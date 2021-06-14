Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A QUIZ ON SATYAJIT RAY’S CREATIVE GENIUS @ Quizaru WhatsApp Group/13th of June, 2021/6:00 p.m. QM : Saswata Chakraborty
FORMAT:-  TOTAL 10 QUESTIONS OF 10 MARKS EACH  THE QUESTIONS WILL COME ONE AFTER ANOTHER  TOTAL 30 MIN. TIME (FROM THE ...
INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
Identify the cine-classic from the poster of the film designed by Satyajit Ray. সত্যজিত্ রায় ক ৃ ত্ ককান জসননমার ক াস্টার ...
INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
Minimalist poster of which film of Satyajit Ray? সত্যজিত্ রানয়র ককান জসননমার জমজনমাজিস্ট ক াস্টার ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
Connect. সংন াগ স্থা ন করনত্ হনে INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
Sketch of his birth-place by Satyajit Ray. What is the address of the house? ত্াাঁর িন্মজিটার এই কেচটি এাঁনকজিনিন সত্যজিত্...
100, Garpar Road, Kolkata ১০০, গি ার করাি, কিকাত্া INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
What is the name the famous character created by Satyajit Ray ? সত্যজিত্ রায় সৃষ্ট এই জেখ্যাত্ চজরত্রটির নাম জক ? INQUIZIT...
Jatayu (Lalmohan Ganguly) িটায়ু (িািনমাহন গাঙ্গুজি) *KAILASHE KELENKARI / কৈলাশে কৈশলঙ্কারী INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
What is the name the robot of Prof. Shanku ? প্রনেসর শঙ্কু র করােটটির নাম জক ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
Bidhushekhar জেধুনশখ্র INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
Sketch of which cine-legend by Satyajit Ray? ককান জেখ্যাত্ চিজচত্র েযজিনের এই কেচটি এাঁনকজিনিন সত্যজিত্ রায় ? INQUIZITIVE ...
Akira Kurosawa আজকরা কুনরাসাওয়া INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
Shooting of which documentary film by Satyajit Ray? সত্যজিত্ রায় ক ৃ ত্ ককান ত্থ্যজচনত্রর শুটিংনয়র দৃশয ? INQUIZITIVE SASW...
INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
Shooting schedule of which film of Satyajit Ray ? সত্যজিত্ রায় ক ৃ ত্ ককান জসননমার শুটিংনয়র জদন ঞ্জী ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
57 views
Jun. 14, 2021

QUIZ ON SATYAJIT RAY'S CREATIVE GENIUS

@QUIZARU WHATSAPP GROUP
DATE: JUNE 13, 2021
TIME: 6:00 P.M. ONWARDS
QM : SASWATA CHAKRABORTY

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

QUIZ ON SATYAJIT RAY'S CREATIVE GENIUS

  1. 1. A QUIZ ON SATYAJIT RAY’S CREATIVE GENIUS @ Quizaru WhatsApp Group/13th of June, 2021/6:00 p.m. QM : Saswata Chakraborty
  2. 2. FORMAT:-  TOTAL 10 QUESTIONS OF 10 MARKS EACH  THE QUESTIONS WILL COME ONE AFTER ANOTHER  TOTAL 30 MIN. TIME (FROM THE POSTING OF THE FIRST QUESTION) WOULD BE GIVEN TO ANSWER ALL THE QUESTIONS  NO ANSWER(S) WOULD BE TAKEN AFTER THE SESSION IS ‘CLOSED’  NO NEGATIVE MARKING  PLEASE REFRAIN YOURSELF FROM BROWSING AND SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  3. 3. INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  4. 4. INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  5. 5. Identify the cine-classic from the poster of the film designed by Satyajit Ray. সত্যজিত্ রায় ক ৃ ত্ ককান জসননমার ক াস্টার জিিাইন ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  6. 6. INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  7. 7. Minimalist poster of which film of Satyajit Ray? সত্যজিত্ রানয়র ককান জসননমার জমজনমাজিস্ট ক াস্টার ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  8. 8. INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  9. 9. Connect. সংন াগ স্থা ন করনত্ হনে INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  10. 10. INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  11. 11. Sketch of his birth-place by Satyajit Ray. What is the address of the house? ত্াাঁর িন্মজিটার এই কেচটি এাঁনকজিনিন সত্যজিত্ রায় | োজিটির ঠিকানা কত্ ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  12. 12. 100, Garpar Road, Kolkata ১০০, গি ার করাি, কিকাত্া INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  13. 13. What is the name the famous character created by Satyajit Ray ? সত্যজিত্ রায় সৃষ্ট এই জেখ্যাত্ চজরত্রটির নাম জক ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  14. 14. Jatayu (Lalmohan Ganguly) িটায়ু (িািনমাহন গাঙ্গুজি) *KAILASHE KELENKARI / কৈলাশে কৈশলঙ্কারী INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  15. 15. What is the name the robot of Prof. Shanku ? প্রনেসর শঙ্কু র করােটটির নাম জক ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  16. 16. Bidhushekhar জেধুনশখ্র INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  17. 17. Sketch of which cine-legend by Satyajit Ray? ককান জেখ্যাত্ চিজচত্র েযজিনের এই কেচটি এাঁনকজিনিন সত্যজিত্ রায় ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  18. 18. Akira Kurosawa আজকরা কুনরাসাওয়া INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  19. 19. Shooting of which documentary film by Satyajit Ray? সত্যজিত্ রায় ক ৃ ত্ ককান ত্থ্যজচনত্রর শুটিংনয়র দৃশয ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  20. 20. INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  21. 21. Shooting schedule of which film of Satyajit Ray ? সত্যজিত্ রায় ক ৃ ত্ ককান জসননমার শুটিংনয়র জদন ঞ্জী ? INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  22. 22. INQUIZITIVE SASWATA
  23. 23. INQUIZITIVE SASWATA

×