellation Policy of Hawaiian Airlines. There are certain points that should be understood before you cancel the Hawaiian Airlines flight:- The tickets are non-transferable that means you cannot transfer the tickets that you have purchased. The tickets are non refundable unless it is specified. If tickets are cancelled within 24 hours of purchase then they are subject to refund without any fee, if booking is made at least seven days in advance of the flight's scheduled departure time then also it will be refunded easily without any hussle. The tickets that are completely unused are valid for transportation for one year from date of purchase.
  2. 2.  The tickets that are partially unused ,the remaining segment are valid for transportation for one year from date of initial use.  The flight coupons are honored in the order in which they have been issued  In case the flight change is made and new applicable fare is less than the original fare paid then no refund will be provided. While making date/flight or other changes in the ticket then any applicable difference in fare will be charged from the customer in addition to the applicable change fee  There can be change in Fare and rules at any time without notice.

