Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
& & & ? b b b b c c c c Soprano Alto qȻ� � � � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � �� �� �� � � � �� �� � � � � j � � � � � ...
& & & ? b b b b 10 � � � � � nuit l'on - de d'es - � � � coeur de la 10 � �� �� �� � � �� � � �� � � � � .� j � � � � � po...
& & & ? b b b b 19 � � min � � � � � � � � vit' ou- bli - �s ef - fa- c�s 19 � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � � � �...
& & & ? b b b b 28 � �. �. �. � �# . �. �. � l� i i � l� � �. �. �. � �. �. �. � l� i i � l� 28 � �� � �� � �� � �� � � � ...
& & & ? b b b b 39 � � � � � � � � don - ne leur la main pour les me - � 39 � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � �# ner...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1. partition vois_sur_ton_chemin

32 views

Published on

Voz

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1. partition vois_sur_ton_chemin

  1. 1. & & & ? b b b b c c c c Soprano Alto qȻ� � � � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � �� �� �� � � � �� �� � � � � j � � � � � � Vois sur ton che -min � � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � & & & ? b b b b 4 � � � � � � � � ga-mins ou - bli - �s � - ga- r�s � 4 � �� �� �� � � � � � �� � � � � j � � � � � � � � � don - ne leur la main pour les me - � � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � �# ner vers d'au -tres len - de - � � �� �� �� � �� � � �� � � � � & & & ? b b b b 7 � � mains � � � � � � � � don - ne leur la main pour les me - 7 � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � � � � � ner vers d'au- tres len - de - ��� ��� ��� ��� � � �� � �� � �� � � J � � � � � .� j � � � � � sens au coeur de la � � mains au � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � VOIS SUR TON CHEMIN B. COULAIS
  2. 2. & & & ? b b b b 10 � � � � � nuit l'on - de d'es - � � � coeur de la 10 � �� �� �� � � �� � � �� � � � � .� j � � � � � poir ar - deur de la � � � nuit l'on - de � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � �# vi - e sen - tier de � � d'es - poir � �� �� �� � �� �� ��# � � � � & & & ? b b b b 13 � � gloire � � � � � � � � ar-deur de la vie de la vie 13 � �� �� �� �� �� � � �� � � � � � � � � � � � � sen - tier de gloire sen - tier de ��� ��� ��� ��� � � � � � � � � � � � bon- heurs en- fan - tins � � gloire � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � & & & ? b b b b 16 � � � � � � � � trop vit' ou - bli - �s ef - fa - c�s � 16 � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � � � j � � � � � � � � � une lu-mi�re do - r�e bril - le sans � � �� �� �� � �� �� � � � � � � � � � � � �# fin tout au bout du che - � � �� �� �� � �� � � � � � � � � - 2 -
  3. 3. & & & ? b b b b 19 � � min � � � � � � � � vit' ou- bli - �s ef - fa- c�s 19 � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � � � � � une lu- mi�re do - r�e bril - le sans � �� ��� ��� ��� � � �� � �� � �� � � J � � � � � .� j � � � � � sens au coeur de la � � fin au � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � & & & ? b b b b 22 � � � � � nuit l'on -de d'es - � � � coeur de la 22 � �� �� �� � � �� � � �� � � � � .� j � � � � � poir ar - deur de la � � � nuit l'on - de � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � �# vi - e sen - tier de � � d'es - poir � �� �� �� � �� �� ��# � � � � & & & ? b b b b 25 � � gloire � � � � � � � � ar-deur de la vie de la vie 25 � �� �� �� �� �� � � �� � � � � � � � � � � � � sen - tier de gloire sen - tier de �� � ��� ��� ��� � � � � � � � �. �. �. � �b � � � l� � i l� � � �. �. �. � � � � gloire � l� � i l� � � �� � �� � ��b � �� � � � � - 3 -
  4. 4. & & & ? b b b b 28 � �. �. �. � �# . �. �. � l� i i � l� � �. �. �. � �. �. �. � l� i i � l� 28 � �� � �� � �� � �� � � � � � �. �. �. � �. �. �. � l� � i l� � � �. �. �. � �. �. �. � l� � i l� � � �� � �� �� �� � �� � � � � � �. �. �. �. �. i l� � i � � �. �. �. �# . �. i l� � i � � �� � �� �� �# �� � � � � � �. �. �. � �b. �. �. � l� � i l� � � �. �. �. � �. �. �. � l� � i l� � � �� � �� � ��b � �� � � � � & & & ? b b b b 32 � �. �. �. � �# . �. �. � l� i i � l� � �. �. �. � �. �. �. � l� i i � l� 32 � �� � �� � �� � �� � � � � � �. �. �. � �. �. �. � l� � i l� � � �. �. �. � �. �. �. � l� � i l� � � �� � �� �� �� � �� � � � � � �. �. �. � � i l� � i � � �. �. �. �# � i l� � i � � �� � �� �� �# �� � � � � � � � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � & & & ? b b b b 36 � � 36 � �� �� �� � � � �� � � � � � � j � � � � � � Vois sur ton che -min � � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � � � � ga- mins ou - bli - �s � - ga - r�s � � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � � � j � - 4 -
  5. 5. & & & ? b b b b 39 � � � � � � � � don - ne leur la main pour les me - � 39 � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � �# ner vers d'au -tres len - de - � � �� �� �� � �� � � �� � � � � � � mains � � � � � � � � don - ne leur la main pour les me - � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � & & & ? b b b b .. .. .. .. 42 � � � � � � � � � ner vers d'au -tres len - de - 42 ��� ��� ��� ��� � ��� ��� ��� � � J � � � � � .� j � � � � � sens au coeur de la � � mains au � �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � nuit l'on -de d'es - � � � coeur de la � �� �� �� � � � � � � � � � � & & & ? b b b b .. .. .. .. 45 .� j � � � � � poir ar - deur de la � � � nuit l'on - de 45 �� �� �� �� � �� �� �� � � � � � � � �# vi - e sen - tier de � � d'es - - - - - - � �� �� �� � � �� �� ��# � � w gloire w poir ww w - 5 -

×