Data Con LA 2022 - Data-Driven Optimization of plant health and water use

Aug. 26, 2022
Data Con LA 2022 - Data-Driven Optimization of plant health and water use

Aug. 26, 2022
Graham Symmonds, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Pluvial
The world is on a collision course between increasing water volatility and the need to produce an increasing amount of food. Water is the cornerstone of agricultural products for used directly for food and to sustain livestock. Indeed, water is the most important and highest cost input for agricultural production. To meet this reality, Pluvial.AI has developed a platform that uses a combination of remote sensing, meteorological data and analytics to provide farmers with near real-time assessments of plant health while determining the optimum watering needs to maximize crop yield.

Graham Symmonds, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Pluvial
The world is on a collision course between increasing water volatility and the need to produce an increasing amount of food. Water is the cornerstone of agricultural products for used directly for food and to sustain livestock. Indeed, water is the most important and highest cost input for agricultural production. To meet this reality, Pluvial.AI has developed a platform that uses a combination of remote sensing, meteorological data and analytics to provide farmers with near real-time assessments of plant health while determining the optimum watering needs to maximize crop yield.

Data Con LA 2022 - Data-Driven Optimization of plant health and water use

  1. 1. DATA-DRIVEN OPTIMIZATION OF PLANT HEALTH AND WATER USE August 2022 Graham Symmonds
  2. 2. ALL OF EARTH'S WATER Diameter approximately 860 mi (1400 km) Volume: 332,500,000 mi3 (1,386,000,000 km3) LIQUID FRESH WATER Diameter approximately 169.5 mi (272.8 km) Volume: 2,551,100 mi3 (10,633,450 km3) WATER IN LAKES AND RIVERS Diameter approximately 34.9 mi (56.2 km) Volume: 22,339 mi3 (93,113 km3) 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 1906 1910 1914 1918 1922 1926 1930 1934 1938 1942 1946 1950 1954 1958 1962 1966 1970 1974 1978 1982 1986 1990 1994 1998 2002 2006 2010 2014 2018 2022 Flow, MAF Year Measured Colorado River Flow at Lee's Ferry Measured Flow (MAF) Trend Water: Earth’s Renewable yet Finite Resource
  3. 3. Water Volatility + Increased Domestic Demand: Collision Course
  4. 4. 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 1100 1110 1120 1130 1140 1150 1160 1170 1180 1190 1200 1210 1220 1230 1240 1250 1260 1270 1280 1290 1300 1310 1320 1330 1340 1350 Flow, MAF Year Anthropologic Impacts of Drought Colorado River Flow (Water Year) 1100-1350 CE (Reconstructed) vs 1967-2022 Reconstructed Colorado River Flows 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 1100 1110 1120 1130 1140 1150 1160 1170 1180 1190 1200 1210 1220 1230 1240 1250 1260 1270 1280 1290 1300 1310 1320 1330 1340 1350 Flow, MAF Year Anthropologic Impacts of Drought Colorado River Flow (Water Year) 1100-1350 CE (Reconstructed) vs 1967-2022 Reconstructed Colorado River Flows Colorado River Flows - 1964-2022 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 1100 1110 1120 1130 1140 1150 1160 1170 1180 1190 1200 1210 1220 1230 1240 1250 1260 1270 1280 1290 1300 1310 1320 1330 1340 1350 Flow, MAF Year Anthropologic Impacts of Drought Colorado River Flow (Water Year) 1100-1350 CE (Reconstructed) vs 1967-2022 Reconstructed Colorado River Flows Colorado River Flows - 1964-2022 Medieval Climate Anomaly Collapse of Chacoan Culture Four Corners Abandonment 1260-90CE Drought We’ve Been Here Before…
  5. 5. Problem With Population and Water Volatility Increasing: • Can we sustainably feed a world population of 11 billion? • Can the world secure access to sustainable water resources to produce enough food all? • Can we ensure the economic viability of farms? Water Labor Seed/ Fertilizer/Pesticide Machinery Land Water is the most precious resource and largest cost for a farmer. Relative Costs
  6. 6. Macro-Economic Drivers World-wide:  The USGS estimates there are 4.62 billion acres of cropland on Earth  India has the most cropland in the world at 9.6% . The U.S. follows at 8.9%, then China at 8.8%, and Russia at 8.3%. Together, this amounts to 35.6% of the world’s cropland.  Food demand in Africa is expected to triple by the year 2050, requiring an additional 140 million hectares (346 million acres) of cropland. Overall, this represents a significant opportunity, particularly in emerging markets and small to midsized operations in the developed world. Closer to home:  California farmers without senior rights will get none of the water they are allocated in 2022.  In the current southwest US megadrought there will be intense competition for a shrinking water supply – likely putting these farmers out of business or subject to future regulatory restrictions.
  7. 7. Solution – Pluvial.Ai • Assesses Plant Stress using remote sensing data, meteorological data, local farmer input. • Increases agricultural water use efficiency by providing targeted irrigation matched with plant needs and remote assessment of plant response and health. • Provides AI-based tools to extend existing data sets to non-covered regions, and to effectively forecast water resources needs at high granularity (unit scale – tree, block etc). • Brings remote sensing data and forecasts downscale to provide concise, accurate and actionable irrigation information for farmers. • Improves yield – more crop per drop.
  8. 8. Crop Stress Assessment • Commercial and Government-based Remote Sensing data sets • IR and Near IR Bands • Meteorological Data and Models • Farmer-collected Field Information • Geospatial Consolidation • Compares Predicted Plant Stress with Remote Sensing Data
  9. 9. Platform/Product  Proven Irrigation Assessments  Establishes baseline irrigation requirements calculated as cumulative water deficits  No Sensors required  No installation costs, no maintenance costs, no calibration costs, no replacement costs  Reliable daily remote sensing data  Provides daily confirmation of plant stress indicators  Artificial Intelligence  Forecasts irrigation requirements today, tomorrow, next week, next month, next season, next year.  GIS-centric  Allows for real-world location specific analysis
  10. 10. Contact Information  Ajay Tanikella  Ajay.T@pluvial.ai  480-250-6558  Graham Symmonds  Graham.S@pluvial.ai  602-615-4532  www.Pluvial.ai

×