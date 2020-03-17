Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIG SALES Final Journeys: A Practical Guide for Bringing Care and Comfort at the End of Life
BIG SALES Final Journeys: A Practical Guide for Bringing Care and Comfort at the End of Life For more than two decades, ho...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Maggie Callananq Pages : 352 pagesq Publisher : Bantamq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0553382748q ISBN-13 ...
DISCRIPSI For more than two decades, hospice nurse Maggie Callanan has tended to the terminally ill and been a cornerstone...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BIG SALES Final Journeys: A Practical Guide for Bringing Care and Comfort at the End of Life

27 views

Published on

For more than two decades, hospice nurse Maggie Callanan has tended to the terminally ill and been a cornerstone of support for their loved ones. Now the coauthor of the classic bestseller Final Gifts passes along the lessons she has learned from the experts—her patients. Here is the guide we all need to understanding the special needs of the dying and those who care for them.


From supporting a husband or wife faced with the loss of a spouse to helping a dying mother prepare her children to carry on without her, Callanan’s poignant stories illustrate new ways to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges of this difficult and precious time. She brings welcome clarity to medical and ethical concerns, explaining what to expect at every stage.Designed to be your companion, resource, and advocate from diagnosis through the final hours, Final Journeys will help you keep the lines of communication open, get the help you need, and create the peaceful end we all hope for.




Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BIG SALES Final Journeys: A Practical Guide for Bringing Care and Comfort at the End of Life

  1. 1. BIG SALES Final Journeys: A Practical Guide for Bringing Care and Comfort at the End of Life
  2. 2. BIG SALES Final Journeys: A Practical Guide for Bringing Care and Comfort at the End of Life For more than two decades, hospice nurse Maggie Callanan has tended to the terminally ill and been a cornerstone of support for their loved ones. Now the coauthor of the classic bestseller Final Gifts passes along the lessons she has learned from the experts—her patients. Here is the guide we all need to understanding the special needs of the dying and those who care for them. From supporting a husband or wife faced with the loss of a spouse to helping a dying mother prepare her children to carry on without her, Callanan’s poignant stories illustrate new ways to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges of this difficult and precious time. She brings welcome clarity to medical and ethical concerns, explaining what to expect at every stage.Designed to be your companion, resource, and advocate from diagnosis through the final hours, Final Journeys will help you keep the lines of communication open, get the help you need, and create the peaceful end we all hope for.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Maggie Callananq Pages : 352 pagesq Publisher : Bantamq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0553382748q ISBN-13 : 9780553382747q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI For more than two decades, hospice nurse Maggie Callanan has tended to the terminally ill and been a cornerstone of support for their loved ones. Now the coauthor of the classic bestseller Final Gifts passes along the lessons she has learned from the experts—her patients. Here is the guide we all need to understanding the special needs of the dying and those who care for them. From supporting a husband or wife faced with the loss of a spouse to helping a dying mother prepare her children to carry on without her, Callanan’s poignant stories illustrate new ways to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges of this difficult and precious time. She brings welcome clarity to medical and ethical concerns, explaining what to expect at every stage.Designed to be your companion, resource, and advocate from diagnosis through the final hours, Final Journeys will help you keep the lines of communication open, get the help you need, and create the peaceful end we all hope for.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×