H U M A N R I G H T S W A T C H ‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫ع‬‫ذ‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫م‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫ط‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ف‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ص‬‫ر‬‫ت‬‫ح‬‫ت‬‫ح‬‫ك‬‫م‬‫ا‬...
”‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﻫﻨﺎ‬“ ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻃﻨﻲ‬ ‫واﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﻳﺐ‬
Copyright © 2017 Human Rights Watch All rights reserved. Printed in the United States of America ISBN: 978-1-6231-35133
‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 ISBN: 978-1-6231-35133 ”‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﻫﻨﺎ‬“ ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻃ...
1‫ﻫﻴﻮﻣﻦ‬‫راﻳﺘﺲ‬‫ووﺗﺶ‬|‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 ‫ﻣﻠﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﯾﻮﻟﯿﻮ/ﺗﻤﻮز‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬2013‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺘﺨﺐ‬ ‫رﺋﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﺄول‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮي‬ ‫اﻟﺠﯿﺶ‬ ...
2 “‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫”ﻫﻨﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻮط‬‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺛﻘﺘﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ،‫اﻋﺘﻘﺎﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺳﺒ...
3‫ﻫﻴﻮﻣﻦ‬‫راﻳﺘﺲ‬‫ووﺗﺶ‬|‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬‫ﻗﺎل‬ .‫ﺑﺎﻟﻜﮭﺮﺑﺎء‬ ‫ﻟﺼﺪﻣﮫ‬ ‫ﻗﻀﯿﺒﮫ‬ ‫ﺣﻮل‬ ‫ﺳﻠﻜﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻔﻮا‬ ‫إﻧﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻐﺮﺑﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ...
4 “‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫”ﻫﻨﺎ‬ ‫اﻟـ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﻮات‬ ‫ﻣﺪى‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻔﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻮﻣﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻈﻤﺎت‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺮﺗﮭﺎ‬ ‫أﺧﺮى‬ ...
5‫ﻫﻴﻮﻣﻦ‬‫راﻳﺘﺲ‬‫ووﺗﺶ‬|‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫إﻟﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺻﻠﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫ذاﺗﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺘﺎﺋﺞ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪﯾﻢ‬ ‫وﯾﻌﯿﺪ‬ ،‫ﺻﺤﯿﺤﺔ‬...
6 “‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫”ﻫﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺻﻴﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺴﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺘﺎح‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﻴﺲ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ •‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻔﺘﺶ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺧﺎص‬ ‫ﻣﺪع...
7‫ﻫﻴﻮﻣﻦ‬‫راﻳﺘﺲ‬‫ووﺗﺶ‬|‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 ‫اﻟﺒﺮﻟﻤﺎ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬‫اﻟﻤﺼ�ي‬ ‫ن‬ •‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺿﺮوب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻏﯿﺮه‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬ...
8 “‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫”ﻫﻨﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻬﺠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻠﺖ‬19‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫أﺧﺮى‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺿﺤﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺋﻠﺔ‬...
9‫ﻫﻴﻮﻣﻦ‬‫راﻳﺘﺲ‬‫ووﺗﺶ‬|‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 I.‫اﻟﺨﻠﻔﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻀﻼ‬ ،‫واﻟﻤﺤﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻜﻮﻣﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻈﻤﺎت‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣ...
10 “‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫”ﻫﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺛﻮﻗ‬ ‫"ﻣﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻠﻘﻰ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪﻣﺎ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﺢ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ...
وباء التعذيب

  1. 1. H U M A N R I G H T S W A T C H ‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ت‬‫ع‬‫ذ‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫م‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫و‬‫ط‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ف‬‫ي‬‫م‬‫ص‬‫ر‬‫ت‬‫ح‬‫ت‬‫ح‬‫ك‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫س‬‫ي‬‫س‬‫ي‬ "‫ه‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ف‬‫ع‬‫ل‬‫أ‬‫ش‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫ﻻ‬‫ت‬‫ص‬‫د‬‫ق‬"
  2. 2. ”‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﻫﻨﺎ‬“ ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻃﻨﻲ‬ ‫واﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﻳﺐ‬
  3. 3. Copyright © 2017 Human Rights Watch All rights reserved. Printed in the United States of America ISBN: 978-1-6231-35133 Cover design by Rafael Jimenez ‫ﻧﻘﻒ‬ ‫إﻧﻨﺎ‬ .‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﺷﻌﻮب‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬ ‫اﻟﺨﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮق‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻤﺎﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﺟﮭﻮدھﺎ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻜﺮس‬‫ﺟﻮار‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫أﺛﻨﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﻼإﻧﺴﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻷﻓﺮاد‬ ‫وﺣﻤﺎﯾﺔ‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﯿﺎﺳﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻘﻮق‬ ‫وﻛﻔﺎﻟﺔ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻤﯿﯿﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫وﻧﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫واﻟﻨﺸﻄﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﻀﺤﺎﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﻮاﺟﮫ‬ ‫ﻛﻤﺎ‬ .‫اﻟﻤﺴﺆوﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﺘﮭﻜﯿﻦ‬ ‫وﻧﺤﻤﻞ‬ ‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮق‬ ‫اﻧﺘﮭﺎﻛﺎت‬ ‫وﻧﻜﺸﻒ‬ ‫ﻧﺤﻘﻖ‬ .‫ﻟﻠﻌﺪاﻟﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻨﺎة‬ ‫وﺗﻘﺪﯾﻢ‬ ،‫اﻟﺤﺮوب‬ ‫اﻟﻤ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﯾﻜﻔﻮا‬ ‫ﻛﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻄﺔ‬ ‫وأﺻﺤﺎب‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻜﻮﻣﺎت‬‫وﻧﺪﻋﻮ‬ .‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻘﻮق‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫وﯾﺤﺘﺮﻣﻮا‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﯿﺌﺔ‬ ‫ﻤﺎرﺳﺎت‬ .‫ﻟﻠﺠﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮق‬ ‫ﻛﻔﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺎﻧﺪة‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﺠﺘﻤﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻤﺎھﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻣﻠﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﮭﺎ‬ ‫دوﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻈﻤﺔ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬40‫وﺑﺮﻟﯿﻦ‬ ‫وﺑﯿﺮوت‬ ‫أﻣﺴﺘﺮدام‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫وﻣﻜﺎﺗﺐ‬ ،‫دوﻟﺔ‬ ‫وﺟﻮھﺎﻧﺰﺑﺮغ‬ ‫وﻏﻮﻣﺎ‬ ‫وﺟﻨﯿﻒ‬ ‫وﺷﯿﻜﺎﻏﻮ‬ ‫وﺑﺮوﻛﺴﻞ‬‫وﺳﺎن‬ ‫وﺑﺎرﯾﺲ‬ ‫وﻧﯿﻮﯾﻮرك‬ ‫وﻧﯿﺮوﺑﻲ‬ ‫وﻣﻮﺳﻜﻮ‬ ‫أﻧﺠﻠﺲ‬ ‫وﻟﻮس‬ ‫وﻟﻨﺪن‬ .‫وزﯾﻮرخ‬ ‫وواﺷﻨﻄﻦ‬ ‫وﺗﻮﻧﺲ‬ ‫وﺗﻮرﻧﺘﻮ‬ ‫وطﻮﻛﯿﻮ‬ ‫ﻓﺮاﻧﺴﺴﻜﻮ‬ : ‫ﻣﻮﻗﻌﻨﺎ‬ ‫زﯾﺎرة‬ ‫ُﺮﺟﻰ‬‫ﯾ‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﺰﯾﺪ‬http://www.hrw.org/ar
  4. 4. ‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 ISBN: 978-1-6231-35133 ”‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﻫﻨﺎ‬“ ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻃﻨﻲ‬ ‫واﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﻳﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﺨﺺ‬....................................................................................................................................1 ‫ﺗﻮﺻﯿﺎت‬..................................................................................................................................6 ‫اﻟﺴﯿﺴﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺘﺎح‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﯿﺲ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬............................................................................................................................6 ‫ﺻﺎدق‬ ‫ﻧﺒﯿﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎم‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺎﺋﺐ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬................................................................................................................................6 ‫إﻟ‬‫اﻟﻐﻔﺎر‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺪي‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﻰ‬......................................................................................................................6 ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮي‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮﻟﻤﺎن‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬.......................................................................................................................................7 ‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻋﻀﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﺪول‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬.....................................................................................................................7 ‫اﻟﻤﻨﮭﺠﯿﺔ‬..................................................................................................................................8 I‫اﻟﺨﻠﻔﯿﺔ‬ ..................................................................................................................................9 II‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺳﻠﺴﻠﺔ‬ .....................................................................................................................16 ‫واﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫واﻻﺧﻔﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮﻗﯿﻒ‬...............................................................................................................................16 ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬................................................................................................................................................29 .III‫اﻟﺘﺤﻠﯿﻞ‬‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮﻧﻲ‬.................................................................................................................38 ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻠﻲ‬ ‫إطﺎر‬‫ﻛﺎف‬.....................................................................................................................................39 ‫إﺷﻜﺎﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫داﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫أﻧﻈﻤﺔ‬......................................................................................................................................42 ‫وﺗﻨﻮﯾﮫ‬ ‫ﺷﻜﺮ‬............................................................................................................................44 ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻖ‬1‫اﻟﻐﻔﺎر‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺪي‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻮاء‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫رﺳﺎﻟﺔ‬ :....................................................................................45 ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻖ‬2‫ﺻﺎدق‬ ‫ﻧﺒﯿﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﺎر‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫رﺳﺎﻟﺔ‬ :.......................................................................................49
  5. 5. 1‫ﻫﻴﻮﻣﻦ‬‫راﻳﺘﺲ‬‫ووﺗﺶ‬|‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 ‫ﻣﻠﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﯾﻮﻟﯿﻮ/ﺗﻤﻮز‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬2013‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺘﺨﺐ‬ ‫رﺋﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﺄول‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮي‬ ‫اﻟﺠﯿﺶ‬ ‫أطﺎح‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪﻣﺎ‬ ،‫ﻛﻮرﻗﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﺎد‬ ،‫اﻟﺒﻼد‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﮭﺠﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻤﺎرﺳﺎﺗﮫ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺎه‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺎءﻟﺔ‬ ‫اﻧﻌﺪام‬ ‫وﺳﺎﻋﺪ‬ ،‫اﻷﻣﻨﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻸﺟﮭﺰة‬ ‫راﺑﺤﺔ‬‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻄﻮي‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺎم‬ ‫ﺷﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﯾﻘﻮده‬.‫اﻟﺴﯿﺴﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺘﺎح‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﯿﺲ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺢ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫وھﻮ‬ ،‫اﻟﺜﻤﻦ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫ﻣﮭﻤﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﯿﺎﺳﻲ‬ ‫اﻻﺳﺘﻘﺮار‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﺻﻮل‬ ‫اﻟﺴﯿﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﺣﺎول‬–‫ﻣﺆﺳﺴﺔ‬‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻼد‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﯿﺴﯿﺔ‬–‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫اﻧﺘﻔﺎﺿﺔ‬ ‫أﺷﻌﻠﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫ذاﺗﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻻﻧﺘﮭﺎﻛﺎت‬ ‫ﻻرﺗﻜﺎب‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺮﯾﺔ‬2011. ،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺴﻔﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﻘﺎﻻت‬ ‫واﺳﻊ‬ ‫ﻧﻄﺎق‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻮزارة‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺎﺑﻌﯿﻦ‬ "‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫و"ﻗﻄﺎع‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎدﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪﻣﺖ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫زﻋﻢ‬ ،‫ﺑﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎرﺿﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ،‫اﻟﻘﺴﺮي‬ ‫اﻹﺧﻔﺎء‬،"‫اﻟﻤﺴﻠﻤﻮن‬ ‫"اﻹﺧﻮان‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﯾﺘﻌﺎطﻔﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﻨﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻌﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺎرض‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﯿﺴﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻤﺎﻋﺔ‬"‫واﻟﺤﺮﯾﺎت‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺤﻘﻮق‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫"اﻟﺘﻨﺴﯿﻘﯿﺔ‬ ‫ّدت‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﺣ‬ .