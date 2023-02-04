Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Pharmacology MCQs feb 2.pptx

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Must Know Diaphragm Anatomy MCQs
Must Know Diaphragm Anatomy MCQs
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Medicinal Chemistry.pptx
SarthakJha16
Natural Teeth Whitener
santoshSatya2
CNS PHARMACOLOGY INTRODUCTION - NEUROTRANSMITTERS & MECHANISMS OF DRUG ACTION...
Levysikazwe
playtherpy-190612182806.pptx
AnujaSebastian
“Interesting stuff”
IsmailHossainJibon
upload RADIATION DETECTION AND MEASUREMENT.pptx
Preethi Natarajan
Anemia by Nasira.pptx
MohammedAbdela7
diplopia-201224103449.pptx
BABLI SHARMA
1 of 24 Ad

Pharmacology MCQs feb 2.pptx

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Clinical MCQs in Pharmacology - knowledge that is essential to pass most exams. All the questions have one answer. A short discussion is provided in the successive slide. More MCQs in Medicine & Surgery are available on Youtube.

Clinical MCQs in Pharmacology - knowledge that is essential to pass most exams. All the questions have one answer. A short discussion is provided in the successive slide. More MCQs in Medicine & Surgery are available on Youtube.

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Must Know Diaphragm Anatomy MCQs
sbmedex
5 views
22 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
19k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.6k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.5k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.8k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.7k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Medicinal Chemistry.pptx
SarthakJha16
0 views
Natural Teeth Whitener
santoshSatya2
0 views
CNS PHARMACOLOGY INTRODUCTION - NEUROTRANSMITTERS & MECHANISMS OF DRUG ACTION...
Levysikazwe
0 views
playtherpy-190612182806.pptx
AnujaSebastian
0 views
“Interesting stuff”
IsmailHossainJibon
0 views
upload RADIATION DETECTION AND MEASUREMENT.pptx
Preethi Natarajan
0 views
Anemia by Nasira.pptx
MohammedAbdela7
0 views
diplopia-201224103449.pptx
BABLI SHARMA
0 views
Introduction to Human Body Cellular Level.pdf
Keval80
0 views
PAEDIATRICS CASE PRESENTATION.pptx
Levysikazwe
0 views
DEATH SPELL CASTER +2738183320.pdf
PROFKAMAU
0 views
HYPERTENSION - PHARMACOTHERAPY
ArunMarshalin1
0 views
Data DistributionM (1).pptx
hodakamal6
0 views
STERILIZATION AND DISINFECTION.pptx
DrPurvaPihulkar
0 views
Intermittent Fasting Formula
FaisalAlammari3
0 views
HIV in children-1.ppt
Levysikazwe
0 views
ACUTE PANCREATITIS2023 ARRCSRMC.pptx
Rajan Vaithianathan
0 views
Alpilean.docx
muosend
0 views
Organizational Psychology.pptx
SaniyakhanSaniyakhan1
0 views
Evaluation Of Analgesic Activity Of Ether Extract Of Roots Of Solanum triloba...
Prabhakar Singh
0 views
Medicinal Chemistry.pptx
SarthakJha16
0 views
12 slides
Natural Teeth Whitener
santoshSatya2
0 views
57 slides
CNS PHARMACOLOGY INTRODUCTION - NEUROTRANSMITTERS & MECHANISMS OF DRUG ACTION...
Levysikazwe
0 views
18 slides
playtherpy-190612182806.pptx
AnujaSebastian
0 views
20 slides
“Interesting stuff”
IsmailHossainJibon
0 views
1 slide
upload RADIATION DETECTION AND MEASUREMENT.pptx
Preethi Natarajan
0 views
79 slides

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.5k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.8k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.5k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Advertisement

