October 2020 : DCLA 2020 Using AI to Build Fair and Equitable Workplaces Sonya Balzer Dr. Lawrence Spracklen RSquared.AI
Today’s Speakers Sonya Balzer Director of Marketing, RSquared Marketing Director, SupportLogic Dr. Lawrence Spracklen CTO,...
Where We’re From • RSquared is a data-driven actionable insights platform used by organizations to improve workplace cultu...
The Current Environment + +
Equality Requires Fairness • Why is this true? • Fairness is being free from bias or injustice; evenhandedness • But all h...
Bias Exists in Technology Too • Software is written by humans and we’re inherently biased • Discrimination exists in algor...
Why We All Should Care • To improve diversity and equality we have to detect and correct bias • The more we learn about bi...
Creating Fair & Equitable Workplaces • Call for ethics and explainabilty in business happening now • Companies are taking ...
“With great power comes great responsibility” - Peter Parker Principle
Shouldn’t Computers be Fair? • AI algorithms aren’t necessarily biased • Algorithms are trained on example data • Models l...
Attacking the Problem Bias detection • Does my data set contain bias? • Is my model biased? Bias explainability • Where is...
Understand the Data • Examine data with respect to sensitive/protected features • Do proportion of positive outcomes vary ...
Checking Model Bias • Go beyond looking at overall metrics • Aggregate stats can hide significant problems • Model fidelit...
Explainability • Complex models are black boxes • Explainability provides insights into features driving predictions • Pos...
Local Explainability Titanic dataset : Sex & wealth of passengers had a big impact on chance of survival
Tackling Bias Four basic approaches to tackling bias 1. Collect ‘better’ data 2. Adjust data 3. Adjust models 4. Adjust ou...
Data Set Manipulation Variety of different approaches to handling data set bias • Feature manipulation • Modify feature va...
Debiasing Outputs • Multiple Thresholds • Separate thresholds for each group value • Maximize model performance subject to...
Bias-aware Algorithms • Bias-aware algorithms explicitly attempt to minimize bias during training • Algorithms leverage su...
Bias in NLP Additional opportunities for the introduction of bias 1. Embedding information 2. Pretrained models
Word Embeddings • Map words to high dimension vectors • Variety of different algorithms (Word2Vec, GloVe) • ‘Similar’ word...
BERT et al. • BERT & GPT2 are common pretrained language models • Easily fine-tuned to perform a variety of custom tasks •...
NLP Explainability 'he is an extremely unpleasant man' 'she is an extremely unpleasant woman' Explaining BERT sentiment mo...
Resources • Explainability • LIME • SHAP • Bias Detection and mitigation • TF Fairness • AI Fairness 360 • Fairlearn • Res...
Conclusions • AI can be biased due to biased training data • Responsible AI is a critical consideration for data science p...
THANK YOU! TO LEARN MORE, VISIT US AT RSQUARED.COM OR EMAIL INFO@RSQUARED.COM
Additional Slides
How Does Bias Manifest? • Many ways bias can be introduced • Historical bias, representation bias, measurement bias, popul...
Global Explainability • Which features are most important in explaining target variable • Variety of different methods • M...
Fairness Criteria (Classification) Different definitions of fairness 1. Sensitive variables (A) are independent to the pre...
Debiased Embeddings • Word embeddings can be debiased with respect to specified biases • Debiased embeddings are now avail...
Overrepresentation in Training • Toxic example datasets without sufficient representation of words in neutral contexts can...
Using AI to Build Fair and Equitable Workplaces

Data Con LA 2020
With recent events putting a spotlight on anti-racism, social-justice, climate change, and mental health there's a call for increased ethics and transparency in business. Companies are, rightfully, feeling responsible for providing underrepresented employees with the same treatment and opportunities as their majority counterparts. AI can, and will, be used to help companies understand their environment, develop strategies for improvement and monitor progress. And, as AI is used to make increasingly complex and life-changing decisions, it is critical to ensure that these decisions are fair, equitable and explainable. Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly clear that, much like humans, AI can be biased. It is therefore imperative that as we develop AI solutions, we are fully aware of the dangers of bias, understand how bias can manifest and know how to take steps to address and minimize it.

In this session you will learn:

*Definitions of fairness, regulated domains and protected classes

*How bias can manifest in AI

*How bias in AI can be measured, tracked and reduced

*Best practices for ensuring that bias doesn't creep into AI/ML models over time

*How explainability can be used to perform real-time checks on predictions

Lawrence Spracklen, RSquared AI, Engineering Leadership
Sonya Balzer, RSquared.ai, Director of AI Marketing

