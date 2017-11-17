S4 tarea4 petos

Universidad Digital del Estado de México ALIAT UNIVERSIDADES Maestría en Línea Alumno Saryd Mayola Peralta Torres MATERIA ...
INTRODUCCION Para la pedagogía crítica, el análisis institucional es primordial. Se reconoce a la escuela como una institu...
SITUACION DE APRENDIZAJE DEFINICION Las situaciones de aprendizaje son momentos, espacios y ambientes organizados por el d...
EVALUACION Un currículo organizado en competencias también requiere de un cambio profundo en el proceso de evaluación, de ...
Docente
PARTICIPACIÓN DEL DOCENTE El docente es quien diseña, planifica y desarrolla situaciones de aprendizaje interesantes, esti...
PARTICIPACIÓN DEL ESTUDIANTE Las situaciones de aprendizaje se centran en el estudiante. El estudiante es protagonista, pa...
Situación de Aprendizaje Lactancia Materna La lactancia materna es la forma ideal de aportar a los niños pequeños los nutr...
Fase Inicial Información General Alimentación del lactante y del niño pequeño ¿Por qué no puede administrarse agua al bebé...
Información Técnica  Fomento de una alimentación adecuada del lactante y del niño pequeño.  Lactancia materna exclusiva....
Visión General La cifra estimada de muertes de niños debidas a la desnutrición es de 2,7 millones, lo cual representa el 4...
Alimentación Complementaria Alrededor de los seis meses, las necesidades de energía y nutrientes del lactante empiezan a s...
• VIH y alimentación del lactante • • La lactancia materna, y en especial la lactancia exclusivamente materna y precoz es ...
Fase Final Datos y cifras De acuerdo con la Convención sobre los Derechos del Niño, todos los lactantes y niños tienen der...
CONCLUSION En la didáctica crítica el sentido de hablar de situaciones de aprendizaje se dan en el hecho de que tanto el m...
BIBLIOGRAFIA Rafael Mendia Eskola Como Definir Una Situación De Aprendizaje. 1989. Numero.22. Pgs.3236. Corrales Díaz, C. ...
  Universidad Digital del Estado de México ALIAT UNIVERSIDADES Maestría en Línea Alumno Saryd Mayola Peralta Torres MATERIA LIDERAZGO EN GRUPOS Trabajo Situación De Aprendizaje De Lactancia Materna Grupo 14T Asesor Mtra. María Guadalupe Cortes Toledo Fecha 16 de Noviembre de 2017
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION Para la pedagogía crítica, el análisis institucional es primordial. Se reconoce a la escuela como una institución social regida por normas, mismas que intervienen en la relación pedagógica del docente, quien solo se pone en contacto con los alumnos en el marco de la institución. La reflexión es el medio reconocido para lograr el aprendizaje y construir conocimiento. A los programas de estudio en el contexto de la didáctica crítica se les entiende como propuestas de aprendizaje mínimas que el estudiante debe alcanzar en un determinado tiempo, pero de ninguna forma se consideran como algo acabado, la intención es que se puedan adaptar a la realidad social en la que se implanta. La didáctica crítica establece una relación inseparable entre la enseñanza y el aprendizaje que permite al hombre participar de proceso formativo en el que haga uso de su libertad para resolver sus problemas. En la didáctica crítica se considera el aprendizaje como un proceso dialéctico, en el que además es necesario seleccionar las experiencias que lleven al alumno a operar sobre el conocimiento. Se plantean situaciones de aprendizaje en la que se deben reconocer las particularidades del grupo para el cual están diseñadas.
  3. 3. SITUACION DE APRENDIZAJE DEFINICION Las situaciones de aprendizaje son momentos, espacios y ambientes organizados por el docente, en los que se ejecuta una serie de actividades de aprendizaje evaluación-enseñanza, que estimulan la construcción de aprendizajes significativos y propician el desarrollo de competencias en los estudiantes, mediante la resolución de problemas simulados o reales de la vida cotidiana.
  4. 4. EVALUACION Un currículo organizado en competencias también requiere de un cambio profundo en el proceso de evaluación, de tal manera que se articule por completo al proceso educativo, que permita una visión integral del aprendizaje, la evaluación y la enseñanza. De tal manera que la evaluación no debe reducirse a una acción episódica, disociada del aprendizaje y la enseñanza. A su vez, las situaciones de aprendizaje también deben serlo, al mismo tiempo, de evaluación. Por eso mismo, la diferenciación entre el proceso de aprendizaje y el de evaluación se torna en un asunto puramente académico. El proceso de evaluación se integra en el de aprendizaje.
