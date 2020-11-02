Self-Service ETL: The PowerBI Data Flows

Data Con LA 2020

Description

Starting from the very beginning, in this session we will cross together the main features Power BI has to offer, starting with the powerful self-service ETL using M language when needed, modeling our tables and finally using powerful features to create a great data visualization, allowing you to better understand all the power and flexibility of this tool and how it will fit into your solution

Speaker

Dennes Torres,Malta Data Platform User Group, Data Platform MVP