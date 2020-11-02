Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Self-Service ETL: The Power BI Dataflows Dennes Torres
Speaker Bio 2 Data Platform MVP Trainer MCT, MCSE Data Platform, MCSE BI, MCSE Azure Solutions Architect Malta Data Platfo...
Agenda  The Power BI ETL Problem  How Dataflow Works  Demo
The Power BI ETL Problem
The Power BI ETL Problem
Data Flow: The Solution
How Dataflow Works
How Dataflow Works Only Available in App Workspaces The data source needs to be registered in the gateway Each dataflow ca...
Demo
Power BI dataflows sort-of-FAQ  A new capability for self-service data preparation in Power BI  Delivered in a familiar ...
References • https://ssbipolar.com/2019/05/06/session-resources-power- bi-dataflows-and-azure-data-lake-integration/ • htt...
Speaker Bio 12 Data Platform MVP Trainer MCT, MCSE Data Platform, MCSE BI, MCSE Azure Solutions Architect Malta Data Platf...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Self-Service ETL: The PowerBI Data Flows

19 views

Published on

Data Con LA 2020
Description
Starting from the very beginning, in this session we will cross together the main features Power BI has to offer, starting with the powerful self-service ETL using M language when needed, modeling our tables and finally using powerful features to create a great data visualization, allowing you to better understand all the power and flexibility of this tool and how it will fit into your solution
Speaker
Dennes Torres,Malta Data Platform User Group, Data Platform MVP

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Self-Service ETL: The PowerBI Data Flows

  1. 1. Self-Service ETL: The Power BI Dataflows Dennes Torres
  2. 2. Speaker Bio 2 Data Platform MVP Trainer MCT, MCSE Data Platform, MCSE BI, MCSE Azure Solutions Architect Malta Data Platform UG Leader Malta MMDPUG http://Malta.Pass.Org Dennes.Torres @Dennes https://br.linkedin.com/in/dennestorres dennes@bufaloinfo.com.br http://youtube.com/c/dennestorres http://dennestorres.com
  3. 3. Agenda  The Power BI ETL Problem  How Dataflow Works  Demo
  4. 4. The Power BI ETL Problem
  5. 5. The Power BI ETL Problem
  6. 6. Data Flow: The Solution
  7. 7. How Dataflow Works
  8. 8. How Dataflow Works Only Available in App Workspaces The data source needs to be registered in the gateway Each dataflow can have many entities Each dataflow can have many data sources One Dataflow can use another as a source
  9. 9. Demo
  10. 10. Power BI dataflows sort-of-FAQ  A new capability for self-service data preparation in Power BI  Delivered in a familiar Power Query experience  Built on the foundation of Azure Data Lake Storage gen2  A tool for business users to drive data reuse without requiring IT involvement  NOT a replacement for datasets  NOT a replacement for a data warehouse  NOT a replacement for Azure Data Factory or SSIS  NOT an additional cost or fee
  11. 11. References • https://ssbipolar.com/2019/05/06/session-resources-power- bi-dataflows-and-azure-data-lake-integration/ • https://www.sqlchick.com/entries/2019/3/28/three-ways-to- use-power-bi-dataflows • https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/power-bi/service- dataflows-connect-azure-data-lake-storage-gen2 • https://ssbipolar.com/2018/11/27/power-bi-dataflows-faq/
  12. 12. Speaker Bio 12 Data Platform MVP Trainer MCT, MCSE Data Platform, MCSE BI, MCSE Azure Solutions Architect Malta Data Platform UG Leader Malta MMDPUG http://Malta.Pass.Org Dennes.Torres @Dennes https://br.linkedin.com/in/dennestorres dennes@bufaloinfo.com.br http://youtube.com/c/dennestorres http://dennestorres.com

×