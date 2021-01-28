Book Descriptions:

Pardoned by President Obama, Jan 2017, I wrote this illustrated book to motivate youth and young adults towards pursuing what is good in life. It is also to expose the biggest drug conspiracy in U.S. History. It contains photographs, copies of documents, and illustrations by world famous underwater artists. In prison, I make a commitment of faith that opens a path to incredible adventure and a "Hope that never Surrenders." After prison, I became chief diver and expedition leader for Captain Jacques Yves Cousteau. The John Z. DeLorean drug trial ruled the headlines of newspapers worldwide. The case commanded the attention of the highest levels of the FBI, DEA, CIA, IRS, DOJ, Attorney General's Office, Interpol, Number 10 Downing Street, and the White House. I have the FBI Investigative Reports, the transcripts of the FBI's secret tapes and the investigative reports from the Law Firm that DeLorean hired. I know the things that the jury never heard, and what the Federal Agents tried to



