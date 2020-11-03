Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Mandy Chessell FREng CEng FBCS IBM Distinguished Engineer and Master Inventor Lead of the ODPi Eg...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ In times of crisis … … organizations need to act quickly • locate the resources they have • under...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ But knowledge is dispersed • Most technologies retain knowledge of the resources that they are wo...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ But what if we linked everything together … 4
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Egeria Value  Egeria enables the sharing of knowledge between people and process that use differ...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ This is not a new problem …  Over the years, our industry has gained plenty of experience discov...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ What is different about Egeria • Open source, multi-vendor and client collaboration • Peer-to-pee...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ How do we work • Iteratively perform a series of practical experiments that ignore the boundaries...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Achievements 9 • 500 linked open metadata types demonstrating how the knowledge from many tools c...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ How does ODPi Egeria work? 10 Open and Unified Metadata Development DevOps Data Science ODPi Eger...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ What makes metadata integration hard?  Metadata standards are many and each covers a small subse...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ What do you need to enable integration?  Common language and data structures  Integration point...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ External view of Egeria 13 Open Metadata and Governance BI Tools ETL and Data Movement Engines An...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Reality check - hybrid multi-cloud world Data Lake Mobile Apps Databases ApplicationsFiles Indepe...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ With Egeria Data Lake Mobile Apps Databases ApplicationsFiles Independent metadata Repository Lin...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Egeria in operation  Egeria’s platform (in blue) runs in each deployment environment (cloud or o...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Open Connector Framework (OCF)  Egeria’s open connector framework provides a consistent mechanis...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Connected OMAG Servers 18 Can start at any level
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Types of OMAG Servers 19
https://egeria.odpi.org/ The OMAG Server Platform 20 OMAG Server Platform OMAG Server Platform OMAG Server Platform OMAG S...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Example of a simple cohort 21 Cohort A Chief Data Office Data Lake Systems of Record
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Connecting to multiple cohorts 22 Cohort BCohort A Chief Data Office Data Lake Systems of Record ...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Formation of a cohort 23 The first server to join the cohort issues a registration request and wa...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Formation of a cohort 24 When another server joins the cohort they exchange registration informat...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Formation of a cohort 25 Once the registration is complete the cohort members can issue federated...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Formation of a cohort 26 Metadata can also be replicated through the cohort to allow caching for ...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Instance representations in the metadata in the cohort 27
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Linking metadata across the cohort 28 Database Column Glossary Term OMAG Server 1 OMAG Server 2 E...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Linking metadata across the cohort 29 Database Column Glossary Term Glossary Term Meaning OMAG Se...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Linking metadata across the cohort 30 Database Column Glossary Term OMAG Server 1 OMAG Server 3 O...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Linking metadata across the cohort 31 Database Column Glossary Term OMAG Server 1 OMAG Server 3 O...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Scope of metadata covered 32 Glossary Collaboration Governance Models and Reference Data Metadata...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Scope of metadata covered 33 Policy Metadata (Principles, Regulations, Standards, Approaches, Rul...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Search Open Metadata Access Services Adding specialized integration APIs … 34 Open Metadata Repos...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Current Open Metadata Access Services (OMASs) 35 Project Management Community ProfileAsset Catalo...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Integration patterns  Egeria supports different styles of integration since there is a huge vari...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Example integrations for data managers (databases, file systems etc.) 37
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Governance Zones  Metadata can become more valuable than data when it pulls together a complete ...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Zone Membership  The zones that an asset belongs to determines its visibility to specific govern...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Use of governance zones  Data sovereignty  Adjustments for legal jurisdiction  Asset visibilit...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Access services’ zone settings  Default zones  Zone membership for new assets (unless explicitl...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Metadata Security  Metadata ranges from public information to highly sensitive information.  Th...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Metadata provenance  If metadata is incorrect, it is important to know where it came from  Ever...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Audit Log Framework (ALF)  Egeria needs to be integratable with existing IT operations environme...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ User Interfaces - Repository explorer 45
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Why do vendors work with Egeria?  Linking old platform with new platform  Linking multiple vers...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Development Status  Development in plain sight  Monthly releases  What is ready, goes … 47
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Using ODPi Egeria … • Eases the cost of metadata integration through • Comprehensive standards an...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ Links 49 Press Releases and Podcast Open source repositories • https://github.com/odpi/data-gover...
https://egeria.odpi.org/ z zz z z z z Questions? Open forum
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Become an data driven organization through unified metadata using ODPi Egeria

13 views

Published on

Data Con LA 2020
Description
Learn how ODPi Egeria uses its distributed virtual graph to connect metadata about an enterprise's data and IT services from many different tools and then apply governance across this landscape. In this talk we will describe the principles behind the distributed virtual graph and how different technologies can connect in. We will also cover how the JanusGraph technology can be used to fill in the gaps between the tools to ensure the metadata is linked together.
