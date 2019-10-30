Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Captivate Audiobook free download Captivate Audiobook free download LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Captivate Audiobook free download Zara and her friends thought they'd solved the pixie problem. And they did - sort of. Th...
Captivate Audiobook free download Written By: Carrie Jones Narrated By: Julia Whelan Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: Jan...
Captivate Audiobook free download Download Full Version CaptivateAudio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Captivate Audiobook free download

3 views

Published on

Captivate Audiobook free download

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Captivate Audiobook free download

  1. 1. Captivate Audiobook free download Captivate Audiobook free download LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Captivate Audiobook free download Zara and her friends thought they'd solved the pixie problem. And they did - sort of. The pixies are all locked away, deep in the woods. But the king's needs grow stronger each day that he is in captivity, while his control over his people weakens. And it's enough to draw a new king into town. Astley claims he is different. He claims there are pixies who can live peacefully with humans, that it doesn't have to be all violence and nastiness all the time. Zara wants to believe him . . . until Astley also claims that she is fated to be his queen. There is no way Zara would ever turn pixie. And she's got good friends who will make sure of that. Besides, she and Nick are so in love they're practically inseparable. But when the very thing Zara wants to protect most is exactly what's at risk, she is forced to make choices she never imagined. . . .
  3. 3. Captivate Audiobook free download Written By: Carrie Jones Narrated By: Julia Whelan Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: January 2010 Duration: 7 hours 57 minutes
  4. 4. Captivate Audiobook free download Download Full Version CaptivateAudio OR Get now

×