5 Do's and dont's for a Successful Content Strategy in 2020

Content marketing strategies that will help you boost your online business.

  1. 1. Reaching out to your target audience and keeping them engaged is one of the many reasons why you want to create a content strategy for your business. Due to increase in competition and cost in advertising on offline platforms, every company is turning towards this digital variant. Content marketing is great because it gives you the golden opportunity to establish your business as an authoritative figure in your industry. By sharing valuable tips, knowledge, and news, you attract new consumers while keeping the existing ones engaged.
  2. 2. However, content marketing takes a different approach, as you don’t want your target audience to think of it as advertisements. Due to this reason, people don’t have a clear idea of what to do with this type of inbound marketing. Go through our quick list of five do’s and don’ts of content marketing, which will help you create an effective marketing strategy in 2019:
  3. 3. Ensuring your content strategy continues to remain successful in both short and long run is essential for your business. While you build a content calendar, and share unique posts on both social media platforms and emails, it becomes necessary to know about their performance. Without the right measurement strategies, you don’t know if your target audience likes the content you have to offer. Instead, you should take the effort and time to keep an eye on key metrics, such as sales, sharing, lead generation, and consumption. With this type of data, you can tweak your content marketing strategy for maximum effectiveness.
  4. 4. Thanks to significant strides in technology, you have the necessary tools to see how you are performing in the marketplace. When you discover that certain competitors are faring better than your business, your curiosity makes you take a close look at their content marketing strategies. While this is a good practice, you should make sure that you never copy them from head to toe. If you employ the same tactics, consumers may not pay attention to what you have to offer, as it looks similar to every other business. When you create a content marketing strategy, you need to have a unique voice, which helps in differentiating from your competitors.
  5. 5. Digital marketing is successful when compared to its traditional counterpart because you have the freedom to fine-tune every campaign. When you create a content marketing strategy, you must take the time to understand everything about your target audience. You need to build buyer personas from scratch, which contains everything you need to know about them. For instance, you need to know their needs, wants, and demographics, so that you can tailor your content accordingly. The copywriting, images, videos, and tone should match the interests of your target audience. Also, the content you create should be easily digestible, enticing consumers to go through them.
  6. 6. As a business, you want to make the most of every marketing strategy, so that you get higher Return on Investment (ROI). Due to this, you tend to concentrate on tactics which will maximize sales, a figure every stakeholder in your company wants to see on a regular basis. While this may seem like a good idea, it can backfire, if only focus on this metric. You need to gain the trust of consumers, by creating high- quality content, which caters to their needs. If you come up with strategies which will solve their pain points, they will remain loyal to what you have to offer. In the long run, the sales figures for your business will continue to rise.
  7. 7. When you go online, you will come across different types of content, such as podcasts, whitepapers, videos, and infographics. However, if you don’t make them emotionally appealing, consumers will consider them as boring and spam. As a result, the content you create won’t get the attention it truly deserves. You should make your content emotionally appealing so that it becomes memorable and meaningful in the eyes of your target audience. You can use reviews from previous customers or images which is relatable to the consumers. These are the five do’s and don’ts you should follow at all costs when creating a content marketing strategy!