‫ﻟﺴﯿﺴﻲ‬(‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫)اﻟﺘﻨﺴﯿﻘﯿﺔ‬‫وھﻲ‬ ، ،‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮﻗﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﺳﺴﺔ‬30‫اﻷﺧﺮى‬ ‫اﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫وﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻛﺰ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﺣﺘﺠﺎزھﻢ‬ ‫أﺛﻨﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺗﻮا‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺼﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺎﺑﻌﺔ‬‫أﻏﺴﻄﺲ/آب‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ،‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻮزارة‬2013‫اﻷول‬ ‫ودﯾﺴﻤﺒﺮ/ﻛﺎﻧﻮن‬2015‫ﻓﻲ‬ .2016‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻨﺴﯿﻘﯿﺔ‬ ‫أﻓﺎدت‬ ، ‫ﺗﻠﻘﻮا‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﻣﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫أﻧﮭﺎ‬830‫وأن‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﺄن‬ ‫ﺷﻜﻮى‬14.‫اﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫أﺛﻨﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺗﻮا‬ ‫آﺧﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺼﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻼت‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻨﺎدا‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫ﯾﺒﯿﻦ‬19‫ﺳﺎﺑﻘﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺠﺰا‬‫ﻣﻌ‬ ‫وﻋﺎﺋﻠﺔ‬‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﺘﻘﻞ‬‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮﺿﻮا‬2014‫و‬2016، ‫ﻛﯿﻒ‬‫ﯾﺴﺘﺨﺪم‬‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎرﺿﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻹﺟﺒﺎر‬ ،‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻘﺎﺗﮭﻢ‬ ‫أﺛﻨﺎء‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻧﺘﻈﺎم‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫واﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫وﺿﺒﺎط‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻌﺎﻗﺒﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺸﻒ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﺮاف‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺑﮭﻢ‬. ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻘﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰون‬ ‫وﺻﻒ‬‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻠﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺖ‬‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫ﻹﻋﺪاد‬‫ﻣﺎ‬‫ﺳﻠﺴﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﯾﺸﻜﻞ‬‫ﻻرﺗﻜﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻜﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫إﺟﺮاءات‬ ‫واﻻﺳﺘﺠﻮاب‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﺘﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺴﻔﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻﻋﺘﻘﺎل‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪأ‬ ،‫ﺑﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎرﺿﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﻀﺎﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻠﻔﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﮭﺪف‬ ‫اﻻﻧﺘﮭﺎﻛﺎت‬ ‫ﻟﺘﺄﻛﯿﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﯾﻀﻐﻄﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﺜﯿﺮا‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ،‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﻼء‬ ‫أﻣﺎم‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻘﺪﯾﻤﮭﻢ‬ ‫وﺗﻨﺘﮭﻲ‬ ،‫اﻟﻘﺴﺮي‬ ‫اﻻﺧﻔﺎء‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫دو‬ ‫اﻋﺘﺮاﻓﺎﺗﮭﻢ‬‫ﻋﺪﯾﺪة‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﻼء‬ ‫ﺷﺠﻊ‬ .‫ﻟﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﯾﺘﻌﺮﺿﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻻﻧﺘﮭﺎﻛﺎت‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﺗﺪاﺑﯿﺮ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫اﺗﺨﺎذ‬ ‫ن‬ "‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫"ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺛﻘﺘﮭﺎ‬‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﻣﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺰورة‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﻘﺎل‬ ‫ﺗﻮارﯾﺦ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﻛﯿﺪ‬ ‫طﺮﯾﻖ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫إﺳﺎءة‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﯾﻮم‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻀﻮا‬ ‫أﻧﮭﻢ‬ ‫زﻋﻤﻮا‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ،‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫أدى‬ ‫ﻣﻤﺎ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪﯾﻤﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺷﺎرك‬ .‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺠﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﺈﻋﺎدة‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﻼء‬ ‫أﺣﺪ‬ ‫ھﺪد‬ .‫اﻟﻘﺴﺮي‬ ‫ﻟﻺﺧﻔﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺳﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺠﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻮ‬2‫اﻟﻀﺮب‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫وأﺳﺮھﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻘﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫وﻓﻘﺎ‬ ،‫ﺑﻨﻔﺴﯿﮭﻤﺎ‬. ‫ﺑﻮﺿﻮح‬ ‫ﯾﺤﻈﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮي‬ ‫اﻟﺪﺳﺘﻮر‬ ‫اﻟﺨﻄﻮات‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﻮة‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫اﻧﺘﮭﻜﺖ‬‫واﻻﺳﺘﺠﻮاب‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺮر‬ ‫دون‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﻘﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫وﺗﻘﺪﯾﻤﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺻﺎﻣﺘﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺒﻘﺎء‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ُﺴﻤﺢ‬‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ‫وﯾﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ،‫ﻣﺤﺎم‬ ‫ﺣﻀﻮر‬ ‫دون‬24‫ﺳﺎﻋﺔ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﺨﻮﯾﻒ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﺳﺘﻮر‬ ‫ﯾﺤﻈﺮ‬ .‫ﻋﺎﺋﻠﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫أﻓﺮاد‬ ‫وأﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺤﺎم‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻﺗﺼﺎل‬ ‫ﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫واﻟﺴﻤﺎح‬ ،‫اﻋﺘﻘﺎﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺒﺐ‬ ‫ﻓﻮرا‬ ‫وإﺑﻼﻏﮭﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ،‫اﻹﻛﺮاه‬" ‫اﻷذى‬‫اﻟﺒ‬‫اﻟﻤﻌﻨﻮي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺪﻧﻲ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﺑﺤﻖ‬ "‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫أﯾﻀﺎ‬ ‫ﯾﻨﺺ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻘﺎدم‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺟﺮﯾﻤﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وﯾﺤﺪد‬ ،‫ﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺰاﻣﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﯾﯿﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﺗﻌﻜﺲ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﮭﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﯾﺪﻟﻲ‬ ‫إﻓﺎدة‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺎھﻞ‬ ‫وﺟﻮب‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺰم‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻈﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ،‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻘﻮق‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﻗﻮاﻋﺪ‬ ‫أﺑﺴﻂ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﻮﺟﺐ‬‫ﺗﻒ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻦ‬ .‫اﻟﻈﺮوف‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫ﺑﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎزﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺪاھﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﺎدة‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪأ‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺎرﺑﮭﻢ‬ ‫إن‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺑﻠﻮا‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻘﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺘﻘﻠﻮن‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬‫ﻓﺠﺮا‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻋﺘﻘﺎﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫أو‬ ، ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫رﺟﺎل‬ ‫ﯾﻈﮭﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ .‫اﻟﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺎن‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺠﺎﻣﻌﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﺰل‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ،‫إﯾﺎه‬ ‫ارﺗﯿﺎدھﻢ‬ ‫ﯾﻌﺮف‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺎن‬ ‫ﻗﺮب‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺎرع‬
  6. 6. 2 “‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫”ﻫﻨﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻮط‬‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺛﻘﺘﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ،‫اﻋﺘﻘﺎﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫أﺧﺒﺮوھﻢ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻗﯿﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻛﺮة‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫ﻨﻲ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻛﺰ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﺛﻢ‬ .‫اﻟﻮﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﺳﺮة‬ ‫أﻓﺮاد‬ ‫اﻋﺘﻘﻠﻮا‬ ،‫اﻟﺤﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺮات‬. ‫اﻟـ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬20‫وﺛﻘﺘﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬‫ﺗﻌﺮض‬ ،‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬13‫و‬ ،‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺮات‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺠﺰا‬5 ،‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻛﺰ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬‫و‬2‫ﺗﻌﺮض‬ .‫اﻟﻤﻜﺎﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻛﻼ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬6‫وزارة‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻸﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﯿﺴﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻘﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫رﺟﺎل‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻘﺮب‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬‫ﻣﯿﺪان‬‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺪث‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻜﺎن‬ ‫وھﻮ‬ ،‫اﻟﻘﺎھﺮة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻻظﻮﻏﻠﻲ‬‫و‬‫ﻟﻠﺘﻌ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮﺿﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ن‬‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮫ‬ ‫ﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫ﻋﻘﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﺪى‬5‫ﻣﺴﺒﻘﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺘﻮﺑﺔ‬ ‫اﻋﺘﺮاﻓﺎت‬ ‫ﻗﺮاءة‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫ﻹرﻏﺎم‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪم‬ ،‫ﺣﺎﻻت‬ ‫اﻻﺟﺘﻤﺎﻋﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮاﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﻗﻨﻮات‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻷﺣﯿﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺮﺗﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﺪﯾﻮھﺎت‬ ‫ﻟﺘﺴﺠﯿﻞ‬ ،‫اﻟﻜﺎﻣﯿﺮا‬ ‫أﻣﺎم‬. ‫ﺣﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﮭﺎدات‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺜﻞ‬ ‫ﻻ‬‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺛﻘﺘﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺜﯿﺮة‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻻت‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺒﺐ‬ ‫اﻋﺘﻘﺎﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫اﻹﺳﻜﻨﺪرﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮﺿﻮا‬ ‫أطﻔﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﻠﺖ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻲ‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﯿﺴﻲ‬‫اﻟﺘﻈﺎھﺮ‬‫ﻟﻠﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮﺿﻮا‬ ‫رﺟﺎﻻ‬ ‫؛‬ ‫اﻟ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺎﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫وﻣﺴﺘﺸﺎر‬ ‫اﻟﺸﯿﺦ؛‬ ‫ﻛﻔﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺠﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺴﻜﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫واﻻﺳﺘﺨﺒﺎرات‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬‫ﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﺮاف‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﺎر‬ ‫ﻹرﻏﺎم‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﮭﺮﺑﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺼﺪﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮﺿﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺬﯾﻦ‬ ،‫وﺷﻘﯿﻘﮫ‬ ‫اﻹﺿﺎﻓﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻋﺸﺮات‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻮﻣﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻈﻤﺎت‬ ‫ﺻﺤﻔﯿﻮن‬ ‫ّﻞ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺳ‬ .‫اﻟﻤﺴﻠﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﺧﻮان‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﻀﻮ‬ ‫ﺑﺄﻧﮫ‬‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬2013. ‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻌﺮﯾﺾ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻤﻮذﺟﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺟﻠﺴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﺪأ‬ ،‫ﻟﻠﻤﻌﺘﻘﻠﯿﻦ‬ ‫وﻓﻘﺎ‬‫وﻣﻘﯿﺪ‬ ‫وﻋﺎر‬ ‫اﻟﻌﯿﻨﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺼﻮب‬ ‫وھﻮ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺲ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫اﻟﺮأس‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻷذﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺎﺳﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﺎﻛﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﺣﯿﺎن‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻛﺜﯿﺮ‬ ‫وﻓﻲ‬ ،‫اﻟﺼﻌﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﺄداة‬ ‫اﻟﻜﮭﺮﺑﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺼﺪﻣﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﯿﺪﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺿﯿﺔ‬ ‫إﺟﺎﺑﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰ‬ ‫ﯾﻘﺪم‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ‫إذا‬ .‫اﻟﻤﻌﺪﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻘﻀﺒﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻌﺼﻲ‬ ‫ﯾﻀﺮﺑﻮﻧﮫ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﯾﻠﻜﻤﻮﻧﮫ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺑﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫ﯾﺼﻔﻌﻮن‬ ،‫اﻟﻮﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﯾﺰﯾﺪ‬ ،‫اﻷوﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫أﺳﺌﻠﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬‫اﻟ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﺧﺮى‬ ‫أﺟﺰاء‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﻌﻖ‬ ‫أداة‬ ‫وﯾﺴﺘﺨﺪﻣﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﻜﮭﺮﺑﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﺪﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﺪة‬ ‫ﻌﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬‫ﺟﺴﻤﮫ‬، .‫اﻷﺣﯿﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫أﯾﻀﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻜﮭﺮﺑﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﺳﻼك‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﻘﻘﻮن‬ ‫ﯾﺴﺘﺨﺪم‬ .‫اﻟﺘﻨﺎﺳﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫أﻋﻀﺎؤه‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫أﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﻹﻟﺤﺎق‬ ‫رﺋﯿﺴﯿﯿﻦ‬ ‫أﺳﻠﻮﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﯾﺴﺘﺨﺪم‬ ،‫اﻟﻜﮭﺮﺑﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﺪﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬‫ﯾﺪي‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﻘﯿﺪ‬ ،‫اﻷول‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫ﺑﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫وھﻲ‬ ،‫اﻷرض‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺮﻓﻌﮫ‬ ،‫اﻟﺒﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻮﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﻓﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫أﺻﻔﺎده‬ ‫وﯾﻌﻠﻖ‬ ،‫ﯾﺪﯾﮫ‬ ‫وﯾﺴﺤﺐ‬ ،‫ظﮭﺮه‬ ‫ﺧﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﺑﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻗﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ﯾﺴﺤﺐ‬ .‫ﺑﺨﻠﻌﮭﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﺴﺒﺐ‬ ‫وأﺣﯿﺎﻧﺎ‬ ،‫واﻟﻜﺘﻔﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻈﮭﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﯾﺪا‬ ‫أﻟﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﺒﺐ‬ ‫طﺒﯿﻌﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫وﺿﻌﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﺰﯾﺎدة‬ ‫ﺑﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬‫ُﺮﻓﻊ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻟ‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﻘﻒ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺎف‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫أﺻﻔﺎده‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫ُﻌﻠﻖ‬‫ﯾ‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺮﯾﻘﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﮭﺬه‬ ‫أﺧﺮى‬ ‫أﺷﻜﺎل‬ ‫وﻓﻲ‬ . ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫وﺿﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﺘﺸﻤﻞ‬ ،"‫"اﻟﺸﻮاﯾﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ "‫"اﻟﻔﺮﺧﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ،‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﺳﻠﻮب‬ ‫وﺿﻌﯿﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﺎ‬ .‫اﻟﺨﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫طﺒﯿﻌﻲ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﻠﻒ‬ُ‫ﺗ‬‫و‬ ،‫ﻗﻀﯿﺐ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﻋﺼﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫رﻛﺒﺘﯿﮫ‬ ‫ووﺿﻊ‬ ،‫اﻷرض‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ظﮭﺮه‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺑﮫ‬‫ﯾﺪﯾﮫ‬‫اﻟﻘﻀ‬ ‫ﺣﻮل‬‫ﺑﺤﯿﺚ‬ ‫اﻵﺧﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﺎﻧﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﯿﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪﻣﺎ‬ .‫اﻟﻮﺿﻌﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﺄﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﻣﯿﮫ‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎ‬ ‫ﯾﺪﯾﮫ‬ ‫ﺮﺑﻂ‬ُ‫ﺗ‬‫و‬ ،‫رﻛﺒﺘﯿﮫ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺨﻠﻔﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﺠﺰء‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻠﺘﻮﯾﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺮﻓﻘﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﯿﺐ‬ ‫ﯾﺮﺑﻂ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺄﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫وﯾﺘﺴﺒﺐ‬ ،‫ﺷﻮاﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻛﺪﺟﺎﺟﺔ‬ ‫ﯾﺒﺪو‬ ،‫اﻟﮭﻮاء‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫وﯾﻌﻠﻘﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﯿﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﺮﻓﻊ‬ ‫واﻟﺮﻛﺒﺘﯿ‬ ‫اﻷﻛﺘﺎف‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬.‫واﻟﺬراﻋﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﯾﺒﻘﻲ‬‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫وﻛﺜﯿﺮا‬ ،‫وﺳﺎﻋﺎت‬ ‫دﻗﺎﺋﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﺮاوح‬ ‫زﻣﻨﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﺘﺮات‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫وﺿﻌﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬‫ﯾﻀﺮﺑﻮﻧﮭﻢ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾﺼﺪﻣﻮﻧﮭﻢ‬.‫أﻧﻔﺴﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻓﺎع‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻗﺎدرﯾﻦ‬ ‫وﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻠﻘﻮن‬ ‫وھﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻜﮭﺮﺑﺎء‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻟـ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻘﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺘﻘﻠﯿﻦ‬ ‫أﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬ .‫ﻟﻠﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺘﺎدة‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺮق‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺎوز‬ ،‫ﺣﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻋﺪة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺿﺒﺎط‬ ‫إن‬ ‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬ .‫اﻟﺸﺮج‬ ‫ﻓﺘﺤﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﺼﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺈدﺧﺎل‬ ‫ﻣﺮارا‬ ‫اﻏﺘﺼﺒﻮه‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎھﺮة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺷﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺠﺰ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬ .‫ﺑﺎﻏﺘﺼﺎﺑﮫ‬ ‫ھﺪدوا‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬‫ﺑﻤﺤﺎﻓﻈﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﺪى‬ ‫ﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺼﺮا‬ ‫إن‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺠﺰ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬ .‫ﺑﺄﺳﻨﺎﻧﮭﻢ‬ ‫وآﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻜﻤﺎﺷﺔ‬ ‫أظﺎﻓﺮه‬ ‫أﺣﺪ‬ ‫اﻗﺘﻠﻌﻮا‬ ‫إﻧﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﯿﺰة‬ ‫اﺣﺘﺠﺰه‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎم‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬ .‫اﻟﻜﮭﺮﺑﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﺪﻣﺎت‬ ‫آﻻم‬ ‫ﻟﺰﯾﺎدة‬ ‫ﻣﻜﮭﺮﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺄﺳﻼك‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻔﻮﻓﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺪﻧﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﻤﺎرا‬ ‫ذراﻋﮫ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻏﺮز‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬
  7. 7. 3‫ﻫﻴﻮﻣﻦ‬‫راﻳﺘﺲ‬‫ووﺗﺶ‬|‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬‫ﻗﺎل‬ .‫ﺑﺎﻟﻜﮭﺮﺑﺎء‬ ‫ﻟﺼﺪﻣﮫ‬ ‫ﻗﻀﯿﺒﮫ‬ ‫ﺣﻮل‬ ‫ﺳﻠﻜﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﻔﻮا‬ ‫إﻧﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻐﺮﺑﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﻓﻈﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺸﺄة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬3‫ﻣﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﯾﻌﺘﺮﻓﻮا‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫أﺳﺮھﻢ‬ ‫أﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ھﺪدوا‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻟـ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺑﻘﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺣﺼﻮﻟﮭ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺠﺮد‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫واﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫أوﻗﻒ‬ ،‫اﻟﺤﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻈﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬‫أﺳﻤﺎء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻋﺘﺮاﻓﺎت‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ِ‫ﯾﻌﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻦ‬ .‫ﺑﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫وﻣﻌﺎرف‬ ‫أﺻﺪﻗﺎء‬‫ﻣﺤﻨﺘﮭﻢ‬‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ،‫ﺗﻘﺮﯾﺒﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫اﻧﺘﮭﺖ‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ .‫اﻟﻤﺤﺎﻛﻤﺔ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﻀﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻧﺘﮭﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ،‫اﻻدﻋﺎء‬ ‫ﻹﺟﺮاءات‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺪﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺜﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫واﻻﺳﺘﺠﻮاب‬ ‫اﻟـ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻘﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺠﺰ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬19‫ﻗﺎﺑﻠﺘ‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﺿﺮﺑﮫ‬ ‫طﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫وھﻮ‬ ،‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﯿﻞ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫أﺧﺬوه‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫إن‬ ،‫ﻋﺼﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫واﻏﺘﺼﺒﻮه‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﻘﻒ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻘﻮه‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﻟﻜﮭﺮﺑﺎء‬ ‫ﺻﺪﻣﻮه‬ ،‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ 24‫ﻗﺎل‬ .‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮي‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﯾﺘﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺒﻤﺎ‬ ،‫ﻋﻠﯿﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺒﺾ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻋﺔ‬10‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرة‬ ‫اﺣﺘﺠﺰوھﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻷﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺮوﻋﺔ‬‫اﻧﺘﻈﺮ‬ .‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﯿﻞ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪﯾﻤﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫أﺳﺒﻮع‬8‫وﻛﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﻟﺮؤﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﻗﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺷﮭﺮا‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺟﺎل‬ ‫ھﺆﻻء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﯿﻞ‬ ‫رأوا‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺸﺮة‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺘﻘﻠﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ .‫ﻣﺴﺒﻘﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫أﻗﺎرب‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺤﺎﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﺗﺼﺎل‬ ‫ﻣﻨﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻷي‬ ‫ﯾﺴﻤﺢ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ .‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺤﺎم‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻷﻏﻠﺒﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﯾﺴﻤﺢ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ،‫اﻋﺘﻘﺎﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﺳﺒﻮع‬ ‫ﻏﻀﻮن‬.‫اﺳﺘﺠﻮاﺑﮭﻢ‬ ‫أﺛﻨﺎء‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ ‫ﻏﻀﻮن‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﺎدة‬ ،‫ﻗﺎض‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺮﻋﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪﯾﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﯾﻘﺘﻀﻲ‬48‫وﻟﻜﻦ‬ ،‫اﺣﺘﺠﺎزھﻢ‬ ‫ﻻﺳﺘﻌﺮاض‬ ،‫ﺳﺎﻋﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮي‬ "‫اﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻹﺟﺮاءات‬ ‫"ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﯾﻤﻨﺢ‬ .‫اﻟﺤﻤﺎﯾﺔ‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫ﯾﻮﻓﺮ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮي‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬،‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎة‬ ‫وﻟﯿﺲ‬ ، ‫ﺑﺎﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻌﻠﻘﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺎﺳﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﺟﺮاﺋﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻄﻮي‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺨﻄﯿﺮة‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺤﺎﻛﻤﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫اﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﻠﻄﺔ‬ ‫اﻟ‬‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻞ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﺪة‬ ‫ﻣﺆﻗﺘﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺘﻘﻠﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﯾﺴﻤﺢ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ،‫ﻮطﻨﻲ‬18‫ﻋﻠﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﯾﻌﺎﻗﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﺮﯾﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫وإذا‬ ،‫ﺷﮭﺮا‬ ،‫اﻟﺤﯿﺎة‬ ‫ﻣﺪى‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺠﻦ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻹﻋﺪام‬‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫اﻋﺘﻘﺎل‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﺟﻌﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻄﺎف‬ ‫ﻧﮭﺎﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎة‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫أﻧﮫ‬ ‫رﻏﻢ‬ .‫ﺳﻨﺘﯿﻦ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻞ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﺪة‬ .‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﺻﻼﺣﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﻘﺎل‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ،‫اﻟﻔﺘﺮة‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎ‬ ‫وﻛﻼء‬ ‫أﺑﻠﻐﻮا‬ ‫إﻧﮭﻢ‬ ،‫ﻣﻨﮭﻢ‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺳﺘﺜﻨﺎء‬ ،‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻠﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻘﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻗﺎل‬‫ﺑﺔ‬ ‫ﯾﻘﺘﻀﯿﮫ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﺎ‬ ‫وﻓﻘﺎ‬ ،‫ادﻋﺎءاﺗﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫إﺟﺮاء‬ ‫أي‬ ‫اﺗﺨﺬوا‬ ‫ھﺆﻻء‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫دﻟﯿﻼ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﯾﺸﮭﺪوا‬ ‫وﻟﻢ‬ ،‫ﺑﺘﻌﺬﯾﺒﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﯾﺤﻘﻘﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﻼء‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وﻣﻔﺎدھﺎ‬ ،‫اﻟﺪوﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺎﻓﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻜﺮرھﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻻدﻋﺎءات‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﯾﺘﻨﺎﻗﺾ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ .‫اﻟﺪوﻟﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ .‫اﻻﻧﺘﮭﺎﻛﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﺰاﻋﻢ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أدى‬‫ﻓﺮﺻﺔ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﻟﻺﺳﺎءة‬ ‫ﯾﺘﻌﺮﺿﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮫ‬ ‫ﯾﺮى‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎخ‬ ‫ﺧﻠﻖ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﻤﺎرﺳﺘﮫ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫واﻹﻓﻼت‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻤﻨﮭﺞ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻌﻲ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻠﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻈﻢ‬ ‫ﯾﺤﺎول‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ .‫ﻟﻠﻤﺴﺎءﻟﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﯿﺌﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻹﺧﻀﺎع‬‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﻻدﻋﺎء‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺎھﻞ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺴﺎءﻟﺔ‬‫ﻣﺰاﻋﻤﮭﻢ‬‫ﻣﻌﻈﻤﮭﻢ‬ ‫وﺟﺪ‬ ‫ﻛﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻠﻮﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫أﻧﻔﺴﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﯾﻮﻟﺪ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﺷﺄﻧﮫ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺪاﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫اﺗﺼﺎل‬ ‫أي‬ ‫أن‬ ‫واﻋﺘﻘﺪوا‬ ،‫ﻋﻨﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻹﻓﺮاج‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪة‬ ‫ﻗﻀﺎﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫واﻻﺧﻔﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺳﻮء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫طﻮﯾﻠﺔ‬ ‫أﺧﺮى‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻮﺛﻘﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺪدة‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻤﺎرﺳﺎت‬‫ﻟﯿﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﺄﻛﯿﺪ‬‫ّﻠﺖ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺳ‬ .‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪة‬‫ﻣﺮة‬ ‫ﻷول‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪاﻣﮭﺎ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﺑﺪاﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬1992" ‫أن‬ ‫ﺣﯿﻨﮭﺎ‬ ‫وﻛﺘﺒﺖ‬ ،(‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫)أﻣﻦ‬ "‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﺣﺚ‬ ‫ﺟﮭﺎز‬‫اﻟﺬي‬ ،‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫"ﻗﻄﺎع‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﯿﺘﮫ‬ ‫إﻋﺎدة‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬"‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ."‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﻟﺘﺪرﯾﺐ‬ ‫"ﻧﻈﺎم‬ ‫ﻟﺪﯾﮫ‬ ،1996،‫ﻣﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬ ‫"ﻟﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﺧﻠﺼﺖ‬ ‫ﻟﻸ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺎﺑﻌﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﻤﺎ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﻮات‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﮭﺠﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫ُﻤﺎرس‬‫ﯾ‬ ‫"اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ "‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬ ‫ﻣﻢ‬ ."‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﺣﺚ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬‫ﯾﻮﻧﯿﻮ/ﺣﺰﯾﺮان‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ "‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬ ‫"ﻟﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﺎﺋﺠﮫ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺮت‬ ،‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ِ‫ﺛﺎن‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﺧﻠﺺ‬ 2017‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺮﯾﺒﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوام‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫أﻋﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺗﻜﺒﻮ‬ ‫"ﯾﻔﻠﺖ‬ ‫أﻧﮫ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﻘﺎب‬،‫ﺗﻘﻮد‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻌﺘﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫"اﻟﺤﻘﺎﺋﻖ‬ ‫وأن‬ ."‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﮭﺠﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻤﺎرﺳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وھﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﮫ‬ ‫ﻣﻔﺮ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻨﺘﺎج‬ ‫"إﻟﻰ‬
  8. 8. 4 “‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫”ﻫﻨﺎ‬ ‫اﻟـ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﻮات‬ ‫ﻣﺪى‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻔﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻮﻣﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻈﻤﺎت‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺮﺗﮭﺎ‬ ‫أﺧﺮى‬ ‫وﺗﻘﺎرﯾﺮ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫ﯾﺒﯿﻦ‬25‫أن‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﺎﺿﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫أﻧﻮاﻋﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻘﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﺪى‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ارﺗﻜﺒﻮا‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫واﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬‫وﻣﺪﯾﺮﯾﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻛﺰ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺘﻄﺎﺑﻘﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﮭﺠﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻵن‬ ‫زاﻟﺖ‬ ‫وﻣﺎ‬ ‫آﻧﺬاك‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻤﺎرﺳﺔ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﯾﺸﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ،‫اﻟﺒﻼد‬ ‫أﻧﺤﺎء‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻣﻘﺮات‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫"اﻟﻤﺤﻜﻤﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﺎم‬ ‫َﻢ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺗﺤﺎ‬ ،‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺮﯾﻤﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻋﺘﺒﺎر‬ ‫ﯾﻤﻜﻦ‬ ،‫اﻟﺪوﻟﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﺑﻤﻮﺟﺐ‬ .‫واﺳﻊ‬ ‫ﻧﻄﺎق‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫وﻣﻨﺘﺸﺮة‬ ‫اﻟﺠ‬" ‫ﻜﺒﺖ‬ُ‫ﺗ‬‫ار‬ ‫إذا‬ "‫اﻟﺪوﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻨﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬‫اﻟﻨﻄﺎق‬ ‫واﺳﻌﺔ‬ ‫ارﺗﻜﺎب‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫إطﺎر‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺎﺳﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺔ‬ ‫إطﺎر‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬."‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺘﻘﺪ‬ .‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺮﯾﻤﺔ‬ ‫اﻷرﺟﺢ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﯾﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫وﺑﺎء‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻼد‬ ‫أﻧﺤﺎء‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻓﺔ‬ ‫ﺷﮭﺪﺗﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻻﻧﺘﻔﺎﺿﺔ‬ ‫رﻏﻢ‬2011‫ﻛﺒﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺪ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﺟﺠﺖ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻲ‬‫اﺳﺘﻤﺮ‬ ،‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﻮات‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺣﺸﯿﺔ‬ ‫رﻏﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬4‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺎع‬ ‫إﺻﻼح‬ ‫ﺗﺮأس‬ ،‫اﻻﻧﺘﻔﺎﺿﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ .‫ﻣﺤﺘﻮﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺘﯿﺠﺔ‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ .‫اﻟﻨﻈﺎم‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺘﺎﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻐﯿﯿﺮات‬ ‫وﺣﺮﻛ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺎﺳﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫أﻋﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﺟﺪول‬‫ﺔ‬‫اﺣﺘﺠﺎج‬‫ﺗﻘﺮﯾﺒﺎ‬‫اﻟﻤﺆﺳﺴﺔ‬ ،‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎء‬ ‫ﻹﻋﺎدة‬ ‫ﺣﺎن‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻗﺖ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﺑﺪا‬ . ‫ا‬ ‫إرھﺎب‬ ‫ﻗﻠﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺜﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬‫واﻟﻤﺪﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺴﻜﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻜﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﺮﻗﻠﺖ‬ ،‫اﻟﺒﺪاﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻦ‬ .‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻵﻻف‬ ‫ﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻘ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺮ‬ ‫وﻟﻢ‬ ،‫اﻹﺻﻼح‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺷﺎﻣﻼ‬.‫اﻧﺪﻻﻋﮭﺎ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫وأدت‬ ‫اﻻﻧﺘﻔﺎﺿﺔ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻘﺖ‬ ‫ﻟﺴﻨﻮات‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫اﻧﺘﮭﺎﻛﺎت‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺳﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻤﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺮﺋﯿﺲ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﯿﺶ‬ ‫أطﺎح‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬2013‫وﺗﻮﺳﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﻜﯿﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻄﺎت‬ ‫أﻋﺎدت‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻤﻌﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻷدوات‬ ‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ‫دام‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎرك‬ ‫ﺣﺴﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬ ‫أﺛﻨﺎء‬ ‫ﺮﻓﺖ‬ُ‫ﻋ‬30‫وﺳﻮء‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺴﺮي‬ ‫اﻻﺧﻔﺎء‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻻت‬ ‫ازدادت‬ .‫اﻻﻧﺘﻔﺎﺿﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺎرس/آذار‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻮظ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎء‬ ‫ﺧﺎرج‬ ‫واﻟﻘﺘﻞ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺠﻮن‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬2015‫ﻣﺠﺪي‬ ‫اﻟﺴﯿﺴﻲ‬ ‫ّﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻋ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪﻣﺎ‬ ، ‫وھﻮ‬ ،‫ﻟﻠﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزﯾﺮا‬ ‫اﻟﻐﻔﺎر‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬‫ﻟـ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫واﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺆوﻟﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺪاﻣﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬3‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫ﻋﻘﻮد‬9‫أﺑﺮﯾﻞ/ﻧﯿﺴﺎن‬ 2017‫أﯾﻀﺎ‬ ‫)اﻟﻤﻌﺮوف‬ "‫اﻹﺳﻼﻣﯿﺔ‬ ‫"اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻈﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺬھﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻻﻧﺘﺤﺎرﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻔﺠﯿﺮات‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ،‫اﻟﻄﻮارئ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﯿﺴﻲ‬ ‫أﻋﻠﻦ‬ ، ‫ﻣﻘﺘﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫أﺳﻔﺮت‬ ‫ﻛﻨﯿﺴﺘﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ("‫"داﻋﺶ‬ ‫ﺑـ‬45‫ﺻﻼﺣﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ورﻛﺰ‬ ،‫ﺷﺨﺼﺎ‬‫واﻟﻤﺮاﻗﺒﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﻘﺎﻻت‬ .‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫إﻋﺪاد‬ ‫وﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺋﻤﺔ‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫اﻟﻄﻮارئ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺰال‬ ‫ﻻ‬ .‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫واﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎرﺳﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫واﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﺟﻌﺘﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺟﺪت‬ .‫اﻟﻌﻘﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﺎم‬ ‫إﻓﻼت‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﻮات‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﺖ‬ ،‫اﻟﻄﻮارئ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺠﻤﮭﻮر‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎﺣﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬6‫ﻓﻘ‬ ‫ﻗﻀﺎﯾﺎ‬‫ﻣﺘﮭﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺈداﻧﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﻼء‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻄﺎع‬ ‫ﻂ‬ ‫ﯾﻮﻟﯿﻮ/ﺗﻤﻮز‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺘﻘﻠﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬2013.‫اﻟﻤﺰاﻋﻢ‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺌﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ،‫أﯾﺪﺗﮫ‬ ‫اﻷﺣﻜﺎم‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﯾﺎ‬ ‫أن‬ ُ‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾﺒ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ‫اﻻﺳﺘﺌﻨﺎف‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻜﻤﺔ‬‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬،‫اﻵن‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ .‫ﻟﻠﻨﺸﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫إﻋﺪاد‬ ‫وﻗﺖ‬‫ﻣﺤﻜﻤﺔ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﺼﺪر‬ُ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬‫اﻟﺤﺪﯾﺚ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮي‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺎرﯾﺦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫اﻧﺘﮭﺎﻛﺎت‬ ‫ﻻرﺗﻜﺎب‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﮭﺎﺋﻲ‬ ‫إداﻧﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫إﻧﻔﺎذ‬ ‫ﻣﻮظﻔﻮ‬ ‫ﯾﺘﻤﺘﻊ‬‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫ووﻛﻼء‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎة‬ ‫ﯾﺸﻜﻚ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫اﻟﻄﻮارئ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﯾﺤﺪدھﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﯿﺌﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺪت‬ ،‫ﻧﻔﺴﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫أﻋﻤﺎﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﺬﻟﻚ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻜﻠﻔﻮن‬‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻜﺎﻓﺤﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﮭﻮد‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮﯾﺾ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻄﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﻀﺤﺎﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻮﺛﯿﻖ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﻜﺮﺳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻼد‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﺑﺮز‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻈﻤﺔ‬ ‫وھﻲ‬ ،"‫واﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻨﻒ‬ ‫ﺿﺤﺎﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﺄھﯿﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺪﯾﻢ‬ ‫"ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﺈﻏﻼق‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ،‫اﻵن‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ .‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻜﺎﻓﺤﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﺮﯾﻌﺎت‬ ‫وﺿﻌﻮا‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﺤﺎﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎة‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻘﺎت‬ ‫ﻓﺘﺢ‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ،‫وﻣﻌﺎﻟﺠﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﺎدر‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻜﻢ‬ ‫آﺛﺎر‬ ‫ﺘﺤﻘﻖ‬3‫ﯾﻮﻟﯿﻮ/ﺗﻤﻮز‬2017‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﯾﺄﻣﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ،"‫اﻟﻌﻠﯿﺎ‬ ‫اﻹدارﯾﺔ‬ ‫"اﻟﻤﺤﻜﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺎھﻠﺖ‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﺎﺿﻲ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫ﻗﺴﺮا‬ ‫ﺧﻔﻮا‬ُ‫أ‬ ‫أﻧﮭﻢ‬ ‫ّﻋﻰ‬‫ﺪ‬ُ‫ﯾ‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﻦ‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﻔﻘﻮدﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻮاطﻨﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﺗﻮاﺟﺪ‬ ‫أﻣﺎﻛﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫وﺗﻜﺮار‬ ‫ﻣﺮارا‬ ‫ﺻﺎرخ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫اﻷﺣﻜﺎم‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬.‫ا‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻗﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﻛﯿﻦ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫وﺑﺎء‬ ‫ﺧﻄﻮرة‬ ‫ﯾﻨﻜﺮون‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻮى‬ ‫أﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻜﻮﻣﯿﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺆوﻟﻮن‬ ‫ﯾﺰال‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ،‫ﻧﻔﺴﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ُ‫ﺳ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﻓﺮدﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫أﺣﯿﺎﻧﺎ‬ ‫َﻜﺐ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﯾﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎرك‬ ‫إدارة‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻐﻔﺎر‬ ‫وﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﯿﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺪدة‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻼ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪﻣﺎ‬ ،‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬‫ﻣﻨﺎﻗﺸﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻨﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎوﻟﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﺄﻧﮫ‬ ‫ﯾﺒﺪو‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫وھﻮ‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﺠﻮن‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﯾﺤﺪث‬ ‫ﺗﺨﺎﻟﻒ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﻣﻐﺔ‬ ‫اﻷدﻟﺔ‬ ‫رﻏﻢ‬ .‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻣﻘﺮات‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻛﺰ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ،‫أﺧﺮى‬ ‫أﻣﺎﻛﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﻔﺸﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺪورﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺮاﺟﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ "‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬ ‫ﻟﻸﻣﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺎﺑﻊ‬ ‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮق‬ ‫"ﻣﺠﻠﺲ‬ ‫ﻟﺪى‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫وﻓﺪ‬ ‫ذﻛﺮ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﺼﺮﯾﺤﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﺨﺎﺻﺔ‬‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫أواﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺒﻼد‬2014" ‫أﻧﮫ‬."‫اﻟﻌﺪاﻟﺔ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻨﺎة‬ ‫ُﻘﺪم‬‫ﯾ‬‫و‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫وﺳﻮء‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ادﻋﺎءات‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻖ‬‫ﱠ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ُﺤ‬‫ﯾ‬
  9. 9. 5‫ﻫﻴﻮﻣﻦ‬‫راﻳﺘﺲ‬‫ووﺗﺶ‬|‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫إﻟﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺻﻠﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫ذاﺗﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺘﺎﺋﺞ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪﯾﻢ‬ ‫وﯾﻌﯿﺪ‬ ،‫ﺻﺤﯿﺤﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺼﺮﯾﺤﺎت‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫أن‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫ﯾﻮﺿﺢ‬ ‫اﻹطﺎر‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﻮات‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫أﺧﺮى‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻈﻤﺎت‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﺰال‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫م‬ّ‫ﯾﺠﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﮭﺮب‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﯿﺌﯿﻦ‬ ‫واﻟﻌﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻀﺒﺎط‬ ‫ﯾﺴﻤﺢ‬ ‫ﻣﻤﺎ‬ ،‫اﻟﺪوﻟﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﺑﻤﻮﺟﺐ‬ ‫اﻷﺳﺎﺳﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﺰاﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﯾﻔﻲ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ‫ﻛﺎف‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﯾﻮﺛﻖ‬ ‫ﻛﻤﺎ‬ .‫اﻟﻌﺪاﻟﺔ‬-‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫اﻧﺘﮭﺎﻛﺎت‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺨﻮﻟﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻄﺔ‬–‫ﺑﺘﺠ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻧﺘﻈﺎم‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮم‬‫ﺎھﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺎدرا‬ ،‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪاﻣﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺿﻤﻨﺎ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺻﺮاﺣﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺪﻋﻢ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﻌﻠﻘﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻜﺎوى‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﺳﻠﻄﺘﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎرس‬‫زﯾﺎرات‬ ‫ﻹﺟﺮاء‬‫ﻧﮭﺎﺋﯿﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺰﯾﺎرات‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺮي‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻛﺰ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺘﯿﺶ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫"اﻟﻤﺠﻠﺲ‬ ‫ﯾﺴﺘﻄﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ .‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻘﺮات‬‫ﻟﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﯾﺄذن‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﺧﺮى‬ ‫اﻟﻮﺣﯿﺪة‬ ‫اﻟﮭﯿﺌﺔ‬ ‫وھﻮ‬ ،"‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻘﻮق‬ ‫ﻣﻤﺎ‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﻌﻨﯿﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺆوﻟﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫إذن‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻓﻌﻞ‬ ،‫اﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫ﺑﺰﯾﺎرات‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ .‫ﻣﻌﻨﻰ‬ ‫ﺑﻼ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﯿﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻄﺔ‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﯾﺠﻌﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺪل‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫اﻟﺴﯿﺴﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﯾﻮﺟﮫ‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺻﻲ‬‫أو‬ ‫ﺧﺎص‬ ‫ﻣﺪع‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺼﺐ‬ ‫إﻧﺸﺎء‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻟﻔﻮر‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫وﻣﻘﺎﺿﺎة‬ ،‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫وﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﺿﺒﺎط‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺈﺳﺎءة‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﻌﻠﻘﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻜﺎوى‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻔﺘﺶ‬ ّ‫ﻧﺤﺚ‬ ،‫ﻧﻔﺴﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫اﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻘﺎت‬ ‫وﻧﺘﺎﺋﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﻮاردة‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺸﻜﺎوى‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺠﻤﮭﻮر‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎح‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺠﻞ‬ ‫واﻻﺣﺘﻔﺎظ‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﺤﻜﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻜﺎوى‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮﯾ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺪﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮﻟﻤﺎن‬‫اﻟﻤﺎدة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻒ‬126‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻢ‬ ‫"اﺗﻔﺎﻗﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﯾﺘﻤﺎﺷﻰ‬ ‫ﻟﺠﻌﻠﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫وﺗﺸﺪﯾﺪ‬ ،"‫اﻟﻤﮭﯿﻨﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻼإﻧﺴﺎﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﺳﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺿﺮوب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻏﯿﺮه‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺎدة‬129‫اﻟﻤﻨﺼﻮص‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫وزﯾﺎدة‬ ،‫ﻟﻠﻌﻨﻒ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺆوﻟﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﻌﻠﻘﺔ‬‫اﻟﻤﺎدة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﯿﮭﺎ‬282‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﻌﻠﻘﺔ‬ .‫اﻟﺠﺮاﺋﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﻮرة‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻨﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﺟﻌﻞ‬ ‫أﺟﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫اﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫أﺛﻨﺎء‬ ‫ﯾﻤﻜﻦ‬ ‫أﻧﮫ‬ ‫ﯾﻌﻨﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻤﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻻﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﺧﺘﺼﺎص‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﺮﯾﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻋﺘﺒﺎره‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ُﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬‫ﯾ‬ ،‫اﻟﺪوﻟﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﺑﻤﻮﺟﺐ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ ‫اﻟﺪول‬ ‫ﻠﺰم‬ُ‫ﺗ‬ .‫ﻣﻜﺎن‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺿﺎﺗﮭﺎ‬‫وأن‬ ،‫ﻣﻌﮫ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺗﻮرطﮫ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﯾﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫أراﺿﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺺ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﺘﻮﻗﯿﻒ‬ ‫وﻗﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻠﺪ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺗﻜﺒﯿﮫ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﺳﺒﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻟﻀﺤﺎﯾﺎ‬ ‫اﻷﻓﻀﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻧﮫ‬ ‫رﻏﻢ‬ .‫إداﻧﺘﮫ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻓﯿﺔ‬ ‫أدﻟﺔ‬ ‫ھﻨﺎك‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺎﻛﻤﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﺪول‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻮن‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪﻣﺎ‬ ‫أﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﻛﺸﺒﻜﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻤﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻻﯾﺔ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻻ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮫ‬‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫راﻏﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ،‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ، .‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺎرﺗﻜﺎﺑﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫وﻣﺤﺎﻛﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﺻﺤﯿﺢ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻗﺎدرة‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺸﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻮاﺟﮭﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﯿﺴﻲ‬ ‫ﺣﻜﻮﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﺪي‬ ‫ﺟﮭﺪ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺎب‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻋﻀﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﺪول‬ ‫ﻧﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﺑﺎرﺗﻜﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﮭﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺆوﻟﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻏﯿﺮھﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬‫وإذا‬ ،‫ﺑﺤﺪوﺛﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻤﺎح‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ب‬ .‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻤﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻻﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﺒﺪأ‬ ‫وﻓﻘﺎ‬ ،‫ﻣﺤﺎﻛﻤﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺿﺎﺗﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻀﺮورة‬ ‫اﻗﺘﻀﺖ‬
