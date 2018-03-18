Bentuk dan Isi Cerpen (Jacob)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MENULIS KREATIF SASTRA Ninda Wahyuni (087) Mira Noor Cahyaningrum (091)
BENTUK DAN ISI CERPEN
Bentuk Cerpen Plot Karakter Setting Suasana
Isi cerpen  Isi  Tema  Pokok-pokok pembicaraan  Permasalahan
Menulis cerpen atau apapun karya seni, kalau tidak mengandung efek, tidak akan ada daya tarik. Karya itu akan lekas diting...
Untuk seorang penulis bahan mentah tekniknya adalah kata-kata. Dan teknik bentuknya adalah teori (katakanlah secara demiki...
Ekonomi penceritaan • Banyak naskah yang diterima redaksi cerpen menunjukan adanya kecenderungan pemborosan cerita, yang d...
Cinta asmara dan cerpen • Banyak cerpen yang ditulis mengandung unsur cinta, William Blake pernah menasehatkan kepada peng...
Tingkat lapisan cerita pendek
• Orang awam: cerita pendek yang baik adalah cerita pendek yang menarik untuk dibaca. Memang, syarat utama cerpen adalah b...
Cerita yang bersifat hiburan • Cerpen hiburan sering mengajak pembacanya terjun ke dunia cerita yang penuh impian keindaha...
Cerita yang bersifat budaya • Mengajak pembaca untuk berfikir, yakni ikut memikirkan kehidupan lingkungannya. • Dasar penu...
Penulis cerpen • Penulis cerpen yang baik adalah penulis yang dapat bercerita secara menarik dan sekaligus berisi ungkapan...
plot atau alur cerita • Plot tersembunyi dibalik jalan cerita. • Dalam mengkitu jalan cerita itulah kita dapat menemukan p...
Ada seorang raja yang sangat mencitai istrinya. Si istri tiba-tiba wafat. Tak lama kemudian raja itu sendiri kemudian wafa...
• plot dan jalan cerita tidak dapat dipisahkan. • Jalan cerita hanya memuat kejadian, tetapi sebuah kejadian tentu ada seb...
Kerangka Plot •Pengenalan •Timbulnya konflik •Klimaks •pengakhiran
  1. 1. MENULIS KREATIF SASTRA Ninda Wahyuni (087) Mira Noor Cahyaningrum (091)
  2. 2. BENTUK DAN ISI CERPEN
  3. 3. Bentuk Cerpen Plot Karakter Setting Suasana
  4. 4. Isi cerpen  Isi  Tema  Pokok-pokok pembicaraan  Permasalahan
  5. 5. Menulis cerpen atau apapun karya seni, kalau tidak mengandung efek, tidak akan ada daya tarik. Karya itu akan lekas ditinggalkan pembacanya karena cerpen yang membosankan. Untuk mencapai efek diperlukan bentuk yang pas terhadap isi yang hendak diungkapkan dan soal teknik, bentuk, wujud adalah keterampilan penulis untuk membuahkan efek.
  6. 6. Untuk seorang penulis bahan mentah tekniknya adalah kata-kata. Dan teknik bentuknya adalah teori (katakanlah secara demikian) tentang konvensi-konvensi cerpen. Keterampilan menggunakan kata- kata dan bahasa untuk membangun wujud cerpen adalah syarat utamanya dan syarat keduanya adalah mengenai bentuk- bentuk dan unsur-unsur bangunan
  7. 7. Ekonomi penceritaan • Banyak naskah yang diterima redaksi cerpen menunjukan adanya kecenderungan pemborosan cerita, yang dapat diartikan banyak hal yang kurang perlu diceritakan tapi tetap diceritakan bahkan sedikit sekali hubungannya dengan pokok cerita. • Kelirunya kebanyakan para pemula adalah keterikatan mereka terhadap keinginan serba menjelaskan, seolah takut ada yang kurang lengkap atau ketinggalan untuk diceritakan. Inilah masalah ekonomi pencitraan cara hemat untuk bercerita, pengarang harus sanggup menyelesaikan adegan yang mana perlu dan mana yang tidak perlu. Adegan mana yang
  8. 8. Cinta asmara dan cerpen • Banyak cerpen yang ditulis mengandung unsur cinta, William Blake pernah menasehatkan kepada pengarang muda agar jangan menggarap tema cinta, sebab tema itu adalah tema yang paling sulit dan paling dalam. • Oleh karena itu kepada pengarang muda supaya menggarap tema yang lain selain cinta karena cinta memang begitu besar sehingga mudah terlihat dan mengirang orang telah memahaminya secara telak, tetapi kebesaranya dan kedalamanya tak semudah itu untuk difahami.
