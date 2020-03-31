Abortion (3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Abortion Prof.Sasikalavathi Arunachalam MSc (N) OBG Principal Haryana College of Nursing
Abortion is the expulsion or extraction from its mother of an embryo or fetus weighing 500gm or less before the viability ...
Types • Spontaneous • Induced
Spontaneous Isolated Recurrent
Induced Legal Illegal
Isolated/Recurrent Threatened Inevitable Complete Incomplete Missed Septic
Causes Genetic Endocrine & Metabolic Anatomical Infection ImmunologicalOthers Environmental Miscellaneous Unexplained
Mechanism of Abortion • The ovum surrounded by the villi with the decidual coverings s expelled out intact. Sometimes the ...
Threatened Abortion The process of abortion has started but has not progressed to a state from which recovery is impossible
C/F • Bleeding per vagina- slight, bright red, brisk and sharp, stops spontaneously. • Pain-mild back ache or dull pain
Investigations • Blood • Urine- immunological test of pregnancy • Ultrasonagraphy
Management • Rest • Drugs- (sedation, relief of pain) Phenobarbitone 30 mg, or diazepam 5 mg. • Preserving the vulval pad ...
Inevitable abortion The changes have progressed to a state from where continuation of pregnancy is impossible.
C/F • Increased vaginal bleeding • Aggravation of pain in the lower abdomen • General condition proportionate to the visib...
Management • Methargin 0.2 mg • IV fluids • Blood transfusion • Before 12 weeks- D/E & C under GA or S/E & C • After 12 wk...
Complete abortion When the products of conception are expelled en masse it is called complete abortion.
C/F • Expulsion of fleshy mass • Subsidence of abdominal pain • Vaginal bleeding becomes trace or absent • Uterus becomes ...
Management • If doubt- currettage • Rh-ve – within 72 hrs Anti D
Incomplete Abortion When the entire products of conception are not expelled instead a part of it is left inside of the ute...
C/F • Continuation of colicky pain • Persistence of vaginal bleeding • Uterus small • Patulous cervical os • Expelled mass...
Complications Profuse bleeding Sepsis Placental polyp Rarely choriocarcinoma
Management • Early abortion- D/E under GA • Late Abortion – E/C under GA
Missed abortion • When the fetus is dead & retained inside the uterus for a variable period it is called missed abortion. ...
Small repeated hemorrhages' in choriodecid ual space Detachment Bleeding Dead and completely absorbed or remains as a rudi...
C/F • Features of threatened abortion • Persistence of brownish discharge • Subsidence of pregnancy symptoms • Retrogressi...
Management • Before 12 wks- S/E & D – Laminaria tent D/E under GA • Beyond 12 wks – oxytocin 10-20 units/ 500 ml NS at 30 ...
Septic Abortion Evidences of infection of the uterus & its contents.
Mode of infection Aerobic E.coli Klebsiella Pseudomonas H.Streptococci Anaerobic Anaerobic streptococci Cl.Welchi Tetanus
C/F C/F varies • Pyrexia • Increased pulse rate • Pain • Offensive purulent vaginal discharge • Tenderness of the uterus G...
Investigations • Cervical or higher vaginal swab • Blood • Urine • Ultrasonagraphy
Complications - Immediate Endotoxic shock Thrombophilia ARF Generalized peritonitis Injury Haemorrhage
Complications - late Chronic debility Chronic pelvic pain & back ache Dyspareunia Ectopic pregnancy Secondary infertility ...
Management • Grade I antibiotics prophylactic anti gas gangrene serum of 8000 units 3000 units anti tetanus serum IM Analg...
Recurrent Abortion Sequence of 3 or more consecutive spontaneous abortion before 20 weeks.
Thank You
  1. 1. Abortion Prof.Sasikalavathi Arunachalam MSc (N) OBG Principal Haryana College of Nursing
  2. 2. Abortion is the expulsion or extraction from its mother of an embryo or fetus weighing 500gm or less before the viability when its not capable of independent survival Definition
  3. 3. Types • Spontaneous • Induced
  4. 4. Spontaneous Isolated Recurrent
  5. 5. Induced Legal Illegal
  6. 6. Isolated/Recurrent Threatened Inevitable Complete Incomplete Missed Septic
  7. 7. Causes Genetic Endocrine & Metabolic Anatomical Infection ImmunologicalOthers Environmental Miscellaneous Unexplained
  8. 8. Mechanism of Abortion • The ovum surrounded by the villi with the decidual coverings s expelled out intact. Sometimes the external os fails to dilate so that the entire mass is accommodated in the dilated cervical canal and is called cervical abortion. Before 8 weeks • Expulsion of the fetus commonly occurs leaving behind the placenta and membranes. A part of it may be partially separated with brisk haemorrhage or remains totally attached to the uterine wall. 8-14 weeks • The process of expulsion is similar to that of a mini labour. Beyond 14 weeks
  9. 9. Threatened Abortion The process of abortion has started but has not progressed to a state from which recovery is impossible
  10. 10. C/F • Bleeding per vagina- slight, bright red, brisk and sharp, stops spontaneously. • Pain-mild back ache or dull pain
  11. 11. Investigations • Blood • Urine- immunological test of pregnancy • Ultrasonagraphy
  12. 12. Management • Rest • Drugs- (sedation, relief of pain) Phenobarbitone 30 mg, or diazepam 5 mg. • Preserving the vulval pad • Reporting aggravation of pain & bleeding • Vital signs
  13. 13. Inevitable abortion The changes have progressed to a state from where continuation of pregnancy is impossible.