  10. 10. 6 “‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫”ﻫﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺻﻴﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻴﺴﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﺘﺎح‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﻴﺲ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ •‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻔﺘﺶ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺧﺎص‬ ‫ﻣﺪع‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺘﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺈﻧﺸﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺪل‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﯿﮫ‬–‫ﻋﻠﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﺼﻮص‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻵﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﯾﺘﻔﻖ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬"‫اﻟﺒﺮوﺗﻮﻛﻮل‬‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬ ‫ﻻﺗﻔﺎﻗﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﺧﺘﯿﺎري‬"–‫إﺟﺮاء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺗﻤﻜﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘﻠﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﮭﻨﯿﻮن‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮫ‬ ‫ﯾﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﺈﺳﺎءة‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﻌﻠﻘﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻜﺎوى‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ،‫ﻓﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺮوﻓﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﻘﺎل‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﻔﺎﺟﺌﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺘﯿﺶ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎح‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺠﻞ‬ ‫واﻻﺣﺘﻔﺎظ‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﺤﻜﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻜﺎوى‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫أﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫دﻋﺎوى‬ ‫وﻓﺘﺢ‬ ،‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﺟﮭﺰة‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬‫ﻟﻠﺠﻤﮭﻮر‬ .‫واﻟﻨﺘﺎﺋﺞ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻘﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﻮاردة‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺸﻜﺎوى‬ •‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﯿﮫ‬‫إﻟﻰ‬‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺮاﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮھﺎ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺮات‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺺ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫اﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻊ‬ .‫رﺳﻤﯿﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺠﻠﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﺴﺠﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻛﺰ‬ •‫ﻟﻸ‬ ‫اﻟﺨﺎﺻﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻘﺮرﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻧﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻘﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺰﯾﺎرة‬ ‫طﻠﺒﺎت‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺄﺧﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺰﯾﺪ‬ ‫ودون‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺒﻮل‬‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬ ‫ﻣﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺰﯾﺰ‬ ‫وﺑﺸﺄن‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﮭﯿﻨﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻼإﻧﺴﺎﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﺳﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺿﺮوب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻏﯿﺮه‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻨﯿﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻤﺎﺛﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻄﻠﺒﺎت‬ ‫وﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ،‫اﻹرھﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺎﻓﺤﺔ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺎق‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮق‬ ‫وﺣﻤﺎﯾﺔ‬‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫"اﻟﻔﺮﯾﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻘﺪﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺎﻻت‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻨﻲ‬‫اﻟﺘﻌﺴﻔﻲ‬‫ﻏﯿ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺴﺮي‬ ‫واﻻﺧﺘﻔﺎء‬."‫اﻟﻄﻮﻋﻲ‬ ‫ﺮ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬‫اﻟﻨﺎﺋﺐ‬‫ﺻﺎدق‬ ‫ﻧﺒﻴﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎم‬ •‫ﺑﻐﺾ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫إﻧﻔﺎذ‬ ‫ﻣﻮظﻔﻲ‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ادﻋﺎءات‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﺧﯿﺮ‬ ‫ودون‬ ‫وﻧﺰﯾﮭﺔ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺼﻮرة‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ .‫رﺳﻤﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﺷﻜﻮى‬ ‫ﻗﺪﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﺋﻠﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻀﺤﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫وﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺗﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻈﺮ‬ •‫ﻋﻤﻠﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﺈﺟﺮاء‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺘﻮﯾﺎت‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﻼء‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫أﻣﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﯿﮫ‬‫ﻟﻤﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻧﺘﻈﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺘﯿﺶ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ادﻋﺎءات‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ،‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻛﺰ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺎ‬ ،‫ﻓﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺮوﻓﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﻘﺎل‬ .‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫وإﺳﺎءة‬ •،‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫ﯾﻤﮑﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﺧﺮى‬ ‫واﻷدﻟﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﺮاﻓﺎت‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪم‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫وﻛﻼء‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫أﻣﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﯿﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫إﻻ‬.‫اﻟﻤﺰﻋﻮﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺗﻜﺒﻲ‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫ﺎﯾﺎ‬ •‫ﻟﻠﻀﻐﻂ‬ ‫اﻹﯾﺬاء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﮭﺪﯾﺪات‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪﻣﻮا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺰاﻋﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺎھﻠﻮا‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺪﻋﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ .‫ﺿﺮورة‬ ‫وﺟﺪت‬ ‫إن‬ ‫وﻣﻌﺎﻗﺒﺘﮭﻢ‬ ،‫ﻟﻼﻋﺘﺮاف‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺘﻘﻠﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ •‫اﻟﺘﻌ‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎطﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺎﺗﺠﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮھﻢ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺎﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻘﺎت‬ ‫أي‬ ‫إﺳﻘﺎط‬.‫ﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫و�ﻳﺮ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬‫ﻣﺠﺪي‬‫اﻟﻐﻔﺎر‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺪ‬ •‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫وﻧﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺮاﺗﮫ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫اﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫ﻣﻤﺎرﺳﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﻗﻒ‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﺎع‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫أﻣﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﯿﮫ‬ .‫اﻟﻤﺴﺠﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻓﻮرا‬ ‫اﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫ﻗﯿﺪ‬ •‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫وﺳﻮء‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﯾﺘﺴﺎﻣﺢ‬ ‫ﻟﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺼﺮﯾﺢ‬‫ﻣﺪﯾﺮﯾﺎت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺆوﻟﯿﻦ‬ ‫وﻣﻌﺎﻗﺒﺔ‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﺠﻮن‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺮات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ •‫أﻣﺮا‬ ‫إﺻﺪاره‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺛﻮق‬ ‫دﻟﯿﻞ‬ ‫ھﻨﺎك‬ ‫ﯾﻜﻮن‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫إﻧﻔﺎذ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺆول‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﻟﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻔﻮري‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﻠﯿﻖ‬ .‫ﻗﺒﻮﻟﮫ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﻋﻠﯿﮫ‬ ‫إﺷﺮاﻓﮫ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺑﮫ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﺎﻣﮫ‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺳﻮء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬
  11. 11. 7‫ﻫﻴﻮﻣﻦ‬‫راﻳﺘﺲ‬‫ووﺗﺶ‬|‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 ‫اﻟﺒﺮﻟﻤﺎ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬‫اﻟﻤﺼ�ي‬ ‫ن‬ •‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺿﺮوب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻏﯿﺮه‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬ ‫ﻻﺗﻔﺎﻗﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﺧﺘﯿﺎري‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺮوﺗﻮﻛﻮل‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺼﺪﯾﻖ‬ ‫اﻟ‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﮭﯿﻨﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻼإﻧﺴﺎﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﺳﯿﺔ‬‫ﯾ‬ ‫ﺬي‬‫ﻣﻨﻊ‬ ‫أﺟﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫دوﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫وﻣﺮاﻗﺒﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻗﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﺘﻄﻠﺐ‬ .‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫إﺳﺎءة‬ •‫اﻟﻤﺎدة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮﯾﻒ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺪﯾﻞ‬126‫ﻣﻦ‬‫وﺗﺸﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬ ‫اﺗﻔﺎﻗﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻤﺎﺷﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﺠﻌﻠﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺎدة‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﺼﻮص‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺎت‬129‫واﻟﻤﺎدة‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺆوﻟﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺴﻮة‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫ﺑﺸﺄن‬282‫ﺑﺸﺄن‬ ‫ﯾﺠﺮم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﺿﻤﺎن‬ .‫اﻟﺠﺮاﺋﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﻮرة‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻨﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﻟﺠﻌﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻﺣﺘﺠﺎز‬ ‫ﯾﺘﻌﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﻤﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﺘ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮن‬.‫ﻣﺮؤوﺳﻮھﻢ‬ ‫ﯾﺮﺗﻜﺒﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺆول‬ ‫ﻋﺴﻜﺮي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺎﺳﻲ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺋﺪ‬ ‫ﻷي‬ ‫اﻟﻘﯿﺎدة‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺆوﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ •) ‫رﻗﻢ‬ ‫"اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺪﯾﻞ‬94‫ﻟﺴﻨﺔ‬ (2003‫اﻟﻘﯿﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺠﻠﺲ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻤﻜﯿﻦ‬ "‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻘﻮق‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺠﻠﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﺈﻧﺸﺎء‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﻘﺎل‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺰﯾﺎرات‬‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﺷﺮة‬ ‫اﻟﺸﻜﺎوى‬ ‫وﺗﻘﺪﯾﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻋﺎوى‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺪﺧﻞ‬.‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﯿﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺪول‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬‫اﻷﻋﻀﺎء‬‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ •‫اﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻤﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﻻﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﺒﺪأ‬ ‫وﻓﻘﺎ‬–‫وﻣﻤﻜﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻼﺋﻤﺎ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫ﺣﯿﺜﻤﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﻼﺣﻘﺔ‬–‫ﻣﻊ‬‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺎﺻﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﺐ‬ ‫ﻟﺪﯾﮭﻢ‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫ﯾﻌﺮﻓﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺆوﻟﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻀﻼ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺎرﺗﻜﺎب‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﮭﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﯿﻦ‬‫ﻟ‬‫أن‬ ،‫ﯿﻌﺮﻓﻮا‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺮؤوﺳﯿ‬‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﻌﻘﻮﻟﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻼزﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪاﺑﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﯾﺘﺨﺬوا‬ ‫وﻟﻢ‬ ‫ارﺗﻜﺒﻮه‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ارﺗﻜﺎب‬ ‫وﺷﻚ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻧﻮا‬ ‫ﻦ‬ .‫ﻋﻨﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺆوﻟﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺎﻗﺒﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ارﺗﻜﺎﺑﮫ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻨﻊ‬ ‫ﺳﻠﻄﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺣﺪود‬
