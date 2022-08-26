Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data Con LA 2022 - MySQL, JSON & You: Perfect Together

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Data Con LA 2022 - MySQL, JSON & You: Perfect Together

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Data & Analytics

Scott Stroz, MySQL Developer Advocate, Oracle
Scott Stroz, MySQL Developer Advocate, Oracle

in this session we discuss storing JSON in our database and how the tools in MySQL can make that task a bit easier. We will start with a discussion of why you might want to store data as JSON as opposed to other storage methods. This discussion will include some real world examples. We will then talk about the different ways in which MySQL can help us achieve that goal and how we might go about deciding what method is best. We will see examples of using the JSON data type to store data in a 'normal' table and use SQL commands to retrieve, filter and sort that data. We will also show how you can validate your JSON schema. Finally, we will talk about MySQL Document Store which allows developers to tap into the best features of a NOSQL database as well as a traditional SQL based database. Attendees of this session will have the following takeaways: - An understanding of when it might be a better alternative to store data as JSON - How to create a JSON column in a database and provide optional validation for the JSON schema. - How to store and retrieve JSON data, as well as filter and sort results based on data in our JSON object - How to set up MySQL Document Store and configure collections - How to store and retrieve documents, as well as filter and sort documents returned from MySQL Document Store

Scott Stroz, MySQL Developer Advocate, Oracle
in this session we discuss storing JSON in our database and how the tools in MySQL can make that task a bit easier. We will start with a discussion of why you might want to store data as JSON as opposed to other storage methods. This discussion will include some real world examples. We will then talk about the different ways in which MySQL can help us achieve that goal and how we might go about deciding what method is best. We will see examples of using the JSON data type to store data in a 'normal' table and use SQL commands to retrieve, filter and sort that data. We will also show how you can validate your JSON schema. Finally, we will talk about MySQL Document Store which allows developers to tap into the best features of a NOSQL database as well as a traditional SQL based database. Attendees of this session will have the following takeaways: - An understanding of when it might be a better alternative to store data as JSON - How to create a JSON column in a database and provide optional validation for the JSON schema. - How to store and retrieve JSON data, as well as filter and sort results based on data in our JSON object - How to set up MySQL Document Store and configure collections - How to store and retrieve documents, as well as filter and sort documents returned from MySQL Document Store

