Applepharmaceuticals Presents
Sprycel-20mg Anti-cancer medicine
Mechanism Dasatinib is a group of drug which belongs to protein tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). Tyrosine kinases are prot...
Information about blood cancer - Sprycel 20mg

Sprycel 20mg belongs to oral dual BCR/ABL and Src group of tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for use in patients with chronic myelogenous leukaemia (CML).

Information about blood cancer - Sprycel 20mg

  1. 1. Applepharmaceuticals Presents
  2. 2. Sprycel-20mg Anti-cancer medicine
  3. 3. Description The main aim of Sprycel, are BCRABL, SRC, Ephrin’s and GFR. Sprycel 20mg is a prescription drug which used under the supervision of doctor. Sprycel 20mg is indicated for the treatment of adult patients having chronic myeloid leukaemia. Sprycel 20mg is indicated for the treatment of adult patients having acute lymphoblastic leukaemia
  5. 5. Mechanism Dasatinib is a group of drug which belongs to protein tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). Tyrosine kinases are proteins which work as chemical messengers to stimulate cancer cells to develop. Dasatinib inhibits the tyrosine kinases from passing chemical signals which tell the cells to develop.