Speaker
Mandy Chessell, IBM, ODPi TSC Chairperson and ODPi Egeria project chairperson. IBM Distinguished Engineer

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Become an data driven organization through unified metadata using ODPi Egeria

  1. 1. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Mandy Chessell FREng CEng FBCS IBM Distinguished Engineer and Master Inventor Lead of the ODPi Egeria project 24th October 2020 Becoming a data driven organization using ODPi Egeria @MandyChessell
  2. 2. https://egeria.odpi.org/ In times of crisis … … organizations need to act quickly • locate the resources they have • understand their value, status and health • reposition, repurpose and retire them as needed 2
  3. 3. https://egeria.odpi.org/ But knowledge is dispersed • Most technologies retain knowledge of the resources that they are working with. • This knowledge is fragmented; locked behind proprietary formats into small nuggets of value. • Nothing binds this knowledge together. • Gathering the facts needed to act is slow and error prone. 3 Organizations need a solution that links this knowledge together so that they can cross between the organizational, professional and technological gaps in their digital landscape.
  4. 4. https://egeria.odpi.org/ But what if we linked everything together … 4
  5. 5. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Egeria Value  Egeria enables the sharing of knowledge between people and process that use different tools and technologies  Increasing agility, collaboration and the availability of relevant data when making decisions.  Breaking down silos between traditional technologies such as data and applications; applications and infrastructure management; security and data. 5
  6. 6. https://egeria.odpi.org/ This is not a new problem …  Over the years, our industry has gained plenty of experience discovering what does not work • Centralized metadata repository • “Just use our tools” – Single vendor lock in • Paper standards that each vendor implements • Bridges that copy metadata between tools • Bespoke point-to-point integrations between tools 6
  7. 7. https://egeria.odpi.org/ What is different about Egeria • Open source, multi-vendor and client collaboration • Peer-to-peer architecture; retaining the value of each technology • Self-configuring, distributed, real-time exchange of knowledge • Scales from Raspberry Pi to multi-instance HA cloud deployment • Multi-tenant • Instance based security • Customizable through connectors 7
  8. 8. https://egeria.odpi.org/ How do we work • Iteratively perform a series of practical experiments that ignore the boundaries of traditional approaches. • Holistic approach • Open, public collaboration • Developing interest and partnership as we go • Agile development with feedback loop • Enterprise grade software 8
  9. 9. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Achievements 9 • 500 linked open metadata types demonstrating how the knowledge from many tools can be linked together. • Open metadata repository interface proven for table, graph and hierarchical DB stores. • Enterprise queries and replication across heterogeneous technologies • Conformance test suite and mark • Automated configuration of data virtualization technology and security as new data sets are added to a data lake • Suite of persona-based labs and tutorial using Jupyter Notebooks. • Virtual graph of metadata maintained across distributed heterogenous metadata repositories. • Frameworks, APIs and connectors for minimizing integration cost for different types of technologies • Virtual repository explorer UI • Instance based security • Controlling visibility of assets through zones • Scalable, secure platform configurable and customizable through connectors • Purpose-based data access • Metadata versioning and provenance • Multi-tenant UI based on carbon • W3C semantic standards pattern for data model exchange • Automation of metadata acquisition through templates, daemons, discovery services and stewardship. • Classification of assets • Reference data management • Multi-technology collaboration and feedback • Multi-domain governance model • Digital service lifecycle, from business design, development, devOps and use. • Comprehensive open lineage services.
