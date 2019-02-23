Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HB Education and Consulting Services (P) Ltd New No.89, Old No. 39/40,1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 6000 0...
HB Education and Consulting Services (P) Ltd New No.89, Old No. 39/40,1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 6000 0...
HB Education and Consulting Services (P) Ltd New No.89, Old No. 39/40,1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 6000 0...
HB Education and Consulting Services (P) Ltd New No.89, Old No. 39/40,1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 6000 0...
HB Education and Consulting Services (P) Ltd New No.89, Old No. 39/40,1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 6000 0...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Six sigma training with certification centre in adyar

5 views

Published on

Six Sigma is a business management strategy, being widely used in many sectors of industry. Six Sigma seeks to improve the quality of process outputs by identifying and removing the causes of defects (errors) and minimizing variability in manufacturing and business processes. Each Six Sigma project carried out within an organization follows a defined sequence of steps and has quantified financial targets (cost reduction or profit increase). The maturity of various types of business processes can be described by a sigma rating indicating its yield, or the percentage of defect-free products/services it creates/provides.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Six sigma training with certification centre in adyar

  1. 1. HB Education and Consulting Services (P) Ltd New No.89, Old No. 39/40,1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 6000 020 Tel: +91-44-42115338, +91-8939273509 Email: sasikala@hbservices.in Web: www.hbservices.in Hai, Happy Day !! The details of the program are disclosed to your reference: Program Name: Six Sigma Green Belt With Lean Duration: 16 Hrs (8hrs /day) (2 days)(Sat /Sun) Batch Size: 5 – 10 Members Timing : 9.00 Am - 5.00 Pm Offer Price for training : Rs.15,000/- (Fee Includes Service Tax, Course ware and Course Completion Certificate). Valid till 20th Oct'18. Group Offer Price (Min. 3 members): Rs.13,000/- (Fee Includes Service Tax, Course ware and Course Completion Certificate). Valid till 20th Oct'18. Program Details: · Six Sigma Concepts (DMAIC) · LEAN Concepts and Techniques
  2. 2. HB Education and Consulting Services (P) Ltd New No.89, Old No. 39/40,1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 6000 020 Tel: +91-44-42115338, +91-8939273509 Email: sasikala@hbservices.in Web: www.hbservices.in · Extensive Minitab and Excel work outs Course content: SIX SIGMA – DMAIC DEFINE · VOC · Project Charter · SIPOC · CTQ Tree MEASURE · Basic Statistics · Data Collection & Analysis · Process Performance Baseline · FMEA ANALYZE · Input X Identification · Short listing Critical X factors · Graphical Analysis · Hypothesis IMPROVE · Project Improvement Plan · Regression · Process Management Summary
  3. 3. HB Education and Consulting Services (P) Ltd New No.89, Old No. 39/40,1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 6000 020 Tel: +91-44-42115338, +91-8939273509 Email: sasikala@hbservices.in Web: www.hbservices.in CONTROL · Control Plan · Control Charts LEAN CONCEPTS & TECHNIQUES · LEAN History · LEAN Concepts · 5S · VSM · POKA YOKE · KAIZEN · KANBAN · TAKT · PULL SYSTEM EXTENSIVE MINITAB & EXCEL WORK OUTS · Introduction and Extensive training on statistical analysis. · Using MINITAB and Microsoft Excel & hands-on exercise will be provided. · On both Excel and Minitab for various statistical tools and techniques. STATISTICAL TOOLS/TECHNIQUES COVERED DURING THE SESSION · Basic Statistics · Normality · Stability
  4. 4. HB Education and Consulting Services (P) Ltd New No.89, Old No. 39/40,1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 6000 020 Tel: +91-44-42115338, +91-8939273509 Email: sasikala@hbservices.in Web: www.hbservices.in · Process Capability · Gage R & R · Dealing with Non Normal Data · Transformations · 7 QC Tools · Hypothesis · Regression · Trend analysis and Forecasting ELIGIBILITY/REQUIREMENTS FOR THE GREEN BELT PROGRAM: · Preferably Minimum 1 Year of Professional Experience · Interested towards Statistical Calculations · Fascination to work with Excel & Minitab REQUIREMENTS: · 100% attendance compulsory · Approximately 3 days of Classes · Exam will be conducted on the last day of training · Minimum of 70% to be scored to clear the test · Course Completion certificate will be given for candidates, who successfully clear their exams PARTICIPANTS GAIN FROM THIS SIX SIGMA TRAINING: · Decision Making based on data analysis · Recognition from the management and associates · Priority in Placement
  5. 5. HB Education and Consulting Services (P) Ltd New No.89, Old No. 39/40,1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai – 6000 020 Tel: +91-44-42115338, +91-8939273509 Email: sasikala@hbservices.in Web: www.hbservices.in · Confidence of Promotions · Quality culture with Quantitative Analysis Please visit http://www.hbservices.in/sigma_green.html The Registration of Rs.15,000/- (Includes from the Fee mentioned ) on the below mention account on or before 30th Oct'18. ICICI Account Number : 035005004625 Account Name : HB Education & Consulting Services Pvt Ltd Branch : Adyar Chennai IFSC Code : ICIC0000350 Once the transaction is made, send us with the screenshot of it . please let me to know to finish up the further procedures from our side. Revert for any clarification or Call us @ 8939273509 It would also be greatly appreciated if you can forward this email to your friends & colleagues who may be interested in attending the course. Adyar Address: HB Education and Consulting Services Private Limited New No.89, Old No. 39/40, 1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai-600020. Landmark: Near Adyar Main Signal & Sundara Vinayagar Temple. Opposite to Hotel Ganesh

×