Pharmacology MCQs feb 2.pptx

  1. 1. Clinical Pharmacology MCQs Please Subscribe https://youtu.be/XAciA4tUZNg 1
  2. 2. Q1. The medication with the mode of action shown is used to manage pruritus. The drug is? a. Lovastatin b. Cholestyramine c. Gemfibrozil d. Niacin e. Diphenhydramine Ng 2
  3. 3. Q2. A very common side effect of the drug with the mode of action shown below is? a. Facial flushing b. Liver dysfunction c. Rash d. Constipation e. Dyspnea 3
  4. 4. 1b,2d 1. Cholestyramine is an anion exchange resin binds to bile salts and prevents absorption of the bile to the liver. 2. Lowering the bile aid concentration causes the liver to increase conversion of cholesterol to bile salts, resulting in a replenished supply of these compounds. 3. Cholestyramine can also relieve pruritus caused by accumulation of bile salts in patients with biliary obstruction. These anion resins can also interfere with absorption of many drugs. 4. Cholestyramine is notorious for causing constipation 4
  5. 5. Q1. The most common side effect of the drug class with the mode of action shown below is: a. Allergies b. Gastrointestinal upset c. Headache d. Muscle pain e. Skin rash 5
  6. 6. Q2. Which of the following is a serious side effect of the drug class with the mode of action shown below? a. Diabetes insipidus b. Osteoporosis c. Rhabdomyolysis d. Rash e. Pancreatitis 6
  7. 7. 1b, 2c 1. The most common adverse affects are mild gastrointestinal disturbances. These lessen as the therapy progresses. The most important adverse side effects are muscle problems, an increased risk of diabetes mellitus, and increased liver enzymes in the blood due to liver damage In observational studies 10–15% of people who take statins experience muscle problems; in most cases these consist of muscle pain.These rates, which are much higher than those seen in randomized clinical trials have been the topic of extensive debate and discussion. Inhibition of HMG CoA Reductase is a mode of action of the statin drugs. 7
  8. 8. Q. The agent with the mode of action shown below is known to cause what adverse effect? a. Diabetes mellitus b. Osteoporosis c. Cholelithiasis d. Rash e. Nephropathy 8
  9. 9. c Gemfibrozil causes a decrease in plasma triacylglycerol by stimulating lipoprotein lipase levels, thereby hydrolyzing triacylglycerols in chlyomicrons and VLDL, and thus hastening the removal of these particles from the plasma Common side effects include headache, dizziness, feeling tired, and intestinal upset.Serious side effects may include angioedema, gallstones, liver problems, and muscle breakdown. Use in pregnancy and breastfeeding is of unclear safety. It belongs to the fibrates group of medications and works by decreasing the breakdown of lipids in fat cells. 9
  10. 10. Q1. What is the antilipidemic agent that has the mode of action shown below? a. Niacin b. Colestipol c. Cholestyramine d. Atorvastatin e. Gemfibrozil 10
  11. 11. Q2. The most common side effect of the antilipidemic drug with the mode of action shown below is: a. Diarrhea b. Allergy c. Flushing d. Diabetes e. Gout 11
  12. 12. 1a,2c 1. The most common side effect of niacin therapy is an intense cutaneous flush accompanied by a feeling of warmth and pruritus. 2. Administration of aspirin prior to taking niacin decreases the flushing, which is mediated by prostaglandins. 3. Some patients may also experience nausea and abdominal pain. Nicotinic acid inhibits tubular secretion of uric acid and thus predisposes to hyperuricemia. Impaired glucose tolerance and hepatotoxicity have also been reported. 4. The figure shows the mode of action of niacin. 12
  13. 13. 1. Niacin is a water-soluble vitamin and strongly inhibits lipolysis in adipose tissue- the primary producer of circulating free fatty acids. 2. The liver normally utilizes these circulating fatty acids as a major precursor for triacylglycerol synthesis. Thus, niacin causes a decrease in liver triacylglycerols synthesis, which is required for very low-density lipoprotein production. 3. LDL is derived from VLDL. Further niacin increases HDL cholesterol and can boost secretion of tissue plasminogen activator. 13
  14. 14. Q. A patient with hypertension is started on a drug with the mode of action shown. Which one class of medications can decrease the antihypertensive effects of this class of drugs? a. Corticosteroids b. NSAIDs c. Diuretics d. Alpha-blockers e. Beta-blockers 14
