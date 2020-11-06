Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ROLE OF MODERN TECHNOLOGY IN AYURVEDA- A NEED Vs CHALLENGES Dr. Saumya Gulati Junior Resident Department of Rasa Shastra &...
CONTENTS  Introduction  Technology & Ayurveda  Areas for Advancement  Pharmaceutics  Pharmacology  Investigation& Di...
INTRODUCTION  Ayurveda is the traditional Indian Medicinal system.  It is a science of life with a holistic approach to ...
TECHNOLOGY & AYURVEDA
AREAS OF ADVANCEMENT • Ayurvedic Fundamentals. • Pharmacology • Pharmaceutics • Pharmacognosy • Investigation procedures •...
Dosage Forms Sugar coated Film Coated Compressed Tablets Enteric Coated
Contd.. Capsules Lepa Vs Topical Creams & ointments Sneha (Ghrita or taila) filled capsules
Contd.. TOPICAL PATCHES & SPRAY Experimental Animal Model Study In Deptt of RasaShastra & Bhaisjya Kalpana Faculty of Ayur...
Standardization Protocols • Governing Bodies
Machines used In Manufacturing
PHARMACOLOGY 1. Mode of Action Of Any Drug should be on parameters of contemporary science.. 2. Scientific Explanation of ...
INVESTIGATION & DIAGNOSTIC - TOOLS/ TECHNOLOGY PATHOLOGICAL  CBC & ESR  LFT & RFT  BLOOD SUGAR  URINE EXAMINATION( R/M...
Contd.. RADIOLOGICAL
SURGICAL ADVANCEMENT
PREVENTION & CURE  Some proved Immunomodulator Ayurvedic medicines like Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Guduchi, Amlaki etc. can ...
INTEGRATIVE APPROACH • Basic Sciences + Modern Medicine + Ayurveda Ultimate aim is to provide benefit to diseased. e.g. Pi...
• Scholars Vision • Lack of Infrastructure. • Requirement of Experienced Researchers. • Lack of Cooperation b/w modern sci...
CONCLUSION • Updating Ayurveda, by integrating with modern technology, without changing the basic principles is the need o...
REFERENCES • Basisht G. Exploring progression of Ayurveda. Ayu. 2011;32:445–7. [PMC free article] [PubMed] • Baghel MS. Ne...
• Agnivasha, Charak, Drudhabala.Charak Samhita sutrasthana , Ayurveda Dipika Commentary by Chakrapanidatta, Edited by Yada...
Thank you
ROLE OF MODERN TECHNOLOGY IN AYURVEDA- A NEED Vs CHALLENGES
ROLE OF MODERN TECHNOLOGY IN AYURVEDA- A NEED Vs CHALLENGES
ROLE OF MODERN TECHNOLOGY IN AYURVEDA- A NEED Vs CHALLENGES
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ROLE OF MODERN TECHNOLOGY IN AYURVEDA- A NEED Vs CHALLENGES

14 views

Published on

Need and Challenges faced by Ayurveda in Adopting Modern technology.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ROLE OF MODERN TECHNOLOGY IN AYURVEDA- A NEED Vs CHALLENGES

