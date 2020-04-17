Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Buttercup Bake Shop Cookbook
Book Details Author : Jennifer Appel Pages : 128 Publisher : Simon Schuster Brand : ISBN : 0743205790 Publication Date : 2...
Description Not one to rest on her sugary laurels after cofounding and running the famed Magnolia Bakery in Greenwich Vill...
if you want to download or read Buttercup Bake Shop Cookbook, click button download in the last page
Download or read Buttercup Bake Shop Cookbook by click link below https://downloadpdfkuastri.blogspot.com/0743205790 OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Buttercup Bake Shop Cookbook

5 views

Published on

Buttercup Bake Shop Cookbook

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Buttercup Bake Shop Cookbook

  1. 1. Buttercup Bake Shop Cookbook
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Jennifer Appel Pages : 128 Publisher : Simon Schuster Brand : ISBN : 0743205790 Publication Date : 2001-10-8
  3. 3. Description Not one to rest on her sugary laurels after cofounding and running the famed Magnolia Bakery in Greenwich Village, Jennifer Appel headed to midtown Manhattan and opened the Buttercup Bake Shop.Already praised across the country in publications ranging from Glamour to The New York Times, the Buttercup Bake Shop offers a creative and mouthwatering selection of old-fashioned dessert delicacies. Revealing the secrets of luscious homemade treats to bakers of all skill levels, Appel invites readers to return to the comforts and rewards of baking from scratch.Including a chapter of seasonal and holiday delights and a delectable assortment of breakfast treats, The Buttercup Bake Shop Cookbook serves up more than eighty old and new classic recipes, including Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies, Whole Wheat Maple Syrup Muffins, White Layer Cake with Chocolate Chips (try it with Peanut Butter Icing), German Chocolate Pie, and White Fudge with Walnuts and Dried Cranberries.
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Buttercup Bake Shop Cookbook, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Buttercup Bake Shop Cookbook by click link below https://downloadpdfkuastri.blogspot.com/0743205790 OR

×