Data Con LA 2022 - MySQL, JSON & You: Perfect Together

Scott Stroz, MySQL Developer Advocate, Oracle

in this session we discuss storing JSON in our database and how the tools in MySQL can make that task a bit easier. We will start with a discussion of why you might want to store data as JSON as opposed to other storage methods. This discussion will include some real world examples. We will then talk about the different ways in which MySQL can help us achieve that goal and how we might go about deciding what method is best. We will see examples of using the JSON data type to store data in a 'normal' table and use SQL commands to retrieve, filter and sort that data. We will also show how you can validate your JSON schema. Finally, we will talk about MySQL Document Store which allows developers to tap into the best features of a NOSQL database as well as a traditional SQL based database. Attendees of this session will have the following takeaways: - An understanding of when it might be a better alternative to store data as JSON - How to create a JSON column in a database and provide optional validation for the JSON schema. - How to store and retrieve JSON data, as well as filter and sort results based on data in our JSON object - How to set up MySQL Document Store and configure collections - How to store and retrieve documents, as well as filter and sort documents returned from MySQL Document Store