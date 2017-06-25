Smoking Cessation Initiatives Available in Saskatchewan Diana Ng, Health Integration Coordinator
Agenda This presentation will highlight:  Who we are & what we do  Smoking cessation initiatives:  Run to Quit program ...
Who we are
Our vision Creating a world where no Canadian fears cancer Our mission The eradication of cancer and the enhancement of th...
[Video] Our Shared Story
Run to Quit
Partnerships Evaluation Quit Partner Funding
What is Run to Quit? Run to Quit helps people quit smoking by learning to walk or run 5 km
• 10-week smoking cessation program • Started in April: Saskatoon, Regina & virtual
Run to Quit across Canada In-store Training • Every province • 50 Running Rooms Virtual Training & Do itYourself • Everywh...
How it works Register Program support Quit smoking 5k event Win cash and prizes Smoke-free life! • Register at runtoquit.c...
Program streams: • 10 week training programs •In-store $69.99 •Virtual $49.99 • DIY program •FREE
Go to runtoquit.com for registration dates • Fall,Winter and Spring sessions • Pick a quit date that works best for you
Why it works  Exercise helps cope with cravings and stress management  Evidenced-based cessation information  Prize inc...
What participants are saying “Running takes the place of the urge to do something when you are quitting.” - Kathryn Walks ...
Winners!
Spread the Word! “My Dad saw Run to Quit on the news and said I should sign up!” - Graham Gare, $1000Winner “My friend’s e...
Take a step towards a healthier lifestyle! • Go to runtoquit.com • Tell others • Order materials • Join the conversation
For more information contact: Diana Ng Health Integration Coordinator (306) 244-7600 dng@sk.cancer.ca
FirstWeek Challenge Contest
• Contest runs until January 2018 • Challenge your family, friends, & co-workers! • Two winners selected every month • Par...
FirstWeekChallengeContest.ca • Register now to be entered in the quit contest for the first week of next month • Remain to...
Smokers’ Helpline
Smokers’ Helpline is a free, confidential service from the Canadian Cancer Society offering support and info about quittin...
Break It Off
Join Canada’s biggest break-up! “Break It Off” • Break It Off helps young adults end their unhealthy relationship with tob...
Support Services available from the Canadian Cancer Society
services • Peer support • Volunteer driver program • Financial assistance • Cancerconnection.ca • Advocacy services
Sometimes getting to treatment may be challenging, but the Canadian Cancer Society can help! Volunteer drivers
Financial Assistance Up to $700 per year Transportation & accommodation costs
Information • Cancer.ca • Publications • Cancer information service 1-888-939-3333 • Community services directory
Here are some of the topics we can cover: • questions about all types of cancer • risk reduction • cancer treatments and t...
 Annual email or mail reminder about your checkup and what you should discuss with your doctor based on your age and gend...
Events & Fundraisers • Daffodil pins & flowers: March-April • Fierce Femme Five: September • Relay for Life: May-June • Ja...
Visit: cancer.ca/sk to learn more Nutrition - Tobacco Reduction - Protect Your Skin - Men’s Cancers - Women’s Cancers - En...
Your Actions Count! itsmylife.cancer.ca
• Volunteer with the Society • Make a donation • Participate in our events • Visit cancer.ca/sk to learn more
Questions? Contact us! • Talk to an information specialist, toll-free at: 1-888-939-3333 from Monday to Friday 9 am to 6 p...
Thank you for your support! Together, we’re making a difference.
  1. 1. Smoking Cessation Initiatives Available in Saskatchewan Diana Ng, Health Integration Coordinator
  2. 2. Agenda This presentation will highlight:  Who we are & what we do  Smoking cessation initiatives:  Run to Quit program  First Week Challenge  Smokers’ Helpline  Break It Off  Available support services & program from the Canadian Cancer Society
  3. 3. Who we are
  4. 4. Our vision Creating a world where no Canadian fears cancer Our mission The eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer How we fulfill our mission L I F E Leading cancer research Influencing public policy Focusing on patients and caregivers Engaging more Canadians
  5. 5. [Video] Our Shared Story
  6. 6. Run to Quit
  7. 7. Partnerships Evaluation Quit Partner Funding
  8. 8. What is Run to Quit? Run to Quit helps people quit smoking by learning to walk or run 5 km
  9. 9. • 10-week smoking cessation program • Started in April: Saskatoon, Regina & virtual
  10. 10. Run to Quit across Canada In-store Training • Every province • 50 Running Rooms Virtual Training & Do itYourself • Everywhere!
