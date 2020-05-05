Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chemical peel treatment in essex

The chemical peel therapy helps in removing the outer layer of the skin where the number of layers and the healing period depend on the intensity of the chemical peel. Once the healing is done, the skin would feel pretty much softer and smoother than before. Unwanted acne, acne scars, wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and other superficial issues can be effectively improved in case not completely corrected.

  1. 1. All You Should Know About Chemical Peel Skin Repair Therapy? The chemical peel therapy helps in removing the outer layer of the skin where the number of layers and the healing period depend on the intensity of the chemical peel. Once the healing is done, the skin would feel pretty much softer and smoother than before. Unwanted acne, acne scars, wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and other superficial issues can be effectively improved in case not completely corrected. The chemical peel therapy is also widely known for sweeping away dead skin cells which cause dull complexion. The therapy brings a radiant glow to faces as a result. Basically, the chemical peel is skin- resurfacing treatment therapy that can be altered as per the concerns of each patient. Different types of chemical peel therapy There surely are a few types of peels which are formulated as light, medium, and deep chemical treatments, in accordance with the chemicals used and their formulation process. What you want to treat and how much downtime you can endure would determine what treatment would be right for you. Before undergoing any type of chemical peel therapy you are advised to consult with your dermatologist first.
  2. 2. Expected Results The result of the chemical peel therapy would dramatically vary as per the condition of each patient and the level of intensity as aforementioned. Most of the therapists will recommend you to ask your doctor during your pretreatment consultation about what results you can expect. Chemical peels are intended to effectively improve the appearance of: Acne or acne scars Freckles Fine lines and wrinkles Age and liver spots Irregular skin pigmentation Sun-damaged skin Rough skin and scaly patches Scars Chemical peels are not intended to: Tighten loose or sagging skin Treat deep facial lines Change pore size Remove broken capillaries Remove deep scars What chemicals are used for the therapy? Since each chemical peel is slightly different, the exact formula depends on the treatment’s intensity level. However, some of the most commonly used chemicals are beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), trichloroacetic acid (TCA), and phenol. AHAs and BHAs are the lightest acids which are usually used in light chemical based peels. TCA is common for various formulations. Phenol is only used in deep peels since it is the strongest chemical among the names mentioned above. Chemical peel doesn’t suit each skin type; you may not go for the therapy if you have abnormal pigmentation, facial warts, a history of abnormal skin scarring, red hair and pale freckled skin, Afro- Caribbean or Asian skin, and undergone certain acne treatments within the previous year. All chemical peels need some period of time to heal the skin properly. Minor flaking, irritation, and peeling generally occur for some days once light peel is done. It will take up to 6 weeks for skin to come to its actual look following a medium chemical peel. Deep chemical peels are similar in nature to a
  3. 3. surgical procedure – patients are typically asked to rest their skin for 2 weeks before they are able to resume specific activities or wear makeup. The skin may stay red in look for up to 3 months.