  12. 12. 8 “‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫”ﻫﻨﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻬﺠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﺑﻠﺖ‬19‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫أﺧﺮى‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺿﺤﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺋﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻓﺮدﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺿﺤﺎﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وأﺑﺮﯾﻞ/ﻧﯿﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻓﺒﺮاﯾﺮ/ﺷﺒﺎط‬2016‫وﻓﺒﺮاﯾﺮ/ﺷﺒﺎط‬2017،‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻘﺎﺑﻼت‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺣﺚ‬ ‫أﺟﺮى‬ . ‫ﺑﺬﻛﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﺮﻏﺒﻮا‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻌﺎرة‬ ‫أﺳﻤﺎء‬ ‫إﻋﻄﺎء‬ ‫ﺗﻢ‬ .‫اﻟﻀﺮورة‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪ‬ ‫اﻹﻧﻐﻠﯿﺰﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺟﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﯿﺔ‬ ‫وﺑﺎﻟﻠﻐﺔ‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺼﯿﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻔﺎﺻﯿ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺣﺬﻓﺖ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫أﺳﻤﺎﺋﮭﻢ‬‫ﻟﺘﺄﻣﯿﻦ‬ ،‫ﺑﺎﻟﻀﺒﻂ‬ ‫اﻻﻋﺘﻘﺎل‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺎن‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺗﺎرﯾﺦ‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ،‫ﻞ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺎﻋﺪ‬ ‫وﺑﺎﺣﺚ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺣﺚ‬ ‫أﺟﺮى‬ .‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫طﻠﺒﻮا‬ ‫واﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻠﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻷﺷﺨﺎص‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫ﻟﮭﻮﯾﺎت‬ ‫إﺿﺎﻓﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﻤﺎﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫طﻮال‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺎﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ھﺎﺗﻔﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﺎﺑﻌﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻼت‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬2017. ‫أﺟﺮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻛﻞ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﺑﻠﻐﺖ‬‫ﯾﺘﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ .‫ﻣﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎﺗﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﺘﺴﺘﺨﺪم‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﻄﺮﯾﻘﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻐﺮض‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﮭﻢ‬ .‫ﻣﺸﺎرﻛﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﺷﺮة‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﺷﺮة‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺎﻓﺄة‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻼت‬ ‫ﻣﻌﮭﻢ‬ ‫أﺟﺮﯾﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻷﺷﺨﺎص‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻄﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﺮھﯿﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺒﺐ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻋﺪت‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺷﺨﺺ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫اﺳﻢ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺸﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ‫واﻋﺘﻘﺎل‬‫واﻟﻨﺎﺷﻄﯿﻦ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﺤﺎﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﯿﺎﺳﯿﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎرﺿﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺪﯾﺪ‬‫اﻟﺤﻘﻮﻗﯿﯿﻦ‬‫ﺣﻈﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮫ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺎ‬ ،‫ﻗﻀﺎﺋﯿﺎ‬ ‫وﻣﻼﺣﻘﺘﮭﻢ‬ ‫واﻋﺘﻘﺎﻟﮭﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﺪة‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺴﺠﻦ‬ ‫أﺣﻜﺎﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻤﻞ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﯾﻤﻜﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﻐﺮاﻣﺎت‬ ‫اﻷﺻﻮل‬ ‫وﺗﺠﻤﯿﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻔﺮ‬25.‫ﻋﺎﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬23‫ﻣﺎﯾﻮ/أﯾﺎر‬2017‫اﻟﺪا‬ ‫ووزﯾﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎم‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺎﺋﺐ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫رﺳﺎﺋﻞ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺟﮭﺖ‬ ،‫ھﺬا‬ ‫ﻧﺘﺎﺋﺞ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻠﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺬ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﺗﻠﻘﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺷﻜﺎوى‬ ‫ﻋﺪد‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫وﺗﺴﺘﻔﺴﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬2013‫وﻋﺪد‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻘﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﻠﻚ‬ ‫وﻧﺘﺎﺋﺞ‬ ، ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ .‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻨﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻤﻮل‬ ‫واﻟﺴﯿﺎﺳﺎت‬ ،‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻣﻘﺮات‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺮاﻛﺰ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺤﺘﺠﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫إﻋ‬ ‫وﻗﺖ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ ‫رد‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬.‫ﻟﻠﻨﺸﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫ﺪاد‬
  13. 13. 9‫ﻫﻴﻮﻣﻦ‬‫راﻳﺘﺲ‬‫ووﺗﺶ‬|‫ﺳﺒﺘﻤﺒﺮ/أﻳﻠﻮل‬2017 I.‫اﻟﺨﻠﻔﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻀﻼ‬ ،‫واﻟﻤﺤﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻜﻮﻣﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻈﻤﺎت‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﻘﻮد‬ ‫ﻣﺪى‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫وﺑﺎء‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺛﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﺗﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻢ‬ ‫وﻟﺠﻨﺔ‬ ،‫اﻟﺤﻜﻮﻣﻲ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﮫ‬ "‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻘﻮق‬ ‫اﻟﻮطﻨﻲ‬ ‫"اﻟﻤﺠﻠﺲ‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻤﺎﻋﺎت‬ .‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ّﻦ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺮﺗﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ،"‫اﻟﻤﻐﻠﻘﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﺑﻮاب‬ ‫"ﺧﻠﻒ‬1992‫ﯾﻤﺎرﺳﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻛﯿﻒ‬ ، ."‫اﻟﺸﺎذ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻮك‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺰوﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻻت‬ ‫وﻟﯿﺲ‬ ،‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫إﺳﺎءة‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫"ﻧﻤﻄﺎ‬ ‫أﺻﺒﺢ‬ ‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﺿﺒﺎط‬1 ‫أن‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺪد‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﺣ‬ ‫"ﺟﮭﺎز‬ ‫ھﻮ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺪﯾﺜﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺆﺳﺴﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺎﺑﻊ‬ ‫إﺿﻔﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺪر‬‫ﺿﻤﻦ‬ (‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫)أﻣﻦ‬ "‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺚ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺪﺛﻮا‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮﯾﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺤﺴﺐ‬ .‫اﻟﺴﺎدات‬ ‫أﻧﻮر‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﺎدة‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺖ‬ ‫أﻧﺸﺊ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ،‫اﻟﺪاﺧﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺎدات‬ ‫اﻏﺘﯿﺎل‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﻧﺘﺸﺎر‬ ‫ازداد‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﺴﻌﯿﻨﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻠﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬1981‫اﻹﺳﻼﻣﻲ‬ ‫"اﻟﺠﮭﺎد‬ ‫ﺟﻤﺎﻋﺔ‬ ‫ﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺮف‬ ‫ﻛﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ،"‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮي‬.‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ "‫"اﻟﺠﮭﺎد‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺳﻢ‬ ‫آﻧﺬاك‬2 ‫ﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺘﻈﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻤﺎرﺳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫أﺻﺒﺢ‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﺎدات‬ ‫اﻏﺘﯿﺎل‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻄﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﻟﺮﺋﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺋﺐ‬ ،‫ﻣﺒﺎرك‬ ‫ﺣﺴﻨﻲ‬ ‫ظﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ .‫ﻓﯿﮭﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺘﺒﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎرﺿﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻏﯿﺮھﻢ‬ ‫اﻹﺳﻼﻣﯿﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫وﺣﺸﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﻤﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺷﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ،‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬3 ‫ﺮﺿﺖ‬ُ‫ﻓ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻄﻮارئ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﺑﻘﺘ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻲ‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﺎدات‬ ‫اﻏﺘﯿﺎل‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬‫ﯾﻮﻧﯿﻮ/ﺣﺰﯾﺮان‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﺎرﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻜﻮﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﮭﺎ‬2012‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻜﻨﺖ‬ ، .‫رﻗﺎﺑﺔ‬ ‫دون‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ "‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻘﻮق‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫"اﻟﻤﻨﻈﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻟﺖ‬1991‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻨﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﺟﮭﺰة‬ ‫ﺗﺨﻮل‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺮﯾﺒﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻄﻠﻘﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻠﻄﺎت‬ ‫إن‬ ، ‫وﺿﻌﺎ‬ ‫أﻋﻄﺘﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻄﻮارئ‬ ‫ﺑﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺎﺿﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺸﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﻮات‬‫واﻟﻨﻈﺎم‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫ﻓﻌﻠﯿﺎ‬ ‫ووﺿﻌﺘﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺜﻨﺎﺋﯿﺎ‬ .‫رﺳﻤﯿﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺘﻤﺪة‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺴﯿﺎﺳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫واﺻﻔﺔ‬ ،‫ﻧﻔﺴﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎﺋﻲ‬4 ‫ﯾﻤﻜﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻦ‬ ‫"ﺻﺎرﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺄﻧﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﻮات‬ ‫ﺗﻠﻚ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪﻣﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫أﺳﺎﻟﯿﺐ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ھﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﺻﻔﺖ‬ ‫أﻓﺮا‬ ‫ﻟﺘﺪرﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺎﻣﺎ‬ ‫ھﻨﺎك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫"ﯾﺒﺪو‬ ‫أﻧﮫ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﯿﺮة‬ ،"‫ﺑﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻨﺒﺆ‬‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫وأن‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﯿﺎت‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫د‬ ."‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺿﺒﺎط‬ ‫ﻹﺷﺮاف‬ ‫ﯾﺨﻀﻊ‬5 ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫إﺟﺎزة‬ ‫أﻧﮫ‬ ‫ﯾﺒﺪو‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫أدى‬‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﯿﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺘﻮﯾﺎت‬ ."‫اﻟﻌﺎدﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫أﻋﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﺸﺮﯾﺔ‬ ...‫ﺑﺎﻟﻌﻨﻒ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﺴﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫"ﺛﻘﺎﻓﺔ‬6 ‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﻓﻤﺒﺮ/ﺗﺸﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬1991‫ﻓ‬ ،‫ﺑﻤﻮﺟﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻘﺎ‬ "‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻢ‬ ‫"ﻟﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﺘﺤﺖ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺎدة‬20‫)اﺗﻔﺎﻗﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﮭﯿﻨﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻼإﻧﺴﺎﻧﯿﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﺳﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺔ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺿﺮوب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﻏﯿﺮه‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬ ‫اﺗﻔﺎﻗﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ 1 Behind Closed Doors:–Middle East Watch (now Human Rights Watch/Middle East and North Africa), Egypt Torture and Detention in Egypt, https://www.hrw.org/report/1992/07/01/behind-closed-doors/torture-and-detention- , p. 2.egypt, July 1992 2 ‫ص‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬3. Carlyle Murphy, Passion for Islam, Shaping the Modern Middle East: The Egyptian Experience, Scribner, July 1, 2007, 3 p. 100. 4 ‫ﺑﯿﺎن‬،‫اﻹﻧﺴﺎن‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻘﻮق‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻈﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﺻﺎدر‬ ‫ﺻﺤﻔﻲ‬10‫اﻷول‬ ‫دﯾﺴﻤﺒﺮ/ﻛﺎﻧﻮن‬1991،‫ﻘﺘﺒﺲ‬ُ‫ﻣ‬:‫ﻓﻲ‬Middle East Watch (now Human Rights Watch/Middle East and North Africa), https://www.hrw.org/report/1992/07/01/behind-closed-dooars/torture- d Closed Doors: Torture and Detention in Egypt.Behin–egypt, Egypt-detention-and Middle East Watch (now Human Rights Watch/Middle East), Egypt – Behind Closed Doors: Torture and Detention in 5 Egypt, p. 9. 6 ‫ص‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬1.
