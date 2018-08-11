Synnopsis :

On the heels of the coffee bean, Seattle is embracing the cocoa bean. There is a long chocolate history here, from the legendary melt-in-your-mouth Frango Mint originally found at the Frederick & Nelson department store to Dilettante s pioneering espresso mocha drinks and truffles and Fran s Chocolates. They paved the way for today s innovative chocolatiers. Seattle s chocolatiers are inventive and provocative, creating bold flavors and colors. They are responding to changing palates, and even changing dietary needs, while remaining dedicated to social justice, sustainability, and stewardship of the land and the people. Home to the nation s first bean-to-bar chocolate factory, Seattle is forever impacting the chocolate industry, educating people on chocolate quality and global responsibility.