Data & Analytics

Data Con LA 2022 - MySQL, JSON & You: Perfect Together

  1. 1. MySQL, JSON, & You: Perfect Together Scott Stroz MySQL Developer Advocate
  2. 2. • Developer for 20+ years • Only constant in that stack has been MySQL • MySQL Developer Advocate for Oracle • Avid golfer • Die hard NY Giants fan • I have the best office mate Obligatory "I Love Me" Slide Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 2
  3. 3. • What is JSON? • JSON as a string vs. JSON data type • Why store it in database? • How to persist JSON data • How to retrieve JSON data • Updating JSON data • Using relational data as JSON • And vice versa • MySQL document store What will we cover? Photo by Ferenc Almasi on Unsplash Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 3
  4. 4. • JSON – JavaScript Object Notation • Textual representation of a data structure • Objects are wrapped in { } • Properties are key value pairs • Keys are wrapped in " " • Arrays are wrapped in [ ] • Data can be nested. • Objects can have properties that are arrays of objects. • Language independent What is JSON? Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 4
  5. 5. "Normalize until it hurts; denormalize until it works." Unknown Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 5
  6. 6. • Faster development time • If schema will change often, it might be better to have no schema • Less verbose than XML • Pretty much every programming language can ‘read’ JSON • Some data is unstructured • User preferences • Configuration data • Feature flags Why Store JSON? Image by Tumisu from Pixabay Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 6
  7. 7. JSON Syntax Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 7
  8. 8. • Was used long before JSON data type • Stored as CHAR, VARCHAR, TEXT, etc • Searching by values required the use of LIKE or REGEXP • Updating any value of the JSON object would require rewriting the entire string • Introduced in MySQL 5.7 • Designed to hold valid JSON documents. • Stored in a binary format • Optimized for replication & quick searches • Can have a defined schema JSON as String vs. JSON DataType JSON as String JSON DataType Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 8
  9. 9. Creating a Table with JSON column Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 9
  10. 10. Insert JSON using… INSERT Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 10
  11. 11. Demo Schema Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 11
  12. 12. Many of the JSON functions can use a 'path' to nested data Pathing Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 12
  13. 13. If we want to get the keys for the 'scoring' property we use the following: Pathing (con't) Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 13
  14. 14. Querying based on JSON values Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 14
  15. 15. JSON_CONTAINS() Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 15
  16. 16. JSON_CONTAINS() with strings Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 16
  17. 17. JSON_VALUE() Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 17
  18. 18. Using Path Operators Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 18
  19. 19. Updating JSON values Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 19
  20. 20. How do we update keys/values? JSON_INSERT() • Inserts a new key to a JSON document • Will NOT update value for existing keys • Can add multiple keys in a single statement JSON_SET() JSON_REPLACE() • Inserts and updates values in a JSON document. • If the key exists, the old value is updated. • If the key does not exist, it is added and the new value is used • Updates values to existing keys in a JSON document • Will NOT add key if it does not exist • Can update multiple keys in a single statement Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 20
  21. 21. JSON_INSERT() Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 21
  22. 22. JSON_REPLACE() Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 22
  23. 23. JSON_SET() Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 23
  24. 24. JSON_REMOVE() Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 24
  25. 25. Using Relational Data as JSON AndViceVersa Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 25
  26. 26. Using JSON_OBJECT() Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 26
  27. 27. Using JSON_ARRAYAGG() Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 27
  28. 28. Returning JSON Data as Relational Data Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 28
  29. 29. MySQL Document Store Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 29
  30. 30. MySQL Document Store • JSON document storage solution built on top of MySQL • Stored in MySQL table but abstracted from the user • ACID compliant • InnoDB storage engine • Uses JSON datatype • Simple CRUD API • X-Plugin • Installed by default since 8.0.1 • Users the X Protocol through MySQL Connectors What is it? How can we use it? • Node.js • Java • C++ • Python • PHP • .Net • MySQL Shell Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 30
  31. 31. Demo Schema Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 31
  32. 32. Connecting to the Server Creating a session to 'user@localhost' Fetching schema names for autocompletion... Press ^C to stop. Your MySQL connection id is 42 (X protocol) Server version: 8.0.29 MySQL community server – GPL No default schema selected; type use <schema> to set one c user:password@localhost Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 32
  33. 33. Working With Schemas Create a Schema Use the Schema Drop the Schema Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 33
  34. 34. Working with Collections Create Collection Drop Collection
  35. 35. What the Collection Looks Like in the Database Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 35
  36. 36. Creating Documents Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 36
  37. 37. Searching Documents Return All Documents Using Search Criteria Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 37
  38. 38. Searching Documents Sort Results Limit Results Offset Results Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 38
  39. 39. What is returned? Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 39
  40. 40. Returning Specific Keys Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 40
  41. 41. What is returned? Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 41
  42. 42. Grouping Results Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 42
  43. 43. What is returned? Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 43
  44. 44. Using SQL with Document Store Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 44
  45. 45. What is returned? Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 45
  46. 46. RECAP • WE DEFINED JSON ANDTALKED ABOUT SYNTAX. • JSON AS A STRINGVS. JSON DATATYPE • WHY STORE IT IN DATABASE? • HOWTO PERSIST JSON DATA • HOWTO RETRIEVE JSON DATA • UPDATING JSON DATA • USING RELATIONAL DATA AS JSON • USING JSON AS RELATIONAL DATA • MYSQL DOCUMENT STORE Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 46
  47. 47. Resources GitHub • https://github.com/boyzoid/mysql-json-demo MySQL Documentation • https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/json-function-reference.html • https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/document-store-concepts.html David Stokes' book • MySQL & JSON: A Practical Programming Guide Copyright © 202, Oracle and/or its affiliates 47

×