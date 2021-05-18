Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[Free] Donwload In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life Best book
Book Description The bestselling author of WomanCode presents a biohacking program for women, teaching them how to use the...
you’ll get more done with less effort, you’ll feel better consistently throughout the month, and you’ll enjoy the freedom ...
Details Product Simple Step to Read and Download : Create a FREE Account ● Choose from our vast selection of EBOOK and PDF...
The Image Book Visit now, Click On the Picture
Download Book If you want to download this books , please click button DOWNLOAD or Click Link [Free] Donwload In the FLO: ...
Synopsis The bestselling author of WomanCode presents a biohacking program for women, teaching them how to use their natur...
Other Options For Fou to Download Click the button below to Find out more
Click the button below to Find out more
Click the button below to Find out more
Click the button below to Find out more
Click the button below to Find out more
Click the button below to Find out more
Click the button below to Find out more
Click the button below to Find out more
Click the button below to Find out more
Click the button below to Find out more
Visit now.To Download And Join Us Find Out More...
[Free] Donwload In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life Best book
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Data & Analytics
12 views
May. 18, 2021

[Free] Donwload In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life Best book

[PDF] Download Books In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life By Books full online
Details Product: Visit The link above
The bestselling author of WomanCode presents a biohacking program for women, teaching them how to use their natural 28-day cycle to optimize their time, diet, fitness, work, and relationships.Women have a important biological rhythm they experience every month that affects productivity, weight, sex drive, energy, and mood. It is essential to be aware of and take care of this rhythm, but it has been widely ignored by medical, nutrition and fitness research. So as women, we diet, we deprive, and we cram as much as possible into our day, striving to accomplish impossible to-do lists, and scheduling our lives based on a 24-hour time cycle, ignoring the intuitive time our bodies naturally keep: a monthly cycle with four hormonal phases that offer incredible advantages.In the FLO presents a revolutionary 4-week solution to manage your energy and time according to your female biochemistry. By working with each phase, you’ll support your hormones, unlock peak creativity and performance, and avoid burnout. You’ll know exactly when to eat certain foods, clear your social calendar, or ask for a raise—and you’ll have the tools to do so, including:·       Meal plans and recipes for each phase·       Charts for phase-specific exercises, work tasks, and relationship activities·       A daily planner that helps you align with your strengths in each phase·       A biohacking toolkit for navigating period problems and hormonal birth controlAlisa Vitti, functional nutrition and women’s hormone expert, bestselling author of WomanCode, and founder of modern hormone healthcare company FLOliving.com, has been teaching women how to reclaim their rhythm for nearly twenty years and has witnessed the incredible rewards it offers—including losing stubborn weight, regaining energy, clearing skin, and minimizing PMS. By getting In the FLO, you’ll get more done with less effort, you’ll feel better consistently throughout the month, and you’ll enjoy the freedom that comes with living on your own time.

THE BEST & MORE SELLER
Discover a new world at your fingertips with our wide selection of books online. Our online bookstore features the latest books, eBooks and audio books from best-selling authors, so you can click through our aisles to browse titles & genres that make jaws fall in love with adults, teens and children. Find the perfect book for you today

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Free] Donwload In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life Best book