  10. 10. https://egeria.odpi.org/ How does ODPi Egeria work? 10 Open and Unified Metadata Development DevOps Data Science ODPi Egeria enables exchange of metadata between tools from different vendors
  11. 11. https://egeria.odpi.org/ What makes metadata integration hard?  Metadata standards are many and each covers a small subset of the integration space  Impedance mismatch in:  Terminology  Granularity  Capability  Availability  Technology  Low priority in offering managers eyes  leads to lack of investment resulting in minimal capability 11
  12. 12. https://egeria.odpi.org/ What do you need to enable integration?  Common language and data structures  Integration points that match the needs of specific types of third-party technologies  Reducing effort; increasing consistency of metadata exchanged  Supporting both APIs and events/notifications  Restart/resync – need APIs to compare states  Ongoing operation – notifications help avoid polling  More information – retrieved using APIs  Hosting environment for connectors and related integration technologies 12
  13. 13. https://egeria.odpi.org/ External view of Egeria 13 Open Metadata and Governance BI Tools ETL and Data Movement Engines Analytics and AI Tools Virtualization Platform Governance tools Data Platforms Security Tools Dev and DevOps Tools
  14. 14. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Reality check - hybrid multi-cloud world Data Lake Mobile Apps Databases ApplicationsFiles Independent metadata Repository Linked metadata Repositories Business Partners Sharing data IoT devices and systems Applications New applications deployed to cloud
  15. 15. https://egeria.odpi.org/ With Egeria Data Lake Mobile Apps Databases ApplicationsFiles Independent metadata Repository Linked metadata Repositories Business Partners Sharing data IoT devices and systems Applications New applications deployed to cloud
  16. 16. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Egeria in operation  Egeria’s platform (in blue) runs in each deployment environment (cloud or on premises)  Egeria servers (orange circles) are deployed on the platform. Each are specialized to support the metadata needs of specific technologies  Egeria manages the exchange of metadata between all parties.
  17. 17. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Open Connector Framework (OCF)  Egeria’s open connector framework provides a consistent mechanism to plug integration logic into Egeria and to plug Egeria into third party technologies. 17
  18. 18. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Connected OMAG Servers 18 Can start at any level
  19. 19. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Types of OMAG Servers 19
  20. 20. https://egeria.odpi.org/ The OMAG Server Platform 20 OMAG Server Platform OMAG Server Platform OMAG Server Platform OMAG Server Platform Egeria Server 1 Egeria Server 2 Egeria Server 3 Kubernetes OMAG Server Platform Egeria Server 1 Egeria Server 2 Egeria Server 3 Multi-tenant OMAG Server Platform Egeria Server 1 Edge
  21. 21. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Example of a simple cohort 21 Cohort A Chief Data Office Data Lake Systems of Record
  22. 22. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Connecting to multiple cohorts 22 Cohort BCohort A Chief Data Office Data Lake Systems of Record Mobile Apps Data Lake Systems of Record Marketing
  23. 23. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Formation of a cohort 23 The first server to join the cohort issues a registration request and waits for others to join.
  24. 24. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Formation of a cohort 24 When another server joins the cohort they exchange registration information.
  25. 25. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Formation of a cohort 25 Once the registration is complete the cohort members can issue federated queries.
  26. 26. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Formation of a cohort 26 Metadata can also be replicated through the cohort to allow caching for availability and performance
  27. 27. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Instance representations in the metadata in the cohort 27
  28. 28. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Linking metadata across the cohort 28 Database Column Glossary Term OMAG Server 1 OMAG Server 2 Entity Entity
  29. 29. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Linking metadata across the cohort 29 Database Column Glossary Term Glossary Term Meaning OMAG Server 1 OMAG Server 2 Reference Copy Relationship
  30. 30. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Linking metadata across the cohort 30 Database Column Glossary Term OMAG Server 1 OMAG Server 3 OMAG Server 2 Database Column Glossary Term Meaning
  31. 31. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Linking metadata across the cohort 31 Database Column Glossary Term OMAG Server 1 OMAG Server 3 OMAG Server 2 Database Column Glossary Term Meaning Confidential
  32. 32. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Scope of metadata covered 32 Glossary Collaboration Governance Models and Reference Data Metadata Discovery Lineage Data Assets Base Types, Systems and Infrastructure