  9. 9. Tingkat lapisan cerita pendek
  10. 10. • Orang awam: cerita pendek yang baik adalah cerita pendek yang menarik untuk dibaca. Memang, syarat utama cerpen adalah bahwa cerpen itu harus dapat dibaca secara menarik. Namun sebuah cerpen menarik bagi seseorang mungkin tidak menarik bagi orang lain. Hal ini dikarenakan pengalaman bacanya. Pada dasarnya harus dibedakan antara
  11. 11. Cerita yang bersifat hiburan • Cerpen hiburan sering mengajak pembacanya terjun ke dunia cerita yang penuh impian keindahan untuk melupakan masalah-masalah kehidupan. • Setelah membaca cerpen hiburan pembaca tidak diajak melihat kenyataan kehidupan yang secara lebih jelas, lebih baru, dan lebih dalam. Justru Pembaca diajak melupakan masalah-masalah kehidupan itu. • Jalan cerita yang menarik serta mudah dicerna dan diikuti
  12. 12. Cerita yang bersifat budaya • Mengajak pembaca untuk berfikir, yakni ikut memikirkan kehidupan lingkungannya. • Dasar penulis cerpen pikiran adalah keseriusannya dalam mengamati kehidupan. • Penulis lebih tertuju pada permasalahannya dari pada bentuk ceritanya. (timbul kesan tidak menarik) • Karena cerpen demikian memang sungguh- sungguh dan pemikiran di sini tidak selalu bersifat masalah sosial, tetapi juga masalah kejiwaan, mistik, kebatinan, etika, dan
  13. 13. Penulis cerpen • Penulis cerpen yang baik adalah penulis yang dapat bercerita secara menarik dan sekaligus berisi ungkapan pemikirannya terhadap kehidupan. • Dibutuhkan pengalaman dan latihan yang panjang.
  14. 14. plot atau alur cerita • Plot tersembunyi dibalik jalan cerita. • Dalam mengkitu jalan cerita itulah kita dapat menemukan plotnya. Tetapi jalan cerita itu sendiri bukan plot. • Sebuah plot bisa menelurkan beberapa jalan cerita. Jalan cerita hanyalah manifestasi, bentuk wadah, bentuk jasmaniah dari plot. Contoh klasik plot dan alur. . .
  15. 15. Ada seorang raja yang sangat mencitai istrinya. Si istri tiba-tiba wafat. Tak lama kemudian raja itu sendiri kemudian wafat pula. Ini jalan ceita. Jalan cerita ini jadi plot kalau ada keterangan tabahannya. Misal: raja sangat menyayangi isterinya. Mereka bahagia. Suatu hari sang permaisuri mendapat kecelakaan dan wafat. Jiwa raja guncang. Kebahagiannya hilang. Ia mengurung diri dan murung. Sebulan kemudian raja menunjukkan gejala sakit lantaran tak mau makan karena sedihnya, hingga akhirnya ia meninggal pula.
  16. 16. • plot dan jalan cerita tidak dapat dipisahkan. • Jalan cerita hanya memuat kejadian, tetapi sebuah kejadian tentu ada sebabnya, ada penggeraknya, dan ada alsannya. • Plot tak terlihat tapi mendasari adanya kejadian. Inilah sebabnya plot sering disebut sebagai segi rohaniah kejadian cerita. • Suatu kejadian akan berkembang kalau ada yang menyebabkan ternjadinya perkembangan tersebut. Dan penyebab tersebut adalah konflik. • Konflik adalah intisari plot. Tak ada cerita kalau tak ada konflik
  17. 17. Kerangka Plot •Pengenalan •Timbulnya konflik •Klimaks •pengakhiran

