Getting Started with Spanish: Beginning Spanish for Homeschoolers and Self-Taught Students of Any Age is a book that teaches beginning Spanish gradually yet systematically. This unique method was designed specifically to help homeschooled and self-taught students overcome the obstacles they face when studying Spanish at home. In each lesson, after learning something new, you can immediately apply what you ve learned by translating the fun practice sentences. Download the free MP3 files that accompany the book and listen to a native speaker (co-author Antonio Orta) pronounce all the exercises. As you practice speaking and understanding spoken Spanish, refer to the answer key in the back if you get stuck. For additional help and instruction, the authors have provided extensive audio commentary recordings that teach through every lesson and exercise in the book. Everything you need is here in one book, so what s stopping you from Getting Started with Spanish?