  14. 14. C/F • Increased vaginal bleeding • Aggravation of pain in the lower abdomen • General condition proportionate to the visible blood loss. • Internal exam- dilated cervix through which products of conception are felt.
  15. 15. Management • Methargin 0.2 mg • IV fluids • Blood transfusion • Before 12 weeks- D/E & C under GA or S/E & C • After 12 wks – oxytocin ( 10units/500ml normal saline at 40- 60 drops/min) • If the fetus is expelled & the placenta is separated but retained- ovum forceps • If not separated- digital separation & evacuation under GA • If the bleeding profuse with the cervix closed- evacuation by abdominal hysterotomy
  16. 16. Complete abortion When the products of conception are expelled en masse it is called complete abortion.
  17. 17. C/F • Expulsion of fleshy mass • Subsidence of abdominal pain • Vaginal bleeding becomes trace or absent • Uterus becomes small • Cervical os closed • Expelled fleshy mass is intact
  18. 18. Management • If doubt- currettage • Rh-ve – within 72 hrs Anti D
  19. 19. Incomplete Abortion When the entire products of conception are not expelled instead a part of it is left inside of the uterine cavity.
  20. 20. C/F • Continuation of colicky pain • Persistence of vaginal bleeding • Uterus small • Patulous cervical os • Expelled mass is incomplete
  21. 21. Complications Profuse bleeding Sepsis Placental polyp Rarely choriocarcinoma
  22. 22. Management • Early abortion- D/E under GA • Late Abortion – E/C under GA
  23. 23. Missed abortion • When the fetus is dead & retained inside the uterus for a variable period it is called missed abortion. The cause is unknown. • If it occurs beyond 12 weeks – macerated, mummified, the liquor amni gets absorbed and the placenta becomes pale and may be adherent. • Before 12 wks the pathological process is as follows
  24. 24. Small repeated hemorrhages' in choriodecid ual space Detachment Bleeding Dead and completely absorbed or remains as a rudimentary structure Gradually the fluid of the blood absorbed Fleshy or carneous mole
  25. 25. C/F • Features of threatened abortion • Persistence of brownish discharge • Subsidence of pregnancy symptoms • Retrogression of breast changes • Cessation of uterine growth and becomes smaller • FHS ( - ) • Firm cervix • Pregnancy test ( - ) • Empty sac Complications Blood coagulation disorders
  26. 26. Management • Before 12 wks- S/E & D – Laminaria tent D/E under GA • Beyond 12 wks – oxytocin 10-20 units/ 500 ml NS at 30 drops/min- fails 200mIU/min Prostaglandins – PGE1, Pessary PGF2 Alpha - IM
  27. 27. Septic Abortion Evidences of infection of the uterus & its contents.
  28. 28. Mode of infection Aerobic E.coli Klebsiella Pseudomonas H.Streptococci Anaerobic Anaerobic streptococci Cl.Welchi Tetanus
  29. 29. C/F C/F varies • Pyrexia • Increased pulse rate • Pain • Offensive purulent vaginal discharge • Tenderness of the uterus Grade I – localized Grade II – beyond the uterus Grade III – generalized peritonitis & endotoxic shock
  30. 30. Investigations • Cervical or higher vaginal swab • Blood • Urine • Ultrasonagraphy
  31. 31. Complications - Immediate Endotoxic shock Thrombophilia ARF Generalized peritonitis Injury Haemorrhage
  32. 32. Complications - late Chronic debility Chronic pelvic pain & back ache Dyspareunia Ectopic pregnancy Secondary infertility Depression
  33. 33. Management • Grade I antibiotics prophylactic anti gas gangrene serum of 8000 units 3000 units anti tetanus serum IM Analgesics, sedatives blood transfusion Evacuation • Grade II antibiotics – aerobic gram +ve ampicillin, pencillin, gentamycin, aerobic gram –ve gentamycin, anaerobic- metronidazole, evacuation of the uterus, posterior colpotomy • Grade III antibiotics, laprotomy
  34. 34. Recurrent Abortion Sequence of 3 or more consecutive spontaneous abortion before 20 weeks.
  35. 35. Thank You