  1. 1. ROLE OF MODERN TECHNOLOGY IN AYURVEDA- A NEED Vs CHALLENGES Dr. Saumya Gulati Junior Resident Department of Rasa Shastra & Bhaisajya Kalpana Faculty of Ayurveda, IMS, BHU
  2. 2. CONTENTS  Introduction  Technology & Ayurveda  Areas for Advancement  Pharmaceutics  Pharmacology  Investigation& Diagnostic Advancement  Preventive & Curative Advancement  Integrative Approach & Globalization  Challenges & Initiatives Taken  Conclusion  References
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  Ayurveda is the traditional Indian Medicinal system.  It is a science of life with a holistic approach to health and personalized medicine.  Basic Fundamentals & concepts are highly effective in treatment but scientific validation is lacking.  There is an urgent need of evidence based research & involvement of technology in almost every field of Ayurveda to made it Globally Acceptable.
  4. 4. TECHNOLOGY & AYURVEDA
  5. 5. AREAS OF ADVANCEMENT • Ayurvedic Fundamentals. • Pharmacology • Pharmaceutics • Pharmacognosy • Investigation procedures • Diagnostic tools • Treatment Protocols.
  6. 6. Dosage Forms Sugar coated Film Coated Compressed Tablets Enteric Coated
  7. 7. Contd.. Capsules Lepa Vs Topical Creams & ointments Sneha (Ghrita or taila) filled capsules
  8. 8. Contd.. TOPICAL PATCHES & SPRAY Experimental Animal Model Study In Deptt of RasaShastra & Bhaisjya Kalpana Faculty of Ayurveda IMS BHU by Ms Shruti pandey Under guidance of Prof Anand K Chaudhary. RECENT RESEARCH LOZENGES
  9. 9. Standardization Protocols • Governing Bodies
  10. 10. Machines used In Manufacturing
  11. 11. PHARMACOLOGY 1. Mode of Action Of Any Drug should be on parameters of contemporary science.. 2. Scientific Explanation of Ayurvedic Phramacokinetic & Phrmacodynamic parameters. i;e RASA GUNA VIRYA VIPAKA PRABHAVA 3. Adverse effects must be revealed. 4. Exact Dosing time. 5. What are the effects on other body systems? 6. Synergistic & Antagonistic Effect…
  12. 12. INVESTIGATION & DIAGNOSTIC - TOOLS/ TECHNOLOGY PATHOLOGICAL  CBC & ESR  LFT & RFT  BLOOD SUGAR  URINE EXAMINATION( R/M& C/S)  STOOL EXAMINATION  THYRIOD FUNCTION TEST  PANCREATIC FUNCTION TEST  SEMEN ANALYSIS  HIV & HBsAg  SPUTUM EXAMINATION  BIOPSY
  13. 13. Contd.. RADIOLOGICAL
  14. 14. SURGICAL ADVANCEMENT
  15. 15. PREVENTION & CURE  Some proved Immunomodulator Ayurvedic medicines like Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Guduchi, Amlaki etc. can be used as vaccines in the form of Oral Drops for new borns . CURATIVE APPROACH  Amplification of fundamental principles of Ayurveda by integrating modern investigation tools to formulate the pathogenesis from an Ayurvedic Aspect is needed.  Utmost importance should be given to standardize the fundamental diagnostic principles, and integrating them with modern investigative tools and utilizing them for a better diagnostic & treatment perspective. PREVENTIVE VISION
  16. 16. INTEGRATIVE APPROACH • Basic Sciences + Modern Medicine + Ayurveda Ultimate aim is to provide benefit to diseased. e.g. Piperine enhances the bioavailability of certain Allopathy drugs like Rifampicin, Theophylline and Propanalol .
  17. 17. • Scholars Vision • Lack of Infrastructure. • Requirement of Experienced Researchers. • Lack of Cooperation b/w modern scientists and Ayurvedic scholars. • Lack of students who will enter in the field of research. • Old Teaching Methodology. • Deficient Technology. • Less Funds
  18. 18. CONCLUSION • Updating Ayurveda, by integrating with modern technology, without changing the basic principles is the need of today. • Ayurveda should be nourished with modern intellect. • Dr. Gopal Basishta ,Senior Rheumatologist of USA , with the unique approach Symbio health, is rewritting CARAKA SAMHITA by incorporating modern technology in it. • It is the need of the hour to use modern technology & methodology to explore the relevance of concepts of Ayurveda according to contemporary era so that it can serve better to mankind.
  19. 19. REFERENCES • Basisht G. Exploring progression of Ayurveda. Ayu. 2011;32:445–7. [PMC free article] [PubMed] • Baghel MS. Need of new research methodology for Ayurveda. Ayu. 2011;32:3–4. [PMC free article] [PubMed] • Patwardhan B. The quest for evidence-based Ayurveda: Lessons learned. Curr Sci. 2012;102:1406–17 • Semwal DK, Mishra SP, Chauhan A, Semwal RB. Adverse health effects of tobacco and role of Ayurveda in their reduction. J Med Sci. 2015;15:139–46. • Singh RH. Exploring issues in the development of Ayurvedic research methodology. J Ayurveda Integr Med. 2010;1:91–5. [PMC free article] [PubMed] • Chatterjee B, Pancholi J. Prakriti-based medicine: A step towards personalized medicine. Ayu. 2011;32:141–6. [PMC free article] [PubMed] • Rastogi.Sanjeev:Building bridges between Ayurveda and Modern Science, http:/ /www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ pmc/articles /PMC2876924/ • Jayasundar R. Ayurveda: A distinctive approach to health and disease. Curr Sci. 2010;98:908–14 • Gupta PD. Pharmacogenetics, pharmacogenomics and ayurgenomics for personalized medicine: A paradigm shift. Indian J Pharm Sci. 2015;77:135–41. [PMC free article] [PubMed] • Patwardhan B, Warude D, Pushpangadan P, Bhatt N. Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine: A comparative overview. Evid Based Complement Alternat Med. 2005;2:465–73. [PMC free article] [PubMed]
  20. 20. • Agnivasha, Charak, Drudhabala.Charak Samhita sutrasthana , Ayurveda Dipika Commentary by Chakrapanidatta, Edited by Yadavji Trikamji Acharya, Reprint Edition ,Chaukhambha Sanskrit Sansthana Varanasi.2008 • Dr. Ravindra Angadi, A textbook of Bhaishajya Kalpana vijnana(english), revised edition, Choukamba surabharathi prakashana, varanasi • Dr. Smt.Shailaja Srivastava, editor, Sharangadhara samhita by sharangadhara, Madhaya khanda, vataka kalpana, chapter 7 • Bioavailability Enhancers of Herbal origin; an overview-NCBI-NIH by K.Kesarwani-2013 cited by 71 available inhttp// www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov • Remington Essentials of Pharmaceuticals, Edited by Linda. A Felton, 23rd edition, pharmaceutical press, 2013 • https:// www.cocpa.org/images • File://storage/ emulated /o/Download/x ray machines-250x250 • https:// thumb I Shuttersstock.com/display_pic_with_logo/3990826 • https://usercontent I. hubstatic.com8547778_f520-Jpg • www.cyberphysics.co.uk/graphic/photos/ct.gif
  21. 21. Thank you

×