Data Con LA 2020

Description

Learn how ODPi Egeria uses its distributed virtual graph to connect metadata about an enterprise's data and IT services from many different tools and then apply governance across this landscape. In this talk we will describe the principles behind the distributed virtual graph and how different technologies can connect in. We will also cover how the JanusGraph technology can be used to fill in the gaps between the tools to ensure the metadata is linked together.

Speaker

Mandy Chessell, IBM, ODPi TSC Chairperson and ODPi Egeria project chairperson. IBM Distinguished Engineer