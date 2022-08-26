Office Glass Partition Designs by Satkartar glass solutions.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
Business

Business

  1. 1. The industrial and commercial window look are back in vogue. In contrast to a family, your staff may insist on working together or need a quieter, enclosed workspace for individual duties. Higher management will demand privacy while lower executive should be scrutinize with no visual block. A glass partition will provide you with all the flexibility you desire. Through the free flow of light, commercial buildings are saving millions of dollars in electricity costs without sacrificing their sleek, beautiful, and contemporary appearance. If you are renovate or creating a new office space. I strongly recommend glass installation. Satkartar glass solutions for they are trust and branded in the market. The masters in office glass partition in Delhi ncr.
  2. 2. The layout and aesthetics of your office space and conference halls not only boosts your ego but also it creates an everlasting impression on your clients and suppliers who would visit you. You should know what kind of options you have:- • Modular Partition System, • Conference room frameless glass walls, • Freestanding glass walls for conference room, • Folding and moving glass partitions, • LCD smart privacy glass, • Glass wall cubicles,
  3. 3. Though there are some standard options of 12×12, 10×10 glass rooms which are ordered popularly in India. At Satkartar glass solutions we can give you the option of customization of glass walls according to your premise layout. page 04
  4. 4. We strongly recommend glass as an eternal part of your premise. Some factors you have to consider like the doors of the conference halls. You can either have a traditional glass door, or even better get a sliding door options. Satkartar glass solutions provides accuracy and are deemed prominent players in sliding glass partition in Delhi/NCR.
  5. 5. • Unlike home an office is a corporate stage with a need to interact with hundreds of people. Installing glass partitions inculcates a lively work environment with interactions at its best. • As a boss, you have the liberty to scrutinize your employees without any blinds. It has been found that glass partition discourage lazy demeanor and encourage work more diligent. A boss can get your glass frost for privacy. which is your right you should get one. • We remember it’s a work done for office and not home so the layout can be ever-change. A glass partition will provide flexibility to move and ease of reinstalling in case you opt to change layout with context to the change in departments. • You will be able to fulfill corporate-social responsibility by lower carbon emissions. Since you are using glass partitions you will experience a significant reduction in use of electricity. Glass partitions best forte is its ability to inculcate natural light into premises reducing the need of artificial lighting. • Toughened glass is durable and easy to maintain. You can ease with the thought that there is no risk of light scratches. As far as maintenance is concerned aftermarket window solution is just enough to clean them and make them lustrous every day.
  6. 6. It is advisable to meet an expert. Order to execute the perfect layout. Satkartar glass solutions excel in office glass partition in Delhi ncr. We are also hail as masters in sliding glass partition in Delhi NCR. We will provide a customized layout catered to your needs. A quotation will be provided along with the day and time of installation. Office glass partition in Delhi NCR usually take a day or two to install provided the size of premise is small to medium.

