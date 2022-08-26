Office Glass Partition Designs by Satkartar glass solutions.pptx
The industrial and commercial window look are back in vogue. In contrast to
a family, your staff may insist on working together or need a quieter,
enclosed workspace for individual duties. Higher management will demand
privacy while lower executive should be scrutinize with no visual block. A
glass partition will provide you with all the flexibility you desire. Through the
free flow of light, commercial buildings are saving millions of dollars in
electricity costs without sacrificing their sleek, beautiful, and contemporary
appearance. If you are renovate or creating a new office space. I strongly
recommend glass installation. Satkartar glass solutions for they are trust and
branded in the market. The masters in office glass partition in Delhi ncr.
The layout and aesthetics of your office space and
conference halls not only boosts your ego but also
it creates an everlasting impression on your clients
and suppliers who would visit you. You should
know what kind of options you have:-
• Modular Partition System,
• Conference room frameless glass walls,
• Freestanding glass walls for conference room,
• Folding and moving glass partitions,
• LCD smart privacy glass,
• Glass wall cubicles,
Though there are some standard
options of 12×12, 10×10 glass
rooms which are ordered popularly
in India. At Satkartar glass solutions
we can give you the option of
customization of glass walls
according to your premise layout.
We strongly recommend glass as an eternal part of your premise. Some
factors you have to consider like the doors of the conference halls. You
can either have a traditional glass door, or even better get a sliding door
options. Satkartar glass solutions provides accuracy and are deemed
prominent players in sliding glass partition in Delhi/NCR.
• Unlike home an office is a corporate stage with a need to interact with hundreds of people. Installing glass
partitions inculcates a lively work environment with interactions at its best.
• As a boss, you have the liberty to scrutinize your employees without any blinds. It has been found that
glass partition discourage lazy demeanor and encourage work more diligent. A boss can get your glass
frost for privacy. which is your right you should get one.
• We remember it’s a work done for office and not home so the layout can be ever-change. A glass partition
will provide flexibility to move and ease of reinstalling in case you opt to change layout with context to the
change in departments.
• You will be able to fulfill corporate-social responsibility by lower carbon emissions. Since you are using
glass partitions you will experience a significant reduction in use of electricity. Glass partitions best forte is
its ability to inculcate natural light into premises reducing the need of artificial lighting.
• Toughened glass is durable and easy to maintain. You can ease with the thought that there is no risk of
light scratches. As far as maintenance is concerned aftermarket window solution is just enough to clean
them and make them lustrous every day.
It is advisable to meet an expert. Order to execute the perfect layout.
Satkartar glass solutions excel in office glass partition in Delhi ncr. We
are also hail as masters in sliding glass partition in Delhi NCR. We will
provide a customized layout catered to your needs. A quotation will be
provided along with the day and time of installation. Office glass
partition in Delhi NCR usually take a day or two to install provided the
size of premise is small to medium.