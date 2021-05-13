Barriers to communication ( THINK CREATIVE)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 13, 2021

I had dealt this ppt from my own perception. So I did not attach normal points. Observe points elaborate the content behind it.

  1. 1. BARRIERS TO COMMUNICATION D.SAROTHIKA 1ST M.Sc MICROBIOLOGY
  2. 2. • Language is merely a tool to convey our thoughts to others. • Though, English is an universal language knowingly or unknowingly we are forced to learn it. • If we are weak at English, there is no need to be feel shamed. • Constant and consistent effort towards the language increase our skills gradually.
  3. 3. Barriers to communication: • Fear to start conversations. • Weak on basics. • Lack of confidence. • Absence of encouragement. • Less chance for motivation. • Avoiding to learn. • May be improper way of teaching.
  4. 4. Barriers to communication: • Thinking that English is a hard language and only well educated people could use it. • Relating and confusing language with status (Rich or poor). • Vocabulary hurdles. • Complexities in grammar and its appropriate usage in sentences. • Poor in reading, understanding, listening, learning and writing. • Inconsistent practice • Lack of interest.