  15. 15. B 1. Concurrent administration of indomethacin may decrease the antihypertensive effects of furosemide, the thiazide diuretics, beta blocking agents and ACE inhibitors 2.Concomitant use of ACE inhibitors with diuretic or non-steroidal anti- inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is discouraged, as these combinations increase the risk of kidney injury. NSAIDs constrict the blood vessels that supply the kidneys. Similarly, diuretics reduce blood volume and decrease blood flow to the kidneys. 15
  16. 16. Q. After taking a supplement to lower his lipid levels, an elderly male quickly develops the following facial feature. What medication can you use to stop this adverse effect? a. Corticosteroid b. Aspirin c. Serotonin d. Cromoglycate e. PGE2 16
  17. 17. b • Flushing – a short-term dilatation of skin arterioles, causing reddish skin color – usually lasts for about 15 to 30 minutes, although sometimes can persist for weeks. Typically, the face is affected, but the reaction can extend to neck and upper chest. The cause is blood vessel dilation due to elevation in prostaglandin GD2 (PGD2) and serotonin. • Flushing was often thought to involve histamine, but histamine has been shown not to be involved in the reaction. Flushing is sometimes accompanied by a prickly or itching sensation, in particular, in areas covered by clothing. • Prevention of flushing requires altering or blocking the prostaglandin-mediated pathway. Aspirin taken half an hour before the niacin prevents flushing, as does ibuprofen. Taking niacin with meals also helps reduce this side effect. 17
  18. 18. Q. Which of the following medications is most commonly prescribed for patients suffering from the following arrhythmia? a. Lidocaine b. Bretylium c. Coumadin d. Nifedipine e. Adenosine f. Aspirin 18
  19. 19. C ECG shows atrial fibrillation The cornerstones of atrial fibrillation management are rate control and anticoagulation and rhythm control for those symptomatically limited by AF. The clinical decision to use a rhythm-control or rate-control strategy requires an integrated consideration of several factors, including degree of symptoms, likelihood of successful cardioversion, presence of comorbidities, and candidacy for AF ablation (eg, pulmonary vein electric isolation or MAZE procedure). No matter what drug is used to control rate, anticoagulation is mandatory for chronic atrial fibrillation. 19
  20. 20. Q. A 22 year old with a history of mental health issues was started on a medication for symptom relief. He presents one month later with the features shown. The most likely drug class he was started on is? a. Typical antipsychotic b. Tricyclic antidepressant c. Anticonvulsant d. SSRI e. Benzodiazepine 20
  21. 21. A Hepatic cholestatic jaundice does occur after the use of phenothiazines but the symptoms generally subside following discontinuance of the drug but cholestasis may be prolonged. Knowledge of antipsychotic-related hepatotoxicity is critical for the CL psychiatry team, especially for drug selection in those with liver dysfunction. The first aspect in clinical decision-making should be evaluation for any underlying liver disease. If there is evidence of impairment, one should consider selecting an antipsychotic with low risk to further exacerbate any underlying liver injury. Dosing should be adjusted to account for pharmacokinetic changes seen in this population with 21
  22. 22. Q. A patient with a migraine receives IV chlorpromazine for symptom relief. However, the nurse notes his BP -see below. Which of the following treatments will not reverse his hemodynamics? a. Norepinephrine b. IV Normal saline 500 ml bolus c. IV Ringers lactate 500 ml bolus d. Trendelenburg position e. Albumin 5% 150 ml drip 22
  23. 23. A 1. Chlorpromazine may cause hypotension because of alpha blockade. 2. It should be used with caution in the elderly, alcoholics and in patients with cardiovascular disease or in patients undergoing surgery. 3. The dosage of anesthetics and CNS depressants may have to be reduced in the perioperative period. 4. Norepinephrine often does not work for chlorpromazine-induced hypotension because of the alpha blockade induced by the antipsychotic 5. These patients are best managed with IV fluids. Once the electrolyte imbalance and acidity is corrected with sodium bicarbonate, epinephrine can be administered 23
  24. 24. Thanks For Watching •For more MCQs- search SBMEDEX on Youtube 24

×