  5. 5. Docente
  6. 6. PARTICIPACIÓN DEL DOCENTE El docente es quien diseña, planifica y desarrolla situaciones de aprendizaje interesantes, estimulantes y significativas para los estudiantes, de acuerdo con él y la planificación curricular local. El rol del estudiante en el Curriculum Nacional Base y en el desarrollo de situaciones de aprendizaje. Desde la nueva concepción del aprendizaje, el docente desempeña el rol de facilitador, mediador, guía o acompañante. Por lo tanto, debe ser capaz de diseñar situaciones de aprendizaje que conduzcan a la resolución de problemas, que permitan el razonamiento y la aplicación de conocimientos y que promuevan constantemente la actividad individual y grupal de los estudiantes.
  7. 7. PARTICIPACIÓN DEL ESTUDIANTE Las situaciones de aprendizaje se centran en el estudiante. El estudiante es protagonista, participa activamente en el desarrollo de situaciones simuladas o reales para las que propone soluciones o alternativas. Es creativo, curioso e investigador, acepta desafíos, sabe trabajar en equipos colaborativos y es un participante espontáneo y diligente en la construcción individual y grupal del conocimiento En una situación de aprendizaje es importante que los estudiantes: 1. Asuman una función protagónica, activa y dinámica en su proceso formativo, especialmente en su aprendizaje. 2. Se sientan desafiados a hacer algo que no saben hacer, es decir a encontrar la respuesta a un problema que reta su imaginación y sus propias habilidades. 3. Trabajen en equipo, solidariamente y cooperando con sus compañeros. 4. Desarrollen proyectos individuales y grupales. 5. Mantengan siempre un estado y una mentalidad
  8. 8. Situación de Aprendizaje Lactancia Materna La lactancia materna es la forma ideal de aportar a los niños pequeños los nutrientes que necesitan para un crecimiento y desarrollo saludables. La lactancia exclusivamente materna durante los primeros seis meses de vida aporta muchos beneficios tanto al niño como a la madre. Entre ellos destaca la protección frente a las infecciones gastrointestinales, que se observa no solo en los países en desarrollo, sino también en los países industrializados. El inicio temprano de la lactancia materna (en la primera hora de vida) protege al recién nacido de las infecciones y reduce la mortalidad neonatal. El riesgo de muerte por diarrea y otras infecciones puede aumentar en los lactantes que solo reciben lactancia parcialmente materna o exclusivamente artificial. La leche materna también es una fuente importante de energía y nutrientes para los niños de 6 a 23 meses. Puede aportar más de la mitad de las necesidades energéticas del niño entre los 6 y los 12 meses, y un tercio entre los 12 y los 24 meses. La lecha materna también es una fuente esencial de energía y nutrientes durante las enfermedades, y reduce la mortalidad de los niños malnutridos
  9. 9. Fase Inicial Información General Alimentación del lactante y del niño pequeño ¿Por qué no puede administrarse agua al bebé con lactancia exclusiva hasta los 6 meses, incluso en países con mucho calor? ¿En que se fundamenta esta práctica? ¿Hasta qué edad es adecuado alimentar al bebé solo con leche materna?
  10. 10. Información Técnica  Fomento de una alimentación adecuada del lactante y del niño pequeño.  Lactancia materna exclusiva.  Alimentación en circunstancias excepcionalmente difíciles.
  11. 11. Visión General La cifra estimada de muertes de niños debidas a la desnutrición es de 2,7 millones, lo cual representa el 45% de todas las muertes de niños. La alimentación del lactante y del niño pequeño es fundamental para mejorar la supervivencia infantil y fomentar un crecimiento y desarrollo saludables. Los primeros dos años de la vida del niño son especialmente importantes, puesto que la nutrición óptima durante este periodo reduce la morbilidad y la mortalidad, así como el riesgo de enfermedades crónicas, y mejora el desarrollo general. Una lactancia materna óptima tiene tal importancia que permitiría salvar la vida de más de 820 000 menores de 5 años todos los años.