  11. 11. How it works Register Program support Quit smoking 5k event Win cash and prizes Smoke-free life! • Register at runtoquit.com • Smoking cessation resources + tools
  12. 12. Program streams: • 10 week training programs •In-store $69.99 •Virtual $49.99 • DIY program •FREE
  13. 13. Go to runtoquit.com for registration dates • Fall,Winter and Spring sessions • Pick a quit date that works best for you
  14. 14. Why it works  Exercise helps cope with cravings and stress management  Evidenced-based cessation information  Prize incentives to be won  Structured & supportive training program
  15. 15. What participants are saying “Running takes the place of the urge to do something when you are quitting.” - Kathryn Walks “It was helpful knowing they were going through the same things as me. It made me want to quit.” - Brenda Sparks
  16. 16. Winners!
  17. 17. Spread the Word! “My Dad saw Run to Quit on the news and said I should sign up!” - Graham Gare, $1000Winner “My friend’s encouragement gave me the confidence I needed to take the first step and register.” - Jessica Therrien, $1000Winner
  18. 18. Take a step towards a healthier lifestyle! • Go to runtoquit.com • Tell others • Order materials • Join the conversation
  19. 19. For more information contact: Diana Ng Health Integration Coordinator (306) 244-7600 dng@sk.cancer.ca
  20. 20. FirstWeek Challenge Contest
  21. 21. • Contest runs until January 2018 • Challenge your family, friends, & co-workers! • Two winners selected every month • Participating provinces: SK, MB, ON, NB, PEI, YT FirstWeekChallengeContest.ca
  22. 22. FirstWeekChallengeContest.ca • Register now to be entered in the quit contest for the first week of next month • Remain tobacco free for the first week – the first 7 days – of next month, and you could win $500 • If at first you don’t succeed... try, try again 
  23. 23. Smokers’ Helpline
  24. 24. Smokers’ Helpline is a free, confidential service from the Canadian Cancer Society offering support and info about quitting smoking & tobacco use. Call toll-free 1-877-513-3333 to get connected with a quit coach or visit smokershelpline.ca Monday- Thursday: 8am-9pm Friday: 8am-6pm Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm
  25. 25. Break It Off
  26. 26. Join Canada’s biggest break-up! “Break It Off” • Break It Off helps young adults end their unhealthy relationship with tobacco • Learn about breakup methods, overcoming cravings, and staying smoke-free • Visit: breakitoff.ca
  27. 27. Support Services available from the Canadian Cancer Society
  28. 28. services • Peer support • Volunteer driver program • Financial assistance • Cancerconnection.ca • Advocacy services
  29. 29. Sometimes getting to treatment may be challenging, but the Canadian Cancer Society can help! Volunteer drivers
  30. 30. Financial Assistance Up to $700 per year Transportation & accommodation costs
  31. 31. Information • Cancer.ca • Publications • Cancer information service 1-888-939-3333 • Community services directory
  32. 32. Here are some of the topics we can cover: • questions about all types of cancer • risk reduction • cancer treatments and their side effects • early detection • cancer drugs • supports near you • clinical trials • emotional support • complementary and alternative therapies • coping with cancer • cancer statistics 1-888-939-3333
  33. 33.  Annual email or mail reminder about your checkup and what you should discuss with your doctor based on your age and gender.  Sign-up for free at: ReminderForLife.ca
  34. 34. Events & Fundraisers • Daffodil pins & flowers: March-April • Fierce Femme Five: September • Relay for Life: May-June • Jail n’ Bail: October
  35. 35. Visit: cancer.ca/sk to learn more Nutrition - Tobacco Reduction - Protect Your Skin - Men’s Cancers - Women’s Cancers - Environmental Risks
  36. 36. Your Actions Count! itsmylife.cancer.ca
  37. 37. • Volunteer with the Society • Make a donation • Participate in our events • Visit cancer.ca/sk to learn more
  38. 38. Questions? Contact us! • Talk to an information specialist, toll-free at: 1-888-939-3333 from Monday to Friday 9 am to 6 pm • Email us: hello@sk.cancer.ca • Visit our website at: cancer.ca/sk • Contact your local Canadian Cancer Society office: Canadian Cancer Society 101-440 2nd Ave N Saskatoon, SK S7K 2C3 (306) 244-4389
  39. 39. Thank you for your support! Together, we’re making a difference.