  33. 33. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Scope of metadata covered 33 Policy Metadata (Principles, Regulations, Standards, Approaches, Rule Specifications, Roles and Metrics) Governance Actions and Processes Augmentation MappingImplementation Business Objects and Relationships, Taxonomies and Ontologies Business Attributes Organization Teaming Metadata (people profiles, communities, projects, notebooks, …) Models and Schemas 4 3 1 5 Physical Asset Descriptions (Data stores, APIs, models and components) Asset Collections (Sets, Typed Sets, Type Organized Sets) Information Views Rights Management Reference Data Feedback Metadata (tags, comments, ratings, …) ClassificationSchemes Classification Strategy Subject Area Definition Campaigns and Projects Rollout 2 Discovery Metadata (profile data, technical classification, data classification, data quality assessment, …) Augmentation Instrument Association Information Process Instrumentation (design lineage) 6 7 ConnectorsBasic Types, Infrastructure and Systems Access 0
  34. 34. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Search Open Metadata Access Services Adding specialized integration APIs … 34 Open Metadata Repository Services Open metadata repository cohort
  35. 35. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Current Open Metadata Access Services (OMASs) 35 Project Management Community ProfileAsset Catalog Stewardship Action Information View Governance Program Data Process Subject Area Connected Asset Discovery EngineGovernance Engine Data Protection Software Developer Data Platform Asset Owner Digital Architecture Data Science DevOps Asset Consumer Data Infrastructure Data Privacy Asset Lineage
  36. 36. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Integration patterns  Egeria supports different styles of integration since there is a huge variety in the capabilities of third-party technologies. • Integrated technology connects to access services • Other have connectors hosted in an integration daemon 36
  37. 37. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Example integrations for data managers (databases, file systems etc.) 37
  38. 38. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Governance Zones  Metadata can become more valuable than data when it pulls together a complete view of the organization’s assets and activities.  A governance zone defines a set of assets that are related in some way 38
  39. 39. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Zone Membership  The zones that an asset belongs to determines its visibility to specific governance processes and API entry points. 39
  40. 40. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Use of governance zones  Data sovereignty  Adjustments for legal jurisdiction  Asset visibility and access control  Data access control  Maintenance and backup processing  Metering and billing  Understanding dependencies 40
  41. 41. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Access services’ zone settings  Default zones  Zone membership for new assets (unless explicitly set)  Null means not a member of any zone  Supported zones  Scope of assets that are visible through this OMAS  Null means all assets  Publish zones  Zones to set in an asset when ready for broader consumption 41
  42. 42. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Metadata Security  Metadata ranges from public information to highly sensitive information.  The consequence of integrating metadata is that metadata security needs to be more granular – instance based.  Picture is an example of the different levels of security challenge in an Egeria server.  Security is controlled through a connector  Asset security can change asset settings (eg zone membership) based on calling user. 42 Levels of challenge for an inbound request
  43. 43. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Metadata provenance  If metadata is incorrect, it is important to know where it came from  Every instance of open metadata has full provenance information 43
  44. 44. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Audit Log Framework (ALF)  Egeria needs to be integratable with existing IT operations environment  The ALF designed with automation and integration in mind  Supplied Destinations  Console  SLF4J  Event Topic  File Directory 44
  45. 45. https://egeria.odpi.org/ User Interfaces - Repository explorer 45
  46. 46. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Why do vendors work with Egeria?  Linking old platform with new platform  Linking multiple versions of own product deployed across an enterprise  Offload integration implementation costs  Access to third party metadata:  open source technology’s and other vendor’s metadata  Governing third party technologies 46
  47. 47. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Development Status  Development in plain sight  Monthly releases  What is ready, goes … 47
  48. 48. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Using ODPi Egeria … • Eases the cost of metadata integration through • Comprehensive standards and libraries. • Active vendor recruitment program. • Provides direct support to many governance roles, filling the gaps between function offered through commercial tools. • Provides best practices and content packs to accelerate an organization’s journey to becoming data driven. 48
  49. 49. https://egeria.odpi.org/ Links 49 Press Releases and Podcast Open source repositories • https://github.com/odpi/data-governance • https://github.com/odpi/egeria • https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/2018/08/odpi-announces-egeria-for-open- sharing-exchange-and-governance-of-metadata/ • https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press-release/2019/02/odpi-announces-new-egeria- conformance-program-to-advance-open-metadata-exchange-between-vendor-tools/ • https://roaringelephant.org/2018/09/25/episode-107-open-metadata-and-governance- masterclass-with-mandy-chessell-part-1/ • https://roaringelephant.org/2018/10/09/episode-109-open-metadata-and-governance- • masterclass-with-mandy-chessell-part-2/ • https://youtu.be/ryd3KFWT1mc 49
  50. 50. https://egeria.odpi.org/ z zz z z z z Questions? Open forum

×