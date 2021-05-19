Ο Σταμάτης και ο Γρηγόρης.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O Σταμάτης και ο Γρηγόρης Ένα κουκλοθεατρικό έργο, της Σάσας Καραγιαννίδου – Πέννα.
Εμφανίζεται ένας λαγός. Γεια σας, γεια σας, γεια σας και χαρά σας. Πω, πω, πω, τι πολλά και όμορφα παιδάκια έχει αυτό το σ...
Δεν μου λέτε, το ξέρετε το λαγουδο-κυνηγητό; Όχι. Μήπως το λαγουδο-τρέξε να με βρεις; Ούτε και αυτό; Ε, τότε καλύτερα να π...
Ο λαγός τραγουδά.
Είμαι ένας όμορφος λαγός, που όλο, όλο τρέχω, τους φίλους μου ψάχνω να βρω, γιατί πολύ τους θέλω. Να παίξουμε κυνηγητό, να...
Ακούγεται μία φωνή. Στοπ. Που πας; Ο λαγός, κοιτάζει γύρω του παραξενεμένος. Μπα, ποιος μίλησε; Έλα Χριστέ και Παναγιά, μι...
Φωνή. Τι φαντάσματα και κουραφέξαλα μας λες. Λαγέ, σήκωσε λίγο το κεφάλι σου και θα με δεις. Ε, εδώ στο φανάρι, που κοιτάζ...
Λαγός. Α, ένα κόκκινο ανθρωπάκι. Κόκκινο είπα; Ναι κόκκινο. Για φαντάσου. Ποιος είσαι; Γιατί είσαι κόκκινος; Μήπως έφαγες ...
Κόκκινο ανθρωπάκι. Σταμάτα επιτέλους και άσε με να μιλήσω. Είμαι ο Σταμάτης. Λαγός. Και τι δουλειά έχεις εκεί πάνω; Δε ζαλ...
Λαγός. Κοιτάζεις τον ήλιο που βγαίνει; Σταμάτης. Σταμάτα λαγέ να λες ότι σου κατεβαίνει στο κεφάλι. Η δουλειά που κάνω από...
Λαγός. Ώστε τον ξέρετε παιδιά το Σταμάτη; Σοβαρά; Για φαντάσου και εγώ δεν είχα ιδέα για αυτό το κόκκινο ανθρωπάκι. Να σε ...
Σταμάτης. Χαζοί δεν είναι. Βιαστικοί είναι και δεν προσέχουν. Τα αυτοκίνητα είναι και αυτά βιαστικά. Έτσι όλοι κινδυνεύουν...
Λαγός. Εντάξει, εντάξει. Καλά τα λες. Αλλά πως τους βοηθάς; Έλα πες μου, γιατί ακόμα δεν κατάλαβα καλά. Σταμάτης. Να. Είνα...
Λαγός. Και δε μου λες; Στέκεσαι πολύ ώρα έξω από το σπιτάκι σου και τους καθυστερείς; Γιατί αν πράγματι αυτό κάνεις, τότε ...
εμφανίζεται τώρα, ένα πράσινο ανθρωπάκι.
Γρηγόρης. Ναι , ναι τη θέση του παίρνω εγώ. Βγαίνω γρήγορα από το σπιτάκι μου, που είναι κάτω από το σπιτάκι του Σταμάτη, ...
Λαγός. Ποιος είσαι πάλι εσύ; Και τι πράσινα ρούχα φοράς; Είναι της μόδας φέτος; Γρηγόρης. Είμαι ο Γρηγόρης. Φίλος και γείτ...
Λαγός. Παιδιά, πολύ χάρηκα που σας γνώρισα. Και η δουλειά σας, πράγματι πολύ σπουδαία. Εγώ ετοιμαζόμουν να περάσω πριν λίγ...
Σταμάτης. Χωρίς να κοιτάξεις καθόλου. Για αυτό σε φώναξα. Εκείνη την ώρα δεν μπορούσες να περάσεις. Είχα ήδη βγει από το σ...
Λαγός. Όχι ήμουν βιαστικός. Σε ευχαριστώ πολύ για όσα μου είπες. Τώρα θα ξέρω να περνώ και εγώ το δρόμο, χωρίς να κινδυνεύ...
Σταμάτης. Γεια σου, γεια σου στο καλό και μην ξεχνάς, σαν με δεις να σταματάς. Γρηγόρης. Γεια σου, γεια σου στο καλό και μ...
Σταμάτης και Γρηγόρης απευθυνόμενοι στα παιδιά. Και εσείς παιδιά, να θυμόσαστε καλά. Με το πράσινο περνάτε, με το κόκκινο ...
Ο Σταμάτης και ο Γρηγόρης.

Ένα κουκλοθεατρικό έργο της Σάσας Καραγιαννίδου - Πέννα, προκειμένουν να μάθουν τα παιδιά να περνούν τον δρόμο, βλέποντας τον Σταμάτη και τον Γρηγόρη.

