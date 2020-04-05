Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Elango Stanislaus Department of Social Work, Bengaluru Central University Sustainable Development Prof. Elango S Department of Social Work Bengaluru Central University
  2. 2. Social Work, BCU…….. 1 Sustainable Development Elango Stanislaus Department of Social Work, Bengaluru Central University The history of sustainability is traced to human dominated eco system for the earliest human civilizations to the present. Sustainability was part of the human culture until the time the monopoly of individual interest took over the common interest. Mesopotamia civilization known as the cradle of civilizations pioneered in agriculture, script, knowledge and planning which paved way for settlements, city planning, power centres and so on. The time the humans started settling in one place the concept of self- interest took over the common interest but at the miniscule level as we see common interest was still at the helm of things. Individuals respected the nature. So in-spite of all odd things the notion of sustainability never lost its essence, as we see the traces of sustainability among the natives across the globe. In the Indian context the sustainability is been our heart of development until the crony capitalism started overpowering the tradition cultural practices. Even one can find the seed bank practices, community based storage system, need based agriculture, use of natural fertilizers and so on. The world transitioned into industrial form of development in the 18th and 19th centuries. This was the beginning of excessive
  3. 3. Social Work, BCU…….. 2 tapping of natural resources for industrial purposes which had an enormous impact on the environment and marked the beginning of drastic depletion of natural resources. The concern for Environment started in 1800s through our political economist through the romantic movement. Thomas Robert Malthus a English cleric scholar and political economist was the first to observe the relationship between Food Production Vs Population growth in 1798 in a book on “ An essay on the principle of Population” Late 19th Century Eugene Warming studied the physiological connection between plants and Environment. What did industrial revolution do? ● Increased consumption of resources by humans ● The development process was measured by Health, Wealth and Population ● Depletion of natural resources ● Environmental degradation This resulted in the Ecologists, economists, social thinkers, political scientists becoming more conscious on the status of ecology. They contributed through their analysis and policy changes to restore the declining environment and ecology.
  4. 4. Social Work, BCU…….. 3 After the two World wars… ● World enters into great depression ● Aggressive growth strategy ● Accelerated use of natural resources ● Innovation in technology ● Revolutions in agriculture and technology had a greater impact on environment and ecology as both of them had to address the issues of food security in tern had adverse impact on the lives of the humans ● Consumerism took over Chronology of Economical and social crisis: ● 1907 American Banking crisis. ● 1923 American Hyper inflation ● 1929 The financial crisis of 1930s ● 1968 Worldwide protest against bureaucratic ELITES ● 1973 and 1979 Oil Shocks ● 1982 Debt shock of developing countries Some of the Ecological Crisis: ● 1954: Rongelap nuclear fallout ● 1956: Mercury crisis of Minamata ● 1957: Torrey Canyon oil spill ● 1976: Seveso disaster ● 1984: Bhopal disaster ● 1986: Chernobyl nuclear disaster
  5. 5. Social Work, BCU…….. 4 ● 1989: Exxon Valdez oil spill ● 1999: Erika disaster ● But also: global warming, air pollution, the issue of the ozone layer, the loss of biodiversity and so on. The humans have travelled from sustainability to non- sustainability practices to thinking to reverse and rethink its own practices and move from non-sustainability practices to sustainability practices. In 1987 Brundtland report had the widely accepted definition for Sustainable development. "Sustainable development is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." 1968: “Tragedy of Commons” by ecologist and philosopher Garret Hardin discussed the individual interest ending up against common interest. 1972: Club of Rome ran a ‘computer simulant’ which aimed at predicting the consequences of what could happen in a planet with limited resources. 1972: 1st UN conference on Environment and Sustainable Development to discuss “the human impact on the environment and how it was related to Economical Development”. This conference aimed at developing a
  6. 6. Social Work, BCU…….. 5 common principle to inspire humans to preserve “Human Environment” 1987: Brundtland report also known as (Our Future Common” came out with most accepting definition for Sustainable development. "Sustainable development is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." 1988: international panel on Climate change was created by United Nations Development Program and World Meteorological Department to discuss and debate “Human activities on Climate Change” 1994: The triple bottom line and sustainable development used by John Elkington focused recommended to focus on PROFIT, PLANET AND PEOPLE 2001: The millennium Ecosystem Assessment lased for 4 years of investigation by 1200 researchers across the world to assess the consequences Ecosystems’ changes had on Human wellbeing. The following were the main findings of the investigation. ● Humans have changed ecosystems more quickly and widely than ever before. This resulted in a substantial and largely irreversible biodiversity loss;
