Pulsar Functions Deep Dive

Data Con LA 2020

Description

Pulsar Functions provide a simple yet powerful way of interacting with Pulsar topics, transforming, enriching and analyzing data contained in the streams. And with pluggable runtime environments, one can run Pulsar functions as threads/processes managed by Pulsar, or as containers/pods managed by external schedulers like Kubernetes. This talk does into the deep weeds of the underlying concepts in its implementation. In particular we will talk about the concepts of Runtime and scheduler that manages Pulsar managed functions. We will also delve into current pitfalls and areas of improvement.

Speaker

David Kjerrumgaard, Splunk, Principal Software Engineer