Book Title:

PDF Download Teaching the Male Brain: Volume 2 Review Abigail Norfleet James

Book Descriptions:

This handbook provides: *Classic, time-tested research combined with cutting-edge findings that the author has applied with success in her own classroom *A qualitative and quantitative research base *Useful examples, case studies, and dilemmas that teachers of boys may experience *Numerous differentiation strategies for the heterogeneous classroom *Trouble-shooting sections *Strategies that have been tested, refined, and used successfully in the classroom

Link Download:

https://vokladislane56.blogspot.com/?book=1483371409

Language : English