  14. 14. 10 “‫ق‬ ّ‫ﺼﺪ‬ ُ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﺷﻴﺎء‬ ‫ﻧﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫”ﻫﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺛﻮﻗ‬ ‫"ﻣﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻠﻘﻰ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﺪﻣﺎ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻤﺢ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ،(‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬‫ﻟﮭﺎ‬ ‫دﻻﺋﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻀﻤﻦ‬ ‫أﻧﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﯾﺒﺪو‬ ‫ﺑﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻈﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﺤﻮ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﯾﻤﺎرس‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺬﯾﺒﮭﺎ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﻮى‬ ‫أﺳﺎس‬‫أ‬."‫طﺮف‬ ‫دوﻟﺔ‬ ‫راﺿﻲ‬7 ‫اﻟﺘﺎﻟﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻷرﺑﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻨﻮات‬ ‫ﻣﺪى‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ .‫اﻟﺒﻠﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺰﯾﺎرة‬ ‫ﻷﻋﻀﺎﺋﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﻤﺎح‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫رﻓﻀﺖ‬ ،‫اﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬8 ‫ﯾﻮﻧﯿﻮ/ﺣﺰﯾﺮان‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬1995‫اﻟ‬ ‫ﺿﻐﻄﺖ‬ ،‫اﺳﺘﻨﺘﺎﺟﺎﺗﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫أﻋﺪت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وﺑﻌﺪ‬ ،‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﺨﺺ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻌﺪم‬ ‫ﻋﻠﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﺤﻜﻮﻣﺔ‬ .‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻘﮭﺎ‬ :‫ﻗﺎﺋﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ردت‬‫اﻟﺴﻨﻮي‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺼﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﻌﻠﻘﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻹﺟﺮاءات‬ ‫ﻧﺘﺎﺋﺞ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﺰ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺸﺮ‬ُ‫ﻧ‬ ‫"إذا‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻗﺪﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻀﻲ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻷﺧﯿﺮة‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫وﺳﯿﺸﺠﻊ‬ ،‫اﻹرھﺎﺑﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻤﺎﻋﺎت‬ ‫دﻋﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﯾﺪل‬ ‫أﻧﮫ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﯾﻔﺴﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ،‫ﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﻄﻄﺎﺗﮭﺎ‬‫ﻛﺎذﺑﺔ‬ ‫اﺗﮭﺎﻣﺎت‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻠﺠﻮء‬ ‫إرھﺎﺑﯿﺔ‬ ‫أﻋﻤﺎل‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﯾﻨﺨﺮطﻮن‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﺟﺮاﻣﯿﯿﻦ‬ ‫أﻋﻀﺎﺋﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫واﻟﺪﻓﺎع‬ ‫اﻹرھﺎﺑﯿﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻤﺎﻋﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﺷﺮ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﺠﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﯿﺮ‬ ‫أﻧﮭﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻄﺎف‬ ‫ﻧﮭﺎﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺴﺮ‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ،‫أﺧﺮى‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺒﺎرة‬ .‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ."‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫أﻧﺤﺎء‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫وﻟﻜﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺲ‬ ‫اﻹرھﺎﺑﯿﺔ‬9 ‫ﯾﻮﻟﯿﻮ/ﺗﻤﻮز‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﺨﺼﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺮت‬ ،‫اﻟﻀﻐﻂ‬ ‫ھﺬا‬ ‫رﻏﻢ‬1996‫ﻣﻨﮭﺠﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﯾﻤﺎرس‬ ‫"اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮫ‬ ‫ﺧﻠﺼﺖ‬ ، ."‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﺣﺚ‬ ‫ﺟﮭﺎز‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﻤﺎ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ،‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﻮات‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬10 ‫اﻻﻧﺼﺎف‬ ‫"ﺳﺒﻞ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫وﺟﺪت‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺗﻜﺒﻲ‬ ‫إﻓﻼت‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﺆدي‬ ‫ﺑﻄﯿﺌﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻜﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻏﺎﻟﺒﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ادﻋﺎءات‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻈﻢ‬ "‫وأن‬ ،"‫اﻟﻌﻘﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫إﺟﺮاء‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﯾﺘﺨﺬ‬ ‫وﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﯾﺠﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ‫أﻧﮫ‬ [‫]و‬ ...‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﮭﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻜﻮﻣﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻈﻤﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻮاردة‬ ."‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﺣﺚ‬ ‫ﺟﮭﺎز‬ ‫أﻓﺮاد‬ ‫ﺿﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻧﻲ‬11 ‫واﻟﻤﺤﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎة‬ ‫ﻓﯿﮫ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺎ‬ ،‫ﻣﺴﺘﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﺟﮭﺎز‬ ‫"ﺑﺈﻧﺸﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻮم‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫أوﺻﺖ‬‫أن‬ ‫ﯾﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺬﯾﻦ‬ ،‫واﻷطﺒﺎء‬ ‫ﻣﯿﻦ‬ ."‫اﻟﻤﺤﺎﻛﻢ‬ ‫أﻣﺎم‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺮﻋﺔ‬ ‫وﺟﮫ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺪﯾﻤﮭﺎ‬ ‫أﺟﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ادﻋﺎءات‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﻜﻔﺎءة‬ ‫ﯾﺪرﺳﻮا‬‫إﻧﮫ‬ ‫اﻟﻠﺠﻨﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻟﺖ‬‫أن‬ ‫ﯾﺠﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﺮي‬ ‫"أن‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫وﻋﻠﻰ‬ ،‫ﻓﯿﮭﺎ‬ ‫وﻗﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﯾﺰﻋﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﺎﻛﻦ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﯿﻊ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﻮﺻﻮل‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻗﺎدرا‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫ﺟﮭﺎز‬ ‫ﯾﻜﻮن‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﯿﻘﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺮﻋﺔ‬ ‫وﺟﮫ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬.‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺗﻜﺒﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺎﺳﺒﺔ‬ ‫أﺟﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ "‫اﻟﺸﺮطﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﻮات‬ ‫ﺳﻠﻮك‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻼ‬12 ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺮ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ووﺗﺶ‬ ‫راﯾﺘﺲ‬ ‫ﻟﮭﯿﻮﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻻﺣﻖ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺧﻠﺺ‬ .‫اﻟﺘﻮﺻﯿﺎت‬ ‫ھﺬه‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﺑﺸﺄن‬ ‫إﺟﺮاءات‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﺨﺬ‬ ‫ﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫اﻧﺘﻔﺎﺿﺔ‬ ‫ﺧﻀﻢ‬2011‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ ،15:‫أﻧﮫ‬ ‫إﻟﻰ‬ ،‫ﻋﺎﻣﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻀﺎﺋﯿﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﻼﺣﻘﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﺘﺤﻘﯿﻖ‬ ‫اﻟﺨﺎص‬ ‫ﺑﻮاﺟﺒﮭﺎ‬ ‫اﻻﻟﺘﺰام‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﺳﻒ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﺨﻔﻖ‬ُ‫ﺗ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺼﺮﯾﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻜﻮﻣﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﻌﺎﻗﺒﺔ‬–‫اﻟﻮاﺟﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺤﻮ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬–‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻈﻤﻰ‬ ‫اﻷﻏﻠﺒﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺆوﻟﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻷوﻟﺌﻚ‬ ‫ﺧﺎر‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺪوﻟﺔ‬ ‫أﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺪرة‬ ‫ﻣﻨﮭﺎ‬ ،‫ﻋﻮاﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻟﻌﺪة‬ ‫ﯾﻌﻮد‬ ‫اﻟﺴﺒﺐ‬ .‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫إﻧﻔﺎذ‬ ‫ﻗﻮات‬ ‫أﯾﺪي‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬‫ج‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬ ‫ﺿﺤﺎﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺣﻤﺎﯾﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫واﻹﺧﻔﺎق‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﻘﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻹﻓﻼت‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻘﺪرة‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻤﺘﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮن‬ ‫إطﺎر‬ 7 "‫اﺗﻔﺎﻗﯿﺔ‬‫ﻣﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬‫وﻏﯿﺮه‬‫ﻣﻦ‬‫ﺿﺮوب‬‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎﻣﻠﺔ‬‫أو‬‫اﻟﻌﻘﻮﺑﺔ‬‫اﻟﻘﺎﺳﯿﺔ‬‫أو‬‫اﻟﻼإﻧﺴﺎﻧﯿﺔ‬‫أو‬،"‫اﻟﻤﮭﯿﻨﺔ‬‫اﻋﺘﻤﺪت‬‫ﻓﻲ‬10‫دﯾﺴﻤﺒﺮ‬/‫ﻛﺎﻧﻮن‬‫اﻷول‬1984،‫اﻟﺠﻤﻌﯿﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺮار‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬39/46‫ﻣﻠﺤﻖ‬ ،39U.N. GAOR Supp. (No. 51) at 197،‫وﺛﯿﻘﺔ‬‫اﻷﻣﻢ‬‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬.A / 39/51)1984(‫دﺧﻠﺖ‬ ،‫ﺣﯿﺰ‬‫اﻟﻨﻔﺎذ‬‫ﻓﻲ‬26 ‫ﯾﻮﻧﯿﻮ/ﺣﺰﯾﺮان‬1987. 8 ‫اﻟﺠﻤﻌﯿﺔ‬‫اﻟﻌﺎﻣﺔ‬‫ﻟﻸﻣﻢ‬،‫اﻟﻤﺘﺤﺪة‬‫ﺗﻘﺮﯾﺮ‬‫ﻟﺠﻨﺔ‬‫ﻣﻨﺎھﻀﺔ‬،‫اﻟﺘﻌﺬﯾﺐ‬A/51/44،9‫ﯾﻮﻟﯿﻮ/ﺗﻤﻮز‬1996،‫ص‬.30،33. 9 ‫ص‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬32،33. 10 ‫ص‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬36. 11 ‫ا‬‫ص‬ ،‫ﻟﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬34. 12 ‫ص‬ ،‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻖ‬36.

×