  1. 1. [Free] Donwload In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life Best book
  2. 2. Book Description The bestselling author of WomanCode presents a biohacking program for women, teaching them how to use their natural 28-day cycle to optimize their time, diet, fitness, work, and relationships.Women have a important biological rhythm they experience every month that affects productivity, weight, sex drive, energy, and mood. It is essential to be aware of and take care of this rhythm, but it has been widely ignored by medical, nutrition and fitness research. So as women, we diet, we deprive, and we cram as much as possible into our day, striving to accomplish impossible to-do lists, and scheduling our lives based on a 24-hour time cycle, ignoring the intuitive time our bodies naturally keep: a monthly cycle with four hormonal phases that offer incredible advantages.In the FLO presents a revolutionary 4-week solution to manage your energy and time according to your female biochemistry. By working with each phase, you’ll support your hormones, unlock peak creativity and performance, and avoid burnout. You’ll know exactly when to eat certain foods, clear your social calendar, or ask for a raise—and you’ll have the tools to do so, including:· Meal plans and recipes for each phase· Charts for phase-specific exercises, work tasks, and relationship activities· A daily planner that helps you align with your strengths in each phase· A biohacking toolkit for navigating period problems and hormonal birth controlAlisa Vitti, functional nutrition and women’s hormone expert, bestselling author of WomanCode, and founder of modern hormone healthcare company FLOliving.com, has been teaching women how to reclaim their rhythm for nearly twenty years and has witnessed the incredible rewards it offers—including losing stubborn weight, regaining energy, clearing skin, and minimizing PMS. By getting In the FLO, you’ll get more done with less effort, you’ll feel better consistently throughout the month, and you’ll enjoy the freedom that comes with living on your own time. [Free] Donwload In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life Best book The bestselling author of WomanCode presents a biohacking program for women, teaching them how to use their natural 28-day cycle to optimize their time, diet, fitness, work, and relationships.Women have a important biological rhythm they experience every month that affects productivity, weight, sex drive, energy, and mood. It is essential to be aware of and take care of this rhythm, but it has been widely ignored by medical, nutrition and fitness research. So as women, we diet, we deprive, and we cram as much as possible into our day, striving to accomplish impossible to-do lists, and scheduling our lives based on a 24-hour time cycle, ignoring the intuitive time our bodies naturally keep: a monthly cycle with four hormonal phases that offer incredible advantages.In the FLO presents a revolutionary 4-week solution to manage your energy and time according to your female biochemistry. By working with each phase, you’ll support your hormones, unlock peak creativity and performance, and avoid burnout. You’ll know exactly when to eat certain foods, clear your social calendar, or ask for a raise—and you’ll have the tools to do so, including:· Meal plans and recipes for each phase· Charts for phase-specific exercises, work tasks, and relationship activities· A daily planner that helps you align with your strengths in each phase· A biohacking toolkit for navigating period problems and hormonal birth controlAlisa Vitti, functional nutrition and women’s hormone expert, bestselling author of WomanCode, and founder of modern hormone healthcare company FLOliving.com, has been teaching women how to reclaim their rhythm for nearly twenty years and has witnessed the incredible rewards it offers—including losing stubborn weight, regaining energy, clearing skin, and minimizing PMS. By getting In the FLO,
  3. 3. you’ll get more done with less effort, you’ll feel better consistently throughout the month, and you’ll enjoy the freedom that comes with living on your own time.
  4. 4. Details Product Simple Step to Read and Download : Create a FREE Account ● Choose from our vast selection of EBOOK and PDF ● Please, see if you are eligible to Read or Download book [Free] Donwload In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life Best book ● Read Online by creating an account [Free] Donwload In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life Best book READ [MAGAZINE] ●
  5. 5. The Image Book Visit now, Click On the Picture
  6. 6. Download Book If you want to download this books , please click button DOWNLOAD or Click Link [Free] Donwload In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life Best book Link Download
  7. 7. Synopsis The bestselling author of WomanCode presents a biohacking program for women, teaching them how to use their natural 28-day cycle to optimize their time, diet, fitness, work, and relationships.Women have a important biological rhythm they experience every month that affects productivity, weight, sex drive, energy, and mood. It is essential to be aware of and take care of this rhythm, but it has been widely ignored by medical, nutrition and fitness research. So as women, we diet, we deprive, and we cram as much as possible into our day, striving to accomplish impossible to-do lists, and scheduling our lives based on a 24-hour time cycle, ignoring the intuitive time our bodies naturally keep: a monthly cycle with four hormonal phases that offer incredible advantages.In the FLO presents a revolutionary 4-week solution to manage your energy and time according to your female biochemistry. By working with each phase, you’ll support your hormones, unlock peak creativity and performance, and avoid burnout. You’ll know exactly when to eat certain foods, clear your social calendar, or ask for a raise—and you’ll have the tools to do so, including:· Meal plans and recipes for each phase· Charts for phase-specific exercises, work tasks, and relationship activities· A daily planner that helps you align with your strengths in each phase· A biohacking toolkit for navigating period problems and hormonal birth controlAlisa Vitti, functional nutrition and women’s hormone expert, bestselling author of WomanCode, and founder of modern hormone healthcare company FLOliving.com, has been teaching women how to reclaim their rhythm for nearly twenty years and has witnessed the incredible rewards it offers—including losing stubborn weight, regaining energy, clearing skin, and minimizing PMS. By getting In the FLO, you’ll get more done with less effort, you’ll feel better consistently throughout the month, and you’ll enjoy the freedom that comes with living on your own time. [Free] Donwload In the FLO: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life Best book Note: Enjoy the many conveniences of joining our service, and get a 14-30 day trial period, you can cancel it if it's not convenient.Thank you very much. Hope you enjoy joining our service, and you can read all the books you want...
  8. 8. Other Options For Fou to Download Click the button below to Find out more
  9. 9. Click the button below to Find out more
  10. 10. Click the button below to Find out more
  11. 11. Click the button below to Find out more
  12. 12. Click the button below to Find out more
  13. 13. Click the button below to Find out more
  14. 14. Click the button below to Find out more
  15. 15. Click the button below to Find out more
  16. 16. Click the button below to Find out more
  17. 17. Click the button below to Find out more
  18. 18. Visit now.To Download And Join Us Find Out More...

×