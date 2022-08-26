Graham Symmonds, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Pluvial

The world is on a collision course between increasing water volatility and the need to produce an increasing amount of food. Water is the cornerstone of agricultural products for used directly for food and to sustain livestock. Indeed, water is the most important and highest cost input for agricultural production. To meet this reality, Pluvial.AI has developed a platform that uses a combination of remote sensing, meteorological data and analytics to provide farmers with near real-time assessments of plant health while determining the optimum watering needs to maximize crop yield.