  7. 7. Social Work, BCU…….. 6 ● The changes made to ecosystems improved human well-being and the economy but have harmed the planet and society. It wasn’t only biodiversity decreasing at a high rate. Poverty was also still affecting many communities and climate change increased the risk of nonlinear changes; ● The degradation of ecosystems services would probably get worse over the 21st century; ● The changes needed to preserve the ecosystem’s degradation and meet the increasing demand for services could still be met. Nonetheless, it would involve significant changes in policies across the public and private sectors. Millennium Development Goals (UN2015, n.d.) The SDGs build on decades of work by countries and the UN, including the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs ● In June 1992, at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, more than 178 countries adopted Agenda 21, a comprehensive plan of action to build a global partnership for sustainable development to improve human lives and protect the environment. ● Member States unanimously adopted the Millennium Declaration at the Millennium Summit in September 2000 at UN Headquarters in New York. The Summit
  8. 8. Social Work, BCU…….. 7 led to the elaboration of eight Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to reduce extreme poverty by 2015. ● The Johannesburg Declaration on Sustainable Development and the Plan of Implementation, adopted at the World Summit on Sustainable Development in South Africa in 2002, reaffirmed the global community's commitments to poverty eradication and the environment, and built on Agenda 21 and the Millennium Declaration by including more emphasis on multilateral partnerships. ● At the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (Rio+20) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in June 2012, Member States adopted the outcome document "The Future We Want" in which they decided, inter alia, to launch a process to develop a set of SDGs to build upon the MDGs and to establish the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. The Rio +20 outcome also contained other measures for implementing sustainable development, including mandates for future programmes of work in development financing, small island developing states and more. ● In 2013, the General Assembly set up a 30-member Open Working Group to develop a proposal on the SDGs. ● In January 2015, the General Assembly began the negotiation process on the post-2015 development
  9. 9. Social Work, BCU…….. 8 agenda. The process culminated in the subsequent adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with 17 SDGs at its core, at the UN Sustainable Development Summit in September 2015. ● 2015 was a landmark year for multilateralism and international policy shaping, with the adoption of several major agreements: o Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (March 2015) o Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development (July 2015) o Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with its 17 SDGs was adopted at the UN Sustainable Development Summit in New York in September 2015. o Paris Agreement on Climate Change (December 2015) ● Now, the annual High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development serves as the central UN platform for the follow-up and review of the SDGs. Today, the Division for Sustainable Development Goals (DSDG) in the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) provides substantive support and capacity-building for the SDGs and their related thematic issues, including water, energy, climate, oceans, urbanization, transport, science and technology, the Global Sustainable Development Report (GSDR), partnerships and
  10. 10. Social Work, BCU…….. 9 Small Island Developing States. DSDG plays a key role in the evaluation of UN systemwide implementation of the 2030 Agenda and on advocacy and outreach activities relating to the SDGs. In order to make the 2030 Agenda a reality, broad ownership of the SDGs must translate into a strong commitment by all stakeholders to implement the global goals. DSDG aims to help facilitate this engagement. The 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) to transform our world: GOAL 1: No Poverty GOAL 2: Zero Hunger GOAL 3: Good Health and Well-being GOAL 4: Quality Education GOAL 5: Gender Equality GOAL 6: Clean Water and Sanitation GOAL 7: Affordable and Clean Energy GOAL 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth GOAL 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure GOAL 10: Reduced Inequality GOAL 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities
  11. 11. Social Work, BCU…….. 10 GOAL 12: Responsible Consumption and Production GOAL 13: Climate Action GOAL 14: Life Below Water GOAL 15: Life on Land GOAL 16: Peace and Justice Strong Institutions GOAL 17: Partnerships to achieve the Goal Refrences: https://www.un.org/development/desa/disabilities/envisi on2030.html https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/?menu=1300 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sustainable_development https://youmatter.world/en/definition/definitions- sustainable-development-sustainability/