  12. 12. Alimentación Complementaria Alrededor de los seis meses, las necesidades de energía y nutrientes del lactante empiezan a ser superiores a lo que puede aportar la leche materna, por lo que se hace necesaria la introducción de una alimentación complementaria. A esa edad el niño también está suficientemente desarrollado para recibir otros alimentos. Si no se introducen alimentos complementarios alrededor de los seis meses o si son administrados de forma inadecuada, el crecimiento del niño puede verse afectado. Los principios rectores de una alimentación complementaria apropiada son: Seguir con la lactancia materna a demanda, con tomas frecuentes, hasta los dos años o más. Ofrecer una alimentación que responda a las necesidades del niño (por ejemplo, darles de comer a los lactantes y ayudar a comer a los niños mayores; darles de comer lenta y pacientemente, alentándolos a que coman, pero sin forzarlos; hablarles mientras tanto, y mantener el contacto visual). Mantener una buena higiene y manipular los alimentos adecuadamente. Empezar a los seis meses con pequeñas cantidades de alimentos y aumentarlas gradualmente a medida que el niño va creciendo. Aumentar gradualmente la consistencia y variedad de los alimentos.
  13. 13. • VIH y alimentación del lactante • • La lactancia materna, y en especial la lactancia exclusivamente materna y precoz es una de las formas más importantes de mejorar las tasas de supervivencia del lactante. Sin embargo, las mujeres infectadas por el VIH pueden transmitir el virus a sus hijos durante el embarazo o el parto, y también a través de la leche materna. • Las pruebas existentes revelan que la administración de antirretrovíricos a la madre infectada por el VIH o al niño expuesto al virus puede reducir de forma significativa el riesgo de transmisión a través de la leche materna y también mejorar la salud de la madre. • La OMS recomienda actualmente que todas las personas infectadas por el VIH, incluidas las embarazadas y las madres que amamantan a sus niños, tomen medicamentos antirretrovíricos de por vida en cuanto sepan que han contraído la infección. • Las madres que viven en lugares de alta prevalencia de morbimortalidad por enfermedades diarreicas, neumonía o malnutrición y donde las autoridades sanitarias recomiendan amamantar a los niños deberían alimentar a sus niños exclusivamente con leche materna hasta que estos cumplan seis meses y, a partir de ese momento, añadir una alimentación complementaria adecuada y mantener la lactancia hasta que cumplan un año. •
  14. 14. Fase Final Datos y cifras De acuerdo con la Convención sobre los Derechos del Niño, todos los lactantes y niños tienen derecho a una buena nutrición. Un 45% de las defunciones de niños se asocia a la desnutrición. Se calcula que en 2016, a nivel mundial, 155 millones de niños menores de 5 años sufrían retraso del crecimiento y 52 millones presentaban un peso bajo para su talla; 41 millones tenían sobrepeso o eran obesos. Aproximadamente un 40% de los lactantes de 0 a 6 meses se alimentan exclusivamente con leche materna. Son pocos los niños que reciben alimentación complementaria segura y adecuada desde el punto de vista nutricional; en muchos países, menos de un cuarto de los niños de 6 a 23 meses cumplen los criterios de diversidad de la dieta y frecuencia de las comidas apropiados para su edad. Si todos los niños de 0 a 23 meses estuvieran amamantados de forma óptima, cada año se les podría salvar la vida a más de 820 000 niños de menos de 5 años. La lactancia materna mejora el coeficiente intelectual y la asistencia a la escuela, además de asociarse a mayores ingresos en la vida adulta. La mejora del desarrollo infantil y la reducción de los costos sanitarios gracias a la lactancia materna generan beneficios económicos para las familias y también para los países.
  15. 15. CONCLUSION En la didáctica crítica el sentido de hablar de situaciones de aprendizaje se dan en el hecho de que tanto el maestro como el alumno se encuentran insertos en un proceso de aprendizaje. Freire se refiere a que no puede haber educador y educando ya las funciones pasan de una persona a otra puesto que los hombres se educan entre sí. Al hablar de organización, se abren dos campos de reflexión bien diferenciados: por una parte, el relativo al trabajo en equipo de los profesores y, por otra, la gestión de los problemas y de la infraestructura material de la colectividad. El trabajo en equipo de los profesores implica tres niveles de análisis: El reparto de los trabajos que se han de llevar a cabo. La coordinación: Mecanismo de información y de análisis de los problemas. Mecanismos de decisión. Mecanismos de coordinación de las intervenciones. La elaboración: De las actitudes personales. Los contenidos propuestos para el desarrollo de cada competencia son administrados por el docente, es decir, los puede modificar, cambiar o ampliar de acuerdo con las necesidades y los intereses del grupo, sin olvidar que estos son un medio para el desarrollo de las competencias en los estudiantes.
  16. 16. BIBLIOGRAFIA Rafael Mendia Eskola Como Definir Una Situación De Aprendizaje. 1989. Numero.22. Pgs.3236. Corrales Díaz, C. Taller de diseño de entornos, situaciones y actividades de aprendizaje. Universidad Jesuita de Guadalajara, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Occidente, Jalisco, México. (2002).

