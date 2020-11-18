Theres something magical about gingerbread. What is it about gingerbread houses that bring a smile to our face? For children, its not hard to imagine, that the smiles most likely come from the joyful anticipation of eating all of that colorful candy! As adults, perhaps seeing these festive houses takes us back to our youtha time when we were carefree, and visions of sugarplums danced in our heads. Catherine Beddall has mastered the art of gingerbread and now shares her techniques and tips in The Magic of Gingerbread to help you create your very own gingerbread masterpieces! Intimidated? Dont be! Anyone can bake and decorate a gingerbread house, she says. I know it might seem easier to buy one of the prefabricated boxed gingerbread house kits you can find at the grocery store, but if youre willing to invest a little bit of time and patience, the results of your handcrafted gingerbread creation will be so much more satisfyingand actually taste like a sweet, spicy cookie and not a chunk

